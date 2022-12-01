High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 30, 2022
By:
Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 2:56 AM
High schools
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Top series: Dylan Granata, Colin Cummings (F) 556; Noah Prosky (R) 329
St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Top series: Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 596; Jordan Abell (AR) 592
Shaler 4, North Allegheny 3
Carlynton 7, Bishop Canevin 0
Blackhawk 7, Beaver Falls 0
Girls
Top series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 577; Gwyn Fichte (R) 481
Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2
Top series: Mia Ament (AR) 580; Addison Barr (SJ) 338
Carlynton 7, Bishop Canevin 0
Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0
Blackhawk 7, Beaver Falls 0
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 2A
Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Butler at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
McDowell at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Freeport at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Avonworth , Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Varsity D2
Central Valley at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.
Morgantown at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis takes home national High School Heisman honors
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 29, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 28, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 26, 2022
• Pine-Richland notebook: XFL comes calling for Ben DiNucci