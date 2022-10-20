High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 19, 2022

By:

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 10:42 PM

High schools

Golf

PIAA team championships

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Penn State White Course

1. Central Catholic 299; 2. Dallastown 305; 3. Downingtown West 308; 4. La Salle College 311; 5. State College 312; 6. Crestwood 326

Class 2A

Penn State Blue Course

1. Lake-Lehman 296; 2. Devon Prep 308; 3. Sewickley Academy 322; 4. West Shamokin 327; 5. Delone Catholic 333; 6. Lakeview 343

Girls

Class 3A

Penn State White Course

1. Phoenixville 240; 2. Peters Township 242; 3. North Allegheny 251; 4. McDowell 277; 5. North Pocono 278; 6. Cumberland Valley 289

Class 2A

Penn State Blue Course

1. Hickory 236; 2. Mercyhurst Prep 264; 3. Scranton Prep 268; 4. Greensburg Central Catholic 285; 5. Penn Cambria 305; 6. Mt. Pleasant 326

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Fox Chapel at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

North Catholic at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Freeport at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Central Valley at Deer Lakes, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Carlynton 3, Beth-Center 0

Shaler 3, Hampton 2

Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Montour 2, Baldwin 1

Mt. Pleasant 2, Hempfield 1

North Allegheny 4, Norwin 2

Seton LaSalle 1, California 0

South Fayette 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29 schedule

Times TBD

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1); Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2); Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2); Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6)

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold (8-10) at Connellsville (10-7), 6 p.m.

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Ringgold/Connellsville winner at Moon (16-0-1), 2 p.m.; Mars (10-6) at Bethel Park (13-5), 2 p.m.; Montour (10-4-4) at Franklin Regional (14-4), 2 p.m.; Gateway (10-7-1) at Kiski Area (15-3), 2 p.m.; North Catholic (7-6-3) at Plum (16-1-1), 2 p.m.; Trinity (12-5) at South Fayette (10-4-3), 2 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-8-1) at Thomas Jefferson (16-2), 2 p.m.; Ambridge (11-6-1) at Hampton (12-6), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Knoch (10-8) at McGuffey (12-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (8-7) at Deer Lakes (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-6-1) at Belle Vernon (13-4), 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (7-9) at Quaker Valley (15-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (10-5-1) at East Allegheny (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) at Shady Side Academy (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (11-7) at Beaver (11-6), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (2-12-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (14-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (9-5-1) vs. Eden Christian (13-2-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (12-5) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.; California (5-11) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-2-1) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6) at Burrell (14-3), 8 p.m.; OLSH (8-7) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-2) at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (10-4-2) vs. Springdale (12-4) at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Knoch 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

Nonsection

Berlin Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1

Elizabeth Forward 4, Charleroi 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, South Fayette 1

Quaker Valley 1, Blackhawk 0

Waynesburg 3, Trinity 0

West Mifflin 8, East Allegheny 1

Carlynton at Beth-Center, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, ppd.

Plum at Hampton, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27 schedule

Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-9) at Penn-Trafford (7-6-4), 2 p.m.

First round

Monday’s schedule

Connellsville/Penn-Trafford winner at Mars (14-0), 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (10-5-2) at South Fayette (11-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-7) at Thomas Jefferson (15-2), 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold (11-6-1) at Latrobe (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana (6-9-1) at Moon (16-0), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (8-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (7-10-1) at Plum (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (9-5-2) at Hampton (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Valley (7-9) at North Catholic (13-1), J.C. Stone Field, 6:30 p.m.; Burrell (11-3-3-) at Beaver (7-5-3), 8 p.m.; Hopewell (6-9-1) vs. Knoch (14-3-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (8-8-1) at Avonworth (15-3), 8 p.m.; West Mifflin (8-6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (16-1), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-3-1) at Freeport (13-2), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (8-6) at South Park (12-4), 8 p.m.; Yough (10-6-1) at Shady Side Academy (9-5), 8 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (7-9) vs. Bentworth (6-9-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Bentworth/Bishop Canevin winner at Freedom (13-4), noon; Seton LaSalle (11-4) vs. OLSH (10-5-1) at Peters Township, noon; Riverview (8-7) at Chartiers-Houston (14-2), 2 p.m.; Riverside (5-9 vs. Greensburg C.C. (10-3) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-7) vs. Springdale (13-3) at Kiski Area, noon; Charleroi (10-7) vs. Mohawk (9-6) at Neshannock, 2 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (9-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (11-4) at Waynesburg (14-3), 2 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Championship

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Consolation

South Park vs. Beaver at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, Gateway 0

Section 4

Mars 3, Lincoln Park 0

North Catholic 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Sto-Rox 0

Nonsection

Rochester at Riverside, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:10 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

New Castle at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 6 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Derry at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Avella, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Geibel at California, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Ambridge at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.