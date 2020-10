High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 9, 2020

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:25 AM

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin 37, Hempfield 34

Mt. Lebanon 37, Central Catholic 30

North Allegheny 49, Norwin 13

Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 17

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

South Fayette 23, Bethel Park 7

Upper St. Clair 34, West Allegheny 13

Big East

Latrobe 29, Connellsville 26

Woodland Hills 32, Franklin Regional 13

Northeast

Fox Chapel 28, Kiski Area 24

Penn Hills 14, North Hills 7

Pine-Richland 61, Shaler 14

Class 4A

Big Eight

Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 0

McKeesport 12, West Mifflin 7

Thomas Jefferson 58, Laurel Highlands 0

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 40, Greensburg Salem 0

Highlands 48, Indiana 14

Mars 48, Knoch 13

Plum 20, Hampton 7

Parkway

Aliquippa 35, Chartiers Valley 6

Montour 34, Blackhawk 8

Beaver at New Castle, ppd.

Class 3A

Allegheny Seven

Burrell 44, Deer Lakes 6

Derry 19, Valley 6

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 20, South Allegheny 14 (2OT)

Mt. Pleasant 42, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 24, Yough 0

Northwestern Six

Avonworth 48, Ambridge 6

Central Valley 65, Keystone Oaks 14

Hopewell 47, Quaker Valley 0

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 42, Shady Side Academy 7

Serra Catholic 48, Ligonier Valley 15

Century

Charleroi 27, Beth-Center 0

Frazier 7, Chartiers-Houston 6

McGuffey 54, Waynesburg 8

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 49, Mohawk 14

Laurel 27, New Brighton 25

Neshannock 26, Riverside 8

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox 56, Seton LaSalle 14

Western Beaver 35, Brentwood 22

Class A

Big Seven

Burgettstown 29, Cornell 14

Fort Cherry 21, Rochester 19

OLSH 28, Union 18

Shenango 59, Northgate 12

Eastern

Clairton 64, Imani Christian 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Riverview 20

Jeannette 36, Springdale 28

Tri-County South

Avella 13, Mapletown 7

Bentworth 48, West Greene 40

California 65, Jefferson-Morgan 22

Carmichaels 10, Monessen 0 (forfeit)

Nonconference

Carlynton 44, Carrick 0

East Allegheny 22, Steel Valley 8

Trinity 41, Washington 0

North Catholic 28, South Park 2

Union-Rimersburg/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 21, South Side 14

Independent

Albert Gallatin 55, Uniontown 0

District 8

City League

Allderdice 9, Brashear 6

Saturday’s schedule

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Eastern

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 37, Hempfield 34

Hempfield 0 14 7 13 —34

Baldwin 13 7 0 17 —37

B: Connor Lavelle 16 pass from Colton Brain (kick failed)

B: C.J. Robbins 64 pass from Brain (Bobby Benton kick)

H: Daniel Sierk 6 pass from Jake Phillips (Ben Kissell kick)

H: Mario Perkins 5 run (Kissell kick)

B: Luke Loeffert 41 run (Benton kick)

H: Roman Pellis 9 pass from Christian Zilli (Kissell kick)

B: Robbins 67 pass from Brain (Benton kick)

H: Gino Caesar 23 pass from Zilli (kick failed)

B: Kam Allen 2 run (kick failed)

H: Ian Tuffs 21 pass from Zilli (Kissell kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Luke Loeffert 16-125, TD.

Passing leaders: H, Christian Zilli 15-30-211-3TD-0INT. B, Colton Brain 8-21-201-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, C.J. Robbins 2-131, 2 TDs.

Mt. Lebanon 37, Central Catholic 30

Mt. Lebanon 10 7 6 14 —37

Central Catholic 7 20 3 0 —30

CC: Brandon Jackson 90 kickoff return (Matthew Schearer kick)

M: Alex Tecza 1 run (Casey Sorsdal kick)

M: Sorsdal 24 field goal

CC: Eddy Tillman 13 run (kick failed)

CC: Devin Barren 18 blocked punt return (Schearer kick)

CC: Matt Schmitt 90 pass from Adam Obrin (Schearer kick)

M: Tecza 45 pass from Joey Daniels (pass failed)

CC: Schearer 37 field goal

M: Eli Heidenreich 78 pass from Daniels (pass failed)

M: Michael Beiersdorf 17 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

M: Tecza 13 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

Rushing leaders: CC, Eddy Tillman 19-147, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Joey Daniels 16-20-343-4TD-0INT. CC, Adam Obrin 9-23-205-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Eli Heidenreich 4-147, TD.

North Allegheny 49, Norwin 13

North Allegheny 14 21 7 7 —49

Norwin 7 0 0 6 —13

N: Connor Chrisman 57 run (Joey Castle kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 69 run (Brandon Persad kick)

NA: J.R. Burton 19 run (Persad kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 15 pass from Greg Phillips (Persad kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 6 run (Persad kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 30 pass from Phillips (Persad kick)

NA: Ryan Treser 35 run (Persad kick)

NA: Andrew Gavlik 2 run (Persad kick)

N: Noah Vogel 11 pass from Nick Fleming (kick failed)

Passing leaders: N, Nick Fleming 10-14-187-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: N, Connor Chrisman 5-126, TD.

Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 17

Seneca Valley 3 21 0 7 —31

Canon-McMillan 3 0 0 14 —17

SV: Adam Davies 37 field goal

C-M: Anthony Finney 25 field goal

SV: Luke Lawson 16 pass from Brian Olan (Davies kick)

SV: Nolan Dworek 7 run (Davies kick)

SV: Dworek 69 pass from Olan (Davies kick)

C-M: Mario Eafrati 8 pass from Laymont Lyons (Finney kick)

SV: James Sprentz 6 interception return (Davies kick)

C-M: Lyons 2 run (Finney kick)

Passing leaders: SV, Brian Olan 12-21-267-2TD-1INT. C-M, Laymont Lyons 15-21-138-1TD-2INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

South Fayette 23, Bethel Park 7

South Fayette 7 9 7 0 —23

Bethel Park 0 0 0 7 —7

SF: Charley Rossi 52 pass from Naman Alemada (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Shay Aitken 69 fumble return (kick failed)

SF: Caputo 24 field goal

SF: Ryan McGuire 28 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

BP: Troy Volpatti 1 run (Michael Francus kick)

Rushing leaders: SF, Shay Aitken 19-100. BP, Troy Volpatti 34-114, TD.

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 10-23-200-2TD-0INT.

Upper St. Clair 37, West Allegheny 27

West Allegheny 0 6 7 14 —27

Upper St. Clair 12 15 7 3 —37

USC: David Pantelis 7 pass from Ethan Dahlem (kick failed)

USC: Ethan Hiester 10 run (kick failed)

USC: Pantelis 7 pass from Dahlem (Jaden Keating run)

WA: Gavin Miller 6 run (kick failed)

USC: Dahlem 1 run (Matt Russell kick)

USC: Dahlem 9 run (Russell kick)

WA: Jashon Spencer 64 pass from Miller (Breana Gerst kick)

WA: Nodin Tracy 8 pass from Miller (Gerst kick)

USC: Russell 19 field goal

WA: Devan Zirwas 9 pass from Miller (Gerst kick)

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 27-46-324-3TD-0INT. USC, Ethan Dahlem 18-23-300-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: USC, David Pantelis 7-138, 2 TDs; Mateo Cepullio 8-113.

Big East

Latrobe 29, Connellsville 26

Latrobe 7 9 6 7 —29

Connellsville 13 7 6 0 —26

C: Jason McBride 50 pass from Gage Gillott (Gillott kick)

C: Gillott 47 run (kick failed)

L: Dylan Gustafson 10 run (John McHenry kick)

L: McHenry 32 field goal

C: Ky’Ron Craggette 4 run (Gillott kick)

L: Gustafson 2 run (run failed)

L: Gustafson 9 run (kick failed)

C: Ky’Ron Craggette 22 run (pass failed)

L: Bobby Fetter 5 run (McHenry kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Dylan Gustafson 28-170, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Gage Gillott 8-11-150-1TD-0INT.

Woodland Hills 32, Franklin Regional 13

Franklin Regional 0 7 0 6 —13

Woodland Hills 6 14 6 6 —32

WH: Omari Daniels 47 pass from Deontae Williams (kick failed)

FR: Jeffrey Downs 13 pass from Trevor Brncic (Caden Smith kick)

WH: Armani Bailey 4 pass from Williams (Eris Seibles kick)

WH: Seibles 5 run (kick failed)

WH: Seibles 2 run (pass failed)

WH: Seibles 14 run (pass failed)

FR: Downs 25 pass from Brncic (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: WH, Eris Seibles 17-103, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: FR, Trevor Brncic 11-18-139-2TD-0INT. WH, Deontae Williams 7-12-130-2TD-1INT.

Northeast

Fox Chapel 28, Kiski Area 24

Kiski Area 0 17 0 7 —24

Fox Chapel 7 14 0 7 —28

FC: Lorenzo Jenkins 17 pass from Collin Dietz (Mike Tarasi kick)

KA: Brock Wilkins 3 run (Cody Dykes kick)

FC: Jenkins 16 pass from Dietz (Tarasi kick)

KA: Dykes 30 field goal

FC: Khilee Patterson 54 pass from Dietz (Tarasi kick)

KA: Wilkins 3 run (Dykes kick)

KA: Wilkins 7 run (Dykes kick)

FC: Jenkins 66 pass from Dietz (Tarasi kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Brock Wilkins 35-194, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 11-36-267-4TD-1INT.

Penn Hills 14, North Hills 7

Penn Hills 7 0 0 7 —14

North Hills 0 7 0 0 —7

PH: Dontae Pollard 8 run (Jonah Silverman kick)

NH: Robert Dickerson 48 pass from John Green (Damon McKail kick)

PH: Derrick Topeck 31 run (Silverman kick)

Rushing leaders: NH, Curtis Foskey 18-116.

Pine-Richland 53, Shaler 7

Shaler 0 0 7 0 —7

Pine-Richland 28 19 6 0 —53

P-R: Alex Gochis 11 pass from Cole Spencer (Zach Waryanka kick)

P-R: Brooks Eastburn 34 run (kick failed)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 7 run (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Charlie Mill 8 pass from Spencer (kick failed)

P-R: Schweiger 6 run (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Waryanka 10 punt return (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Jordan Burns 4 run (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Andrew Mellis 27 pass from Cole Boyd (Tony Nicassio kick)

S: 13 pass (kick)

S: 2 run (kick)

P-R: Boyd 14 run (Nicassio kick)

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 0

Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0

Belle Vernon 7 35 7 7 —56

BV: Devin Whitlock 82 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 1 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Dane Anden 68 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Ryan Hamer 2 interception return (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 31 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 105 interception return (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Hamer 34 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Chase Ruokonen 44 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 3-120, 3 TDs; Dane Anden 4-107, TD.

McKeesport 12, West Mifflin 7

West Mifflin 0 7 0 0 —7

McKeesport 0 0 9 3 —12

WM: Tyrell Ogletree 29 run (Nick Kosuda kick)

M: Caleb Reist 40 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Campos 31 field goal

M: Campos 32 field goal

Rushing leaders: M, Terrance Glenn 20-123.

Thomas Jefferson 58, Laurel Highlands 0

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 0 —0

Thomas Jefferson 44 14 0 0 —58

TJ: Conner Murga 3 run (Jack Sella kick)

TJ: safety

TJ: Murga 47 run (Andrew Graham kick from Michael Banda)

TJ: Murga 31 run (Sella kick)

TJ: Preston Zandier 43 interception return (Graham kick)

TJ: Murga 10 run (Sella kick)

TJ: Murga 21 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Elias Lippincott 1 run (Sella kick)

TJ: Joe Mendyk 9 pass from Brody Evans (Graham kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Conner Murga 8-140, 5 TDs.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 40, Greensburg Salem 0

Armstrong 16 17 0 7 —40

Greensburg Salem 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Jesse Hepler 60 pass from Cadin Olsen (Adam Hudock kick)

A: Hudock 42 field goal

A: Noah Cooper 45 pass from Olsen (kick failed)

A: Cole Brown 1 run (Hudock kick)

A: Hudock 22 field goal

A: Aaron Robb 30 pass from Olsen (Hudock kick)

A: Hepler 11 pass from Olsen (Hudock kick failed)

Rushing leaders: GS, Alex Briggs 36-106.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 18-28-332-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Cole Brown 5-109.

Highlands 48, Indiana 14

Indiana 0 7 7 0 —14

Highlands 7 20 21 0 —48

H: Kaeleb White 22 pass from Chandler Thimons (D.J. Loveland kick)

H: Brock White 7 pass from Chandler Thimons (Loveland kick)

I: Devin Flint 7 run (Josh Glaser kick)

H: Loveland 87 kickoff return (Loveland kick)

H: Brock White 47 pass from Chandler Thimons (kick failed)

H: Wahkeem Roman 21 fumble return (Loveland kick)

I: Flint 1 run (Glaser kick)

H: Brock White 9 run (Loveland kick)

H: Elijah Coleman fumble recovery (Loveland kick)

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 13-19-183-3TD-0INT.

Plum 20, Hampton 7

Plum 13 0 7 0 —20

Hampton 0 0 7 0 —7

P: Eryck Moore 19 run (Reed Martin kick failed)

P: Logan Brooks 74 run (Martin kick)

P: Martin 62 pass from Ryan Hubner (Martin kick)

H: Christian Liberto 1 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

Passing leaders: P, Ryan Hubner 10-17-178-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P, Reed Martin 5-105, TD.

Parkway

Aliquippa 35, Chartiers Valley 6

Chartiers Valley 0 0 6 0 —6

Aliquippa 14 7 7 7 —35

A: Vernon Redd 87 kickoff return (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

A: Cyair Clark 102 interception return (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Redd 55 run (Gyadumantey kick)

CV: Anthony Collura 21 pass from Anthony Mackey (run failed)

A: Karl McBride 8 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Redd 46 run (Gyadumantey kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Vernon Redd 17-188, 2 TDs; Karl McBride 12-105, TD.

Montour 34, Blackhawk 8

Montour 7 7 13 7 —34

Blackhawk 0 0 0 8 —8

M: Caleb Williams 2 run (Paul Dotson kick)

M: Luke Persinger 10 run (Dotson kick)

M: Gannon Kadlecik 4 run (Dotson kick)

M: Caleb Williams 30 interception return (Dotson kick)

M: Zachary Carletti 5 run (Dotson kick)

B: Carson Davidson 5 run (Davidson pass)

Rushing leaders: M, Gannon Kadlecik 13-113, TD.

Passing leaders: B, Carson Davidson 9-23-113-0TD-1INT.

Nonconference

Trinity 41, Washington 0

Washington 0 0 0 0 —0

Trinity 7 14 7 13 —41

T: Micah Finley 52 fumble return (Dante DeRubbo kick)

T: Tysean Lacks 24 pass from Connor Roberts (DeRubbo kick failed)

T: Finley 45 pass from Roberts (Gio Cipoletti pass from Roberts)

T: Finley 1 run (DeRubbo kick)

T: Lacks 10 pass from Roberts (DeRubbo kick failed)

T: Finley 2 run (DeRubbo kick)

Rushing leaders: T, Micah Finley 24-117, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: T, Connor Roberts 7-11-158-3TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell 44, Deer Lakes 6

Deer Lakes 6 0 0 0 —6

Burrell 15 14 8 7 —44

B: Caden DiCaprio 21 run (Drew Oriat kick)

DL: Dylan Moore 17 pass from Derek Burk (kick failed)

B: DiCaprio 7 run (Alex Arledge run)

B: DiCaprio 32 run (Cole Clark pass from DiCaprio)

B: AJ Corrado 29 pass from Arledge (kick failed)

B: Corrado 28 pass from Arledge (Ian Durci run)

B: Arledge 2 run (Oriat kick)

Passing leaders: B, Alex Arledge 23-31-271-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, AJ Corrado 11-172, 2 TDs.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 20, South Allegheny 14

South Allegheny 0 0 14 0 —14

Elizabeth Forward 7 7 0 6 —20

EF: DaVontay Brownfield 6 run (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Zach Boyd 20 pass from Evan Lewis (Smith kick)

SA: Ethan Kirkwood 17 pass from Jett Jones (Gavin Cleary kick)

SA: Antonio Epps 55 run (Cleary kick)

EF: Chase Whatton 10 pass from Vernon Settles (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SA, Antonio Epps 24-122, TD.

Mt. Pleasant 42, Brownsville 0

Mt. Pleasant 0 42 0 0 —42

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Tyler Reese kickoff return (kick failed)

M: Asher O’Connor run (kick failed)

M: Jared Yester (kick failed)

M: Robbie Labuda

M: Labuda field goal

M: Aaron Alakson

M: Regis Sofranko

Southmoreland 24, Yough 0

Southmoreland 0 17 0 7 —24

Yough 0 0 0 0 —0

S: Jason Bloom 44 pass from Zach Cernuto (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

S: Isaac Trout 27 pass from Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

S: Rodriguez 26 field goal

S: Anthony Stewart 50 run (Rodriguez kick)

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 9-17-120-2TD-0INT. Y, Gamal Marballie 10-22-116-0TD-3INT.

Northwestern Six

Avonworth 48, Ambridge 6

Ambridge 0 0 6 0 —6

Avonworth 13 15 13 7 —48

A: Ian Syam 8 run (Michael Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 4 run (kick failed)

A: Syam 5 run (Syam run)

A: Peyton Faulkner 25 pass from Nathan Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Amondo Ross 77 pass from Vozzy Steals (kick failed)

A: Drew Harper 16 pass from Nathan Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 23 run (kick failed)

A: Ezra Tomko 18 run (Osekowski kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 25-267, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Vozzy Steals 7-10-116-1TD-1INT.

Central Valley 65, Keystone Oaks 14

Keystone Oaks 0 7 0 7 —14

Central Valley 23 28 14 0 —65

CV: Stephon Hall 5 run (Ben Walmsley kick)

CV: Brandon Graham 27 pass from Ameer Dudley (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: safety

CV: Landon Alexander 7 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Myles Walker 63 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 32 punt return (Walmsley kick)

KO: Kevin Drew 10 run (Greg Wagner kick)

CV: Hall 17 run (Walmsley kick)

CV: Alexander 69 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Antwon Johnson 12 run (DeSantis kick)

KO: Shawn Reick 39 run (Greg Wagner kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Shawn Reick 6-139, TD. CV, Landon Alexander 8-202, 2 TDs.

Hopewell 47, Quaker Valley 0

Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Hopewell 13 6 14 14 —47

H: Jamar Jeter 16 pass from Micah Kimbrough (kick failed)

H: Kimbrough 25 run (Lawrence Kasanzale kick)

H: Kimbrough 35 run (kick failed)

H: Connor Antoszeski 4 run (Kasanzale kick)

H: Jordan Luffy 24 pass from Kaden Sarver (Kasanzale kick)

H: Sarver 10 run

Rushing leaders: H, Tanner Dobbins 20-200; Micah Kimbrough 9-110, 2 TDs.

Nonconference

North Catholic 28, South Park 2

South Park 0 0 2 0 —2

North Catholic 7 14 0 7 —28

NC: Nick Maher 37 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Liam Straub 21 pass from Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Prentice 1 run (Marsico kick)

SP: Alex Yanity safety

NC: Prentice 1 run (Marsico kick)

Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 11-21-103-0TD-1INT. NC, Joey Prentice 6-8-155-2TD-0INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 42, Shady Side Academy 7

Shady Side Academy 0 0 7 0 —7

Apollo-Ridge 14 14 7 7 —42

A-R: Keighton Reese 10 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 10 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 5 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 4 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 6 run (Gavin Cole kick)

SSA: Ryan Jones 19 pass from Josh Castro (Emery Anderson kick)

A-R: Karter Schrock 1 run (Jacob Mull kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 16-123, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: SSA, Josh Castro 13-26-107-1TD-1INT. A-R, Jake Fello 6-14-142-1TD-1INT.

Serra Catholic 48, Ligonier Valley 15

Ligonier Valley 7 0 0 8 —15

Serra Catholic 7 0 21 20 —48

SC: Machai Brooks 2 run (Joe Folino kick)

LV: Nick Beitel 2 run (George Golden kick)

SC: Brooks 3 run (Folino kick)

SC: safety

SC: Jayvon Holt 38 pass from Max Rocco (kick failed)

SC: Terrell Booth 21 run (kick failed)

SC: Paul Pearson 43 pass from Elijah Ward (Folino kick)

SC: Booth 31 pass from Rocco (kick failed)

LV: Matthew Marinchak 24 pass from Haden Sierocky (Brody Krieger run)

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 14-24-208-3TD-0INT.

Century

Frazier 7, Chartiers-Houston 6

Frazier 0 0 7 0 —7

Chartiers-Houston 6 0 0 0 —6

C-H: Jimmy Sadler 50 punt return (kick failed)

F: Kenny Fine 5 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Kenny Fine 28-129, TD.

McGuffey 54, Waynesburg 8

McGuffey 41 0 7 6 —54

Waynesburg 0 0 0 8 —8

M: Kyle Brookman 28 run (Nate Witkowski kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 10 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Tyler McCrerey 7 pass from Rocco Falosk (Witkowski kick)

M: Jared Johnson 5 run (Witkowski kick)

M: McKinley Whipkey 3 run (kick failed)

M: Jared Johnson 100 interception return (Witkowski kick)

M: Philip McCuen 9 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)

M: Nate Romestan 4 run (kick failed)

W: Breydon Woods 3 run (Chase Hixenbaugh pass)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 49, Mohawk 14

Beaver Falls 21 7 14 7 —49

Mohawk 0 7 0 7 —14

BF: Shileak Livingston 2 run (Tyler Cain kick)

BF: Josh Hough 76 run (Cain kick)

BF: Livingston 10 run (Cain kick)

BF: Tyler Jones 1 run (Cain kick)

M: Carter Fritzley 22 pass from John Voss (Noah Anfetouak kick)

M: Voss 19 run (Anfetouak kick)

BF: Hough 71 run (kick failed)

BF: Hough 42 run (Mekhi Clark pass from Jaren Brickner)

BF: Livingston 24 run (Cain kick)

Rushing leaders: BF, Josh Hough 6-205, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 5-8-176-0TD-1INT. M, John Voss 13-27-110-1TD-1INT.

Laurel 27, New Brighton 25

Laurel 14 7 6 0 —27

New Brighton 0 13 12 0 —25

L: Michael Pasquarello 6 run (Kobe DeRosa kick)

L: Luke McCoy 68 run (DeRosa kick)

N: Nya Greene 4 run (Chase Yopp kick)

L: McCoy 55 run (DeRosa kick)

N: Greene 11 pass from Gabe Haddox (kick failed)

N: Greene 12 pass from Haddox (pass failed)

L: McCoy 14 run (kick failed)

N: Kei’Ondre Abercrombie 70 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 20-205, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Gabe Haddox 7-14-105-2TD-0INT.

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox 56, Seton LaSalle 14

Sto-Rox 13 12 16 15 —56

Seton LaSalle 0 14 0 0 —14

S-R: Dionte Givens 6 run (run failed)

S-R: Zay Davis 19 pass from Josh Jenkins (Taemar Hull kick)

S-R: 98 interception return (kick failed)

S-LS: Gabe Finale 19 run (Nick Cherry kick)

S-LS: Tyler Hill 42 pass from Emmett Harris (Nick Cherry kick)

S-R: Derrick Steele 19 run (kick failed)

S-R: Davis 18 pass from Jenkins (run)

S-R: Jenkins 42 punt return (pass)

S-R: 4 run (Givens run)

S-R: Davis 15 run (Hull kick)

Western Beaver 35, Brentwood 22

Western Beaver 7 20 8 0 —35

Brentwood 0 8 0 14 —22

WB: Thad Gray 8 run (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Levi Gray 2 run (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Levi Gray 18 run (Elias Bishop pass from Xander LeFebvre)

WB: Dakkari Bradford interception return (Cynthia Begley kick)

B: Aiden Wardzinski 5 run (Wardzinski run)

WB: Dakkari Bradford 39 fumble return (Dakkari Bradford pass from LeFebvre)

B: O’Malley Daly 1 run (Lamarr Williams pass from Jase Keib)

B: Amire Spencer 22 pass from Keib (pass failed)

Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 14-27-164-1TD-1INT.

Class A

Big Seven

Burgettstown 29, Cornell 14

Burgettstown 8 0 8 13 —29

Cornell 0 0 0 14 —14

B: Shane Kemper 1 run (kick failed)

B: safety

B: Kemper 25 pass from Jackson LaRocka (Kemper run)

B: LaRocka 1 run (kick failed)

C: Tim Henderson 75 kickoff return (pass failed)

B: Cole Shergi 25 pass from LaRocka (William Craigo kick)

C: Micah Dickerson 52 kickoff return (E.J. Dawson run)

Rushing leaders: B, Shane Kemper 35-190, TD.

Passing leaders: B, Jackson LaRocka 5-7-108-2TD-0INT.

Fort Cherry 21, Rochester 19

Rochester 7 6 0 6 —19

Fort Cherry 0 7 0 14 —21

R: Denny Robinson 1 run (kick)

R: Sal Laure 22 run (kick failed)

FC: Maddox Truschel 10 run (Nasier Sutton kick)

FC: Chad Belsterling 3 run (Nasier Sutton kick)

R: Jerome Mullins 37 pass from Parker Lyons

FC: Truschel 10 run (Nasier Sutton kick)

Passing leaders: FC, Maddox Truschel 10-16-152-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Anthony D’Alessandro 5-104.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 28, Union 18

Union 0 6 6 6 —18

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 14 0 7 —28

OLSH: Jay Pearson 1 run (Ryan Gehring kick)

U: Anthony Nealy 50 pass from Jackson Clark (kick failed)

OLSH: Pearson 47 run (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Neimiah Azeem 10 run (Gehring kick)

U: Tyler Staub 63 run (run failed)

OLSH: Pearson 24 run (Gehring kick)

U: Staub 1 run (pass failed)

Passing leaders: U, Tyler Staub 0-0-135-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: U, Anthony Nealy 0-118.

Shenango 59, Northgate 12

Shenango 20 12 13 14 —59

Northgate 0 6 6 0 —12

S: Reis Watkins 8 run (Aiden Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 43 run (Johnston kick)

S: Aaron Martin 3 run (kick failed)

S: Watkins 76 run (kick failed)

S: Watkins 58 run (kick failed)

N: Justin Purdue 15 pass from Austin Mitchell (kick failed)

S: Martin 1 run (kick failed)

N: Purdue 22 pass from Austin Mitchell (kick failed)

S: Watkins 26 run (Johnston kick)

S: Adam Bryant 23 pass from Shawn Gould (Johnston kick)

S: Gould 2 run (Johnston kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Reis Watkins 13-299, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Tino Campoli 7-13-158-0TD-0INT. N, Austin Mitchell 11-22-155-2TD-0INT.

Eastern

Clairton 64, Imani Christian 0

Imani Christian 0 0 0 0 —0

Clairton 29 35 0 0 —64

C: Dontae Sanders 14 run (Christian Jenko kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 6 run (Jenko kick)

C: safety

C: Andre Henderson 47 kickoff return (Jenko kick failed)

C: Isaiah Berry 25 run (Jenko kick)

C: Brooklyn Cannon 30 pass from Jonte Sanders (Jenko kick)

C: safety

C: Dontae Sanders 16 run (Jenko kick failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 67 run (Cannon run)

C: Berry 28 run (pass failed)

C: Henderson 50 pass from Jonte Sanders (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Dontae Sanders 12-252, 4 TDs.

Jeannette 36, Springdale 28

Jeannette 0 18 6 12 —36

Springdale 14 7 0 7 —28

S: Demitri Fritch 13 pass from Legend Ausk (Matthew Haus kick)

S: Logan Dexter 48 pass from Ausk (Haus kick)

S: Fritch 6 pass from Ausk (Haus kick)

J: Roberto Smith Jr. 18 run (kick failed)

J: Toby Cline 6 pass from Brad Birch (kick failed)

J: James Sanders 65 interception return (run failed)

J: Jaydin Canady 1 run (pass failed)

S: Cavin Kindler 1 run (kick failed)

J: Brad Birch 8 run (kick failed)

J: Smith Jr. 4 run (pass failed)

Passing leaders: S, Legend Ausk 14-24-245-3TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Demitri Fritch 7-116, 2 TDs.

Riverview 41, Greensburg Central Catholic 20

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 6 8 6 —20

Riverview 21 20 0 0 —41

GCC: Nate Dlugos pass from David Altimore (kick failed)

GCC: Altimore run (Tyree Turner kick)

GCC: Alexander Colcombe pass from Altimore (Turner kick)

GCC: Aaron Stasko pass from Altimore (kick failed)

GCC: Altimore 25 run (Turner kick)

R: James Williams 8 pass from Ryan Aber (kick failed)

R: Williams 51 pass from Aber (Jackson Corey pass from Aber)

R: Williams 57 punt return (pass failed)

Passing leaders: R, Ryan Aber 13-23-191-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: R, James Williams 7-157, 2 TDs.

Tri-County South

Avella 13, Mapletown 7

Avella 0 7 0 6 —13

Mapletown 0 7 0 0 —7

A: Noah Markle 1 run (Robbie West kick)

M: Landan Stevenson 1 run (Landan Stevenson )

A: Markle 4 run (kick failed)

Bentworth 48, West Greene 40

West Greene 0 20 12 8 —40

Bentworth 26 7 0 15 —48

B: Owen Petrisek 29 run (Trevor Richardson kick)

B: Owen Petrisek 3 run (Richardson kick)

B: Owen Petrisek 54 run (run failed)

B: Vitali Daniels 36 pass from Owen Petrisek (run failed)

WG: Colin Brady 22 run (kick failed)

B: Owen Petrisek 24 pass from Seth Adams (Richardson kick)

WG: Nathan Orndoff 61 pass from Wes Whipkey (run failed)

WG: Nathan Orndoff 73 pass from Whipkey (Brady run)

WG: Brady 9 run (run failed)

WG: Whipkey 2 run (pass failed)

B: Richardson 4 pass from Adams (Owen Petrisek run)

WG: Brady 65 run (Brady run)

B: Trent Cavanaugh 47 run (Richardson kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Owen Petrisek 15-163, 5 TDs; Trent Cavanaugh 18-130, TD.

California 65, Jefferson-Morgan 22

Jefferson-Morgan 6 8 8 0 —22

California 18 28 13 6 —65

C: Jaedan Zuzak 63 run (kick failed)

J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 17 run (run failed)

C: Zuzak 72 run (pass failed)

C: Zuzak 43 run (pass failed)

C: Zuzak 94 run (Connor Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 1 run (Vig kick)

C: Damani Stafford 53 run (Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 6 run (Vig kick failed)

J-M: Owen Maddich 54 pass from Colt Fowler (Maddich pass from Fowler)

J-M: Fowler 10 run (Seth Wolfe run)

C: Ethan Fike 1 run (kick failed)

C: Zuzak 42 run (Vig kick)

C: Spencer Petrucci 5 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Jaedan Zuzak 19-440, 7 TDs; Damani Stafford 8-112, TD.

Passing leaders: J-M, Colt Fowler 2-9-132-1TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: J-M, Owen Maddich 2-122, TD.

Nonconference

Union-Rimersburg 21, South Side 14

Union-Rimersburg 0 14 0 7 —21

South Side 0 7 7 0 —14

U-R: Caden Rainey 1 pass from Tanner Merwin (Colton Murray kick)

SSB: Donald Jodikinos 5 run (Noah Prince kick)

U-R: Kylar Culbertson 3 run (Murray kick)

SSB: Jodikinos 10 run (Prince kick)

U-R: Rainey 64 punt return (Murray kick)

Cross country

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

River Trail Invitational

At McKeesport

1. Ian Zimmerman, Northern Bedford, 15:53; 2. Nick Pascarella, Quaker Valley, 16:21; 3. Matt Woolcock, Cranberry, 16:39; 4. Zach Wyse, Baldwin, 16:58; 5. Finn Sweeney, OLSH, 17:01; 6. Sam West, North Catholic, 17:02; 7. Aaron Elm, McKeesport, 17:13; 8. Ben Capozzi, North Catholic, 17:14; 9. Owen Schessler, North Catholic, 17:19; 10. Max Hamilton, OLSH, 17:22

Team results

1. Baldwin, 59; 2. North Catholic, 71; 3. Cranberry, 82

Girls

Friday’s results

River Trail Invitational

At McKeesport

1. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 18:07; 2. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 18:23; 3. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:42; 4. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 19:24; 5. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 19:33; 6. Lena Barakat, Baldwin, 19:52; 7. Tara Lucot, North Catholic, 19:57; 8. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 20:17; 9. Morgan Hess, Juniata Valley, 20:32; 10. Maya Poziviak, Serra Catholic, 20:36

Team results

1. Baldwin, 40; 2. OLSH 95; 3. Quaker Valley, 95

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Gateway 4, Woodland Hills 1

Nonsection

McKeesport at Allderdice, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beaver at Montour, 12:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Kiski Area, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 11:30 a.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at OLSH, 11 a.m.

Section 2

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Eden Christian, 1 p.m.

Section 4

California at Seton LaSalle, 11 a.m.

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy at Portersville Christian, 11:30 p.m.

Armstrong at West Shamokin, 11 a.m.

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 11:30 a.m.

Freeport at Slippery Rock, 1:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Shaler, 1 p.m.

Hampton at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 2 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Mars, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 11:30 a.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 11 a.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Gateway, ppd.

Class A

Section 4

Eden Christian 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Sewickley Academy 6, Aquinas Academy 1

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 10 a.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 12:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Norwin, 11:30 a.m.

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 10 a.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Gateway, 11 a.m.

Kiski Area at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, noon

Section 3

Brashear at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Woodland Hills, 11 a.m.

Penn Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 11 a.m.

Section 4

Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Mars, 2:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Avonworth, 1 p.m.

Ellwood City at Ambridge, 1 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.

Valley at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 10 a.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 12:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 9 a.m.

Steel Valley at Charleroi, noon

Section 3

OLSH at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Carlynton, 10 a.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, noon

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

