High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 25, 2022

By:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 11:37 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Football

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Tri-County South

Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Independent

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Moon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Highlands at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Park at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Yough, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Shenango at Laurel, 7 p.m.

South Side at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Union, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Beth-Center at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Butler at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Spring Mills (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

City League championship

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 6, Cathedral Prep 2

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 3

Class A

Greensburg Salem 7, Norwin 4

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2

Varsity D2

Morgantown 10, Trinity 1

Bishop Canevin 5, Connellsville 2

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (14-5) at Moon (17-0-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (11-4-4) at Kiski Area (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (11-4-3) at Plum (17-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Ambridge (12-6-1) at Thomas Jefferson (17-2), 6:30 p.m..

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

McGuffey (13-5-1) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (12-6-1) at Deer Lakes (17-2), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (11-5-1) at Quaker Valley (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; Beaver (12-6) at Shady Side Academy (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Bishop Canevin 1

Charleroi 2, Freedom 0

Eden Christian 2, Trinity Christian 1

Seton LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1

Winchester Thurston 8, California 1

Serra Catholic 1, Burrell 0

Sewickley Academy 4, OLSH 2

Springdale 5, Carlynton 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg C.C. (15-3) vs. Charleroi (15-2); Eden Christian (14-2-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-3-1); Winchester Thurston (13-2-1) vs. Serra Catholic (10-6); Sewickley Academy (15-2) vs. Springdale (13-4)

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (11-5-2) at Mars (15-0), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (11-2-2) at Thomas Jefferson (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6-1) at Moon (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (10-5-2) at Plum (15-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

North Catholic 5, Valley 1

Beaver 1, Burrell 0

Hopewell 2, Knoch 1

Avonworth 10, Keystone Oaks 0

Mt. Pleasant 12, West Mifflin 0

Freeport 2, Southmoreland 0

South Park 3, Woodland Hills 0

Shady Side Academy 6, Yough 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (13-1) vs. Beaver (8-5-3); Hopewell (7-9-1) vs. Avonworth (16-3); Mt. Pleasant (17-1) vs. Freeport (14-2); South Park (13-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (10-5)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (12-4) at Freedom (14-4), 6:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3) at Chartiers-Houston (15-2), 6 p.m.; Springdale (14-3) vs. Mohawk (10-6) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (10-0-1) vs. Waynesburg (15-3) at Chartiers-Houston, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA team championships

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Unionville 5, Reading 0

North Allegheny 5, Fairview 0

Spring-Ford 5, Parkland 0

New Oxford 3, Bethel Park 1

Mt. Lebanon 5, State College 0

Council Rock South 5, Central 0

Cumberland Valley 4, Abington Heights 1

Conestoga 5, Manheim Township 0

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Unionville vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Spring-Ford vs. New Oxford, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Conestoga, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Lancaster Country Day 4, Jersey Shore 1

Cathedral Prep 3, South Park 2

Sewickley Academy 5, St. Marys 0

Scranton Prep 5, Moravian Academy 0

Knoch 5, Bedford 0

Conrad Weiser 5, Central Cambria 0

Lower Moreland 5, Lansdale Catholic 0

Hughesville 4, Wyomissing 1

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Lancaster Country Day vs. Cathedral Prep, 8 a.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 9:30 a.m.; Knoch vs. Conrad Weiser, 11 a.m.; Lower Moreland vs. Hughesville, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bethel Park 3, Norwin 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Butler 0

Canon-McMillan 3, North Hills 0

Shaler 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Seneca Valley 3, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 3, Hempfield 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (12-5) at North Allegheny (16-0); Penn-Trafford (10-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-5); Shaler (9-6) at Pine-Richland (13-2); Seneca Valley (10-5) vs. Peters Township (13-4)

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (8-8) at North Catholic (14-1), 7:30 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (13-3) at Moon (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; Indiana (10-5) at Thomas Jefferson (15-1), 7:30 p.m.; Plum (13-3) at Montour (11-4), 7:30 p.m.; Knoch (10-8) at Hampton (18-0), 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong (10-4) vs. South Fayette (10-5) at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (9-8) at Latrobe (16-0), 7 p.m.; Mars (11-5) vs. Trinity (11-5) at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

OLSH (9-8) at Freeport (17-2), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (17-1) vs. Neshannock (11-4) at Montour, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (12-6) at Central Valley (14-3), 7;30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burrell (13-4) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Shenango (13-1) vs. Southmoreland (14-6) at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; South Park (13-3) vs. Laurel (13-5) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (10-8) at Avonworth (13-3), 7:30 p.m.; Beaver (11-5) vs. Brentwood (11-5) at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Serra Catholic 3, Burgettstown 0

Carmichaels 3, Carlynton 0

Union 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Frazier 3, Trinity Christian 0

Western Beaver 3, Leechburg 2

Greensburg C.C. 3, West Greene 1

Mapletown 3, Eden Christian 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (16-1) vs. Carmichaels (10-5); Union (17-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-4); Frazier (19-0) vs. Western Beaver (16-3); Greensburg C.C. (12-3) vs. Mapletown (16-2)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.