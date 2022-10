High school, scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 22, 2022

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 10:39 PM

High schools

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Mohawk 22, Western Beaver 6

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 68, Summit Academy 14

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin 40, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Riverview 0

Saturday’s summaries

Mohawk 22, Western Beaver 6

Mohawk 0 16 0 6 —22

Western Beaver 6 0 0 0 —6

WB: Tyson Florence 68 run (run failed)

M: Jimmy Guerrieri 5 pass from Jay Wrona (Josh Wilkins kick)

M: Justin Boston 2 run (Josh Wilkins kick)

M: safety

M: Coleton Root 0 fumble recovery (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: WB, Tyson Florence 12-120, TD.

Laurel 68, Summit Academy 14

Laurel 21 35 6 6 —68

Summit Academy 0 0 0 14 —14

L: Aidan Collins interception return (Zane Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 15 run (Boughter kick)

L: Lucas Davis 3 pass from Chase Tinstman (Boughter kick)

L: Ben Hennon 2 run (Boughter kick)

L: Colin Bartley 10 pass from Tinstman (Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 10 run (Boughter kick)

L: Laban Barker 12 run (Boughter kick)

L: Davis blocked punt return (Boughter kick)

L: Hennon 35 run (Boughter kick)

SA: Allen Freeman 47 run (pass failed)

L: Luca Santini 34 run (run failed)

SA: Freeman 65 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Landon Smith 9-111, 2 TDs. SA, Allen Freeman 6-133, 2 TDs.

Bishop Canevin 40, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 —0

Bishop Canevin 14 20 0 6 —40

BC: Tyjer Clayton 40 pass from Jason Cross (Geno DeFrank kick)

BC: Az’Jaun Marshall 23 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Cross 1 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Xavier Nelson 65 punt return (kick failed)

BC: Cross 1 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Matthew Mickle 73 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: BC, Jason Cross 4-11-103-1TD-0INT.

Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Riverview 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 7 28 13 0 —48

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

GCC: Samir Crosby 38 pass from Tyree Turner (Jacob Reitler kick)

GCC: Crosby 88 interception return (Reitler kick)

GCC: Crosby 28 pass from Turner (Reitler kick)

GCC: Da’sjon Craggette 25 run (Reitler kick)

GCC: Craggette 53 run (Reitler kick)

GCC: Crosby 50 run (Reitler kick)

GCC: Camden Petrunak 21 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: GCC, Tyree Turner 4-7-127-2TD-0INT.

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29 schedule

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s results

Ambridge 3, Hampton 0

Bethel Park 1, Mars 0

Kiski Area 2, Gateway 0

Montour 2, Franklin Regional 1

Plum 6, North Catholic 2

Moon 6, Ringgold 1

South Fayette 1, Trinity 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Moon (17-0-1) vs. Bethel Park (14-5); Montour (11-4-4) vs. Kiski Area (16-3); Plum (17-1-1) vs. South Fayette (11-4-3); Thomas Jefferson (17-2) vs. Ambridge (12-6-1).

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Knoch (10-8) at McGuffey (12-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (8-7) at Deer Lakes (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-6-1) at Belle Vernon (13-4), 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (7-9) at Quaker Valley (15-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (10-5-1) at East Allegheny (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) at Shady Side Academy (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (11-7) at Beaver (11-6), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (2-12-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (14-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (9-5-1) vs. Eden Christian (13-2-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (12-5) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.; California (5-11) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-2-1) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6) at Burrell (14-3), 8 p.m.; OLSH (8-7) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-2) at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (10-4-2) vs. Springdale (12-4) at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27 schedule

Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s result

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 1

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (8-6-4) at Mars (14-0), 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (10-5-2) at South Fayette (11-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-7) at Thomas Jefferson (15-2), 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold (11-6-1) at Latrobe (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana (6-9-1) at Moon (16-0), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (8-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (7-10-1) at Plum (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (9-5-2) at Hampton (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Valley (7-9) vs. North Catholic (13-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Burrell (11-3-3-) at Beaver (7-5-3), 8 p.m.; Hopewell (6-9-1) vs. Knoch (14-3-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (8-8-1) at Avonworth (15-3), 8 p.m.; West Mifflin (8-6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (16-1), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-3-1) at Freeport (13-2), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (8-6) at South Park (12-4), 8 p.m.; Yough (10-6-1) at Shady Side Academy (9-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s results

Freedom 8, Bishop Canevin 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Riverside 1

Mohawk 3, Charleroi 1

Chartiers-Houston 8, Riverview 1

Winchester Thurston 3, Serra Catholic 2

Seton LaSalle 1, OLSH 0

Springdale 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Waynesburg 1, Aquinas Academy 0

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Freedom (14-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-4); Chartiers-Houston (15-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3); Springdale (14-3) vs. Mohawk (10-6); Winchester Thurston (10-0-1) vs. Waynesburg (15-3).

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Norwin (5-10) at Bethel Park (11-5), 7:30 p.m.; Butler (7-9) at Penn-Trafford (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; North Hills (6-12) at Canon-McMillan (11-5), 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (5-8) at Shaler (8-6), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (4-9) at Seneca Valley (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield (6-10) at Peters Township (12-4), 7:30 p.m.

Bye: North Allegheny (16-0), Pine-Richland (13-2)

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (6-7) at Indiana (9-5), 7 p.m.; Ringgold (11-8) at Trinity (10-5), 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-8) vs. Blackhawk (9-5) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Plum (12-3) vs. Uniontown (8-9) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch (9-8) at Penn Hills (9-10), 7:30 p.m.; Gateway (8-6) vs. Laurel Highlands (7-8) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Times, locations TBD

North Catholic (14-1) vs. Gateway/Laurel Highlands winner; Moon (9-5) vs. Albert Gallatin (13-3); Thomas Jefferson (15-1) vs. Indiana/Woodland Hills winner; Montour (11-4) vs. Plum/Uniontown winner; Hampton (18-0) vs. Knoch/Penn Hills winner; Armstrong (10-4) vs. South Fayette (10-5); Latrobe (16-0) vs. Blackhawk/Franklin Regional winner; Mars (11-5) vs. Trinity/Ringgold winner

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Derry (10-6) vs. Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.; Burrell (12-4) vs. Fort Cherry (12-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (13-6) vs. Hopewell (8-8) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-6) vs. Bentworth (13-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg Central (11-8) vs. OLSH (8-8) at Trinity, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Times, locations TBD

Freeport (17-2) vs. Waynesburg Central/OLSH winner; Brownsville (17-1) vs. Neshannock (11-4); Central Valley (14-3) vs. Deer Lakes/Bentworth winner; Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burrell/Fort Cherry winner; Shenango (13-1) vs. Southmoreland/Hopewell winner; South Park (13-3) vs. Laurel (13-5); Avonworth (13-3) vs. Derry/Seton LaSalle winner; Beaver (11-5) vs. Brentwood (11-5)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (15-1) vs. Burgettstown (9-8) at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (15-3) vs. Carmichaels (9-5) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Union (16-0) vs. Chartiers-Houston (8-9) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (12-4) vs. Beaver County Christian (9-4) at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-8) at Frazier (18-0), 7 p.m.; Leechburg (11-4) vs. Western Beaver (15-3) at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (11-3) vs. West Greene (7-6) at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (16-2) vs. Eden Christian (13-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

