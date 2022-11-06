High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 5, 2022
By:
Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 9:20 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
PIAA championships
Class 3A
Individual: 1. Brian DiCola, Brian DiCola, 15:24.2; 2. Drew Griffith, Butler, 15:35.2; 3. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 16:09.7; 4. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:13.5; 5. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Township, 16:17.8; 6. Aidan Hodge, Hempfield (District 3), 16:19.9; 7. Drew Brill, La Salle College, 16:28.6; 8. Gavin Mogck, Penncrest, 16:29.6; 9. Aryan Abbaraju, Unionville, 16:31.3; 10. Matt Castronuovo, Upper Dublin, 16:31.7.
Team: 1. North Allegheny, 85; 2. La Salle College, 160; 3. Penncrest, 182; 4. North Penn, 192; 5. Hempfield (District 3), 196.
Class 2A
Individual: 1. Lieberman Rory, Danville, 15:53.6; 2. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:10.7; 3. Logan Strawser, Juniata, 16:18.5; 4. Colin Whitaker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 16:18.9; 5. M.J. Pottinger, Grove City, 16:33.9; 6. Manny Diaz, Bradford, 16:36.0; 7. Matthew Santana, NW Lehigh, 16:40.7; 8. Chad Muckey, Philipsburg-Osceola, 16:41.1; 9. Mason Stewart, Uniontown, 16:46.1; 10. Josh Jones, Grove City, 16:50.2.
Team: 1. Grove City, 67; 2. Danville, 128; 3. Lewisburg, 128; 4. Hampton, 139; 5. Lampeter-Strasburg, 185.
Class A
Individual: 1. Thomas Smigo, Palisades, 16:33.4; 2. Tyler Rader, Huntingdon, 16:39.3; 3. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 16:42.2; 4. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 18:00.4; 5. Landon Hostetter, Annville-Cleona, 17:19.8; 6. Dewing Creed, Northeast Bradford, 17:20.7; Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 17:22.5; 8. Maxwell Hamilton, OLSH, 17:23.3; 9. Aiden Lechleitner, Central Cambria, 17:30.4; 10. Jesse Patterson, Jenkintown, 17:33.7.
Team: 1. Central Cambria, 95; 2. Jenkintown, 108; 3. Winchester Thurston, 141; 4. Eden Christian, 146; 5. Riverview, 164.
Girls
PIAA championships
Class 3A
Individual: 1. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 18:46.1; 2. Camryn Kiser, Chambersburg, 18:52.8; 3. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 18:58.5; 4. Elle Keefer, WC Rustin, 18:58.7; 5. Kailey Granger, Dallastown, 18:58.7; 6. Caroline Adams, Mt. Lebanon, 18:59.1; 7. Claire Paci, Greencastle-Antrim, 19:04.7; 8. Carolyn Tarpey, Downingtown West, 19:06.3; 9. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 19:11.9; 10. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 19:12.1.
Team: 1. North Allegheny, 60; 2. State College, 118; 3. Phoenixville, 177; 4. Dallastown, 195; 5. Owen J. Roberts, 198.
Class 2A
Individual: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:11.3; 2. Harley Kletz, Montour, 18:49.9; 3. Delaney Dumm, Forest Hills, 19:27.9; 4. Delaney Dumm, Wyoming, 19:34.8; 5. Lacey Danilovitz, Riverside (District 2), 19:44.4; 6. Madison Hedglin, Dallas, 19:53.1; 7. Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock, 19:53.7; 8. Lilah Turnbull, Chartiers Valley, 20:02.3; 9. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 20:05.3; 10. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 20:06.2.
Team: 1. Cathedral Prep, 111; 2. Cathedral Prep, 115; 3. Montour, 119; 4. Beaver, 120; 5. Central Cambria, 161.
Class A
Individual: 1. Virginia Kraus, Moravian Academy, 18:54; 2. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 19:36; 3. Willow Myers, Mercer, 20:02; 4. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 20:05; 5. Annasophia Viccari, West Middlesex, 20:06; 6. Grace Neubert, Elk County Catholic, 20:11; 7. Madeline Murphy, York Catholic, 20:14; 8. Lexi Fluharty, Riverside, 20:20; 9. Sophia Bille, Elk County Catholic, 20:26; 10. Lanee Berkhimer, Martinsburg Central, 20:31.
Team: 1. Notre Dame GP, 78; 2. Montrose, 78; 3. York Catholic, 141; 4. Winchester Thurston, 160; 5. Elk County Catholic, 164.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bethel Park (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-3) vs. Woodland Hills (6-5) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Montour (7-4) vs. Aliquippa (9-0) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; McKeesport (10-1) at Armstrong (10-1), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (8-2) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (7-4) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
East Allegheny (8-3) at Belle Vernon (7-2), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (6-5) at Freeport (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (8-3) at Avonworth (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
McGuffey (8-3) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.; Washington (7-4) at Neshannock (10-1), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-3) vs. Beaver Falls (9-1) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (9-2) at Sto-Rox (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Clairton (6-5) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.; Mapletown (11-0) vs. South Side (10-1) at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Laurel (9-1) vs. Union (8-3) at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-4) vs. Fort Cherry (8-3) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Soccer
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Pine-Richland 1, Seneca Valley 0
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Girls
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Avonworth 2, Mt. Pleasant 1
Tennis
Girls
PIAA championships
Saturday’s results
At Hershey
Singles
Class 3A
Semifinals
Grace Li, Unionville d. Helena Lynn, Liberty, 6-3, 6-0; Dasha Chichkina, Council Rock South, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 d. Mia Matriccino, Spring-Ford, 6-2, 6-2.
Finals
Li, Unionville d. Chichkina, Council Rock South, 6-4, 6-2
Third place
Matriccino, Spring-Ford d. Lynn, Liberty, 6-1, 6-1
Class 2A
Semifinals
Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Emily Greb, Knoch, 6-3, 6-2; Ilana Rosenthal, Wyoming Seminary d. Nicole Kempton, South Park d. 6-1, 6-0
Finals
Rosenthal, Wyoming Seminary d. Close, Sewickley Academy, 6-0, 6-0
Third place
Kempton, South Park d. Greb, Knoch, 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
Class 3A
Semifinals
Hana Nouaime/Alice Liang, Methacton, d. Lexie Warsing/Leah Zolotareva, Parkland, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Leina Ciarrocchi/Mia Xie, Radnor d. Kate Emmanuel/Isabel Emmanuel, Conestoga, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Finals
Nouaime/Liang, Methacton d. Ciarrocchi/Xie, Radnor, 6-1, 6-2
Third place
Warsing/Zolotareva, Parkland d. Emmanuel/Emmanuel, Conestoga, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1
Class 2A
Semifinals
Emma Perkins/Victoria Waltz, Conrad Walker d. Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 6-3; Ashley Gomes/Sofia Berestetska, Merion Mercy Academy d. Ally Bauer/Lindsey Greb, Knoch, 6-4, 7-6(0)
Finals
Gomes/Berestetska, Merion Mercy Academy d. Perkins/Waltz, Conrad Walker, 7-5, 6-3
Third place
Bauer/Greb, Knoch d. Thakkar/Belt, Sewickley Academy, 6-1, 7-6 (1)
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 2
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s result
North Catholic 3, South Fayette 1
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Frazier 3, Serra Catholic 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Westmoreland high school athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 6, 2022
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Deer Lakes’ Jacob Orseno, Freeport’s Cassidy Dell
• North Allegheny notebook: 4 NA girls soccer players earn All-WPIAL honors
• Herald notebook: Hartman leads Shady Side Academy runners to PIAA meet
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 5, 2022