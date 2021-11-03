High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 2, 2021
By:
Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | 10:59 PM
High schools
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.
Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.
Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.
Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.
Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.
Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner
Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)
Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s games
East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.
Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.
Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.
Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.
New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.
Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.
McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.
Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.
Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.
Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.
Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton (7-2), 7 p.m.
Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester
Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg
Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels
PIAA subregionals
Friday’s schedule
Regional semifinals
Class 5A
Brashear (3-4) at Cathedral Prep (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
University Prep (2-5) at DuBois (5-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Chestnut Ridge (6-4) at Westinghouse (8-1), Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 7, North Allegheny 4
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 10, West Allegheny 1
Penn-Trafford 8, Mars 1
Class A
Westmont Hilltop 4, North Catholic 3 (SO)
Class B
Bishop Canevin 9, Trinity 0
Wilmington 10, Central Valley 2
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0
Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 1
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (17-0-1) vs. Peters Township (16-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
West Allegheny (21-0) vs. Hampton (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Plum (17-3-1) vs. Franklin Regional (15-3) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic (12-7) vs. Quaker Valley (17-2) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Charleroi (15-3-1) vs. Ambridge (12-5) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Eden Christian 5 (OT)
Winchester Thurston 4, Riverside 0
Finals
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (18-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s schedule
Eden Christian (17-3-1) vs. Riverside (9-10), TBA
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (15-3-2) vs. Moon (14-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Mars 1, Montour 0
Plum 2, South Fayette 0
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Mars (15-0-1) vs. Plum (19-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s schedule
Montour (14-7) vs. South Fayette (13-8), TBA
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
North Catholic 3, Shady Side Academy 1
Avonworth 4, Southmoreland 1
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) vs. Southmoreland (14-2-2), TBA
Class A
Finals
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Freedom (14-4) vs. Springdale (18-1) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
North Allegheny 3, Moon 0
Shaler 3, Oakland Catholic 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-1) vs. Shaler (16-2) at Robert Morris, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Freeport 3, Armstrong 2
Hampton 3, Plum 2
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Freeport (14-2) vs. Hampton (17-2) at Robert Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Avonworth 3, Laurel 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-0) vs. Avonworth (16-2) at Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation final
Thursday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (13-7) vs. Laurel (16-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Canevin 3, Leechburg 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, California 2
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (24-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Robert Morris, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation final
Thursday’s schedule
Leechburg (13-2) vs. California (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
