High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 28, 2022

By:

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 12:53 AM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 31, Canon-McMillan 0

North Allegheny 27, Seneca Valley 26

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 27, Peters Township 26

Moon 41, Baldwin 34

Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0

Big East

Hempfield 34, Norwin 7

Penn-Trafford 28, Franklin Regional 21 (OT)

Northeast

Pine-Richland 47, North Hills 0

Shaler 55, Fox Chapel 25

Woodland Hills 7, Penn Hills 3

Class 4A

Big Seven

Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 0

Thomas Jefferson 20, McKeesport 10

Trinity 50, Ringgold 7

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 40, Kiski Area 21

Highlands 19, Hampton 7

Mars 21, North Catholic 14

Parkway

Aliquippa 35, Central Valley 24

Blackhawk 37, New Castle 7

Chartiers Valley 43, Ambridge 39

Montour 21, West Allegheny 20 (OT)

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 10

Knoch 35, Valley 18

Shady Side Academy 42, East Allegheny 10

Interstate

Belle Vernon 48, Elizabeth Forward 14

Greensburg Salem 42, South Allegheny 28

Mt. Pleasant 42, Southmoreland 17

Western Hills

Avonworth 53, Quaker Valley 12

Beaver 48, Hopewell 13

South Park 21, West Mifflin 14

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 28, Burrell 14

Ligonier Valley 51, Derry 7

Steel Valley 28. Serra Catholic 0

Yough 15, Imani Christian 12

Century

Charleroi 37, Waynesburg 31

Keystone Oaks 35, Brentwood 0

McGuffey 43, Washington 24

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 44, Western Beaver 8

Freedom 51, New Brighton 6

Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12

Riverside 28, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 35, Shenango 0

South Side 10, Rochester 8

Union 44, Summit Academy 8

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin 49, Carlynton 0

Chartiers-Houston 35, Avella 6

Fort Cherry 48, Burgettstown 34

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 26

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Leechburg 21

Clairton 43, Jeannette 0

Riverview 52, Springdale 14

Tri-County South

Monessen 44, Beth-Center 22

Carmichaels 37, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Mapletown 64, West Greene 17

Nonconference

Central Catholic 27, Gateway 14

Latrobe 28, Butler 14

Northgate 32, Frazier 0

Plum 46, Indiana 27

Spring Mills (W.Va.) 35, Albert Gallatin 7

Saturday’s schedule

City League championship

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 4 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 31, Canon-McMillan 0

Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 0 —0

Mt. Lebanon 14 0 7 10 —31

M: Michael Beiersdorf 79 pass from David Shields (Ben McAuley kick)

M: Fred LaSota 30 interception return (McAuley kick)

M: Cole Markel 22 fumble recovery (McAuley kick)

M: McAuley 27 field goal

M: Nate Sala 52 run (McAuley kick)

Passing leaders: M, David Shields 8-11-140-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: C-M, Austyn Winkleblech 9-112. M, Michael Beiersdorf 3-104, TD.

North Allegheny 27, Seneca Valley 26

Seneca Valley 13 13 0 0 —26

North Allegheny 7 7 7 6 —27

SV: Luke Lawson 45 pass from Graham Hancox (Jacob Adams kick)

SV: Hancox 4 run (Adams kick failed)

NA: Andrew Gavlik 2 run (Nick Van Winkle kick)

NA: Khiryn Boyd 9 pass from Logan Kushner (Van Winkle kick)

SV: Hancox 1 run (Hancox pass failed)

SV: Chris 34 pass from Hancox (Adams kick)

NA: Boyd 5 run (Van Winkle kick)

NA: Evan Lyon 5 run (Logan Kushner pass failed)

Rushing leaders: SV, Wayne Pirt 19-124. NA, Andrew Gavlik 25-123, TD.

Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 10-20-159-2TD-1INT. NA, Logan Kushner 16-23-218-1TD-0INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 27, Peters Township 21

Peters Township 0 7 14 0 —21

Bethel Park 13 7 7 0 —27

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 1 run (Kaden Wetzel kick)

BP: Gavin Moul 2 run (run failed)

BP: Moul 4 run (Wetzel kick)

PT: Nolan DiLucia 9 run (Joe Bedillion kick)

BP: Ryan Petras 27 pass from Tanner Pfeuffer (Wetzel kick)

PT: Carter Shanafelt 6 pass from DiLucia (Bedillion kick)

PT: Reston Lehman 10 pass from DiLucia (Bedillion kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Ryan Petras 18-146.

Passing leaders: PT, Nolan DiLucia 15-25-150-2TD-2INT.

Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0

South Fayette 0 0 0 0 —0

Upper St. Clair 14 14 0 7 —35

USC: Jamaal Brown 20 run (Bennett Henderson kick)

USC: Brown 32 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Brown 3 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Brown 4 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Brown 37 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Henderson kick)

Rushing leaders: USC, Jamaal Brown 24-176, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Hellmann 11-14-117-1TD-1INT.

Big East

Hempfield 34, Norwin 7

Norwin 0 0 0 7 —7

Hempfield 13 7 7 7 —34

H: Gino Caesar 3 run (kick failed)

H: Caesar 1 run (Joshua Reilly kick)

H: Caesar 2 run (Reilly kick)

H: Eli Binakowsky 1 run (Reilly kick)

H: Binakowsky 83 pass from Dominic Detruf (Reilly kick)

N: Luke Denny 25 pass from Nicholas Urey (Joey Castle kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Gino Caesar 33-157, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Dominic Detruf 8-19-163-1TD-0INT.

Penn-Trafford 28, Franklin Regional 21 (OT)

Franklin Regional 7 0 7 7 0 — 21

Penn-Trafford 7 7 0 7 7 — 28

P-T: Conlan Greene 13 run (Logan Swartz kick)

FR: Roman Sarnic 2 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

P-T: Carmen Metcalf 30 pass from Greene (Swartz kick)

FR: Ayden Hudock 68 pass from Sarnic (Bayne kick)

FR: Sarnic 5 run (Bayne kick)

P-T: Owen Demeri 3 run (Swartz kick)

P-T: Greene 4 run (Swartz kick)

Northeast

Shaler 55, Fox Chapel 25

Fox Chapel 6 0 6 13 —25

Shaler 20 21 14 0 —55

S: Kaden Orga 53 pass from Keegan Smetanka (Garret Grazier kick)

FC: Tyrese Samuels 18 pass from Ben DeMotte (kick failed)

S: Juillin Tortorea 1 run (Grazier kick)

S: Joey Rispoli blocked punt return (kick failed)

S: Joey DeSabato 55 pass from Smetanka (Grazier kick)

S: DeSabato 86 pass from Smetanka (Grazier kick)

S: DeSabato 5 pass from Smetanka (Grazier kick)

FC: Matt Fugh 7 run (kick failed)

S: Orga 56 pass from Smetanka (Grazier kick)

S: Augie Tortorea 16 pass from Tristan Holland (Grazier kick)

FC: Fugh 11 run (kick failed)

FC: Peter Tran 27 pass from DeMotte (Tran kick)

Rushing leaders: FC, Matt Fugh 23-102, 2 TDs. S, Luke Cignetti 25-124.

Passing leaders: FC, Ben DeMotte 22-39-211-2TD-2INT. S, Keegan Smetanka 13-16-370-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Peter Tran 8-113, TD. S, Joey DeSabato 7-198, 3 TDs; Kaden Orga 4-129, 2 TDs.

Woodland Hills 7, Penn Hills 3

Penn Hills 0 0 3 0 —3

Woodland Hills 0 7 0 0 —7

WH: Frankie Keyes 2 run (Jacob Mroz kick)

PH: Owen Williams 24 field goal

Class 4A

Big Seven

Thomas Jefferson 20, McKeesport 10

Thomas Jefferson 6 0 7 7 —20

McKeesport 7 3 0 0 —10

M: Jahmil Perryman 62 run (Milton Campos kick)

TJ: Sean Sullivan 32 pass from Brody Evans (kick failed)

M: Campos 19 field goal

TJ: Sullivan 75 pass from Evans (Andrew Graham kick)

TJ: Jordan Mayer fumble recovery (Graham kick)

Trinity 50, Ringgold 7

Trinity 22 28 0 0 —50

Ringgold 7 0 0 0 —7

T: Nico Mauro 5 run (Andy Palm kick)

T: Luke Lacock 30 interception return (Palm kick)

T: Tony Cipoletti 16 pass from Jonah Williamson (Mauro run)

R: Evan Parsons 3 pass from Alex Coccagna (kick)

T: Dante DeRubbo 11 pass from Williamson (Palm kick)

T: Lacock 10 pass from Williamson (Palm kick)

T: Ty Banco 4 run (Palm kick)

T: Andrew Durig 42 run (Palm kick)

Rushing leaders: T, Andrew Durig 7-101, TD.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 40, Kiski Area 21

Kiski Area 7 7 0 7 —21

Armstrong 19 7 7 7 —40

A: Jaxson Crissman 43 run (kick failed)

KA: Connor Flemm 3 run (Flemm kick)

A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (pass failed)

A: Ian Olsen 40 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick)

KA: Dom Dininno 50 pass from Carson Heinle (Flemm kick)

A: Isaiah Brown 22 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

A: Ian Olsen 23 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

KA: Heinle 8 run (Flemm kick)

A: Ian Olsen 34 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Carson Heinle 10-121, TD; Connor Flemm 22-112, TD.

Passing leaders: KA, Carson Heinle 11-24-145-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: KA, Dom Dininno 11-145, TD.

Highlands 19, Hampton 7

Highlands 7 0 6 6 —19

Hampton 0 0 0 7 —7

H: Landan Signorella 3 fumble recovery (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Aaran Randolph 1 run (kick failed)

H: Benny Haselrig 24 pass from Adrian Midgley (Luke Fiscus kick)

H: Rondeal Hewlett 42 pass from Randolph (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 20-151; Aaran Randolph 18-105, TD.

Mars 21, North Catholic 14

North Catholic 0 7 7 0 —14

Mars 14 7 0 0 —21

M: Garrett Heatherington 25 run (Mason Childress kick)

M: Eric Kasperowicz Jr. 2 run (Childress kick)

NC: Jason Siket 2 run (Rylee Kumer kick)

M: Gabe Hein 28 pass from Kasperowicz Jr. (Childress kick)

NC: Brady O’Hara 12 pass from Siket (Kumer kick)

Passing leaders: M, Eric Kasperowicz Jr. 9-17-120-1TD-1INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 10

Deer Lakes 0 0 3 7 —10

Freeport 14 7 14 7 —42

F: Ben Lane 20 run (Isaac Wetzel kick)

F: Zach Clark 40 punt return (Wetzel kick)

F: Jacob Bollinger 0 fumble recovery (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 4 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Parker Lucas 9 blocked punt return (Wetzel kick)

DL: Mason Metzer 19 field goal

F: Dean Furer 2 pass from Drew Ross (Nash Lucas kick)

DL: Brayden McCoy 13 pass from Jake Fleisher (Metzer kick)

Shady Side Academy 42, East Allegheny 10

East Allegheny 3 7 0 0 —10

Shady Side Academy 0 21 14 7 —42

EA: Matt Armenio 31 field goal

SSA: Darrin Haynes 91 run (Harran Zureikat kick)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 10 run (Zureikat kick)

EA: Amir Rollins 1 run (Armenio kick)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 1 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 97 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Haynes 79 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Haynes 21 run (Zureikat kick)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Darrin Haynes 14-293, 3 TDs; Joey Bellinotti 12-190, 3 TDs.

Interstate

Belle Vernon 48, Elizabeth Forward 14

Belle Vernon 21 14 7 6 —48

Elizabeth Forward 7 7 0 0 —14

BV: Quinton Martin 36 pass from Braden Laux (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Martin 80 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 38 pass from Laux (Willie Schwerha kick)

EF: Keilly Rush 5 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick)

BV: Martin 3 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

EF: Zach Boyd 29 pass from White (Beedle kick)

BV: Martin 29 pass from Laux (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Martin 47 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Kole Doppelheuer 9 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 9-174, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: BV, Braden Laux 5-7-104-3TD-0INT. EF, Zion White 10-20-160-2TD-2INT.

Greensburg Salem 42, South Allegheny 22

Greensburg Salem 7 14 14 7 —42

South Allegheny 0 8 6 8 —22

GS: Cody Rubrecht 8 run (Daishaun Alexander kick)

GS: Rubrecht interception return (Alexander kick)

SA: Dashawn Carter 51 run (Cameron Epps run)

GS: Kai Brunot 25 run (Alexander kick)

GS: Rubrecht 35 punt return (Alexander kick)

GS: Rashad Canady 27 run (Alexander kick)

SA: Carter 11 pass from Ryan Cortes (run failed)

SA: Epps 1 run (Carter run)

GS: Rubrecht 28 run (Alexander kick)

Rushing leaders: GS, Kai Brunot 11-144, 3 TDs. SA, Dashawn Carter 23-129, TD.

Mt. Pleasant 42, Southmoreland 17

Mt. Pleasant 7 14 14 7 —42

Southmoreland 0 10 0 7 —17

M: Jackson Hutter 9 run (Robbie Labuda kick)

S: Trey Whetsel 10 pass from Kadin Keefer (Jake Kaylor kick)

M: Mike Reese 65 pass from Cole Chatfield (Labuda kick)

S: Kaylor 25 field goal

M: Labuda 10 run (Labuda kick)

M: Labuda 22 run (Labuda kick)

M: Tyler Reese 32 run (Labuda kick)

S: Ty Keffer 25 pass from Keefer (Kaylor kick)

M: Labuda 19 run (Labuda kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 17-155, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Cole Chatfield 9-12-155-1TD-0INT. S, Kadin Keefer 11-22-102-2TD-4INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Tyler Reese 4-114, TD.

Western Hills

Avonworth 54, Quaker Valley 12

Quaker Valley 0 0 12 0 —12

Avonworth 35 12 7 0 —54

A: Luke Hilyard 12 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Hilyard 21 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Peyton Faulkner 11 pass from Matthew Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Luke Neely 4 pass from Matthew Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Brandon Biagiarelli 10 pass from Matthew Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Cooper Scharding 4 pass from Carson Bellinger (run failed)

A: Luke Hollywood 1 run (run failed)

QV: Jakub Pickett 36 run (run failed)

A: Atticus Kardell 4 run (run failed)

QV: Pickett 11 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Luke Hilyard 10-121, 2 TDs.

Beaver 48, Hopewell 13

Hopewell 0 0 0 13 —13

Beaver 21 14 7 6 —48

B: Liam Gibson 50 run (Evan Baker kick)

B: Gibson 5 run (Baker kick)

B: Gibson 49 run (Baker kick)

B: Dylan Porto 45 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

B: Frankie Chirico 66 run (Baker kick)

B: Porto 10 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

H: Make Gilliam 3 run (kick failed)

B: Brady Mayo 26 pass from Travis Clear (kick failed)

H: Alex Elias 20 pass from Kingston Krotec (kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Liam Gibson 10-149, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Kingston Krotec 10-19-155-1TD-0INT. B, Isaac Pupi 5-8-102-2TD-0INT.

South Park 21, West Mifflin 14 (OT)

South Park 6 0 8 0 7 — 21

West Mifflin 8 6 0 0 0 — 14

WM: Rich Fix 58 pass from Shai Newby (Tayshawn McMillan pass from Newby)

SP: A.J. D’Agostino 75 pass from Harper Conroy (kick failed)

WM: Fix 13 pass from Newby (kick failed)

SP: Eric Doerue 1 run (Doerue run)

SP: Doerue 10 run (Luca Ranallo kick)

Rushing leaders: SP, Eric Doerue 28-130, 2 TDs. WM, Shai Newby 17-100.

Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 7-12-157-1TD-0INT. WM, Shai Newby 8-16-136-2TD-2INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 28, Burrell 14

Apollo-Ridge 7 7 14 0 —28

Burrell 0 8 6 0 —14

A-R: Dominick Curci 43 run (Jake Mull kick)

B: Tyler Maglisco 6 run (Devin Beattie run)

A-R: Mull 86 kickoff return (Mull kick)

A-R: Curci 7 run (Mull kick)

B: Maglisco 33 pass from Chase Fenner (run failed)

A-R: Mull 66 pass from Gage Johnston (Mull kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Dominick Curci 22-148, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A-R, Gage Johnston 8-13-148-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A-R, Jake Mull 7-141, TD.

Steel Valley 28, Serra Catholic 0

Steel Valley 7 21 0 0 —28

Serra Catholic 0 0 0 0 —0

SV: Cruce Brookins 4 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 65 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 3 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 83 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Cruce Brookins 20-294, 4 TDs.

Century

Keystone Oaks 35, Brentwood 0

Keystone Oaks 0 7 28 0 —35

Brentwood 0 0 0 0 —0

KO: Shawn Reick 3 run (Drew Palmer kick)

KO: Clinton Robinson 50 run (Palmer kick)

KO: Nick Buckley 1 run (Palmer kick)

KO: Reick 7 run (Palmer kick)

KO: Dante More 14 pass from Buckley (Palmer kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Shawn Reick 22-149, 2 TDs; Clinton Robinson 4-108, TD.

McGuffey 43, Washington 24

McGuffey 3 6 13 21 —43

Washington 14 7 0 3 —24

W: Logan Carlisle 32 pass from Davoun Fuse (Nick Blanchette kick)

M: Dylan Stewart 29 field goal

W: Ruben Gordon 57 pass from Carlisle (Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 66 run (Blanchette kick)

M: Philip McCuen 1 run (run failed)

M: Charles Wagers 2 run (Stewart kick)

M: Dylan Droboj 23 run (run failed)

W: Blanchette 20 field goal

M: Droboj 26 run (run)

M: Ethan Dietrich 9 run (pass failed)

M: McCuen 1 run (Stewart kick)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 44, Western Beaver 8

Western Beaver 8 0 0 0 —8

Beaver Falls 14 16 6 8 —44

BF: Trey Singleton 54 run (run failed)

BF: Jaren Brickner 1 run (Da’Sean Anderson run)

WB: Mikey Crawford 17 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Levi Gray pass from LeFebvre)

BF: Brickner 51 run (Trey Singleton run)

BF: Brickner 1 run (Brixx Rawl run)

BF: Trey Singleton 2 run (run failed)

BF: Rawl 1 run (Trey Singleton pass from Brickner)

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 3-4-100-0TD-0INT.

Freedom 51, New Brighton 6

Freedom 15 15 13 8 —51

New Brighton 0 0 0 6 —6

F: Damian Grunnagle 1 run (Matt Schultheis pass from Tyler Welsh)

F: Cody Patterson 2 run (Garrett Drutarsky kick)

F: Welsh 60 run (Patterson run)

F: Nate Dinardo 1 run (Austin Coll kick)

F: Grunnagle 12 run (kick failed)

F: Zeshawn Williams 5 run (Dinardo kick)

N: Derrel Rogers 5 run (kick failed)

F: Grunnagle 5 run (Williams run)

Rushing leaders: F, Damian Grunnagle 23-228, 3 TDs.

Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12

Neshannock 19 15 8 0 —42

Mohawk 7 0 0 5 —12

N: Jonny Huff 22 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

M: Bobby Fadden 32 pass from Jay Wrona (Josh Wilkins kick)

N: Jonny Huff 3 run (kick failed)

N: Jonny Huff 11 run (kick failed)

N: Jonny Huff 1 run (run)

N: Jonny Huff 1 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Jonny Huff 27 run (run)

M: Josh Wilkins 32 field goal

M: safety

Rushing leaders: N, Jonny Huff 22-285, 6 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Jay Wrona 14-23-162-1TD-0INT.

Riverside 28, Ellwood City 0

Riverside 0 14 7 7 —28

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

R: Robert Janis 1 run (kick failed)

R: Noah George 3 run (Ayden Garcia pass from Sam Hughes)

R: Ayden Garcia 10 pass from Hughes (Nolan Zona kick)

R: Hughes 10 run (Zona kick)

Passing leaders: R, Sam Hughes 14-25-228-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: R, Brady Newman 4-110.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 35, Shenango 0

Shenango 0 0 0 0 —0

Laurel 14 7 6 8 —35

L: Landon Smith 8 run (kick failed)

L: Lucas Davis 49 pass from Chase Tinstman (Davis pass)

L: Tinstman 3 run (Zane Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 2 run (kick failed)

L: Landon Smith 32 run (Davis pass)

Rushing leaders: L, Landon Smith 34-157, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Chase Tinstman 11-19-218-1TD-0INT.

South Side 10, Rochester 8

South Side 7 3 0 0 —10

Rochester 0 0 0 8 —8

SSB: Brody Almashy 14 run (Matja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Pavlovich 45 field goal

R: Antonio Laure 4 run (Laure run)

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin 49, Carlynton 0

Bishop Canevin 14 28 7 0 —49

Carlynton 0 0 0 0 —0

BC: Jason Cross 68 interception return (Geno DeFrank kick)

BC: Cross 20 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Xavier Nelson 31 pass from Kole Olszewski (DeFrank kick)

BC: Jayden Lindsey 7 pass from Olszewski (DeFrank kick)

BC: Marquis Carter 59 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Adante Berrien 5 pass from Olszewski (DeFrank kick)

BC: Tyjer Clayton 75 kickoff return (DeFrank kick)

Rushing leaders: BC, Marquis Carter 7-111, TD.

Receiving leaders: BC, Xavier Nelson 4-102.

Chartiers-Houston 35, Avella 6

Avella 0 0 0 6 —6

Chartiers-Houston 7 7 7 14 —35

C-H: Jessie Orbin 10 run (Anthony Romano kick)

C-H: Emanuele Ntumngia 15 pass from Terry Fetsko (Romano kick)

C-H: Derrian Sauls 4 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Fetsko 13 run (Romano kick)

A: 27 pass from Cole Jaworowski (kick failed)

C-H: Jake Mele 5 pass from Fetsko (Romano kick)

Rushing leaders: C-H, Jessie Orbin 14-121, TD.

Passing leaders: C-H, Terry Fetsko 16-22-146-2TD-0INT.

Fort Cherry 48, Burgettstown 34

Fort Cherry 13 14 7 14 —48

Burgettstown 7 7 7 13 —34

FC: Matt Sieg 13 run (Nick Massey kick)

FC: Adam Wolfe 27 pass from Sieg (kick failed)

FC: Sieg 75 run (Massey kick)

B: Brodie Kuzior 1 run

FC: Sieg 17 run (Massey kick)

B: Kuzior run

FC: Sieg 3 run (Massey kick)

B: Caleb Russell pass from Kuzior

FC: Sieg 40 run (Massey kick)

B: Kuzior 7 run

FC: Sieg 5 run

Rushing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 34-363, 6 TDs.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 26

Cornell 0 14 0 12 —26

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 13 7 0 —27

OLSH: Dereon Greer 35 pass from Nehemiah Azeem (Billy Fryer kick)

C: Drevon Newton 7 pass from E.J. Dawson (CJ Jackson kick)

OLSH: Ziggy McIntosh 64 pass from Azeem (kick failed)

OLSH: Greer 38 pass from Azeem (Fryer kick)

C: Newton 18 pass from Dawson (Jackson kick)

OLSH: McIntosh 5 run (Fryer kick)

C: Raequan Troutman 4 run (kick failed)

C: Walter Clarit 1 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: C, E.J. Dawson 4-20-109-2TD-2INT.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Leechburg 21

Leechburg 9 0 6 6 —21

Greensburg Central Catholic 14 21 0 13 —48

L: safety

L: Jayden Floyd 2 run (Ryan Shaw kick)

GCC: Da’sjon Craggette 64 run (Jacob Reitler kick)

GCC: Samir Crosby 35 pass from Tyree Turner (Reitler kick)

GCC: Nate Dlugos 64 pass from Turner (Reitler kick)

GCC: Jaydin Canady 31 run (Reitler kick)

GCC: Craggette 5 run (Reitler kick)

L: Logan Kline 16 pass from Floyd (kick failed)

GCC: Amari Mack 35 run (Reitler kick)

L: Tim Andrasy 9 run (run failed)

GCC: Mack 80 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: GCC, Da’sjon Craggette 15-157, 2 TDs; Amari Mack 3-112, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: GCC, Tyree Turner 5-7-124-2TD-0INT.

Riverview 52, Springdale 13

Riverview 14 6 14 18 —52

Springdale 0 0 7 6 —13

R: Landon Johnson 7 run (run failed)

R: Rocco Cecere 1 run (Joey Inzinga run)

R: Carlo Buzzato 20 run (run failed)

S: Riley Betts 48 pass from Chase Weirauch (kick)

R: Buzzato 6 run (run failed)

R: Rio Stotts 6 run (Liam McEilligott run)

S: pass from Weirauch (kick)

R: Buzzato 21 run (run failed)

R: Landon Johnson 6 run (run failed)

R: Stotts 9 run

Rushing leaders: R, Carlo Buzzato 22-225, 3 TDs; Landon Johnson 23-159, 2 TDs.

Tri-County South

Mapletown 64, West Greene 17

Mapletown 13 22 14 15 —64

West Greene 7 10 0 0 —17

M: Landon Stevenson 40 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

WG: Parker Burns 21 pass from Lane Allison (Kevin Thompson kick)

M: Landon Stevenson 18 run (Landon Stevenson kick failed)

M: Evan Griffin 16 pass from Brody Evans (Landon Stevenson run)

WG: Thompson 34 field goal

M: Landon Stevenson 38 run (pass failed)

WG: Seth Burns 38 pass from Allison (Thompson kick)

M: Landon Stevenson 5 run (A. J. Vanata run)

M: Griffin 27 pass from Brody Evans (Landon Stevenson run)

M: A. J. Vanata 70 run (run failed)

M: Griffin 16 pass from Brody Evans (Landon Stevenson run)

M: Landon Stevenson 13 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Landon Stevenson 19-252, 5 TDs; A. J. Vanata 8-141, TD. WG, Johnny Lampe 24-104.

Passing leaders: WG, Lane Allison 9-14-137-2TD-1INT.

Monessen 44, Beth-Center 22

Beth-Center 8 14 0 0 —22

Monessen 8 8 16 12 —44

M: Lorenzo Gardner 15 pass from Daniel Dozier (Nigier Foster run)

B-C: Ethan Varesko 75 kickoff return (Jonah Sussan run)

B-C: Tyler Debnar 1 run (run failed)

M: Rodney Johnson 55 pass from Dozier (Gardner pass from Johnson)

B-C: Varesko 17 pass from Dominick Revi (Debnar pass from Varesko)

M: Dozier 1 run (Tyvaughn Kershaw run)

M: Gardner 17 pass from Dozier (Tyvaughn Kershaw run)

M: Johnson 15 pass from Dozier (run failed)

M: Tim Kershaw 23 pass from Dozier (run failed)

Passing leaders: B-C, Dominick Revi 6-8-100-1TD-0INT. M, Daniel Dozier 8-10-133-5TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Gateway 27, Central Catholic 14

Gateway 0 7 0 7 —14

Central Catholic 3 14 3 7 —27

CC: Billy Lech 32 field goal

CC: Cole Sullivan 18 pass from Payton Wehner

G: Malachi Moore 13 pass from Brad Birch

CC: Elijah Faulkner 1 run

CC: Lech 25 field goal

CC: Jacob Sassic 5 pass from Wehner

G: Jaquon Reynolds 1 run

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 16-26-199-1TD-3INT. CC, Payton Wehner 17-29-245-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: CC, Peter Gonzalez 6-136.

Latrobe 28, Butler 14

Butler 0 0 7 7 —14

Latrobe 0 14 14 0 —28

L: John Wetzel 2 run (Ben Bigi kick)

L: Robert Fulton 36 pass from Wetzel (Bigi kick)

B: Dashawn Cox 5 pass from Mac Schnur (Max Gianneski kick)

L: Fulton 5 run (Bigi kick)

L: Wetzel 23 run (Bigi kick)

B: Landon Lacey 30 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Robert Fulton 30-184, TD.

Passing leaders: B, Mac Schnur 11-30-169-2TD-1INT.

Northgate 32, Frazier 0

Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0

Northgate 6 14 6 6 —32

N: Austin Mitchell 2 run (kick failed)

N: Austin Mitchell 7 run (Darius Fields run)

N: Lewis Clark 58 fumble return (kick failed)

N: Lewis Clark 35 pass from Austin Mitchell (kick failed)

N: Lewis Clark 42 pass from Austin Mitchell (kick failed)

Passing leaders: N, Austin Mitchell 4-10-103-2TD-0INT.

Spring Mills (WV) 35, Albert Gallatin 7

Spring Mills (WV) 14 0 7 14 —35

Albert Gallatin 7 0 0 0 —7

Spring Mills (WV): Kam Taylor 14 run (Sarah Rader kick)

AG: Makel Darnell 18 run (Jace Bowers kick)

Spring Mills (WV): Taylor 87 kickoff return (Rader kick)

Spring Mills (WV): Max Anderson 3 run (Rader kick)

Spring Mills (WV): Anderson 2 run (Rader kick)

Spring Mills (WV): Anderson 18 run (Rader kick)

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Class A

Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Washington & Jefferson, noon

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Moon (18-0-1) vs. Montour (12-4-4) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Plum (19-1-1) vs. Ambridge (13-6-1) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park (18-0) vs. Deer Lakes (18-2) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Beaver (13-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg C.C. (15-3) vs. Charleroi (15-2) at Peters Township, noon; Eden Christian (14-2-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-3-1) at North Allegheny, noon; Winchester Thurston (13-2-1) vs. Serra Catholic (10-6) at South Park, noon; Sewickley Academy (15-2) vs. Springdale (13-4) at Norwin, noon

Girls

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny (18-1) vs. Seneca Valley (13-1-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (16-2-1) vs. Peters Township (13-1-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (16-0) vs. Latrobe (12-2-2); Moon (18-0) vs. Plum (16-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (13-1) vs. Beaver (8-5-3) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Hopewell (7-9-1) at Avonworth (16-3), noon; Freeport (14-2) at Mt. Pleasant (17-1), noon; Shady Side Academy (10-5) at South Park (13-4), 2 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (15-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Springdale (15-3) vs. Waynesburg (16-3) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA team championships

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

At Hershey Racquet Club

Unionville 4, North Allegheny 1

Spring-Ford 4, New Oxford 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Council Rock South 2

Conestoga 4, Cumberland Valley 0

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Unionville vs. Spring-Ford, noon; Mt. Lebanon vs. Conestoga, 2 p.m.

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

At Hershey Racquet Club

Cathedral Prep 3, Lancaster Country Day 2

Sewickley Academy 3, Scranton Prep 2

Knoch 4, Conrad Weiser 0

Lower Moreland 5, Hughesville 0

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep vs. Sewickley Academy, 8 a.m.; Knoch vs. Lower Moreland, 10 a.m.

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (17-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (14-2) vs. Seneca Valley (11-5) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (15-1) vs. Moon (10-5) at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (16-1) vs. Montour (12-4) at North Catholic, noon; South Fayette (11-5) at Hampton (19-0), 1:30 p.m.; Latrobe (17-0) vs. Mars (12-5) at Hampton, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Neshannock (12-4) at Freeport (18-2), noon; Central Valley (15-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-3) at Avonworth, noon; South Park (14-3) at Shenango (14-1), noon; Beaver (12-5) at Avonworth (14-3), 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-4) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (20-0) vs. Mapletown (17-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.