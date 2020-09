High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 12, 2020

Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 12:53 AM

Upper St. Clair's Jaden Keating scores during the first quarter against Bethel Park Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Upper St. Clair.

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 45, Canon-McMillan 17

Hempfield 28, Norwin 14

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Upper St. Clair 34, Bethel Park 7

Moon 28, West Allegheny 14

Big East

Gateway 41, Franklin Regional 7

Penn-Trafford 48, Latrobe 14

Woodland Hills 60, Connellsville 20

Northeast

North Hills 35, Pine-Richland 7

Pine-Richland 53, Fox Chapel 7

Class 4A

Big Eight

Belle Vernon 20, McKeesport 0

Highlands 39, Knoch 7

Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 0

Trinity 46, Ringgold 26

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 21, Indiana 7

Mars 35, Hampton 13

Plum 36, Greensburg Salem 13

Parkway

Aliquippa 44, New Castle 28

Blackhawk 22, Beaver 7

Chartiers Valley 34, Montour 7

Class 3A

Allegheny

Burrell 22, Valley 13

Freeport 29, Deer Lakes 7

North Catholic 55, Derry 7

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant 21, South Allegheny 14

South Park 33, Southmoreland 23

Northwestern 6

Avonworth 35, Quaker Valley 0

Central Valley 51, Hopewell 2

Keystone Oaks 49, Ambridge 7

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 44, Ligonier Valley 7

Century

Beth-Center 20, Waynesburg 7

Frazier 34, Charleroi 0

McGuffey 7, Washington 6

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 47, Riverside 14

Laurel 14, Neshannock 7

Mohawk 45, Ellwood City 0

New Brighton 24, Freedom 6

Three Rivers

Brentwood 33, Seton LaSalle 21

Western Beaver 15, South Side 9

Carlynton 2, Sto-Rox 0, forfeit

Class A

Big Seven

Burgettstown 27, Fort Cherry 22

OLSH 34, Cornell 26

Rochester 47, Northgate 6

Eastern

Clairton 34, Jeannette 28

Leechburg 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 37

Springdale 41, Riverview 7

Tri-County South

Avella 20, Monessen 7

California 27, Bentworth 7

Carmichaels 41, Jefferson-Morgan 6

West Greene 43, Mapletown 8

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 32, Laurel Highlands 0

Baldwin 27, Hollidaysburg 7

East Allegheny 42, Brownsville 0

North Allegheny 27, Penn Hills 6

South Fayette 42, Dover (Ohio) 14

Yough 29, Chartiers-Houston 6

District 10

Cathedral Prep 55, Butler 21

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Central Catholic 45, Canon-McMillan 17

Canon-McMillan 3 7 7 0 —17

Central Catholic 17 14 7 7 —45

CC: Matt Schearer 35 field goal

C-M: Anthony Finney 22 field goal

CC: Edward Tillman 18 run (Matt Schearer kick)

CC: Brandon Jackson 75 punt return (Matt Schearer kick)

CC: Eric Benson 31 pass from Branndon Pezzelle (Matt Schearer kick)

C-M: Laymont Lyons 1 run (Finney kick)

CC: Benson 15 pass from Pezzelle (Matt Schearer kick)

CC: Anderson Cynkar 30 pass from Pezzelle (Matt Schearer kick)

C-M: David Mowod 7 pass from Lyons (Finney kick)

CC: Matt Schmitt 14 pass from Pezzelle (Matt Castelnovo kick)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Ryan Angott 15-111. CC, Edward Tillman 15-197.

Hempfield 28, Norwin 14

Hempfield 7 0 7 14 —28

Norwin 7 0 7 0 —14

N: Dominic Barca 1 run (Joey Castle kick)

H: Christian Zilli 12 run (Ben Kissell kick)

H: Roman Pellis 32 pass from Zilli (Kissell kick)

N: Barca 46 run (Castle kick)

H: Mario Perkins 6 run (Kissell kick)

H: Perkins 1 run (Kissell kick)

Rushing leaders: N, Dominic Barca 9-100, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Christian Zilli 11-19-135-1TD-1INT. N, Nick Fleming 10-14-105-0TD-1INT.

Nonconference

Baldwin 27, Hollidaysburg 7

Baldwin 7 20 0 0 —27

Hollidaysburg 0 0 0 7 —7

B: Connor Lavelle 17 pass from Colton Brain (Bobby Benton kick)

B: C.J. Lucas 26 pass from Brain (Benton kick)

B: Kam Allen 1 run (Benton kick)

B: Brain 1 run (Benton kick)

H: Bryce Martellacci 39 run (Ben Sosnowski kick)

Passing leaders: B, Colton Brain 18-25-310-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Connor Lavelle 8-108, TD.

North Allegheny 27, Penn Hills 6

Penn Hills 0 6 0 0 —6

North Allegheny 0 6 14 7 —27

PH: Jaden Dugger 22 pass from Julian Dugger (kick failed)

NA: Mason Kress 41 run (kick failed)

NA: J.R. Burton 1 run (Brandon Persad kick)

NA: Sean Metcalf 25 interception return (Persad kick)

NA: Tanner Potts 5 run (Persad kick)

Passing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 9-20-104-1TD-1INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Moon 28, West Allegheny 14

West Allegheny 0 0 0 14 —14

Moon 7 0 14 7 —28

M: Tyler McGowan 1 run (Jake Wieland kick)

M: Ryan Hazen 1 run (Wieland kick)

M: Joe Cotton 2 run (Wieland kick)

WA: Nodin Tracy 26 pass from Gavin Miller (Breana Gerst kick)

M: Andrew Sampson 63 kickoff return (Wieland kick)

WA: Paul Newton 20 fumble return (Gerst kick)

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 12-26-135-1TD-1INT.

Upper St. Clair 34, Bethel Park 7

Bethel Park 0 0 7 0 —7

Upper St. Clair 9 6 13 6 —34

USC: Abelardo Sobarzo 21 field goal

USC: Jaden Keating 4 run (Sobarzo kick failed)

USC: Keating 3 run (Sobarzo kick failed)

BP: Troy Volpatti 3 run (Michael Francus kick)

USC: Ethan Dahlem 15 run (Sobarzo kick failed)

USC: Dahlem 10 run (Sobarzo kick)

USC: Ethan Hiester 15 run (Sobarzo kick failed)

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 16-25-154-0TD-1INT.

Big East

Gateway 41, Franklin Regional 7

Franklin Regional 0 0 7 0 —7

Gateway 21 20 0 0 —41

G: Chamor Price 65 pass from Carson Engleke (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Price 27 pass from Engleke (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Patrick Body 69 pass from Engleke (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Derrick Davis 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Price 17 pass from Engleke (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Price 72 pass from Engleke (kick failed)

FR: Jeffrey Downs 5 pass from Trevor Brncic (Anthony DiFalco kick)

Rushing leaders: G, Derrick Davis 12-124, TD.

Passing leaders: FR, Trevor Brncic 11-22-100-0TD-0INT. G, Carson Engleke 9-16-297-5TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Chamor Price 5-200, 4 TDs.

Penn-Trafford 48, Latrobe 14

Latrobe 0 7 7 0 —14

Penn-Trafford 27 14 7 0 —48

P-T: Chase Vecchio 67 pass from Ethan Carr (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 75 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Chris Popovich 63 pass from Vecchio (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Mason Frye 40 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick failed)

P-T: Carr 11 run (Schlessinger kick)

L: Kyle Brewer 14 pass from Landan Carns (John McHenry kick)

P-T: Brad Ford 99 run (Schlessinger kick)

L: Dylan Gustafson 2 run (McHenry kick)

P-T: Jack Jollie 19 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 10-126, TD; Brad Ford 2-102, TD.

Passing leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 7-10-180-3TD-1INT.

Woodland Hills 60, Connellsville 20

Connellsville 0 14 6 0 —20

Woodland Hills 14 22 16 8 —60

WH: Omari Daniels 18 pass from Deontae Williams (Taelen Brooks kick)

WH: Williams 5 run (pass failed)

C: Josh Marietta 8 pass from Gage Gillott (Gillott kick)

WH: Gavin Yarbough 19 pass from Williams (Williams run)

C: Gillott 3 run (Gillott kick)

WH: T’Rek Scipio 80 pass from Williams (pass failed)

WH: Eshawn Carter 1 pass from Williams (Armani Bailey pass from Williams)

WH: Brooks 28 run (Williams run)

WH: Brooks 3 run (Brooks run)

C: Gillott 18 run (run failed)

WH: Brandon Jones 10 run (Jahshawn Pringle run)

Passing leaders: WH, Deontae Williams 10-15-276-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: WH, Armani Bailey 3-108.

Northeast

North Hills 35, Shaler 7

Shaler 0 0 0 7 —7

North Hills 21 14 0 0 —35

NH: Riley Davis 86 kickoff return (Damon McKail kick)

NH: John Green 5 run (McKail kick)

NH: T.J. Legler 50 pass from Ethan Marker (McKail kick)

NH: Chase Foskey 6 run (McKail kick)

NH: Chase Foskey 28 run (McKail kick)

S: Dylan Schlagel 10 pass from Domenic Rossi (Jack Keenan kick)

Passing leaders: S, Domenic Rossi 10-20-100-1TD-2INT.

Pine-Richland 53, Fox Chapel 7

Fox Chapel 0 0 7 0 —7

Pine-Richland 28 19 6 0 —53

P-R: Eli Jochem 55 pass from Cole Spencer (Zach Waryanka kick)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 2 run (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Jochem 54 pass from Spencer (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Jochem 40 pass from Spencer (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Luke Miller 53 pass from Spencer (Waryanka kick)

P-R: safety

P-R: Charlie Mill 25 pass from Spencer (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Waryanka 26 field goal

P-R: Tristen Taylor 52 run (kick failed)

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 45 pass from Justin Rice (Matias Schopfer kick)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Tristen Taylor 11-106, TD.

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 15-17-338-5TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Eli Jochem 5-200, 3 TDs.

Nonconference

South Fayette 42, Dover, Ohio 14

South Fayette 21 0 14 7 —42

Dover, Ohio 0 7 0 7 —14

SF: Shay Aitken 6 run (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Ryan McGuire 12 pass from Naman Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: McGuire 51 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

Dover, Ohio: Jacob Hostetler 2 run (Lucas Lane kick)

SF: Joey Audia 2 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: Tristan Bedillion 18 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: Nate Deans 2 run (Caputo kick)

Dover, Ohio: Connor McGerry 12 run (Lane kick)

Rushing leaders: SF, Shay Aitken 13-176, TD.

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 14-19-224-4TD-1INT. , Ayden Hall 15-22-131-0TD-1INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 20, McKeesport 0

Belle Vernon 6 0 0 14 —20

McKeesport 0 0 0 0 —0

BV: Devin Whitlock 74 run (kick failed)

BV: Dane Anden 2 run (Ian Maloney pass from Whitlock)

BV: Logan Cunningham 63 interception return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 17-239, TD.

Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 28 17 0 7 —52

West Mifflin 0 0 0 0 —0

TJ: Preston Zandier 20 pass from Jake Pugh (Jack Sella kick)

TJ: Ian Hansen 35 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

TJ: Jack Konick 30 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

TJ: Shultz Reinhart 35 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

TJ: Hansen 37 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

TJ: DeRon VanBibber 12 run (Sella kick)

TJ: Andrew Graham 37 field goal

TJ: Conner Murga 3 run (Sella kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Jake Pugh 10-12-221-5TD-0INT.

Trinity 49, Ringgold 26

Ringgold 6 6 7 7 —26

Trinity 28 21 0 0 —49

T: Micah Finley 63 pass from Kaden Kolson (Dante DeRubbo kick)

T: Drew Cain 9 run (DeRubbo kick)

T: Kolson 60 pass from Connor Roberts (DeRubbo kick)

R: John Polefko 5 run (kick failed)

T: Cain 80 run (DeRubbo kick)

R: Polefko 13 run (run failed)

T: Finley 54 run (DeRubbo kick)

T: Tysean Lacks 18 pass from Roberts (DeRubbo kick)

T: Finley 13 run (DeRubbo kick)

R: 39 pass from Jake Walsh (kick)

R: Deondre Dotson 2 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: T, Drew Cain 5-129, 2 TDs; Micah Finley 9-126, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: T, Connor Roberts 3-5-110-2TD-0INT.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 21, Indiana 7

Indiana 0 0 0 7 —7

Armstrong 0 14 7 0 —21

A: Noah Cooper 20 pass from Cadin Olsen

A: Jesse Hepler 42 pass from Cadin Olsen

A: Isiah Brown 11 pass from Cadin Olsen

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 20-33-396-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Jesse Hepler 4-129, TD.

Highlands 39, Knoch 7

Highlands 6 20 6 7 —39

Knoch 0 0 7 0 —7

H: Brock White 3 run (kick failed)

H: Elijah Coleman 77 pass from Chandler Thimons (kick failed)

H: D.J. Loveland 27 pass from Chandler Thimons (kick failed)

H: Brock White 6 pass from Chandler Thimons (Brock White pass from Chandler Thimons)

H: Brock White 3 pass from Chandler Thimons (kick failed)

K: J.J. Szebalskie 2 run (Brendan Tristani kick)

H: Brock White 15 run (Cameron Reigard kick)

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 12-21-261-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Elijah Coleman 3-110, TD.

Mars 35, Hampton 13

Hampton 7 3 3 0 —13

Mars 7 7 14 7 —35

H: Gage Galuska 14 pass from Matt DeMatteo (DeMatteo kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 3 run (Eli Wright kick)

H: DeMatteo 30 field goal

M: Quinn Fuller 3 run (Eli Wright kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 30 run (Eli Wright kick)

H: DeMatteo 19 field goal

M: Teddy Ruffner 49 run (Eli Wright kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 31 run (Eli Wright kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Teddy Ruffner 25-261, 4 TDs.

Plum 36, Greensburg Salem 13

Plum 13 6 17 0 —36

Greensburg Salem 6 0 0 7 —13

GS: Alex Briggs 50 pass from Hayden Teska (kick failed)

P: Reed Martin 92 kickoff return (kick failed)

P: Logan Brooks 33 pass from Ryan Hubner (Martin kick)

P: Eryck Moore 39 run (kick failed)

P: Martin 6 run (Martin kick)

P: Moore 14 run (Martin kick)

P: Martin 41 field goal

GS: Briggs 2 run (Wyatt Ramer kick)

Rushing leaders: P, Eryck Moore 10-105, 2 TDs. GS, Alex Briggs 20-120, TD.

Passing leaders: P, Ryan Hubner 6-11-146-1TD-1INT.

Parkway

Aliquippa 44, New Castle 28

Aliquippa 14 6 3 21 —44

New Castle 0 20 0 8 —28

A: Darion Dixon 30 pass from Vaughn Morris (kick)

A: Vernon Redd 55 punt return (kick)

NC: Malachi Sherman 15 interception return (kick)

A: Karl McBride 6 run (kick failed)

NC: Chris Hood 1 run (kick)

NC: Sherman 28 pass from Hood (kick failed)

A: Emmanuel Gyadumantey 29 field goal

A: Antonyo Anderson 32 pass from Jabarhi Cleckley (kick)

A: Redd 96 run

A: Cyair Clark 43 pass from Cleckley (kick)

NC: Donny Cade 10 pass from Michael Wells (pass)

Blackhawk 22, Beaver 7

Beaver 0 0 7 0 —7

Blackhawk 7 9 6 0 —22

B: Josh Hathaway 24 run (Jordan Patterson kick)

B: Carson Heckathorn 4 pass from Carson Davidson (pass failed)

B: Patterson 33 field goal

B: Patterson 31 field goal

B: Patterson 27 field goal

B: Wyatt Ringer 1 run (Mack Boyd kick)

Chartiers Valley 34, Montour 7

Chartiers Valley 0 13 7 14 —34

Montour 0 7 0 0 —7

CV: Abe Ibrahim 56 pass from Socrates Boulis (Jacob Salsberry kick)

M: Gannon Kadlecik 8 run (Nikolas Dettling kick)

CV: Anthony Mackey 2 run (kick failed)

CV: Jordan Demus 9 run (Salsberry kick)

CV: Mackey 89 run (Salsberry kick)

CV: Patrick Mulligan 23 run (Salsberry kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 15-152, 2 TDs; Jordan Demus 19-109, TD.

Passing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 8-11-128-0TD-1INT. M, Luke Persinger 12-18-137-0TD-3INT.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 32, Laurel Highlands 0

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 0 —0

Albert Gallatin 16 8 8 0 —32

AG: Shawn Loring 4 run (Loring run)

AG: (Loring run)

AG: (Tristan Robinson run)

AG: (Bruno Fabrycki run)

Rushing leaders: AG, Shawn Loring 18-107.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell 22, Valley 13

Burrell 2 7 7 6 —22

Valley 7 0 6 0 —13

V: Justin Hooper 8 run (Dylan Gentile kick)

B: safety

B: Caden DiCaprio 14 run (Drew Oriat kick)

B: AJ Corrado 59 pass from Alex Arledge (Oriat kick)

V: Adisun Jackson 7 run (kick failed)

B: Arledge 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Caden DiCaprio 30-166, TD.

Passing leaders: B, Alex Arledge 6-13-125-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: B, AJ Corrado 5-109, TD.

Freeport 29, Deer Lakes 7

Deer Lakes 0 0 7 0 —7

Freeport 0 9 7 13 —29

F: Cole Charlton 45 interception return (Parker Lucas kick)

F: safety

DL: Bruce Allman 1 run (Nate Burke kick)

F: Ben Lane 57 pass from Zach Clark (Lucas kick)

F: Andrew Sullivan 11 run (kick failed)

F: Lane 12 run (Lucas kick)

Passing leaders: DL, Derek Burk 11-26-158-0TD-2INT. F, Zach Clark 11-13-142-1TD-0INT.

North Catholic 55, Derry 7

North Catholic 21 20 7 7 —55

Derry 0 7 0 0 —7

North Catholic: Jaren Thimons 10 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Narsich kick)

North Catholic: Nick Maher 19 pass from Prentice (Narsich kick)

North Catholic: Tyler Maziarac 58 pass from Prentice (Narsich kick)

North Catholic: Kyle Pipinski 20 run (Narsich kick)

D: Hunter Wack 48 pass from Nick Detore (Chance White )

North Catholic: Prentice 6 run (kick failed)

North Catholic: Maher 52 pass from Prentice (Narsich kick)

North Catholic: Prentice 52 run (Narsich kick)

North Catholic: Jay Siket 5 run (Narsich kick)

Rushing leaders: , Joey Prentice 9-114, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: , Joey Prentice 9-13-218-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: , Nick Maher 4-112, 2 TDs.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant 21, South Allegheny 14

South Allegheny 6 0 0 8 —14

Mt. Pleasant 7 7 0 7 —21

SA: Antonio Epps 20 run (kick failed)

M: Aaron Alakson 1 run (Robbie Labuda kick)

M: Pete Billey 41 run (Labuda kick)

M: Billey 16 run (Labuda kick)

SA: Epps 5 run (Jett Jones pass from Eric Wehrer)

Rushing leaders: M, Pete Billey 12-107, 2 TDs.

South Park 33, Southmoreland 23

South Park 0 20 0 13 —33

Southmoreland 7 7 3 6 —23

S: Anthony Stewart 5 run (Mathew Rodriques kick)

S: Ray Hribal fumble recovery (Rodriques kick)

SP: Adam Johnson 26 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

SP: Harper Conroy 54 run (Mikelonis kick)

SP: Johnson 45 fumble return (kick failed)

S: Rodriques 34 field goal

SP: Xander Robertshaw 21 pass from Conroy (run failed)

S: Anthony Govern 47 pass from Zach Cernuto (pass failed)

SP: Nate May 22 interception return (Mikelonis kick)

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 13-28-209-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Anthony Govern 6-122, TD.

Northwestern 6

Avonworth 35, Quaker Valley 0

Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Avonworth 13 7 15 0 —35

A: Ian Syam 2 run (Michael Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 3 run (kick failed)

A: Peyton Faulkner 35 pass from Nathan Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 60 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Ezra Tomko 4 run (Tomko run)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 13-125, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Nathan Harper 7-12-109-1TD-1INT.

Central Valley 51, Hopewell 2

Central Valley 7 26 12 6 —51

Hopewell 2 0 0 0 —2

H: safety

CV: Justin Thompson 30 pass from Ameer Dudley (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 17 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 66 run (kick failed)

CV: Myles Walker 67 punt return (kick failed)

CV: Hall 83 kickoff return (kick failed)

CV: Amarian Saunders 8 run (kick failed)

CV: Bret FitzSimmons 31 run (pass failed)

Keystone Oaks 49, Ambridge 7

Keystone Oaks 7 14 21 7 —49

Ambridge 0 7 0 0 —7

KO: Logan Shrubb 19 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Shrubb 3 run (Greg Wagner )

A: Floyd Sims 1 run (Chris Sakony kick)

KO: Mark Hutchin 34 pass from Shrubb (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Tyler Perry 22 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Perry 2 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Kevin Drew 5 run (Greg Wagner kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 14-122, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 16-28-210-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: KO, Mark Hutchin 9-137, TD.

Nonconference

East Allegheny 42, Brownsville 0

East Allegheny 21 15 6 0 —42

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

EA: Amaryeh Lucky 70 kickoff return ( Armenio kick failed)

EA: John DiNapoli 5 run (Praishaun Gainer pass from DiNapoli)

EA: Michael Smith 60 pass from DiNapoli (Matt Armenio kick)

EA: Kiyon Delts 15 run (Matt Armenio kick)

EA: Smith 15 pass from DiNapoli (Lucky run)

EA: Mike Cahill 35 run ( Armenio kick failed)

Passing leaders: EA, John DiNapoli 4-6-125-2TD-0INT.

Yough 29, Chartiers-Houston 6

Chartiers-Houston 0 0 6 0 —6

Yough 7 7 8 7 —29

Y: J.J. Waller 33 pass from Tristan Waldier (kick)

Y: C.J. Waldier 30 pass from Tristan Waldier (kick)

Y: Gamal Marballie 1 run (C.J. Waldier run)

C-H: Nate Cavallo 41 interception return (kick failed)

Y: C.J. Waldier 14 pass (C.J. Waldier kick)

Rushing leaders: Y, Gamal Marballie 21-213, TD.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 44, Ligonier Valley 7

Ligonier Valley 7 0 0 0 —7

Apollo-Ridge 10 34 0 0 —44

A-R: Gavin Cole 35 field goal

A-R: Dom Reiter 49 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

LV: Grant Dowden 66 pass from Haden Sierocky (George Golden kick)

A-R: Keighton Reese 16 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Klay Fitzroy 16 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 13 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 25 run (kick failed)

A-R: Fitzroy 32 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 14-116, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: LV, Haden Sierocky 5-12-108-1TD-1INT. A-R, Jake Fello 12-17-209-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A-R, Klay Fitzroy 7-128, 2 TDs.

Century

Beth-Center 20, Waynesburg 7

Beth-Center 7 7 6 0 —20

Waynesburg 7 0 0 0 —7

W: Breydon Woods 3 run ( Henkins kick)

B-C: Colby Kuhns 12 run (Nick Wiltrout kick)

B-C: Kuhns 5 run (Wiltrout kick)

B-C: Blayze Vilcoss 7 pass from Kuhns (kick failed)

Frazier 34, Charleroi 0

Charleroi 0 0 0 0 —0

Frazier 7 14 6 7 —34

F: Kenny Fine 88 run (Tristan Scott kick)

F: Luke Santo 26 pass from Brayden Boggs (Scott kick)

F: Shawn Fordyce 18 pass from Boggs (Scott kick)

F: Fine 81 from Boggs (kick failed)

F: Jonathan Kubitza 78 interception return (Scott kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Kenny Fine 7-120, TD.

Passing leaders: F, Brayden Boggs 9-12-198-3TD-1INT.

McGuffey 7, Washington 6

Washington 0 0 6 0 —6

McGuffey 0 0 7 0 —7

M: Kyle Brookman 3 run (Nate Witkowski kick)

W: Tayshawn Levy 1 run (run failed)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 47, Riverside 14

Beaver Falls 13 20 14 0 —47

Riverside 0 7 0 7 —14

BF: Josh Hough 5 run (Tyler Cain kick)

BF: Trey Singleton 19 pass from Jaren Brickner (kick failed)

BF: Hough 76 run (Quadir Thomas run)

R: Calvin Hughes 8 run (Payne Hoover kick)

BF: Shileak Livingston 8 run (kick failed)

BF: Cain 38 interception return (kick failed)

BF: Hough 15 run (Cain kick)

BF: Tyler Jones 46 run (Cain kick)

R: Calvin Hughes 5 run (Calvin Hughes kick)

Laurel 14, Neshannock 7

Laurel 0 0 0 14 —14

Neshannock 0 0 0 7 —7

Mohawk 45, Ellwood City 0

Mohawk 7 24 7 7 —45

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

New Brighton 24, Freedom 6

New Brighton 7 10 0 7 —24

Freedom 0 6 0 0 —6

N: Kei’Ondre Abercrombie 30 pass from Gabe Haddox (Chase Yopp kick)

F: Damian Grunnagle 10 fumble return (run failed)

N: Nya Greene 2 run (Yopp kick)

N: Yopp 21 field goal

N: Greene 1 run (Yopp kick)

Three Rivers

Brentwood 33, Seton LaSalle 21

Seton LaSalle 7 7 0 7 —21

Brentwood 7 7 7 12 —33

Passing leaders: S-LS, Griffin Malloy 1-1-101-1TD-0INT; Emmett Harris 1-1-100-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S-LS, Tyler Hill 4-118, 2 TDs.

Western Beaver 15, South Side 9

Western Beaver 0 7 0 8 —15

South Side 0 0 9 0 —9

WB: Xander LeFebvre 1 run (Shannon Begley kick)

SSB: Parker Statler 51 run (kick failed)

SSB: Noah Prince 39 field goal

WB: Bug Bradford 73 fumble return (Cam Irvine run)

Rushing leaders: SSB, Parker Statler 22-148, TD.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown 27, Fort Cherry 22

Fort Cherry 0 7 7 8 —22

Burgettstown 6 14 7 0 —27

B: Shane Kemper 2 run (Alexander Mitko kick failed)

B: Kemper 7 run (Mitko kick)

B: Cole Shergi 5 run (Mitko kick)

FC: Dylan Rogers 52 pass from Maddox Truschel (Nasier Sutton kick)

FC: Mitchell Cook 20 interception return (Sutton kick)

B: Kemper 2 run (Mitko kick)

FC: safety

FC: Truschel 12 run (Truschel pass failed)

Passing leaders: FC, Maddox Truschel 15-30-163-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Dylan Rogers 9-132, TD.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34, Cornell 26

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14 7 7 6 —34

Cornell 7 12 0 7 —26

C: Tim Henderson 7 run (M.J. Smith kick)

C: Henderson 46 run (Smith kick failed)

C: Amere Hibbler 98 run (Amere Hibbler pass failed)

C: Henderson 62 pass from E.J. Dawson (Smith kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Amere Hibbler 7-162.

Rochester 47, Northgate 6

Rochester 13 8 14 12 —47

Northgate 0 0 0 6 —6

R: Denny Robinson 38 run (Amaree Curry kick)

R: Rashawn Reid 37 run (pass failed)

R: Jerome Mullins 39 pass from Parker Lyons (Mullins pass from Lyons)

R: Robinson 6 run (Sal Laure run)

R: Robinson 4 run (kick failed)

N: Lewis Clark 42 pass from Davonte Christe (run failed)

R: J.D. Azulay 34 run (kick failed)

R: Azulay 68 interception return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Denny Robinson 12-169, 3 TDs.

Eastern

Clairton 34, Jeannette 28

Clairton 6 14 14 0 —34

Jeannette 7 14 0 7 —28

J: James Sanders 20 pass from Brad Birch (Elijah Binakonsky kick)

C: Isaiah Berry 24 pass from Jonte Sanders (pass failed)

J: Roberto Smith Jr. 59 run (Binakonsky kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 1 run (Don Napper pass from Jonte Sanders)

J: James Sanders 57 pass from Brad Birch (Binakonsky kick)

C: Brooklyn Cannon 67 pass from Jonte Sanders (pass failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 51 run (Berry pass from Jonte Sanders)

C: Dontae Sanders 6 run (pass failed)

J: Toby Cline 20 pass from Brad Birch (Binakonsky kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Dontae Sanders 25-210, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: J, Brad Birch 21-28-269-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: J, James Sanders 9-152, 2 TDs.

Springdale 41, Riverview 7

Riverview 0 0 0 7 —7

Springdale 21 17 3 0 —41

S: Logan Dexter 34 run (Matthew Haus kick)

S: Dexter 50 pass from Legend Ausk (Haus kick)

S: Dexter 16 run (Haus kick)

S: John Utiss 26 pass from Ausk (Haus kick)

S: Demitri Fritch 26 blocked punt return (Haus kick)

S: Haus 31 field goal

S: Haus 32 field goal

R: Michael Lewis 8 pass from Ryan Aber (kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Logan Dexter 5-107, 2 TDs; Cavin Kindler 11-100.

Passing leaders: S, Legend Ausk 5-9-116-2TD-1INT.

Tri-County South

Avella 20, Monessen 7

Avella 0 6 7 7 —20

Monessen 7 0 0 0 —7

M: Isaiah Beltram 3 run (kick)

A: Tanner Terensky 23 run (kick failed)

A: K.J. Rush 1 run (Robbie West kick)

A: Terensky 95 interception return (West kick)

California 27, Bentworth 7

California 7 0 14 6 —27

Bentworth 0 7 0 0 —7

C: Jaedan Zuzak 25 pass from Damoni Stafford (Stafford kick)

B: 66 pass (Trevor Richardson kick)

C: Zuzak 10 run (kick failed)

C: Nathan O’Savage 45 interception return (run)

C: Zuzak 62 interception return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Jaedan Zuzak 13-161, TD.

Carmichaels 41, Jefferson-Morgan 6

Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 6 0 —6

Carmichaels 13 7 14 7 —41

J-M: Collin Bisceglia 3 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: J-M, Cole Jones 6-18-117-0TD-1INT.

West Greene 43, Mapletown 8

Mapletown 0 0 0 8 —8

West Greene 10 21 12 0 —43

WG: Corey Wise 3 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Thompson 19 field goal

WG: Hunter Hamilton 4 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Colin Brady 24 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Nathan Orndorff 33 pass from Wesley Whipkey (Thompson kick)

WG: Wise 3 run (Thompson kick failed)

WG: Bryce Anderson 8 run (Thompson kick failed)

M: Cohen Stout 12 run (Clay Menear pass from Max Vanata)

Rushing leaders: WG, Corey Wise 11-152, 2 TDs.

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Big Seven

Union at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Imani Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 232, Greensburg Salem 232

Medalist: Austin Corona (H), 42

Norwin 192, Latrobe 223

Medalist: Logan Divald, Sal Cerilli (N), 36

Section 6

Baldwin 210, Thomas Jefferson 213

Medalist: Connor Woods (B), 37

Section 8

Fox Chapel 189, Freeport 239

Medalist: Max Johnson (Fox), 35

Fox Chapel 189, Highlands 294

Medalist: Max Johnson (Fox), 35

Class AA

Section 1

Riverview 245, Valley 277

Medalist: Daniel Roupas (R), 45

Section 2

Derry 199, Geibel 310

Medalists: Ryan Bushey (D), 38; Hunter Jurica (D), 39

Nonsection

Central Catholic 192, Pine-Richland 195

Medalist: Rocco Salvitti (CC), 34

Central Catholic 192, Shady Side Academy 192*

Medalists: Rocco Salvitti (CC), 34; Adam Lauer (SSA), 34

McKeesport 217, Woodland Hills 300

Medalist: Riley Stephenson (MCK), 40

Shady Side Academy 192, Pine-Richland 195

Medalist: Adam Lauer (SSA), 34

*won in playoff

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 191, Bethel Park 221

Medalists: Natalie Boyd, Lindsey Powanda (ML), 43

Section 3

Connellsville 209, Norwin 224

Medalist: Maddy Kinneer (C), 45

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 153, Mt. Pleasant 205

Medalist: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 36

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Mars 4, Moon 1

Section 3

Baldwin 4, Plum 1

Nonsection

Knoch 4, Seneca Valley 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Fox Chapel 2

Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Shady Side Academy 1

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 3, Fox Chapel 2

Singles: Lauren Mastellar (ML) d. Carissa Shepard, 6-1, 6-1; Lily Bosch (ML) d. Katie Voigt, 6-3, 6-3; Sophia Cunningham (ML) d. Paige Theoret, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: Anna Ferris/Emily Fera (Fox) d. Katie Strohl/Lucy Hightower, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Hanna Essey/Bridget Kilmer (Fox) d. Meredith Zappone/Carly Grant, 7-6(8-6), 6-3

