High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 19, 2020

By:

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 10:54 PM

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Big Seven

Shenango 44, Fort Cherry 0

Eastern

Jeannette 55, Riverview 6

Springdale 40, Bishop Canevin 20

Nonconference

Western Beaver 22, Beaver 14

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonconference

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s summaries

Class A

Big 7

Shenango 44, Fort Cherry 0

Fort Cherry 0 0 0 0 —0

Shenango 14 14 9 7 —44

S: Reis Watkins 5 run (Aiden Johnston kick)

S: CJ Miller 31 pass from Watkins (Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 28 run (Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 8 run (Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 5 run (Johnston kick)

S: Ryan Lenhart safety

S: Dalton Peters 70 fumble return (Johnston kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Reis Watkins 23-227, 4 TDs.

Eastern

Jeannette 55, Riverview 6

Jeannette 14 28 6 7 —55

Riverview 0 0 0 6 —6

J: Roberto Smith Jr. 45 interception return (Elijah Binakonsky kick)

J: Toby Cline 66 pass from Brad Birch (Binakonsky kick)

J: Smith Jr. 24 interception return (Binakonsky kick)

J: Jaydin Canady 44 pass from Brad Birch (Binakonsky kick)

J: Cline 5 pass from Brad Birch (Binakonsky run)

J: James Sanders 40 pass from Brad Birch (kick failed)

J: Brad Birch 16 run (kick failed)

J: Smith Jr. 54 run (Smith Jr. kick)

R: Anthony Mazur 4 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: J, Brad Birch 7-11-171-4TD-0INT.

Springdale 40, Bishop Canevin 20

Springdale 14 0 19 7 —40

Bishop Canevin 0 6 6 8 —20

S: Demitri Fritch 24 pass from Legend Ausk (Matthew Haus kick)

S: Logan Dexter 7 pass from Ausk (Haus )

BC: Xavier Nelson 30 pass from Willie Banks (kick failed)

S: Haus 42 field goal

S: Haus 32 field goal

S: John Utiss 10 run (kick failed)

BC: Nelson 90 kickoff return (kick failed)

S: Cavin Kindler 13 run (Haus kick)

S: Kindler 8 run (Haus kick)

BC: Banks 20 fumble return (Banks run)

Class 4A

Nonconference

Western Beaver 22, Beaver 14

Western Beaver 7 15 0 0 —22

Beaver 7 7 0 0 —14

B: Wyatt Ringer 3 run (Mack Boyd kick)

WB: Dakkari Bradford 4 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Cynthia Begley kick)

WB: Dom Benzio 80 interception return (Austin Hall run)

WB: Thad Gray 50 run (Cynthia Begley kick)

B: Marco Mamone 1 run (Boyd kick)

Cross country

Boys

Saturday’s results

Red, White and Blue Classic

At White Oak Park

Class 3A

Individual

1. C.J. Singleton, Butler, 15:45.87; 2. Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny, 16:04.96; 3. Jackson Hickel, North Allegheny, 16:19.83; 4. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 16:23.27; 5. Noah Petersen, Seneca Valley, 16:27.52

Team

1. North Allegheny (26 points), 2. Butler (101), 3. Mt. Lebanon (115), 4. Seneca Valley (122), 5. South Fayette (171)

Class 2A

Individual

1. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:02.58; 2. Will Lamb, Beaver, 16:11.82; 3. Lucas Pajak, Ringgold, 16:18.16; 4. Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:21.32; 5. Mike Formica, Knoch, 16:24.57

Team

1. Ringgold (44 points), 2. Greensburg Salem (75), 3. New Castle (105), 4. Knoch (158), 5. North Catholic (179)

Girls

Saturday’s results

Red, White and Blue Classic

At White Oak Park

Class 3A

Individual

1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 17:39.38; 2. Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 18:13.59; 3. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 18:44.92; 4. Keeley Misutka, North Allegheny, 18:47.57; 5. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 18:55.11

Team

1. Seneca Valley (58 points), 2. North Allegheny (102), 3. Pine-Richland (140), 4. Mt. Lebanon (148), 5. Oakland Catholic (170)

Class 2A

Individual

1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:37.82; 2. Gianna Labbiento, 18:57.34; 3. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 19:25.17; 4. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 19:40.79; 5. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 19:53.82

Team

1. North Catholic (102 points), 2. Chartiers Valley (111), 3. Ringgold (132), 4. Knoch (147), 5. Beaver (152)

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 2, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 8, Pine-Richland 2

Section 2

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 1

Section 3

Connellsville 5, Hempfield 0

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands 7, Armstrong 2

Indiana 2, Knoch 0

Mars 4, Freeport 0

Section 2

Beaver 6, Central Valley 0

Montour 2, West Allegheny 1

Moon 5, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 4, Blackhawk 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 1, Trinity 0

Laurel Highlands 7, Greensburg Salem 4

Thomas Jefferson 5, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 9, West Mifflin 0

Kiski Area 5, Penn Hills 0

Plum 11, Woodland Hills 0

Gateway at Obama Academy, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 6, Avonworth 0

Keystone Oaks 13, South Allegheny 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 9, Leechburg 1

Valley at Derry, ppd.

Section 3

Charleroi 1, Southmoreland 0

Mt. Pleasant 10, Yough 0

Waynesburg 4, Brownsville 3

Section 4

Hopewell 16, Ellwood City 0

Mohawk 18, New Brighton 4

North Catholic 5, Freedom 2

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 1

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 5, South Side 0

Riverside 7, Neshannock 2

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, St. Joseph 1

Winchester Thurston 1, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, ppd.

Riverview at Carlynton, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 4, Brentwood 2

Seton LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1

Monessen at Beth-Center, ppd.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 9, California 1

Springdale 12, Ligonier Valley 0

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 5, Indiana 0

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1

Section 3

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 1

Mars 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 6, Ambridge 0

Hopewell at Ellwood City, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 7, Monessen 0

Section 3

Riverside 6, Mohawk 0

Section 4

Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Nonsection

Avonworth 6, Chartiers-Houston 0

Bentworth 9, East Allegheny 1

Belle Vernon 7, Elizabeth Forward 0

Penn Hills 2, Hempfield 1

Montour 8, McGuffey 1

North Allegheny 2, Norwin 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Gateway 0

Thomas Jefferson 1, South Fayette 0

Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 2

West Mifflin 5, Carlynton 1

Burrell at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Moon, ppd.

Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Plum, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Eden Christian, ppd.

Sharpsville at Neshannock, ppd.

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon 3, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Latrobe (n)

Class 3A

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0

Class 2A

Section 5

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny (n)

Nonsection

Leechburg 3, Valley 1

