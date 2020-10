High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2020

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:49 AM

High school football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 35, Norwin 7

Central Catholic 49, Baldwin 6

Mt. Lebanon 28, Seneca Valley 27 (OT)

North Allegheny at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Moon 30, Bethel Park 7

Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7

Upper St. Clair 36, South Fayette 32

Big East

Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 7

Gateway 43, Connellsville 12

Woodland Hills 34, Latrobe 31

Northeast

North Hills 20, Fox Chapel 16

Penn Hills 42, Shaler 21

Pine-Richland 58, Kiski Area 14

Class 4A

Big Eight

Laurel Highlands 34, Trinity 33

McKeesport 20, Thomas Jefferson 14

West Mifflin 20, Ringgold 8

Greater Allegheny

Hampton 49, Knoch 0

Highlands 35, Greensburg Salem 0

Mars 34, Indiana 22

Plum 63, Armstrong 13

Parkway

Aliquippa 56, Blackhawk 27

Beaver 30, Montour 28

Chartiers Valley 46, New Castle 20

Class 3A

Allegheny Seven

East Allegheny 41, Valley 8

North Catholic 26, Freeport 14

Derry at Burrell, ppd.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 45, Southmoreland 19

South Park 30, Mt. Pleasant 19

Yough 48, Brownsville 0

Northwestern Six

Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 34

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Avonworth at Central Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 46, Steel Valley 14

Ligonier Valley 53, Shady Side Academy 48

Century

Chartiers-Houston 40, Waynesburg 14

McGuffey 48, Beth-Center 20

Washington 43, Frazier 6

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 46, Neshannock 27

Laurel 47, Ellwood City 7

New Brighton 56, Riverside 22

Freedom at Mohawk, suspended until 10 a.m. Saturday

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox 49, Brentwood 22

Class A

Big Seven

Fort Cherry 40, Cornell 6

OLSH 43, Northgate 19

Union 36, Burgettstown 22

Shenango at Rochester, suspended until noon Saturday

Eastern

Clairton 45, Springdale 10

Imani Christian 28, Leechburg 27

Jeannette 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Tri-County South

Avella 14, Carmichaels 7

California 10, Monessen 0 (Monessen forfeits)

Mapletown 40, Bentworth 29

West Greene 54, Jefferson-Morgan 28

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 46, Charleroi 6

Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3

Central Valley 51, Burrell 0

South Allegheny 68, Deer Lakes 7

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Independent

Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3

District 8

City League

Allderdice 35, Perry 14

Westinghouse 57, Carrick 6

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 35, Norwin 7

Norwin 7 0 0 0 —7

Canon-McMillan 6 8 14 7 —35

N: Tanner Krevokuch 20 fumble return (Tyler Bilinsky kick)

C-M: Ryan Angott 5 run (Anthony Finney kick)

C-M: Laymont Lyons 1 run (Finney kick)

C-M: Dane Matuscin 76 kickoff return (Finney kick)

C-M: Kent McMahon 35 interception return (Finney kick)

C-M: Angott 1 run (Finney kick)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Ryan Angott 25-169, 2 TDs.

Central Catholic 49, Baldwin 6

Central Catholic 14 21 7 7 —49

Baldwin 0 0 0 6 —6

CC: Eddy Tillman 3 run (Matthew Schearer kick)

CC: Eric Benson 70 pass from Adam Obrin (Schearer kick)

CC: Tillman 35 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Anderson Cynkar 86 pass from Obrin (Schearer kick)

CC: Devin Barren 35 interception return (Schearer kick)

CC: Antonio Pitts 18 run (Matt Castelnovo kick)

B: Kam Allen 2 run (run failed)

CC: Sean Farrell 48 pass from Payton Wehner (Castelnovo kick)

Passing leaders: CC, Adam Obrin 6-7-211-2TD-0INT.

Mt. Lebanon 28, Seneca Valley 27 (OT)

Mt. Lebanon 7 0 7 7 7 — 28

Seneca Valley 7 7 7 0 6 — 27

M: Alex Tecza 61 run (Casey Sorsdal kick)

SV: Nolan Dworek 6 run (Adam Davies kick)

SV: Lucas Lambert 18 pass from Brian Olan (Davies kick)

M: Tecza 57 run (Sorsdal kick)

SV: Connor Lyczek 22 run (Davies kick)

M: Maurice Plummer 21 run (Sorsdal kick)

SV: Connor Lyczek 10 run (Davies kick failed)

M: Eli Heidenreich 10 pass from Joey Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Alex Tecza 16-158, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: SV, Brian Olan 9-17-103-1TD-3INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Moon 30, Bethel Park 7

Moon 14 0 9 7 —30

Bethel Park 7 0 0 0 —7

M: Dawson Snyder 48 pass from Tyler McGowan (Jacob Weiland kick)

BP: Troy Volpatti 63 run (Michael Francus kick)

M: Dylan Sleva 5 run (Weiland kick)

M: Elijah Guiliroy 27 pass from McGowan (kick failed)

M: Weiland 32 field goal

M: Snyder 15 pass from McGowan (Weiland kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Troy Volpatti 18-114, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 14-21-218-3TD-0INT.

Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7

Peters Township 6 7 7 3 —23

West Allegheny 0 7 0 0 —7

PT: Vinny Sirianni 4 run (kick failed)

WA: Nico Flati 85 interception return (Breana Gerst kick)

PT: Nico Pate 8 run (Andrew Massucci kick)

PT: Breylen Carrington 18 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

PT: Massucci 24 field goal

Rushing leaders: PT, Nico Pate 26-214, TD.

Upper St. Clair 36, South Fayette 32

Upper St. Clair 10 13 6 7 —36

South Fayette 0 7 10 15 —32

SF: Shay Aitken 19 run (Charley Rossi pass from Naman Alemada)

USC: Abelardo Sobarzo 31 field goal

USC: Mateo Cepullio 49 pass from Ethan Dahlem (Sobarzo kick)

USC: Jaden Keating 76 run (kick failed)

SF: Ryan McGuire 36 pass from Alemada (Justin Caputo kick)

USC: Dahlem 3 run (Sobarzo kick)

SF: McGuire 26 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

USC: David Pantelis 21 pass from Dahlem (pass failed)

SF: Caputo 25 field goal

SF: Joey Audia 14 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

USC: Luke Banbury 9 pass from Dahlem (Sobarzo kick)

Rushing leaders: USC, Jaden Keating 17-158, TD. SF, Shay Aitken 17-108, TD.

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 9-17-176-3TD-0INT. SF, Naman Alemada 19-32-316-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: USC, Mateo Cepullio 4-112, TD. SF, Charley Rossi 9-176; Ryan McGuire 5-110, 2 TDs; Joey Audia 7-104, TD.

Big East

Gateway 43, Connellsville 12

Gateway 15 7 21 0 —43

Connellsville 0 0 6 6 —12

G: Derrick Davis 5 run (run failed)

G: Safety

G: Chamor Price 95 kickoff return (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 38 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 13 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 9 pass from Carsen Engleka (Jayson Jenkins kick)

C: Ky’Ron Craggette 80 run (kick failed)

C: Kolby Keedy 40 pass from Gage Gillott (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: G, Derrick Davis 13-151, 4 TDs. C, Ky’Ron Craggette 17-113, TD.

Passing leaders: G, Carsen Engleka 11-13-149-1TD-0INT.

Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 7

Penn-Trafford 7 28 21 0 —56

Franklin Regional 0 7 0 0 —7

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 3 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Conlan Greene 3 pass from Ethan Carr (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Nate Frye 53 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Jack Jollie 38 fumble return (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Chase Vecchio 14 interception return (Schlessinger kick)

FR: Jerraine Turner 30 pass from Trevor Brncic (kick)

P-T: Cole Darragh 25 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carter Green 52 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Liam Hileman 30 interception return (Schlessinger kick)

Passing leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 11-16-144-2TD-0INT. FR, Trevor Brncic 8-16-118-1TD-3INT.

Northeast

North Hills 20, Fox Chapel 16

North Hills 0 0 7 13 —20

Fox Chapel 7 7 0 2 —16

FC: Benjamin Wilk 39 pass from Collin Dietz (Mike Tarasi kick)

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 22 pass from Dietz (Tarasi kick)

NH: Robert Dickerson 22 pass from Ethan Marker (Damon McKail kick)

NH: Curtis Foskey 1 run (McKail kick)

NH: Curtis Foskey 11 run (McKail run failed)

FC: safety

Rushing leaders: NH, Curtis Foskey 15-107, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 16-30-294-2TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Colin Kwiatkowski 7-112, TD.

Penn Hills 42, Shaler 21

Penn Hills 21 14 7 0 —42

Shaler 0 7 8 6 —21

PH: Amir Key 4 run (Jonah Silverman kick)

PH: Cameron Hopkins 51 pass from Julian Dugger (Silverman kick)

PH: Noel Roach 73 (Silverman kick)

PH: Julian Dugger 3 run (Silverman kick)

S: Dylan Schlagel 28 pass (Nathan Ravas kick)

PH: Roach 25 pass from Julian Dugger (Charley Rosemeier kick)

PH: Jawann Brown 1 run (Silverman kick)

S: Dylan Stalowski 2 run (Dominic Ross pass from Nathan Rozzo)

S: Schlagel 32 pass from Rozzo (Josh Offen kick failed)

Passing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 7-13-174-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Dylan Schlagel 5-102, 2 TDs.

Pine-Richland 58, Kiski Area 14

Pine-Richland 27 24 0 7 —58

Kiski Area 0 7 7 0 —14

P-R: Jeremiah Hasley 61 pass from Cole Spencer (Tony Nicassio kick)

P-R: Luke Miller 50 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Eli Jochem 20 pass from Spencer (run failed)

P-R: Jochem 28 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Brooks Eastburn 38 run (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Jochem 30 pass from Spencer (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Jordan Burns 35 run (Nicassio kick)

P-R: Nicassio 28 field goal

KA: Calvin Heinle 29 pass from Lebryn Smith (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Heinle 4 pass from Smith (Dykes kick)

P-R: Cole Boyd 1 run (Nicassio kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, James Pearson 0-125.

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 9-9-228-5TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Eli Jochem 3-100, 3 TDs.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands 34, Trinity 33

Trinity 6 8 6 13 —33

Laurel Highlands 7 7 13 7 —34

T: Tyson Brophy 6 run

LH: Rodney Gallagher 43 run

T: Peyton Thompson 23 run (Brian Woodhouse run)

LH: Gallagher 75 interception return

LH: Demonte Kiss 80 pass from Gallagher

LH: Jayden Pratt 2 pass from Gallagher

T: Micah Finley 46 run

LH: Gallagher 72 interception return

T: Brophy 4 run

T: Connor Roberts 7 run

Passing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 7-13-160-0TD-0INT.

McKeesport 20, Thomas Jefferson 14

McKeesport 0 7 13 0 —20

Thomas Jefferson 0 0 0 14 —14

M: Terrance Glenn 85 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Glenn 3 run (kick failed)

M: Caleb Reist 45 run (Campos kick)

TJ: Conner Murga 1 run (Andrew Graham kick)

TJ: Preston Zandier 11 pass from Jake Pugh (Jack Sella kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Jake Pugh 20-30-210-1TD-1INT.

West Mifflin 20, Ringgold 8

West Mifflin 7 6 0 7 —20

Ringgold 0 0 0 8 —8

WM: Shai Newby 5 run (Nick Kosuda kick)

WM: Ojuan Owens 2 run (Kosuda kick failed)

R: Landon Oslowski 10 run (Clayton Rosensteel pass from Jake Walsh)

WM: Owens 1 run (Kosuda kick)

Passing leaders: WM, Shai Newby 7-14-109-0TD-1INT.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton 49, Knoch 0

Knoch 0 0 0 0 —0

Hampton 14 14 7 14 —49

H: Christian Liberto 14 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: DeMatteo 14 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Gage Galuska 15 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Dawson Dietz 3 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Colin Murray 67 blocked field goal (DeMatteo kick)

H: Jake Premick 76 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Brock Borgo 52 run (Borgo kick)

Highlands 35, Greensburg Salem 0

Greensburg Salem 0 0 0 0 —0

Highlands 14 21 0 0 —35

H: Brock White 16 run (D.J. Loveland kick)

H: Loveland 35 pass from Chandler Thimons (Loveland kick)

H: Loveland 27 pass from Chandler Thimons (Loveland kick)

H: Jeremiah Nelson 2 run (Loveland kick)

H: Kaeleb White 8 pass from Chandler Thimons (Loveland kick)

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 7-9-311-3TD-0INT.

Mars 34, Indiana 22

Mars 0 7 21 6 —34

Indiana 7 0 0 15 —22

I: Devin Flint 29 run (Josh Glaser kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 9 run (kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 81 run (kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 4 run (kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 38 run (kick)

M: 33 run (kick failed)

I: Flint 9 run (Glaser kick)

I: Korbin Wilson 5 run (Glaser run)

Rushing leaders: M, Teddy Ruffner 22-233, 4 TDs. I, Devin Flint 33-197, 2 TDs.

Plum 63, Armstrong 13

Armstrong 0 7 0 6 —13

Plum 21 35 0 7 —63

P: Eryck Moore 63 run (Reed Martin kick)

P: Ryan Hubner 1 run (Martin kick)

P: Hubner 37 run (Martin kick)

P: Moore 1 run (Gavin Chandler kick)

P: Evan Azzara 0 blocked punt (Gavin Chandler kick)

P: Logan Brooks 33 pass from Hubner (Gavin Chandler kick)

P: Hubner 27 run (Gavin Chandler kick)

A: Cole Brown 49 pass from Cadin Olsen (Adam Hudock kick)

P: Moore 71 run (Gavin Chandler kick)

P: Sa’mo Pitts 7 pass from Jacob Miller (Gavin Chandler kick)

A: Caleb Retzer 1 pass from Olsen (Hudock kick failed)

Rushing leaders: P, Eryck Moore 9-165, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 12-26-135-2TD-1INT. P, Ryan Hubner 8-10-103-1TD-0INT.

Parkway

Beaver 30, Montour 28

Montour 7 7 0 14 —28

Beaver 7 7 7 9 —30

M: Luke Persinger 8 run (Paul Dotson kick)

B: Jacob Finch 49 pass from Marco Mamone (Mack Boyd kick)

B: Jacob Finch 81 pass from Mamone (Boyd kick)

M: Persinger 4 run (Dotson kick)

B: Wyatt Ringer 1 run (Boyd kick)

M: Gannon Kadlecik 66 pass from Persinger (Dotson kick failed)

B: Anthony George 2 run (Boyd kick)

M: Jaiden Hill 46 pass from Persinger (Persinger run)

B: Safety

Rushing leaders: M, Gannon Kadlecik 18-165. B, Wyatt Ringer 28-131, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Luke Persinger 8-20-155-2TD-1INT. B, Marco Mamone 8-13-194-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Jacob Finch 3-134, 2 TDs.

Chartiers Valley 46, New Castle 20

New Castle 7 6 7 0 —20

Chartiers Valley 14 26 6 0 —46

CV: Abe Ibrahim 30 pass from Anthony Mackey (Jacob Salsberry kick)

NC: Donny Cade 10 run (Cade kick)

CV: Jordan Demus 7 run (Salsberry kick)

CV: Demus 25 run (Salsberry kick failed)

CV: Jason Bui 36 pass from Mackey (Salsberry kick)

CV: Demus 45 run (Salsberry kick)

NC: Tyler Leekins 90 run (Cade kick failed)

CV: Brendon Green 33 pass from Mackey (Salsberry kick failed)

CV: Demus 13 run (Salsberry kick failed)

NC: Mike Wells 17 run (Cade kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Jordan Demus 13-193, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: NC, Mike Wells 9-17-186-0TD-2INT. CV, Anthony Mackey 13-14-185-3TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny Seven

East Allegheny 41, Valley 8

Valley 0 8 0 0 —8

East Allegheny 7 7 14 13 —41

EA: Michael Smith 19 run (Matt Armenio kick)

V: Elijah Murray 25 interception return (Adisun Jackson run)

EA: Amaryeh Lucky 19 pass from John DiNapoli (Armenio kick)

EA: Praishaun Gainer 19 run (Armenio kick)

EA: Gainer 65 punt return (Armenio kick)

EA: Smith 28 pass from DiNapoli (Armenio kick)

EA: Solomon Buggs 1 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: EA, John DiNapoli 6-101.

Passing leaders: EA, John DiNapoli 9-17-170-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: EA, Michael Smith 3-128, TD.

North Catholic 26, Freeport 14

Freeport 0 7 7 0 —14

North Catholic 0 14 6 6 —26

NC: Joey Prentice 1 run (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 47 run (Marsico kick)

F: Vinnie Clark 21 pass from Ben Lane (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Jacksen Reiser 25 interception return (Vinnie Clark kick)

NC: Carson Laconi 2 run (Marsico kick failed)

NC: Laconi 2 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: NC, Kyle Tipinski 24-168, TD.

Passing leaders: F, Ben Lane 11-27-139-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Vinnie Clark 7-117, TD.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 35, Southmoreland 19

Southmoreland 7 6 0 6 —19

Elizabeth Forward 7 14 7 7 —35

EF: Zach Boyd 11 run (Andrew Smith kick)

S: Anthony Govern 7 pass from Zach Cernuto (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

EF: Zion White 1 run (Smith kick)

S: Mason Basinger 18 pass from Cernuto (kick failed)

EF: Boyd 80 pass from White (Smith kick)

EF: DaVontay Brown 2 run (Smith kick)

EF: Brown 56 pass from White (Smith kick)

S: Govern 21 pass from Cernuto (pass failed)

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 18-32-197-3TD-1INT. EF, Zion White 7-13-237-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EF, Zach Boyd 2-123, TD.

South Park 30, Mt. Pleasant 19

Mt. Pleasant 13 0 6 0 —19

South Park 0 17 6 7 —30

M: Robbie Labuda 1 run (kick failed)

M: Donavin Bair 39 pass from Asher O’Connor (Labuda kick)

SP: Brendan Wood 29 pass from Harper Conroy (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

SP: Wood 30 pass from Conroy (Mikelonis kick)

SP: Mikelonis 35 field goal

M: Aaron Alakson 64 run (pass failed)

SP: Wood 6 pass from Conroy (run failed)

SP: Luke Smith 56 interception return (Mikelonis kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Aaron Alakson 15-165, TD.

Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 14-22-178-3TD-1INT.

Yough 48, Brownsville 0

Yough 15 12 8 13 —48

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

Y: Gamal Marballie 29 run (C.J. Waldier run)

Y: C.J. Waldier 60 interception return (Mason Hodge kick)

Y: C.J. Waldier 43 pass from Gavin Roebuck (Hannah Biros kick failed)

Y: J.J. Waller 77 punt return (C.J. Waldier run failed)

Y: C.J. Waldier 73 pass from Gavin Roebuck (C.J. Layne run)

Y: Gamal Marballie 30 run (Biros kick failed)

Y: Layne 1 run (Mason Hodge kick)

Rushing leaders: Y, Gamal Marballie 7-105, 2 TDs. B, Eric Allen 26-100.

Passing leaders: Y, Gavin Roebuck 3-6-134-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: Y, C.J. Waldier 3-134, 2 TDs.

Northwestern Six

Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 34

Hopewell 0 7 6 21 —34

Keystone Oaks 14 14 7 17 —52

KO: Tyler Perry 2 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Logan Shrubb 29 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Perry 1 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Shrubb 39 run (Greg Wagner kick)

H: Jacob Forrest 20 pass from Micah Kimbrough (Lawrence Kasanzale kick)

KO: Shrubb 11 run (Greg Wagner kick)

H: Kimbrough 8 run (Kasanzale kick failed)

KO: Greg Wagner 24 field goal

KO: Mark Hutchin 18 run (Greg Wagner kick)

H: Kimbrough 83 pass from Kaden Sarver (Tanner Dobbins pass from Kimbrough)

H: Kimbrough 1 run (Kasanzale kick)

KO: Perry 29 run (Greg Wagner kick)

H: Jamar Jeter 68 pass from Sarver (Kasanzale kick failed)

Rushing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 28-309, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Kaden Sarver 7-18-212-2TD-0INT. KO, Logan Shrubb 8-17-104-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Jamar Jeter 7-170, TD.

Nonconference

Central Valley 51, Burrell 0

Burrell 0 0 0 0 —0

Central Valley 23 14 7 7 —51

CV: Myles Walker 72 punt return (Ben Walmsley kick)

CV: Amarian Saunders 1 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Safety

CV: Stephon Hall 66 kickoff return (Walmsley kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 6 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Hall 12 run (Walmsley kick)

CV: Walker 20 pass from Ameer Dudley (DeSantis kick)

CV: Ambrose Boni III 1 run (Walmsley kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 9-117, TD.

Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 6-10-118-1TD-0INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 47, Steel Valley 14

Apollo-Ridge 10 21 9 7 —47

Steel Valley 0 8 0 6 —14

A-R: Gavin Cole 31 field goal

A-R: Keighton Reese 1 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 18 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Reese 11 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

SV: NiJhay Burt 47 run (Cruce Brookins run)

A-R: Logan Harmon 2 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Gavin Cole 34 field goal

A-R: Reese 2 run (Gavin Cole kick failed)

A-R: Nick Curci 8 run (Gavin Cole kick)

SV: Brookins 5 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 22-189.

Ligonier Valley 53, Shady Side Academy 48

Shady Side Academy 7 20 7 14 —48

Ligonier Valley 12 19 7 15 —53

LV: Haden Sierocky 25 pass from Grant Dowden (run failed)

LV: Nick Beitel 75 run (pass failed)

SSA: Josh Castro 1 run (Liam Mendham kick)

LV: Sierocky 54 run (run failed)

LV: Sierocky 11 run (George Golden kick)

SSA: Joey Belinotti 78 pass from Castro (Mendham kick)

SSA: Castro 65 run (kick failed)

LV: Miles Higgins 22 pass from Sierocky (kick failed)

SSA: Belinotti 26 pass from Castro (Mendham kick)

LV: Sierocky 1 run (Golden kick)

SSA: Castro 12 run (Mendham kick)

SSA: Castro 4 run (Mendham kick)

LV: Sierocky 8 run (Golden kick)

SSA: Castro 72 run (Mendham kick)

LV: Sierocky 15 run (Kaden Faas run)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Josh Castro 25-343, 5 TDs. LV, Haden Sierocky 21-200, 5 TDs; Nick Beitel 23-189, TD.

Passing leaders: SSA, Josh Castro 7-20-153-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SSA, Joey Belinotti 4-115, 2 TDs.

Century

Chartiers-Houston 40, Waynesburg 14

Waynesburg 7 7 0 0 —14

Chartiers-Houston 6 8 13 13 —40

C-H: Jimmy Sadler 37 run (kick)

W: 18 run (run failed)

C-H: Sadler run (kick)

W: 23 pass (pass)

C-H: Sadler 26 run (kick)

C-H: Sadler 28 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: C-H, Jimmy Sadler 17-284, 4 TDs.

Washington 43, Frazier 6

Frazier 0 0 0 6 —6

Washington 21 22 0 0 —43

W: Amari Miller 3 run (Nicholas Blanchette kick)

W: Michael Allen 7 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Allen 1 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 69 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Vandell Page 1 run (Blanchette kick failed)

W: Page 2 run (Blanchette kick)

F: Luke Santo 6 pass from Kenny Fine (pass failed)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 46, Neshannock 27

Neshannock 7 13 0 7 —27

Beaver Falls 16 0 22 8 —46

BF: Trey Singleton 82 pass from Jaren Brickner (Josh Hough kick)

N: Matthew Ioanilli 1 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

BF: Shileak Livingston 49 run (Hough run)

N: Ioanilli 1 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Cam’Ron Owens 3 run (DeVivo kick failed)

BF: Hough 24 run (Livingston run)

BF: Mekhi Clark 56 interception return (Tyler Cain pass from Brickner)

BF: Hough 84 run (pass failed)

N: Chris Petronelis 22 run (DeVivo kick)

BF: Hough 25 run (Quadir Thomas pass from Brickner)

Rushing leaders: BF, Josh Hough 11-169, 3 TDs; Shileak Livingston 8-105, TD.

Laurel 47, Ellwood City 7

Ellwood City 0 0 7 0 —7

Laurel 47 0 0 0 —47

L: Luke McCoy 86 run (Kobe DeRosa kick)

L: McCoy 2 run (DeRosa kick)

L: Michael Pasquarello 71 run (DeRosa kick)

L: Jamie McVicker 10 pass from DeRosa (DeRosa kick)

L: McCoy 67 run (DeRosa kick failed)

L: Landon Smith 53 run (DeRosa kick)

L: DeRosa 35 run (DeRosa kick failed)

EC: Ashton Wilson 21 pass from Ryan Gibbons (R.J. Wilson kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 10-216, 3 TDs.

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox 49, Brentwood 22

Brentwood 14 0 0 8 —22

Sto-Rox 16 6 13 14 —49

B: Lamarr Williams 62 pass from Jase Keib (run failed)

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 24 pass from Josh Jenkins (Zay Davis run)

B: Amire Spencer 90 kickoff return (Aiden Wardzinski run)

S-R: Davis 1 run (Davis run)

S-R: Jenkins 1 run (pass failed)

S-R: Green-Miller 15 run (run failed)

S-R: Jenkins 1 run (Adam Devine kick)

B: Williams 20 pass from Keib (Spencer pass from Keib)

S-R: Davis 66 pass from Jenkins (Devine kick)

S-R: Amari Ellis 23 pass from Jenkins (Devine kick)

Rushing leaders: S-R, Zay Davis 12-125, TD.

Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 9-30-137-2TD-0INT. S-R, Josh Jenkins 10-20-171-3TD-0INT.

Class A

Big Seven

Fort Cherry 41, Cornell 6

Cornell 0 0 0 6 —6

Fort Cherry 7 20 7 7 —41

FC: Chase Belsterling 3 run (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Maddox Truschel 12 run (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Chase Belsterling 93 run (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Nashaun Sutton 19 pass from Jake Tkach (Nashaun Sutton kick failed)

FC: Tkach 1 run (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Conner Kozares 1 run (Nashaun Sutton kick)

C: 78 kickoff return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: FC, Chase Belsterling 9-161, 2 TDs; Maddox Truschel 18-114, TD.

Union 36, Burgettstown 22

Burgettstown 0 6 8 8 —22

Union 6 16 0 14 —36

U: Anthony Stanley 11 pass from Tyler Staub (kick failed)

U: Jackson Clark 39 pass from Staub (Anthony Nealy pass from Staub)

U: Staub 45 run (kick failed)

B: Shane Kemper 58 run (kick failed)

B: Cole Shergi 3 run (Kemper pass from Shergi)

U: Jackson Clark 4 run (run failed)

U: Staub 57 interception return (Mark Stanley run)

B: Shergi 2 run (Kemper run)

Rushing leaders: B, Cole Shergi 26-165, 2 TDs. U, Jackson Clark 18-144, TD.

Passing leaders: U, Tyler Staub 6-11-132-2TD-1INT.

Eastern

Clairton 45, Springdale 10

Springdale 10 0 0 0 —10

Clairton 13 12 13 7 —45

C: Dontae Sanders 23 run (Christian Jenko kick)

S: John Utiss 25 pass from Legend Ausk (Matthew Haus kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 56 run (pass failed)

S: Haus 43 field goal

C: Brooklyn Cannon 26 pass from Jonte Sanders (pass failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 2 run (kick failed)

C: Andre Henderson 52 pass from Jonte Sanders (pass failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 18 run (Jenko kick)

C: Isaiah Berry 8 run (Jenko kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Dontae Sanders 16-223, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Jonte Sanders 6-11-123-2TD-0INT.

Imani Christian 28, Leechburg 27

Leechburg 7 13 7 0 —27

Imani Christian 0 0 14 14 —28

L: Allen Harvey 5 interception return (Ryan Shaw kick)

L: Dylan Cook 24 interception return (Shaw kick)

L: Eli Rich 5 run (Shaw kick failed)

L: Braylan Lovelace 1 run (Shaw kick)

IC: Raysaun Jackson 91 run (pass failed)

IC: Raysaun Jackson 12 run (Malik Shannon pass from Steve Jenkins)

IC: Shannon 69 pass from Jenkins (run failed)

IC: Raysaun Jackson 2 run (Jenkins run)

Rushing leaders: IC, Raysaun Jackson 26-261.

Passing leaders: L, Dylan Cook 15-24-196-0TD-0INT. IC, Steve Jenkins 5-14-136-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: IC, Malik Shannon 3-101, TD.

Jeannette 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Jeannette 12 28 7 8 —55

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 0 0 0 —0

J: Roberto Smith Jr. 45 run (kick failed)

J: Smith Jr. 4 run (pass failed)

J: Smith Jr. 1 run (pass failed)

J: Emilio Huerta 32 blocked punt (Kaelan Piscar pass from James Sanders)

J: Smith Jr. 20 run (James Sanders pass from Brad Birch)

J: James Sanders 42 pass from Smith Jr. (pass failed)

J: Jaydin Canady 10 run (Elijah Binakonsky kick)

J: Louis Callaway 10 pass from Payton Molter (Binakonsky run)

Rushing leaders: J, Roberto Smith Jr. 10-115, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: J, Brad Birch 13-22-119-0TD-0INT.

Tri-County South

Avella 14, Carmichaels 7

Carmichaels 0 0 7 0 —7

Avella 0 14 0 0 —14

A: Noah Markle 1 run (Robbie West kick)

A: Tanner Terensky 20 pass from K.J. Rush (West kick)

C: Bailey Jones 65 run (Christian Mori kick)

Passing leaders: A, K.J. Rush 7-14-107-1TD-0INT.

Mapletown 40, Bentworth 29

Bentworth 6 10 6 7 —29

Mapletown 14 12 6 8 —40

M: Lance Stevenson 8 run (Lance Stevenson run)

M: Lance Stevenson 1 run (pass failed)

B: Owen Petrisek 53 run (kick failed)

M: Lance Stevenson 35 run (pass failed)

B: Gavin Cevarr 10 run (Trevor Richardson kick)

M: A.J. Vanata 50 pass from Max Vanata (run failed)

B: Richardson 40 field goal

M: Lance Stevenson 68 interception return (kick failed)

B: Owen Petrisek 51 run (pass failed)

M: Lance Stevenson 22 punt return (Clay Menear pass from Brody Evans)

B: Owen Petrisek 20 run (Richardson kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Owen Petrisek 25-285, 3 TDs. M, Lance Stevenson 32-214, 3 TDs.

Nonconference

Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3

Slippery Rock 3 0 0 0 —3

Butler 7 21 0 0 —28

B: Byron Manchester 1 run (Alexander Titus kick)

SR: Alex Duffalo 23 field goal

B: Jullian Jones 68 run (Titus kick)

B: Justin Kabay 31 run (Titus kick)

B: Charlie Kreinbucher 29 pass from Cooper Baxter (Titus kick)

Passing leaders: SR, William Makel 16-24-143-0TD-2INT.

Albert Gallatin 46, Charleroi 6

Charleroi 0 0 0 6 —6

Albert Gallatin 20 13 7 6 —46

AG: Shawn Loring 34 run (Jace Bowers kick failed)

AG: Dylan Shea 22 pass from Tristan Robinson (pass failed)

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 37 run (Shea pass from Tristan Robinson)

AG: Tony Efford 86 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Fabrycki 54 run (Tristan Robinson run failed)

AG: Tristan Robinson 2 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Bowers 22 run (Shea kick failed)

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Football

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Three Rivers

Carlynton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

South Side at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Riverview, noon

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-2) at Baldwin (7-6-1), 6:30 p.m.; Connellsville (4-8) at Upper St. Clair (7-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-5-1) at Canon-McMillan (7-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Allderdice (5-4-1) at North Allegheny (11-3-1), 8 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (11-1-1), Seneca Valley (11-1-1), Norwin (10-0-3), Fox Chapel (10-3)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 31 schedule

Central Catholic/Baldwin winner at Peters Township, noon; Upper St. Clair/Connellsville winner at Fox Chapel, noon; Canon-McMillan/Butler winner at Seneca Valley, noon; North Allegheny/Allderdice winner at Norwin, noon

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (7-8) at Mars (14-0), 1 p.m.: Kiski Area (11-4-1) at Hampton (10-4-1), noon; South Fayette (9-4-1) at Plum (13-1), noon; Montour (9-4-1) at Trinity (11-2), 1 p.m.; Knoch (7-8) at Frankin Regional (13-2), noon; Indiana (8-4-2) at Belle Vernon (14-2), noon; Gateway (8-6) at West Allegheny (13-1), noon; Thomas Jefferson (11-4-1) at Moon (11-3), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Hopewell (6-7-1) at Shady Side Academy (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-4) at Ambridge (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (4-6-2) at Charleroi (14-1). 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (7-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (6-8) at Deer Lakes (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-4) at South Park (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (12-1-1) vs. Leechburg (7-6) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Burrell (7-4) at Mt. Pleasant (11-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (5-8) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-6) vs. Eden Christian (8-2) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Beaver County Christian (7-4-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (10-1) vs. Bentworth (7-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-1) vs. Riverside (4-5-1) at Graham Field, Wilkinsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-6) at Brentwood (10-4), 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (10-0-1) vs. Carlynton (6-7) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-1-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (9-5) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 4 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (5-5-2) at Seneca Valley (7-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (6-4-2) at North Allegheny (7-2), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (4-4-1) at Upper St. Clair (7-5), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-5-1) at Moon (7-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Peters Township (10-1-1), Butler (9-1), Fox Chapel (11-2), Norwin (9-2-1)

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29 schedule

Seneca Valley/Penn-Trafford winner at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny/Bethel Park winner at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair/Latrobe winner at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Moon/Pine-Richland winner at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (4-10) at Mars (12-0), 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-4) at Belle Vernon (13-2), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (8-6) at Connellsville (11-0), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (7-7) at Franklin Regional (10-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Gateway (7-8) at Plum (13-0), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (8-6-2) at Thomas Jefferson (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Penn Hills (8-7) at Hampton (11-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (8-5) at West Allegheny (9-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Beaver (3-8-3) at South Park (11-0-1). 6:30 p.m.; Yough (9-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-5), 8 p.m.; Ambridge (4-5-1) at Southmoreland (11-1), 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-6) at Avonworth (11-1-1), 8 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (5-9) at Shady Side Academy (10-0), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (8-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-5-1) at California, 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (9-2-1) vs. Freeport (6-5-2) at Mars, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Burrell (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0) vs. Riverside (5-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Springdale (7-6-1) vs. Bentworth (10-4-1) at Norwin, 1 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (11-0-2) vs. Serra Catholic (5-5-1) at Peters Township, 1 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-2-1) vs. South Side (10-3) at Montour Junction Sports Complex, Coraopolis, 1 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Steel Valley (12-0-1), 1 p.m.; Ellis School (7-3-2) at Chartiers-Houston (8-5-1), 1 p.m.; Eden Christian (7-6) at Freedom (11-2), 3 p.m.; OLSH (9-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-4) at Freedom, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fairview vs. Brashear at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Spring-Ford vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Legacy Youth Tennis, Philadelphia, 10 a.m.; State College vs. Southern Lehigh at Mansion Park, Altoona, 2 p.m.; Latrobe vs. Fairview/Brashear-winner at Oxford Ahtletic Club, Wexford, 12:30 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Manheim Township at Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Club, Clarks Summit, 1 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Conrad Weiser vs. Archbishop Ryan at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Delaware County Christian at Winning Touch Tennis, Allentown, 3:30 p.m.; Bedford vs. St. Marys at Summit Athletic Club, Altoona, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Conrad Weiser/Archbishop Ryan-winner vs. Moravian Academy/Delaware County Christian-winner (site & time TBD); Villa Maria Academy vs. Bedford/St. Marys-winner at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 1 p.m.; Knoch vs. Westmont Hilltop at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 11:30 a.m.; Central Columbia vs. Scranton Prep at Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center, Williamsport, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Beth-Center 3, Waynesburg 2

Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 2

Class A

Section 3

Northgate at Eden Christian (n)

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon at Bishop Canevin (n)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 11:30 a.m.

