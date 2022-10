High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 7, 2022

By:

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:31 AM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny 20, Mt. Lebanon 6

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 27, Upper St. Clair 14

Peters Township 48, Moon 8

Big East

Franklin Regional 35, Norwin 0

Gateway 21, Penn-Trafford 10

Northeast

North Hills 35, Shaler 23

Penn Hills 29, Fox Chapel 0

Class 4A

Big Seven

Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0

McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0

Thomas Jefferson 45, Trinity 10

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 47, Indiana 14

Mars 47, Kiski Area 28

North Catholic 13, Hampton 7

Parkway

Aliquippa 54, Blackhawk 3

Central Valley 43, Montour 0

Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13

West Allegheny 40, Ambridge 0

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 2

Freeport 35, East Allegheny 13

Shady Side Academy 30, Knoch 12

Interstate

Belle Vernon 51, Greensburg Salem 7

Elizabeth Forward 42, Mt. Pleasant 14

Southmoreland 36, South Allegheny 6

Western Hills

Avonworth 29, Beaver 3

South Park 44, Quaker Valley 14

West Mifflin 51, Seton LaSalle 0

Class 2A

Allegheny

Imani Christian 38, Apollo-Ridge 34

Ligonier Valley 29, Burrell 15

Serra Catholic 28, Yough 14

Steel Valley 49, Derry 0

Century

Brentwood 20, Waynesburg Central 7

McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7

Sto-Rox 36, Washington 0

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7

Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13

Neshannock 39, Freedom 0

Western Beaver 49, Riverside 21

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 58, Northgate 14

South Side 15, Shenango 13

Union 6, Rochester 0

Black Hills

Chartiers-Houston 39, Carlynton 8

Fort Cherry 42, Avella 8

Eastern

Clairton 67, Springdale 0

Leechburg 58, Jeannette 21

Tri-County South

Beth-Center 56, Bentworth 21

California 47, West Greene 14

Carmichaels 40, Monessen 36

Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan 49, Baldwin 7

Highlands 38, Woodland Hills 23

Keystone Oaks 26, Hopewell 0

Pine-Richland 35, Central Catholic 13

Riverview 40, Summit Academy 12

Seneca Valley 42, Hempfield 12

South Fayette 20, Plum 6

Independent

Uniontown 49, Brownsville 0

University, W.Va. 42, Albert Gallatin 8

District 8

City League

University Prep 36, Brashear 14

Nonconference

Steubenville, Ohio 32, Allderdice 6

Westinghouse 39, Butler 6

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

North Allegheny 20, Mt. Lebanon 6

Mt. Lebanon 0 6 0 0 —6

North Allegheny 7 7 0 6 —20

NA: Logan Kushner 1 run (Nick Van Winkle kick)

NA: Khiryn Boyd 10 run (Van Winkle kick)

M: Michael Beiersdorf 31 pass from Alex Gevauden (kick failed)

NA: Jack Yatchenko fumble recovery (pass failed)

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 27, Upper St. Clair 14

Bethel Park 13 7 0 7 —27

Upper St. Clair 7 7 0 0 —14

BP: Ryan Petras 6 run (Kaden Wetzel kick)

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 2 run (kick failed)

USC: Aidan Besselman 57 pass from Julian Dahlem (Bennett Henderson kick)

BP: Austin Caye 3 run (Thomas Bova kick)

USC: Cody Marn 20 pass from Dahlem (Henderson kick)

BP: Petras 33 pass from Tanner Pfeuffer (Wetzel kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Austin Caye 37-177, TD.

Passing leaders: BP, Tanner Pfeuffer 6-7-124-1TD-0INT. USC, Julian Dahlem 4-14-114-2TD-1INT.

Big East

Franklin Regional 35, Norwin 0

Franklin Regional 13 0 14 8 —35

Norwin 0 0 0 0 —0

FR: Zach Bewszka 23 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

FR: Ayden Hudock 26 interception return (kick failed)

FR: Bewszka 68 run (Bayne kick)

FR: Hudock 44 pass from Roman Sarnic (Bayne kick)

FR: Hudock 55 pass from Sarnic (Bewszka pass from Sarnic)

Rushing leaders: FR, Zach Bewszka 15-166, 2 TDs. N, Jackson Pons 15-101.

Passing leaders: FR, Roman Sarnic 5-13-131-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: FR, Ayden Hudock 4-120, 2 TDs.

Gateway 21, Penn-Trafford 10

Penn-Trafford 3 0 0 7 —10

Gateway 7 0 7 7 —21

G: Anez Jordan 17 pass from Brad Birch (kick)

P-T: Logan Swartz 25 field goal

G: Jaquon Reynolds 4 run (kick)

G: Remy Bose 60 interception return (kick)

P-T: Carmen Metcalf 11 pass from Conlan Greene (kick)

Passing leaders: P-T, Conlan Greene 13-29-176-1TD-2INT.

Northeast

North Hills 35, Shaler 23

Shaler 7 7 3 6 —23

North Hills 6 8 14 7 —35

NH: Cooper Thompson 19 run (Damon Mickail kick failed)

S: Joey DeSabato 43 pass from Keegan Smetanka (Brandon London kick)

S: DeSabato 12 pass from Smetanka (Brandon London kick)

NH: John Green 8 run (Michael Hoskey pass from John Green)

S: Troy Schivins 21 field goal

NH: Julius Green 1 run (Mickail kick)

NH: Thompson 45 punt return (Mickail kick)

NH: Julius Green 9 run (Mickail kick)

S: DeSabato 3 pass from Smetanka (Schivins kick failed)

Rushing leaders: NH, Cooper Thompson 11-102, TD.

Passing leaders: S, Keegan Smetanka 14-23-188-3TD-1INT.

Penn Hills 29, Fox Chapel 0

Penn Hills 7 2 14 6 —29

Fox Chapel 0 0 0 0 —0

PH: Raion Strader 62 punt return (Owen Williams kick)

PH: safety

PH: Strader 47 pass from Julian Dugger (Williams kick)

PH: D’Andre Cochran 75 pass from Dugger (Williams )

PH: Amir Key 10 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: PH, Amir Key 18-157, TD.

Passing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 8-18-184-2TD-0INT. FC, Ben DeMotte 16-29-170-0TD-2INT.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0

Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0

Latrobe 21 7 14 0 —42

L: Corey Boerio 1 run (Ben Bigi kick)

L: Boerio 3 pass from John Wetzel (Bigi kick)

L: Robert Fulton 1 run (Bigi kick)

L: Wetzel 17 run (Bigi kick)

L: Kollin Stevens 90 kickoff return (Bigi kick)

L: Brady Prohovic 4 run (Bigi kick)

McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0

Connellsville 0 0 0 0 —0

McKeesport 21 21 6 0 —48

M: Jahmil Perryman 21 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Bobbie Boyd 15 run (Campos kick)

M: Aemond Knight 73 pass from Perryman (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 15 run (Campos kick)

M: Larry Gibson 14 run (Campos kick)

M: Bobbie Boyd 18 run (Campos kick)

M: Anthony Boyd 42 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Bobbie Boyd 8-106, 2 TDs.

Thomas Jefferson 45, Trinity 10

Trinity 0 10 0 0 —10

Thomas Jefferson 7 17 14 7 —45

TJ: Elias Lippincott 18 run (Andrew Graham kick)

T: Nico Mauro 1 run (Andy Palm kick)

TJ: Sean Sullivan 70 pass from Brody Evans (Graham kick)

TJ: Sullivan 14 pass from Evans (Graham kick)

T: Palm 26 field goal

TJ: Graham 23 field goal

TJ: Aidan Whalen 5 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Lippincott 1 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Whalen 3 run (Graham kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Brody Evans 20-29-340-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: TJ, Sean Sullivan 7-177, 2 TDs.

Greater Allegheny

Mars 47, Kiski Area 28

Kiski Area 0 7 7 14 —28

Mars 14 13 13 7 —47

M: Evan Wright 51 run (Mason Childress kick)

M: Rafael Bartley 15 pass from Eric Kasperowicz Jr. (Childress kick)

M: Wright 8 run (Childress kick)

KA: Dominick Simmons 29 pass from Carson Heinle (Connor Flemm kick)

M: Gabe Hein 79 pass from Kasperowicz Jr. (kick failed)

M: Gabe Hein 49 pass from Kasperowicz Jr. (kick failed)

M: Gabe Hein 73 pass from Kasperowicz Jr. (Childress kick)

KA: Mason Caldwell 5 pass from Heinle (Flemm kick)

KA: Isaiah Gonzalez 18 pass from Heinle (Flemm kick)

KA: Heinle 1 run (Flemm kick)

M: Carlos Orr 13 run (Childress kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Connor Flemm 17-123. M, Evan Wright 6-135, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: KA, Carson Heinle 22-32-280-3TD-1INT. M, Eric Kasperowicz Jr. 8-13-217-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: KA, Isaiah Gonzalez 15-197, 2 TDs. M, Gabe Hein 4-205, 3 TDs.

North Catholic 13, Hampton 7 (OT)

Hampton 0 7 0 0 0 — 7

North Catholic 0 0 0 7 6 — 13

H: Eric Weeks 60 interception return (kick)

NC: Jack Fennell 65 punt return (Rylee Kumer kick)

NC: Gavin Kamody 19 pass from Kaden Sarver (kick failed)

Parkway

Central Valley 43, Montour 0

Central Valley 10 21 6 6 —43

Montour 0 0 0 0 —0

CV: Serafino DeSantis 46 field goal

CV: Jayvin Thompson 1 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 9 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 64 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 21 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 14 run (kick failed)

CV: Brandon Singleton 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: CV, Bret Fitzsimmons 18-181, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 9-15-114-2TD-0INT.

West Allegheny 40, Ambridge 0

West Allegheny 16 7 10 7 —40

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

WA: Brayden Lambert 37 field goal

WA: Nodin Tracy 2 run (run failed)

WA: Brock Cornell 4 run (Lambert kick)

WA: Tracy 5 pass from Gage Upton (Lambert kick)

WA: Cornell 84 kickoff return (Lambert kick)

WA: Lambert 39 field goal

WA: Brennan McClafferty 70 interception return

Passing leaders: WA, Gage Upton 14-23-159-1TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 2

Deer Lakes 0 0 7 0 —7

Valley 0 2 0 0 —2

V: safety

DL: Aiden Detman 2 run (Mason Metzer kick)

Freeport 35, East Allegheny 13

East Allegheny 7 6 0 0 —13

Freeport 7 14 0 14 —35

F: Gavin Croney 11 run (Isaac Wetzel kick)

EA: Michael Cahill 20 pass from Prince Tarrant (Matt Armenio kick)

F: Ben Lane 2 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Croney 2 run (Wetzel kick)

EA: Steve Yusko 13 pass from Cahill (kick failed)

F: Lane 5 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 74 run (Wetzel kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Ben Lane 19-263, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: EA, Michael Cahill 12-30-104-0TD-1INT.

Shady Side Academy 30, Knoch 12

Shady Side Academy 10 7 6 7 —30

Knoch 6 0 6 0 —12

SSA: Darrin Haynes 20 run (Harran Zureikat kick)

K: Codi Mullen 46 run

SSA: Zureikat 30 field goal

SSA: Carter Simko 22 blocked punt (Zureikat kick)

K: Exzavier Johnson 17 pass

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 28 pass from Max Wickland (kick failed)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 2 run (Zureikat kick)

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 7-19-105-1TD-0INT.

Interstate

Belle Vernon 51, Greensburg Salem 7

Belle Vernon 16 28 7 0 —51

Greensburg Salem 7 0 0 0 —7

GS: Kai Brunot 54 interception return (Daishaun Alexander kick)

BV: Evan Pohlot 16 pass from Braden Laux (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: safety

BV: Jake Gedekoh 33 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Gedekoh 15 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 35 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Gedekoh 12 interception return (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Martin 32 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Anthony Crews 42 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 9-129, 2 TDs.

Elizabeth Forward 42, Mt. Pleasant 14

Mt. Pleasant 7 0 0 7 —14

Elizabeth Forward 7 14 0 21 —42

EF: Zach Boyd 20 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick)

M: Robbie Labuda 38 pass from Cole Chatfield (Labuda kick)

EF: Isaiah Turner 3 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Keilly Rush 27 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 68 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 51 punt return (Beedle kick)

M: Chatfield 1 run (Labuda kick)

EF: Jordan Wilmore 2 run (Beedle kick)

Passing leaders: EF, Zion White 8-15-198-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EF, Zach Boyd 3-116, 2 TDs.

Southmoreland 36, South Allegheny 6

Southmoreland 16 14 6 0 —36

South Allegheny 6 0 0 0 —6

S: Kadin Keefer 1 run (run)

S: Ty Keffer 89 pass from Keefer (run)

SA: Cameron Epps 24 pass from Eric Wehrer (Dashawn Carter run)

S: Keffer 11 pass from Keefer (pass failed)

S: 4 pass from Keefer (pass)

S: Keffer 8 pass from Keefer (run failed)

Rushing leaders: SA, Dashawn Carter 13-113.

Passing leaders: S, Kadin Keefer 12-16-210-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Ty Keffer 8-167, 3 TDs.

Western Hills

Avonworth 29, Beaver 3

Beaver 3 0 0 0 —3

Avonworth 0 20 7 2 —29

B: Evan Baker 27 field goal

A: Nate Harper 28 run (kick failed)

A: Brandon Biagiarelli 7 run (kick)

A: Luca Neal 29 run (kick)

A: Andrew Kuban 24 pass from Nate Harper (kick)

A: safety

Passing leaders: A, Nate Harper 12-17-155-1TD-0INT.

South Park 44, Quaker Valley 14

South Park 23 21 0 0 —44

Quaker Valley 0 0 14 0 —14

SP: Eric Doerue 23 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)

SP: Doerue 15 run (Kostelnik kick)

SP: safety

SP: Doerue 2 run (Kostelnik kick)

SP: Doerue 9 run (Kostelnik kick)

SP: Wyatt Markovich 21 pass from Harper Conroy (Kostelnik kick)

SP: A.J. D’Agostino 4 run (Kostelnik kick)

QV: Jakub Pickett 71 run (kick failed)

QV: Pickett 47 run (Pickett pass from Atticus Barr)

Rushing leaders: SP, Eric Doerue 14-159, 4 TDs. QV, Jakub Pickett 8-111, 2 TDs.

West Mifflin 51, Seton LaSalle 0

West Mifflin 14 23 14 0 —51

Seton LaSalle 0 0 0 0 —0

WM: Ty’jeir Williams 42 pass from Shai Newby (Nick Kosuda kick)

WM: Tayshawn McMillan 39 pass from Newby (Kosuda kick)

WM: Newby 70 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: safety

WM: Williams 22 pass from Newby (Kosuda kick)

WM: Williams 44 pass from Newby (Kosuda kick)

WM: DelRicco White 3 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: Rich Fix 32 run (Kosuda kick)

Passing leaders: WM, Shai Newby 8-14-187-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: WM, Ty’jeir Williams 5-125, 3 TDs.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Imani Christian 38, Apollo-Ridge 34

Imani Christian 16 14 0 8 —38

Apollo-Ridge 20 7 7 0 —34

IC: Dayshaun Burnett 3 run (Burnett run)

A-R: Dominick Curci 3 run (pass failed)

IC: David Davis 51 pass from Burnett (Burnett run)

A-R: Curci 65 kickoff return (Landon Harmon run)

A-R: Jake Mull 58 pass from Gage Johnston (run failed)

IC: Davis 1 run (Davis run)

A-R: Mull 39 pass from Gage Johnston (Mull kick)

IC: Davis 3 run (run failed)

A-R: Mull 47 pass from Gage Johnston (Mull kick)

IC: Isaiah Arrington 66 pass from Burnett (Davis run)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Dominick Curci 23-117, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: IC, Dayshaun Burnett 24-39-357-2TD-0INT. A-R, Gage Johnston 9-18-203-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: IC, Chevon Allen 10-129; Isaiah Arrington 6-108, TD. A-R, Jake Mull 8-198, 3 TDs.

Ligonier Valley 29, Burrell 15

Ligonier Valley 6 8 8 7 —29

Burrell 6 9 0 0 —15

B: Chase Fenner 6 run (kick failed)

LV: Nick Lonas 11 run (kick failed)

B: Devin Beattie 2 run (kick failed)

LV: Haden Sierocky 30 pass from Broderick Schreyer (Sierocky run)

B: Ryan Croushore 36 field goal

LV: Sierocky 4 run (Sierocky run)

LV: Sierocky 56 run (Hunter Carr kick)

Rushing leaders: LV, Haden Sierocky 20-171, 2 TDs. B, Devin Beattie 26-110, TD.

Serra Catholic 28, Yough 14

Yough 0 7 0 7 —14

Serra Catholic 7 7 7 7 —28

SC: DaiQuan Chatfield 72 interception return (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Michael Schanck 2 run (Caden Bauer kick)

Y: Cole Keller 48 pass from Gavin Roebuck (Aidan Werner kick)

SC: Amire Spencer 11 pass from Elijah Ward (Caden Bauer kick)

Y: J.J. Waller 3 run (Werner kick)

SC: Spencer 23 pass from Quadir Stribling (Caden Bauer kick)

Passing leaders: SC, Quadir Stribling 9-10-131-1TD-0INT; Elijah Ward 8-13-121-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SC, Amire Spencer 0-143, 2 TDs.

Steel Valley 49, Derry 0

Steel Valley 7 23 7 12 —49

Derry 0 0 0 0 —0

SV: Donald Barksdale 18 run

SV: safety

SV: Jesean Wright 75 kickoff return

SV: Carlos Scott 31 pass from Antonio Brey

SV: Donald Barksdale 3 run

SV: Quaron Pierce 59 run

SV: Da’Ron Barksdale 63 run

SV: Da’Ron Barksdale 18 run

Century

Brentwood 19, Waynesburg Central 7

Brentwood 7 6 0 6 —19

Waynesburg Central 0 7 0 0 —7

B: Cedric Davis 6 run (Stephen Htoo kick)

B: Anthony Herisko 1 run (kick failed)

W: Chase Fox 1 run (Ryon McCartney kick)

B: Herisko 9 run (Htoo kick)

Passing leaders: B, Cedric Davis 8-13-112-0TD-1INT.

McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7

McGuffey 21 16 0 6 —43

Charleroi 0 0 0 7 —7

M: Tristan McAdoo 32 pass from Philip McCuen (Dylan Stewart kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 22 run (Stewart kick)

M: McCuen 10 run (Stewart kick)

M: Ethan Dietrich 16 pass from McCuen (Stewart kick)

M: Troy Falosk safety

M: Eric Donnelly 6 run (Stewart kick)

M: Malachi Ealy 2 run (Josh Plants kick failed)

C: Gianni Pellegrini 82 kickoff return (Taylor Ramsdell kick)

Sto-Rox 36, Washington 0

Washington 0 0 0 0 —0

Sto-Rox 22 14 0 0 —36

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 20 pass from Josh Jenkins (Green-Miller run)

S-R: Ameer Hibbler 34 pass from Jenkins (pass failed)

S-R: Amir Short 2 run (pass)

S-R: Hibbler 7 run (pass failed)

S-R: Green-Miller 37 pass from Jenkins (pass)

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 11-20-194-3TD-0INT.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7

Mohawk 0 7 0 0 —7

Beaver Falls 22 24 0 8 —54

BF: Trey Singleton 16 pass from Jaren Brickner (Datalian Beauford run)

BF: Singleton 75 pass from Brickner (Brickner run)

BF: Beauford 10 run (pass failed)

M: Bobby Fadden 12 pass from Jay Wrona (Josh Wilkins kick)

BF: Singleton 76 pass from Brickner (Brickner run)

BF: Drey Hall 1 run (Singleton pass from Brickner)

BF: Brickner 1 run (Michael Blackshear run)

BF: Blackshear 80 run (Kash Edwards run)

Passing leaders: M, Jay Wrona 6-14-105-1TD-2INT. BF, Jaren Brickner 4-5-202-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: BF, Trey Singleton 3-167, 3 TDs.

Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13

Ellwood City 6 6 0 6 —18

New Brighton 0 0 0 13 —13

N: Brian Taylor Jr. 2 run (pass failed)

EC: Elijah Palmer-McCaine 63 run (kick failed)

EC: Palmer-McCaine 8 run (pass failed)

N: Kyler Rombold 4 pass from Taylor Jr. (Cayden Pauvlinch kick)

EC: Palmer-McCaine 20 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: EC, Elijah Palmer-McCaine 32-231, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: EC, Chris Smiley 8-20-104-0TD-1INT. N, Brian Taylor Jr. 10-18-189-1TD-2INT.

Neshannock 39, Freedom 0

Neshannock 13 13 13 0 —39

Freedom 0 0 0 0 —0

N: Braden Huff 20 run (pass failed)

N: Braden Huff 80 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Matthew Ioanilli 1 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Braden Huff 1 run (run failed)

N: Ioanilli 10 run (kick failed)

N: Patrick Argiro 29 run (DeVivo kick)

Rushing leaders: N, Braden Huff 17-176, 3 TDs.

Western Beaver 49, Riverside 21

Riverside 0 14 0 7 —21

Western Beaver 21 14 7 7 —49

WB: Xander LeFebvre 3 run (Paxton Short kick)

WB: Tyson Florence 48 run (Paxton Short kick)

WB: Florence 21 run (Paxton Short kick)

WB: Florence 3 run (Paxton Short kick)

R: Brady Newman 13 run (Newman kick)

WB: Florence 43 run (Paxton Short kick)

R: Sam Hughes 1 run (Nolan Zona kick)

WB: Florence 43 run (Paxton Short kick)

WB: Florence 25 run (Paxton Short kick)

R: Jacob Jackson 15 pass from Hughes (Zona kick)

Rushing leaders: WB, Tyson Florence 14-210, 6 TDs.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 58, Northgate 14

Laurel 19 33 0 6 —58

Northgate 6 0 8 0 —14

L: Landon Smith 10 pass from Chase Tinstman (Zane Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 10 run (Boughter kick failed)

L: Ben Hennon 67 run (Tinstman run failed)

L: Lucas Davis 20 pass from Tinstman (Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 8 run (Boughter kick failed)

N: Lewis Clark 58 pass from Austin Mitchell (kick failed)

L: Carter Haney 32 pass from Tinstman (Tinstman run failed)

L: Davis 21 pass from Tinstman (Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 20 run (Boughter kick)

N: Sonteon Layne 1 run (Kaden Stiger pass from Layne)

L: Jacob McBride 4 run (Luca Santini pass failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Ben Hennon 6-106, TD.

South Side 15, Shenango 13

Shenango 7 0 6 0 —13

South Side 0 15 0 0 —15

S: Sam Patton 1 run (Andrew Johnston kick)

SSB: Ryan Navarra 5 run (Matja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: safety

SSB: Parker Statler 4 run (kick failed)

S: Colton Fedrizzi 21 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: S, Sam Patton 7-12-102-1TD-0INT.

Black Hills

Chartiers-Houston 39, Carlynton 8

Chartiers-Houston 6 13 13 7 —39

Carlynton 0 0 0 8 —8

C-H: Terry Fetsko 5 run (kick failed)

C-H: Jessie Orbin 3 run (run failed)

C-H: Orbin 3 run (Ryan Opfer kick)

C-H: Jake Mele 29 pass from Fetsko (Opfer kick)

C-H: Mele 26 pass from Fetsko (kick failed)

C-H: Opfer 93 interception return (Opfer kick)

C: Jaydin McKnight 3 run (Ashton Donlin run)

Passing leaders: C-H, Terry Fetsko 10-22-113-2TD-1INT.

Fort Cherry 42, Avella 8

Avella 0 0 0 8 —8

Fort Cherry 21 14 7 0 —42

FC: Shane Cornali 60 pass from Matt Sieg (kick failed)

FC: Braydon Cook 50 run (run)

FC: Cornali 84 interception return (Nick Massey kick)

FC: Sieg 3 run (Massey kick)

FC: Sieg 63 run (Massey kick)

FC: Ethan Faletto 29 run (Massey kick)

A: Cole Jaworowski 13 run (run)

Rushing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 5-113, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 7-14-109-1TD-0INT.

Eastern

Leechburg 58, Jeannette 21

Leechburg 3 21 7 27 —58

Jeannette 0 7 7 7 —21

L: Ryan Shaw 25 field goal

L: Logan Kline 26 pass from Jayden Floyd (Shaw kick)

L: Kline 5 pass from Floyd (Shaw kick)

J: Jeremiah Williamson 29 pass from Payton Molter (Mitchell Steele kick)

L: Braylan Lovelace 17 run (Shaw kick)

J: Noah Sanders 7 run (Steele kick)

L: Lovelace 28 run (Shaw kick)

L: Kline 27 pass from Floyd (Shaw kick)

L: Kline 27 fumble return (kick failed)

L: Lovelace 48 punt return (Shaw kick)

J: Lonnie Greene 47 pass from Payton Molter (Steele kick)

L: Brandin Gilmer 18 run (Shaw kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 20-175, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Jayden Floyd 9-15-132-3TD-1INT. J, Payton Molter 7-21-110-2TD-0INT.

Tri-County South

Beth-Center 56, Bentworth 21

Beth-Center 22 20 0 14 —56

Bentworth 7 7 0 7 —21

B-C: Tyler Berish 18 pass from Dominick Revi (Berish kick)

B: Christopher Harper 11 pass from Vitali Daniels (Anthony Puckey kick)

B-C: 11 run (Tegan Veatch run)

B-C: Berish 29 pass from Dominick Revi (Berish kick)

B-C: Berish 29 pass from Dominick Revi (kick failed)

B: Daniels 8 run (Puckey kick)

B-C: Tyler Debnar 57 pass from Dominick Revi (kick failed)

B-C: Jonah Sussan 10 run (Jonah Sussan pass)

B: Lucas Burt 18 pass from Daniels (Puckey kick)

B-C: Veatch 45 run (Berish kick)

B-C: Cyncere Cruse 11 pass from Dominick Revi (Berish kick)

Rushing leaders: B-C, Tyler Debnar 12-104.

Passing leaders: B-C, Dominick Revi 7-10-180-5TD-0INT.

Carmichaels 40, Monessen 36

Monessen 8 8 14 6 —36

Carmichaels 14 6 6 14 —40

C: Alec Anderson 1 run (kick failed)

M: Daevon Burke 2 run (Tyvaughn Kershaw run)

C: Tyler Richmond 11 pass from Anderson (Billy White pass from Anderson)

M: Burke 1 run (Burke run)

C: A. J. Donaldson 7 pass from Anderson (kick failed)

M: Tyvaughn Kershaw 3 run (Burke run)

C: Donaldson 7 pass from Anderson (kick failed)

M: Tyvaughn Kershaw 60 run (run failed)

C: Anderson 1 run (run failed)

M: Burke 85 kickoff return (run failed)

C: Richmond 6 pass from Anderson (Richmond pass from Anderson)

Rushing leaders: M, Tyvaughn Kershaw 20-181, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Alec Anderson 20-37-291-3TD-0INT.

Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Mapletown 7 24 6 12 —49

Jefferson-Morgan 6 0 6 0 —12

M: Landon Stevenson 3 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

J-M: Jase Bedillion 7 pass from Cole Jones (kick failed)

M: Landon Stevenson 34 run (Landon Stevenson run)

M: Brody Evans 1 run (Brody Evans run)

M: Landon Stevenson 6 run (Evan Griffin run)

M: Landon Stevenson 8 run (pass failed)

J-M: John Woodward 12 run (pass failed)

M: A. J. Vanata 12 run (pass failed)

M: A. J. Vanata 8 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Landon Stevenson 35-314, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: J-M, Cole Jones 8-18-124-1TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan 49, Baldwin 7

Canon-McMillan 12 14 23 0 —49

Baldwin 7 0 0 0 —7

B: Andrew Sharp 1 run (Jacob Kunzman kick)

C-M: Austyn Winkleblech 5 pass from Mike Evans (Jake Kasper kick failed)

C-M: Kasper 1 run (Mike Evans pass failed)

C-M: Mike Evans 22 run (Treyvon Mullen pass from Mike Evans)

C-M: Ben Urso 38 punt return (Mike Evans pass failed)

C-M: Mullen 8 pass from Mike Evans (Mullen pass from Mike Evans)

C-M: Winkleblech 23 pass from Mike Evans (Kaeden Singleton pass from Mike Evans)

C-M: Giovanni Pucillo 13 run (Kasper kick)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Jake Kasper 15-134, TD.

Passing leaders: C-M, Mike Evans 11-20-172-3TD-0INT.

Highlands 38, Woodland Hills 23

Highlands 10 14 7 7 —38

Woodland Hills 0 7 14 2 —23

H: Chandler Thimons 11 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Burton Babinsack 23 field goal

H: Daniel Long fumble recovery (Burton Babinsack kick)

WH: Chaz Cobbs 69 kickoff return (Jacob Mroz kick)

H: Rondeal Hewlett 7 pass from Thimons (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Thimons 1 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

WH: Brandon Jones 3 run (Mroz kick)

WH: Brandon Jones 20 run (Mroz kick)

H: Thimons 17 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

WH: safety

Pine-Richland 35, Central Catholic 13

Pine-Richland 7 7 7 14 —35

Central Catholic 0 7 6 0 —13

P-R: Ethan Pillar 8 run (kick)

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 6 run (kick)

CC: Xavier Thomas 12 pass from Payton Wehner (kick)

CC: Elijah Faulkner 32 pass from Wehner (kick failed)

P-R: Palmieri 2 run (kick)

P-R: Pillar 68 run (kick)

P-R: Andrew Mellis interception return (kick)

Riverview 40, Summit Academy 12

Summit Academy 0 0 0 12 —12

Riverview 14 8 12 6 —40

R: Landon Johnson 9 run (Carlo Buzzato run)

R: Buzzato 5 run (kick failed)

R: Landon Johnson 17 run (Landon Johnson run)

R: Buzzato 3 run (kick failed)

R: Landon Johnson 28 run (kick failed)

R: Buzzato 8 run (kick failed)

SA: Isaiah Rosado 40 run (kick failed)

SA: Rosado 85 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Landon Johnson 17-209, 3 TDs; Carlo Buzzato 15-154, 3 TDs.

Seneca Valley 42, Hempfield 12

Seneca Valley 7 7 14 14 —42

Hempfield 0 6 0 6 —12

SV: Luke Lawson 4 pass from Graham Hancox (Jacob Adams kick)

SV: Cayetano West 10 run (Adams kick)

H: Daniel Katonka 10 pass from Kieran Lippmann (kick failed)

SV: West 10 run (Adams kick)

SV: Hancox 2 run (Adams kick)

SV: Wyatt Craver 30 run (Adams kick)

H: Gino Caesar 15 run (pass failed)

SV: Wyatt Craver 30 run (Adams kick)

Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 11-24-167-1TD-0INT.

South Fayette 20, Plum 6

South Fayette 7 7 0 6 —20

Plum 6 0 0 0 —6

P: Jerome Brazell 4 pass from Sean Franzi (kick failed)

SF: Nate Deanes 4 run (Tyler Nicholson kick)

SF: Deanes 1 run (Nicholson kick)

SF: Deanes 6 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: SF, Nico Lamonde 8-12-103-0TD-0INT. P, Sean Franzi 15-28-145-1TD-0INT.

University (W. Va.) 42, Albert Gallatin 8

University (W. Va.) 14 10 12 6 —42

Albert Gallatin 0 8 0 0 —8

University (W. Va.): Noah Braham 1 run (John Coleman kick)

University (W. Va.): Sebastian Dalton 42 pass from Luke Hudson (John Coleman kick)

University (W. Va.): John Coleman 22 field goal

University (W. Va.): Jaeden Hammack 14 pass from Hudson (John Coleman kick)

AG: Jace Bowers 2 run (Landen Conroy run)

University (W. Va.): Melique Lewis 1 run (run failed)

University (W. Va.): Michael Jones 5 blocked punt (run failed)

University (W. Va.): Lewis 12 (run failed)

Westinghouse 39, Butler 6

Butler 0 0 6 0 —6

Westinghouse 25 14 0 0 —39

W: Keyshawn Morsillo 1 run (kick failed)

W: Keyshawn Robinson 1 run (run failed)

W: Michael Richardson 15 fumble recovery (kick failed)

W: Khalil Taylor 24 run (Osavio Martin kick)

W: Sincere Smith 24 pass from Morsillo (kick failed)

W: Khalil Taylor 70 run (run)

B: Braylon Littlejohn 15 pass from Mac Schnur (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: W, Khalil Taylor 7-137, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: W, Keyshawn Morsillo 5-8-135-1TD-0INT.

Cross country

Friday’s results

Division II, Section 5

Boys

Belle Vernon 18, Serra Catholic 45

Belle Vernon 16, Calvary Chapel 47

Girls

Belle Vernon 25, Serra Catholic 30

Belle Vernon 15, Calvary Chapel 50

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 4

Penn-Trafford at Obama Academy, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Beaver at North Hills, 11 a.m.

Carlynton at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Altoona , 1 p.m.

Charleroi at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

Franklin Regional at Seneca Valley, 11 a.m.

Kennedy Catholic at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Chartiers Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 6, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Central Valley at Avonworth, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Highlands at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 12 p.m.

Carlynton at Beth-Center, 2 p.m.

Monessen at Serra Catholic, 12 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 12:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 11:30 a.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL doubles championship

Friday’s results

At Bethel Park

Class 3A

Championship

Sophia Cunningham/Sylvie Eriksen, Mt. Lebanon d. Emily Wincko/Abbey Swirsding, North Allegheny, 6-0, 6-3

Consolation

Lily Sierka/Katie Peterson, Bethel Park d. Chanel Brun/Sienna Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-1, 6-1

Class 2A

Championship

Ally Bauer/Lindsey Greb, Knoch d. Rayna Thakkar/Gwyn Belt, Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 6-2

Consolation

Kaitlyn Kuczinski/Delaney Fox, Chartiers Valley d. Ava Santora/Jade Nether, Knoch, 6-4, 6-2

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Moon at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Butler at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.

Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.

Peters Township at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy bye

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Montour at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.