High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 26, 2022
By:
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 11:07 PM
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Baldwin at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Meadville at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
Class A
West Allegheny at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Kiski at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m.
Moon at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Varsity D2
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Soccer
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Moon 6, Bethel Park 0
Montour 2, Kiski Area 1 (OT)
Plum 2, South Fayette 1 (SO)
Ambridge 7, Thomas Jefferson 1
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Moon (18-0-1) vs. Montour (12-4-4); Plum (19-1-1) vs. Ambridge (13-6-1)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
McGuffey (13-5-1) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (12-6-1) at Deer Lakes (17-2), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (11-5-1) at Quaker Valley (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; Beaver (12-6) at Shady Side Academy (14-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg C.C. (15-3) vs. Charleroi (15-2) at Peters Township, noon; Eden Christian (14-2-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-3-1) at North Allegheny, noon; Winchester Thurston (13-2-1) vs. Serra Catholic (10-6) at South Park, noon; Sewickley Academy (15-2) vs. Springdale (13-4) at Norwin, noon
Girls
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (11-5-2) at Mars (15-0), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (11-2-2) at Thomas Jefferson (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6-1) at Moon (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (10-5-2) at Plum (15-1), 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (13-1) vs. Beaver (8-5-3) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Hopewell (7-9-1) at Avonworth (16-3), noon; Freeport (14-2) at Mt. Pleasant (17-1), noon; Shady Side Academy (10-5) at South Park (13-4), 2 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Freedom 5, Seton LaSalle 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Chartiers-Houston 1
Springdale 2, Mohawk 0
Waynesburg 2, Winchester Thurston 1
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Freedom (15-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3); Springdale (15-3) vs. Waynesburg (16-3)
Tennis
Girls
PIAA team championships
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A
Unionville vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Spring-Ford vs. New Oxford, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Conestoga, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Lancaster Country Day vs. Cathedral Prep, 8 a.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 9:30 a.m.; Knoch vs. Conrad Weiser, 11 a.m.; Lower Moreland vs. Hughesville, 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bethel Park (12-5) at North Allegheny (16-0), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Penn-Trafford (10-5), 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (13-2) at Shaler (9-6), 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township (13-4) at Seneca Valley (10-5), 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s results
North Catholic 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Moon 3, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Indiana 1
Montour 3, Plum 0
South Fayette 3, Armstrong 2
Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (15-1) vs. Moon (10-5); Thomas Jefferson (16-1) vs. Montour (12-4); Hampton (19-0) vs. South Fayette (11-5); Latrobe (17-0) vs. Mars (12-5)
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s results
Freeport 3, OLSH 0
Neshannock 3, Brownsville 0
Central Valley 3, Deer Lakes 1
Quaker Valley 3, Burrell 1
Shenango 3, Southmoreland 0
South Park 3, Laurel 0
Avonworth 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Beaver 3, Brentwood 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Freeport (18-2) vs. Neshannock (12-4); Central Valley (15-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-3); Shenango (14-1) vs. South Park (14-3); Avonworth (14-3) vs. Beaver (12-5)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (16-1) vs. Carmichaels (10-5) at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Union (17-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-4) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (16-3) at Frazier (19-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (12-3) vs. Mapletown (16-2) at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
