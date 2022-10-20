High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 19, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 10:42 PM
High schools
Golf
PIAA team championships
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Penn State White Course
1. Central Catholic 299; 2. Dallastown 305; 3. Downingtown West 308; 4. La Salle College 311; 5. State College 312; 6. Crestwood 326
Class 2A
Penn State Blue Course
1. Lake-Lehman 296; 2. Devon Prep 308; 3. Sewickley Academy 322; 4. West Shamokin 327; 5. Delone Catholic 333; 6. Lakeview 343
Girls
Class 3A
Penn State White Course
1. Phoenixville 240; 2. Peters Township 242; 3. North Allegheny 251; 4. McDowell 277; 5. North Pocono 278; 6. Cumberland Valley 289
Class 2A
Penn State Blue Course
1. Hickory 236; 2. Mercyhurst Prep 264; 3. Scranton Prep 268; 4. Greensburg Central Catholic 285; 5. Penn Cambria 305; 6. Mt. Pleasant 326
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Armstrong at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Fox Chapel at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
North Catholic at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Freeport at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Central Valley at Deer Lakes, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Carlynton 3, Beth-Center 0
Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Mt. Pleasant 2, Hempfield 1
North Allegheny 4, Norwin 2
Seton LaSalle 1, California 0
South Fayette 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29 schedule
Times TBD
Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1); Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2); Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2); Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6)
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Ringgold (8-10) at Connellsville (10-7), 6 p.m.
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Ringgold/Connellsville winner at Moon (16-0-1), 2 p.m.; Mars (10-6) at Bethel Park (13-5), 2 p.m.; Montour (10-4-4) at Franklin Regional (14-4), 2 p.m.; Gateway (10-7-1) at Kiski Area (15-3), 2 p.m.; North Catholic (7-6-3) at Plum (16-1-1), 2 p.m.; Trinity (12-5) at South Fayette (10-4-3), 2 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-8-1) at Thomas Jefferson (16-2), 2 p.m.; Ambridge (11-6-1) at Hampton (12-6), 2 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Knoch (10-8) at McGuffey (12-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (8-7) at Deer Lakes (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-6-1) at Belle Vernon (13-4), 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (7-9) at Quaker Valley (15-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (10-5-1) at East Allegheny (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) at Shady Side Academy (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (11-7) at Beaver (11-6), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (2-12-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (14-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (9-5-1) vs. Eden Christian (13-2-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (12-5) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.; California (5-11) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-2-1) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6) at Burrell (14-3), 8 p.m.; OLSH (8-7) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-2) at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (10-4-2) vs. Springdale (12-4) at Burrell, 6 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Knoch 3, Apollo-Ridge 1
Nonsection
Berlin Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1
Elizabeth Forward 4, Charleroi 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, South Fayette 1
Quaker Valley 1, Blackhawk 0
Waynesburg 3, Trinity 0
West Mifflin 8, East Allegheny 1
Carlynton at Beth-Center, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, ppd.
Plum at Hampton, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Oct. 27 schedule
Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Connellsville (8-9) at Penn-Trafford (7-6-4), 2 p.m.
First round
Monday’s schedule
Connellsville/Penn-Trafford winner at Mars (14-0), 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (10-5-2) at South Fayette (11-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-7) at Thomas Jefferson (15-2), 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold (11-6-1) at Latrobe (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana (6-9-1) at Moon (16-0), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (8-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (7-10-1) at Plum (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (9-5-2) at Hampton (14-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Valley (7-9) at North Catholic (13-1), J.C. Stone Field, 6:30 p.m.; Burrell (11-3-3-) at Beaver (7-5-3), 8 p.m.; Hopewell (6-9-1) vs. Knoch (14-3-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (8-8-1) at Avonworth (15-3), 8 p.m.; West Mifflin (8-6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (16-1), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-3-1) at Freeport (13-2), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (8-6) at South Park (12-4), 8 p.m.; Yough (10-6-1) at Shady Side Academy (9-5), 8 p.m.
Class A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (7-9) vs. Bentworth (6-9-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Bentworth/Bishop Canevin winner at Freedom (13-4), noon; Seton LaSalle (11-4) vs. OLSH (10-5-1) at Peters Township, noon; Riverview (8-7) at Chartiers-Houston (14-2), 2 p.m.; Riverside (5-9 vs. Greensburg C.C. (10-3) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-7) vs. Springdale (13-3) at Kiski Area, noon; Charleroi (10-7) vs. Mohawk (9-6) at Neshannock, 2 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (9-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (11-4) at Waynesburg (14-3), 2 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Championship
Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.
Consolation
Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.
Consolation
South Park vs. Beaver at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Plum 3, Gateway 0
Section 4
Mars 3, Lincoln Park 0
North Catholic 3, Knoch 0
Class 2A
Section 4
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Sto-Rox 0
Nonsection
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Plum at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:10 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
New Castle at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 6 p.m.
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Derry at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Avella, 7 p.m.
Geibel at California, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Ambridge at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
