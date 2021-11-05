High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 4, 2021
Friday, November 5, 2021 | 12:08 AM
High schools
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.
Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.
Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.
Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.
Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.
Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner
Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)
Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s games
East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.
Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.
Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.
Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.
New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.
Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.
McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.
Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.
Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.
Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.
Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton (7-2), 7 p.m.
Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester
Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg
Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels
PIAA subregionals
Regional semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Brashear (3-4) at Cathedral Prep (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
University Prep (2-5) at DuBois (5-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Chestnut Ridge (6-4) at Westinghouse (8-1), Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Bethel Park 3, Cathedral Prep 2
North Allegheny 10, Central Catholic 2
Seneca Valley 6, Canon-McMillan 2
Baldwin 4, Peters Township 2
Class 2A
Shaler 4, Indiana 2
Armstrong 3, Latrobe 2
Class A
McDowell at Beaver, ppd.
Plum at Blackhawk, ppd.
Quaker Valley 6, Hampton 4
Class B
Elizabeth Forward 5, Carrick 4 (SO)
Ringgold 9, Connellsville 6
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (17-0-1) vs. Peters Township (16-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
West Allegheny (21-0) vs. Hampton (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Quaker Valley 5, North Catholic 0
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (18-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s result
Eden Christian 2, Riverside 1
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Moon 4, Seneca Valley 0
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Mars (15-0-1) vs. Plum (19-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s result
Montour 2, South Fayette 0
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s result
Southmoreland, 3, Shady Side Academy 2
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-1) vs. Shaler (16-2) at Robert Morris, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Freeport (14-2) vs. Hampton (17-2) at Robert Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-0) vs. Avonworth (16-2) at Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation final
Thursday’s result
Seton LaSalle 3, Laurel 0
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (24-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Robert Morris, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation final
Thursday’s result
California 3, Leechburg 2
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
