High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 2, 2022

By:

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 11:09 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Nov. 11 schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Hills (3-7) at Bethel Park (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-2) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-4) at Pine-Richland (7-3), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (5-5) at Franklin Regional (6-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Hampton (5-5) at Montour (6-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-6) at Armstrong (9-1), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at McKeesport (9-1), 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-3) at Laurel Highlands (7-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (6-4) at Highlands (9-1), 7 p.m.

Bye: Aliquippa (9-0), Central Valley (9-1), Thomas Jefferson (7-3), Armstrong (9-1)

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (6-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (4-6) at West Mifflin (5-5), 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes (4-6) at Beaver (7-3), 7 p.m.; South Park (5-5) at Shady Side Academy (5-4), 7 p.m.

Bye: Belle Vernon (7-2), Avonworth (9-1), Elizabeth Forward (9-1), Freeport (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Mohawk (4-4) at McGuffey (7-3), 7 p.m.; Burrell (6-4) at Neshannock (9-1), 7 p.m.; Washington (6-4) vs. Serra Catholic (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver (7-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-3) at Offutt Field, 7 p.m.; Riverside (5-4) at Sto-Rox (7-2), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at Keystone Oaks (8-2), 7 p.m.

Bye: Steel Valley (9-0), Beaver Falls (9-1)

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (3-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Clairton (5-5) vs. OLSH (8-2) at Moon, 7 p.m.; Leechburg (7-3) at Mapletown (10-0), 7 p.m.; California (8-2) at South Side (9-1), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (7-3) at Laurel (8-1), 7 p.m.; Union (7-3) at Burgettstown (6-3), 7 p.m.; Rochester (5-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (8-2) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Monessen (6-4) at Fort Cherry (7-3), 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at USC, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Canon McMillan at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Mars at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Meadville at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Bishop Canevin at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Carrick at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (18-0-1) vs. Pine-Richland (14-4-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Moon (19-0-1) vs. Ambridge (14-6-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s result

Plum 2, Montour 1

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (19-2) vs. Beaver (14-6) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s result

Quaker Valley 2, South Park 1

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Charleroi (17-2) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Eden Christian (15-3-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (16-3) at West MIfflin, 8 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (19-1) vs. Peters Township (14-1-3) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (17-0) vs. Moon (19-0 at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Latrobe (12-3-2) vs. Plum (16-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Avonworth (18-3) vs. Mt. Pleasant (19-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (14-2) vs. South Park (14-5) at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Freedom (16-4) vs. Springdale (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s result

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Waynesburg 0

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (18-0) vs. Pine-Richland (15-2) at UPMC Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-1 vs. South Fayette (13-5) at UPMC Events Center, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Freeport (20-2) vs. Shenango (16-1 at UPMC Events Center, 1 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (18-1) vs. Frazier (21-0) at UPMC Events Center, 11 a.m.

Third place

Bishop Canevin (14-5) vs. Mapletown (17-3) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.