TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 31, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, October 31, 2022 | 11:45 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Nov. 11 schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Hills (3-7) at Bethel Park (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-2) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-4) at Pine-Richland (7-3), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (5-5) at Franklin Regional (6-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Hampton (5-5) at Montour (6-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-6) at Armstrong (9-1), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at McKeesport (9-1), 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-3) at Laurel Highlands (7-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (6-4) at Highlands (9-1), 7 p.m.

Bye: Aliquippa (9-0), Central Valley (9-1), Thomas Jefferson (7-3), Armstrong (9-1)

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (6-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (4-6) at West Mifflin (5-5), 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes (4-6) at Beaver (7-3), 7 p.m.; South Park (5-5) at Shady Side Academy (5-4), 7 p.m.

Bye: Belle Vernon (7-2), Avonworth (9-1), Elizabeth Forward (9-1), Freeport (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Mohawk (4-4) at McGuffey (7-3), 7 p.m.; Burrell (6-4) at Neshannock (9-1), 7 p.m.; Washington (6-4) vs. Serra Catholic (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver (7-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-3) at Offutt Field, 7 p.m.; Riverside (5-4) at Sto-Rox (7-2), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at Keystone Oaks (8-2), 7 p.m.

Bye: Steel Valley (9-0), Beaver Falls (9-1)

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (3-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Clairton (5-5) vs. OLSH (8-2) at Moon, 7 p.m.; Leechburg (7-3) at Mapletown (10-0), 7 p.m.; California (8-2) at South Side (9-1), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (7-3) at Laurel (8-1), 7 p.m.; Union (7-3) at Burgettstown (6-3), 7 p.m.; Rochester (5-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (8-2) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Monessen (6-4) at Fort Cherry (7-3), 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Baldwin 3, Pine-Richland 2 (OT)

Central Catholic 3, Bethel Park 0

Class 2A

Butler 9, Meadville 4

South Fayette 3, Armstrong 2

Thomas Jefferson at Mars, (n)

Class A

Fox Chapel 8, Shaler 1

North Catholic 5, Chartiers Valley 1

Avonworth 7, Wheeling Park 2

Quaker Valley 4, Montour 1

North Hills 6, West Allegheny 3

Varsity D2

Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 4

Burrell at Deer Lakes, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Moon at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Plum at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Varsity D2

Wilmington at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (17-0-1) vs. Fox Chapel (13-3-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (13-4-2) vs. Pine-Richland (13-4-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Moon 2, Montour 0

Ambridge 2, Plum 1 (OT)

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Moon (19-0-1) vs. Ambridge (14-6-1) at Highmark Stadium

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Plum (19-2-1) vs. Montour (12-5-4)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Deer Lakes 1, South Park 0

Beaver 1, Quaker Valley 0 (SO)

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (19-2) vs. Beaver (14-6) at Highmark Stadium

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

South Park (18-1) vs. Quaker Valley (17-4)

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Charleroi (16-2) vs. Eden Christian Academy (15-2-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (14-2-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (16-2) at Montour, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 2

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (19-1) vs. Peters Township (14-1-3) at Highmark Stadium

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (16-0) vs. Latrobe (12-2-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Moon (18-0) vs. Plum (16-1) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (14-1) vs. Avonworth (17-3) at Montour, 8 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (18-1) vs. South Park (14-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Freedom 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 (OT)

Springdale 5, Waynesburg 0

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Freedom (16-4) vs. Springdale (16-3) at Highmark Stadium

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (11-4) vs. Waynesburg (16-3)

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (17-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (14-2) vs. Seneca Valley (11-5) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (15-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-1) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette (12-5) vs. Latrobe (18-0) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Freeport (19-2) vs. Quaker Valley (17-3) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-4) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (20-0) vs. Mapletown (17-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team earns shootout win in rivalry game
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 29, 2022
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger, Riverview’s Amberson Bauer
Norwin notebook: Late season surge leads to strong seed for boys soccer team

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter