High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 26, 2022

By:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 11:07 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Meadville at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

Class A

West Allegheny at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Kiski at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m.

Moon at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Varsity D2

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Moon 6, Bethel Park 0

Montour 2, Kiski Area 1 (OT)

Plum 2, South Fayette 1 (SO)

Ambridge 7, Thomas Jefferson 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Moon (18-0-1) vs. Montour (12-4-4); Plum (19-1-1) vs. Ambridge (13-6-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

McGuffey (13-5-1) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (12-6-1) at Deer Lakes (17-2), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (11-5-1) at Quaker Valley (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; Beaver (12-6) at Shady Side Academy (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg C.C. (15-3) vs. Charleroi (15-2) at Peters Township, noon; Eden Christian (14-2-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-3-1) at North Allegheny, noon; Winchester Thurston (13-2-1) vs. Serra Catholic (10-6) at South Park, noon; Sewickley Academy (15-2) vs. Springdale (13-4) at Norwin, noon

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (11-5-2) at Mars (15-0), 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (11-2-2) at Thomas Jefferson (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6-1) at Moon (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (10-5-2) at Plum (15-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (13-1) vs. Beaver (8-5-3) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Hopewell (7-9-1) at Avonworth (16-3), noon; Freeport (14-2) at Mt. Pleasant (17-1), noon; Shady Side Academy (10-5) at South Park (13-4), 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Freedom 5, Seton LaSalle 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Chartiers-Houston 1

Springdale 2, Mohawk 0

Waynesburg 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (15-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3); Springdale (15-3) vs. Waynesburg (16-3)

Tennis

Girls

PIAA team championships

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Class 3A

Unionville vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Spring-Ford vs. New Oxford, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Conestoga, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Lancaster Country Day vs. Cathedral Prep, 8 a.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 9:30 a.m.; Knoch vs. Conrad Weiser, 11 a.m.; Lower Moreland vs. Hughesville, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (12-5) at North Allegheny (16-0), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Penn-Trafford (10-5), 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (13-2) at Shaler (9-6), 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township (13-4) at Seneca Valley (10-5), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s results

North Catholic 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Moon 3, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Indiana 1

Montour 3, Plum 0

Hampton 3, Knoch 0

South Fayette 3, Armstrong 2

Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 0

Mars 3, Trinity 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (15-1) vs. Moon (10-5); Thomas Jefferson (16-1) vs. Montour (12-4); Hampton (19-0) vs. South Fayette (11-5); Latrobe (17-0) vs. Mars (12-5)

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Freeport 3, OLSH 0

Neshannock 3, Brownsville 0

Central Valley 3, Deer Lakes 1

Quaker Valley 3, Burrell 1

Shenango 3, Southmoreland 0

South Park 3, Laurel 0

Avonworth 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Beaver 3, Brentwood 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Freeport (18-2) vs. Neshannock (12-4); Central Valley (15-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-3); Shenango (14-1) vs. South Park (14-3); Avonworth (14-3) vs. Beaver (12-5)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (16-1) vs. Carmichaels (10-5) at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Union (17-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-4) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (16-3) at Frazier (19-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (12-3) vs. Mapletown (16-2) at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.