High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 24, 2022

Monday, October 24, 2022 | 11:37 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 5, Central Catholic 2

North Allegheny 7, Mt. Lebanon 4

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

South Fayette 10, Butler 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 4 (SO)

Class A

Montour 9, Blackhawk 2

Hampton 2, Plum 1

Freeport 2, Shaler 1

Avonworth 5, North Hills 4 (OT)

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 5, Carrick 2

Burrell 6, Neshannock 5 (SO)

Wilmington 9, Central Valley 5

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Greensburg Salem, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Morgantown at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (14-5) at Moon (17-0-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (11-4-4) at Kiski Area (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (11-4-3) at Plum (17-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Ambridge (12-6-1) at Thomas Jefferson (17-2), 6:30 p.m..

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

South Park 6, Mt. Pleasant 0

McGuffey 2, Knoch 1

Deer Lakes 1, Hopewell 0

West Mifflin 1, Belle Vernon 0

Quaker Valley 6, Freeport 0

Avonworth 2, East Allegheny 1

Shady Side Academy 6, Keystone Oaks 1

Beaver 8, Brownsville 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

South Park (17-0) vs. McGuffey (13-5-1); Deer Lakes (17-2) vs. West Mifflin (12-6-1); Quaker Valley (16-3) vs. Avonworth (11-5-1); Shady Side Academy (14-3) vs. Beaver (12-6)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (2-12-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (14-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (9-5-1) vs. Eden Christian (13-2-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (12-5) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.; California (5-11) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-2-1) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6) at Burrell (14-3), 8 p.m.; OLSH (8-7) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-2) at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (10-4-2) vs. Springdale (12-4) at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Mars 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Franklin Regional 1, South Fayette 0

Thomas Jefferson 1, West Allegheny 0

Latrobe 6, Ringgold 1

Moon 9, Indiana 0

Oakland Catholic 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

Plum 9, Kiski Area 0

Montour 2, Hampton 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Mars (15-0) vs. Franklin Regional (11-5-2); Thomas Jefferson (16-2) vs. Latrobe (11-2-2); Moon (17-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (9-6-1); Plum (15-1) vs. Montour (10-5-2)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Valley (7-9) vs. North Catholic (13-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Burrell (11-3-3-) at Beaver (7-5-3), 8 p.m.; Hopewell (6-9-1) vs. Knoch (14-3-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (8-8-1) at Avonworth (15-3), 8 p.m.; West Mifflin (8-6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (16-1), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-3-1) at Freeport (13-2), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (8-6) at South Park (12-4), 8 p.m.; Yough (10-6-1) at Shady Side Academy (9-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (12-4) at Freedom (14-4), 6:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3) at Chartiers-Houston (15-2), 6 p.m.; Springdale (14-3) vs. Mohawk (10-6) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (10-0-1) vs. Waynesburg (15-3) at Chartiers-Houston, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Norwin (5-10) at Bethel Park (11-5), 7:30 p.m.; Butler (7-9) at Penn-Trafford (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; North Hills (6-12) at Canon-McMillan (11-5), 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (5-8) at Shaler (8-6), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (4-9) at Seneca Valley (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield (6-10) at Peters Township (12-4), 7:30 p.m.

Bye: North Allegheny (16-0), Pine-Richland (13-2)

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Indiana 3, Woodland Hills 0

Trinity 3, Ringgold 0

Franklin Regional 3, Blackhawk 0

Plum 3, Uniontown 0

Knoch 3, Penn Hills 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Gateway 1

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Times, locations TBA

North Catholic (14-1) vs. Laurel Highlands (8-8); Moon (9-5) vs. Albert Gallatin (13-3); Thomas Jefferson (15-1) vs. Indiana (10-5); Montour (11-4) vs. Plum (13-3); Hampton (18-0) vs. Knoch (10-8); Armstrong (10-4) vs. South Fayette (10-5); Latrobe (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (9-8); Mars (11-5) vs. Trinity (11-5)

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Seton LaSalle 3, Derry 0

Burrell 3, Fort Cherry 1

Southmoreland 3, Hopewell 0

Deer Lakes 3, Bentworth 0

OLSH 3, Waynesburg 0

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Times, locations TBA

Freeport (17-2) vs. OLSH (9-8); Brownsville (17-1) vs. Neshannock (11-4); Central Valley (14-3) vs. Deer Lakes (12-6); Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burrell (13-4); Shenango (13-1) vs. Southmoreland (14-6); South Park (13-3) vs. Laurel (13-5); Avonworth (13-3) vs. Seton LaSalle (10-8); Beaver (11-5) vs. Brentwood (11-5)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (15-1) vs. Burgettstown (9-8) at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (15-3) vs. Carmichaels (9-5) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Union (16-0) vs. Chartiers-Houston (8-9) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (12-4) vs. Beaver County Christian (9-4) at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-8) at Frazier (18-0), 7 p.m.; Leechburg (11-4) vs. Western Beaver (15-3) at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (11-3) vs. West Greene (7-6) at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (16-2) vs. Eden Christian (13-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.