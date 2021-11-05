TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 4, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, November 5, 2021 | 12:08 AM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.

Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.

Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner

Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)

Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s games

East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.

Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.

Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.

New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.

Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.

McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.

Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.

Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.

Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.

Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton (7-2), 7 p.m.

Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester

Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg

Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels

PIAA subregionals

Regional semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Brashear (3-4) at Cathedral Prep (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

University Prep (2-5) at DuBois (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Chestnut Ridge (6-4) at Westinghouse (8-1), Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Bethel Park 3, Cathedral Prep 2

North Allegheny 10, Central Catholic 2

Seneca Valley 6, Canon-McMillan 2

Baldwin 4, Peters Township 2

Class 2A

Shaler 4, Indiana 2

Armstrong 3, Latrobe 2

Class A

McDowell at Beaver, ppd.

Plum at Blackhawk, ppd.

Quaker Valley 6, Hampton 4

Class B

Elizabeth Forward 5, Carrick 4 (SO)

Ringgold 9, Connellsville 6

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (17-0-1) vs. Peters Township (16-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

West Allegheny (21-0) vs. Hampton (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Quaker Valley 5, North Catholic 0

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (18-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s result

Eden Christian 2, Riverside 1

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Moon 4, Seneca Valley 0

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (15-0-1) vs. Plum (19-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s result

Montour 2, South Fayette 0

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s result

Southmoreland, 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-1) vs. Shaler (16-2) at Robert Morris, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Freeport (14-2) vs. Hampton (17-2) at Robert Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-0) vs. Avonworth (16-2) at Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation final

Thursday’s result

Seton LaSalle 3, Laurel 0

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (24-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Robert Morris, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation final

Thursday’s result

California 3, Leechburg 2

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

