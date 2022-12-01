High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 30, 2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 2:56 AM

High schools

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Freeport 7, Riverview 0

Top series: Dylan Granata, Colin Cummings (F) 556; Noah Prosky (R) 329

St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Top series: Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 596; Jordan Abell (AR) 592

Shaler 4, North Allegheny 3

Carlynton 7, Bishop Canevin 0

Blackhawk 7, Beaver Falls 0

Girls

Freeport 7, Riverview 0

Top series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 577; Gwyn Fichte (R) 481

Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2

Top series: Mia Ament (AR) 580; Addison Barr (SJ) 338

Carlynton 7, Bishop Canevin 0

Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0

Blackhawk 7, Beaver Falls 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Butler at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Freeport at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Avonworth , Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Central Valley at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.

Morgantown at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

