High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 25, 2022
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 11:37 PM
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Football
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Tri-County South
Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Independent
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Park at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Yough, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
South Side at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Union, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Beth-Center at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Butler at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Spring Mills (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
City League championship
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 4 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 6, Cathedral Prep 2
Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 3
Class A
Greensburg Salem 7, Norwin 4
North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2
Varsity D2
Morgantown 10, Trinity 1
Bishop Canevin 5, Connellsville 2
Soccer
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Bethel Park (14-5) at Moon (17-0-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (11-4-4) at Kiski Area (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (11-4-3) at Plum (17-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Ambridge (12-6-1) at Thomas Jefferson (17-2), 6:30 p.m..
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
McGuffey (13-5-1) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (12-6-1) at Deer Lakes (17-2), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (11-5-1) at Quaker Valley (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; Beaver (12-6) at Shady Side Academy (14-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Bishop Canevin 1
Eden Christian 2, Trinity Christian 1
Seton LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1
Winchester Thurston 8, California 1
Serra Catholic 1, Burrell 0
Sewickley Academy 4, OLSH 2
Springdale 5, Carlynton 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg C.C. (15-3) vs. Charleroi (15-2); Eden Christian (14-2-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-3-1); Winchester Thurston (13-2-1) vs. Serra Catholic (10-6); Sewickley Academy (15-2) vs. Springdale (13-4)
Girls
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (11-5-2) at Mars (15-0), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (11-2-2) at Thomas Jefferson (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6-1) at Moon (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (10-5-2) at Plum (15-1), 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
North Catholic 5, Valley 1
Beaver 1, Burrell 0
Avonworth 10, Keystone Oaks 0
Mt. Pleasant 12, West Mifflin 0
Freeport 2, Southmoreland 0
South Park 3, Woodland Hills 0
Shady Side Academy 6, Yough 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (13-1) vs. Beaver (8-5-3); Hopewell (7-9-1) vs. Avonworth (16-3); Mt. Pleasant (17-1) vs. Freeport (14-2); South Park (13-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (10-5)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (12-4) at Freedom (14-4), 6:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3) at Chartiers-Houston (15-2), 6 p.m.; Springdale (14-3) vs. Mohawk (10-6) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (10-0-1) vs. Waynesburg (15-3) at Chartiers-Houston, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
PIAA team championships
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Unionville 5, Reading 0
North Allegheny 5, Fairview 0
Spring-Ford 5, Parkland 0
New Oxford 3, Bethel Park 1
Mt. Lebanon 5, State College 0
Council Rock South 5, Central 0
Cumberland Valley 4, Abington Heights 1
Conestoga 5, Manheim Township 0
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Unionville vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Spring-Ford vs. New Oxford, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Conestoga, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Lancaster Country Day 4, Jersey Shore 1
Cathedral Prep 3, South Park 2
Sewickley Academy 5, St. Marys 0
Scranton Prep 5, Moravian Academy 0
Knoch 5, Bedford 0
Conrad Weiser 5, Central Cambria 0
Lower Moreland 5, Lansdale Catholic 0
Hughesville 4, Wyomissing 1
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Lancaster Country Day vs. Cathedral Prep, 8 a.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 9:30 a.m.; Knoch vs. Conrad Weiser, 11 a.m.; Lower Moreland vs. Hughesville, 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Bethel Park 3, Norwin 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Butler 0
Canon-McMillan 3, North Hills 0
Shaler 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Seneca Valley 3, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 3, Hempfield 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bethel Park (12-5) at North Allegheny (16-0); Penn-Trafford (10-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-5); Shaler (9-6) at Pine-Richland (13-2); Seneca Valley (10-5) vs. Peters Township (13-4)
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (8-8) at North Catholic (14-1), 7:30 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (13-3) at Moon (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; Indiana (10-5) at Thomas Jefferson (15-1), 7:30 p.m.; Plum (13-3) at Montour (11-4), 7:30 p.m.; Knoch (10-8) at Hampton (18-0), 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong (10-4) vs. South Fayette (10-5) at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (9-8) at Latrobe (16-0), 7 p.m.; Mars (11-5) vs. Trinity (11-5) at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
OLSH (9-8) at Freeport (17-2), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (17-1) vs. Neshannock (11-4) at Montour, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (12-6) at Central Valley (14-3), 7;30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burrell (13-4) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Shenango (13-1) vs. Southmoreland (14-6) at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; South Park (13-3) vs. Laurel (13-5) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (10-8) at Avonworth (13-3), 7:30 p.m.; Beaver (11-5) vs. Brentwood (11-5) at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Serra Catholic 3, Burgettstown 0
Carmichaels 3, Carlynton 0
Union 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Bishop Canevin 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Frazier 3, Trinity Christian 0
Western Beaver 3, Leechburg 2
Greensburg C.C. 3, West Greene 1
Mapletown 3, Eden Christian 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (16-1) vs. Carmichaels (10-5); Union (17-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-4); Frazier (19-0) vs. Western Beaver (16-3); Greensburg C.C. (12-3) vs. Mapletown (16-2)
