High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 23, 2022

By:

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 1:01 AM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny 7, Central Catholic 3

Seneca Valley 24, Mt. Lebanon 6

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 36, Baldwin 7

Upper St. Clair 17, Peters Township 10

Big East

Gateway 28, Plum 26

Hempfield 28, Penn-Trafford 17

Northeast

North Hills 27, Penn Hills 26 (OT)

Pine-Richland 61, Fox Chapel 14

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville 20, Ringgold 6

Laurel Highlands 10, Latrobe 7

McKeesport 35, Trinity 6

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 19, Hampton 6

Highlands 31, Indiana 0

North Catholic 33, Kiski Area 21

Parkway

Aliquippa 19, West Allegheny 16

Blackhawk 33, Chartiers Valley 16

Central Valley 54, New Castle 0

Montour 21, Ambridge 3

Class 3A

Western Hills

Avonworth 45, South Park 6

Hopewell 20, Seton LaSalle 6

West Mifflin 31, Beaver 24 (OT)

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 49, Derry 14

Burrell 42, Yough 6

Serra Catholic 47, Imani Christian 12

Steel Valley 48, Ligonier Valley 0

Century

McGuffey 63, Waynesburg Central 20

Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 0

Washington 62, Brentwood 7

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 22, Neshannock 0

Mohawk 31, New Brighton 6

Riverside 28, Freedom 21

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 28, Union 22

Northgate 33, Summit Academy 0

Rochester 22, Shenango 8

Black Hills

Burgettstown 14, Chartiers-Houston 8

Cornell 42, Carlynton 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 40, Fort Cherry 24

Eastern

Clairton 20, Leechburg 13

Greensburg Central Catholic 69, Springdale 6

Riverview 18, Frazier 6

Tri-County South

West Greene 47, Bentworth 32

Jefferson-Morgan 28, Beth-Center 14

Mapletown 42, Carmichaels 0

Monessen 28, California 20

Nonconference

Allegany, Md. 31, Albert Gallatin 20

Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7

Shadyside, Ohio 40, Brownsville 6

Butler 37, Erie 20

Canon-McMillan 21, South Fayette 17

Charleroi 24, Jeannette 20

Deer Lakes 9, Southmoreland 0

East Allegheny 42, Greensburg Salem 21

Elizabeth Forward 42, Knoch 0

Freeport 24, Mt. Pleasant 6

Mars 51, Moon 7

Shady Side Academy 41, South Allegheny 0

South Side 55, Quaker Valley 6

Valley 20, Uniontown 13

Woodland Hills 25, Norwin 0

District 8

City League

Perry 28, Brashear 20

Nonconference

University Prep 36, Carrick 0

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A Midwestern Conference

Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Black Hills

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

North Allegheny 7, Central Catholic 3

North Allegheny 0 0 0 7 —7

Central Catholic 0 0 3 0 —3

CC: Billy Lech 30 field goal

NA: Logan Kushner 7 run (Nick Van Winkle kick)

Rushing leaders: NA, Andrew Gavlik 24-153.

Passing leaders: CC, Payton Wehner 11-24-127-0TD-0INT.

Seneca Valley 24, Mt. Lebanon 6

Seneca Valley 3 7 0 14 —24

Mt. Lebanon 0 6 0 0 —6

SV: Jacob Adams 26 field goal

SV: Aiden Lyczek 1 fumble recovery (Adams kick)

M: Beckham Dee 2 run (kick failed)

SV: Luke Lawson 35 pass from Graham Hancox (Adams kick)

SV: Hancox 12 run (Adams kick)

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 36, Baldwin 7

Bethel Park 0 0 14 22 —36

Baldwin 0 0 7 0 —7

B: Andrew Sharp 6 run (Jacob Kunzman kick)

BP: Ryan Petras 15 run (kick failed)

BP: Petras 24 pass from Tanner Pfeuffer (Aidan Currie pass from Tanner Pfeuffer)

BP: Petras 30 pass from Tanner Pfeuffer (Gavin Moul run)

BP: Moul 33 run (Kaden Wetzel kick)

BP: Moul 31 run (Ava Knight kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Gavin Moul 14-129, 2 TDs. B, Andrew Sharp 25-105, TD.

Passing leaders: BP, Tanner Pfeuffer 13-17-122-2TD-1INT. B, John Kozar 11-15-112-0TD-0INT.

Upper St. Clair 17, Peters Township 10

Peters Township 3 0 0 7 —10

Upper St. Clair 0 3 7 7 —17

PT: Joe Bedillion 22 field goal

USC: Bennett Henderson 25 field goal

USC: Jamaal Brown 5 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Aidan Besselman 70 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Henderson kick)

PT: Nolan DiLucia 4 run (Bedillion kick)

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Hellmann 6-11-103-1TD-0INT.

Big East

Gateway 28, Plum 26

Plum 7 0 13 6 —26

Gateway 14 14 0 0 —28

P: Eryck Moore-Watkins 2 run (kick)

G: Anez Jordan 45 pass from Brad Birch (kick)

G: Dallas Harper 75 pass from Birch (kick)

G: Leonard Sherrod 65 pass from Birch (kick)

G: Dallas Harper 52 pass from Jordan (kick)

P: Moore-Watkins 8 run (kick failed)

P: Moore-Watkins 30 pass from Sean Franzi (kick)

P: Nick Odom 1 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: P, Eryck Moore 26-148.

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 12-16-250-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Dallas Harper 4-169.

Hempfield 28, Penn-Trafford 17

Penn-Trafford 0 17 0 0 —17

Hempfield 7 7 7 7 —28

H: Jake Phillips 1 run (Joshua Reilly kick)

P-T: Tasso Whipple 22 pass from Conlan Greene (Logan Swartz kick)

P-T: Tom Kalkstein 65 run (Swartz kick)

P-T: Brady Paliscak 32 field goal

H: Eli Binakowsky 41 run (Reilly kick)

H: Ian Tuffs 42 pass from Phillips (Reilly kick)

H: Anthony Vallano 31 pass from Phillips (Reilly kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Tom Kalkstein 16-168, TD.

Passing leaders: H, Jake Phillips 10-18-146-2TD-2INT.

Northeast

North Hills 27, Penn Hills 26 (OT)

North Hills 0 7 7 6 7 — 27

Penn Hills 7 13 0 0 6 — 26

PH: Julian Dugger 16 run (Owen Williams kick)

PH: Raion Strader 18 pass from Dugger

PH: Naytel Mitchell 25 pass from Dugger (Williams kick)

NH: Logan Johnson 4 pass from John Green (Damon Mickail kick)

NH: Logan Johnson 3 pass from John Green (Mickail kick)

NH: Cooper Thompson 54 punt return (Mickail kick)

PH: Amir Key 2 run (run failed)

NH: Thompson 10 pass from John Green (Mickail kick)

Passing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 10-19-149-2TD-0INT.

Pine-Richland 61, Fox Chapel 14

Pine-Richland 14 34 7 6 —61

Fox Chapel 0 7 7 0 —14

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 90 kickoff return (Grant Arrigo kick)

P-R: Palmieri 23 run (Arrigo kick)

P-R: Ethan Pillar 4 run (Arrigo kick)

FC: Tyrese Samuels 84 pass from Ben DeMotte (Harlan Sheehan kick)

P-R: Pillar 27 run (Arrigo kick)

P-R: Pillar 9 run (Arrigo kick)

P-R: Talan Hill-Ressler 21 run (kick failed)

P-R: Evan Johnson 16 fumble recovery (Arrigo kick)

FC: Matt Fugh 20 run (Sheehan kick)

P-R: Vaughn Spencer 3 run (Arrigo kick)

P-R: Luke Rudolph 1 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: FC, Ben DeMotte 6-20-174-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Tyrese Samuels 4-142, TD.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville 20, Ringgold 6

Ringgold 0 0 6 0 —6

Connellsville 0 6 0 14 —20

C: Jayden McBride 30 pass from Grayden Gillott (run failed)

R: Keyshawn Goggins 2 run (kick failed)

C: Jayden McBride 22 pass from Anthony Piasecki (kick failed)

C: Jayden McBride 18 pass from Anthony Piasecki (Taylaun Barrett pass from Anthony Piasecki)

Passing leaders: R, Alex Coccagna 12-20-134-0TD-1INT.

Laurel Highlands 10, Latrobe 7

Laurel Highlands 7 3 0 0 —10

Latrobe 7 0 0 0 —7

LH: Keondre DeShields 22 pass from Rodney Gallagher (kick)

L: Robert Fulton 13 run (kick)

LH: Harry Radcliffe 39 field goal

Rushing leaders: L, Robert Fulton 23-130, TD.

Passing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 12-17-120-1TD-0INT.

McKeesport 35, Trinity 6

Trinity 3 3 0 0 —6

McKeesport 7 21 0 7 —35

T: Andy Palm 33 field goal

M: Jahmil Perryman 14 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: DaMier Clark 17 pass from Perryman (Campos kick)

M: Clark 10 run (Campos kick)

M: Jimeer Brown 17 fumble return (Campos kick)

T: Palm 26 field goal

M: Perryman 16 run (Campos kick)

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 19, Hampton 6

Armstrong 7 0 6 6 —19

Hampton 0 0 0 6 —6

A: Kyan Kline 36 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick)

A: Dozick Zablocki 12 run (kick failed)

A: Kline 12 pass from Cadin Olsen (run failed)

H: Eric Weeks 33 pass from Adrian Midgley (pass failed)

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 14-20-226-2TD-1INT. H, Adrian Midgley 21-41-183-1TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Kyan Kline 6-114, 2 TDs.

Highlands 31, Indiana 0

Highlands 7 3 7 14 —31

Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0

H: Luke Bombalski 59 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Burton Babinsack 30 field goal

H: Bombalski 4 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Aaron Randolph 54 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Randolph 35 interception return (Burton Babinsack )

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 14-125, 2 TDs.

North Catholic 33, Kiski Area 21

Kiski Area 7 7 0 7 —21

North Catholic 12 8 6 7 —33

KA: Connor Flemm 1 run (Flemm kick)

NC: James Baker 39 pass from Jason Siket (kick failed)

NC: Siket 37 run (run failed)

KA: Dom Dininno 42 pass from Carson Heinle (Flemm kick)

NC: Jack Fennell 43 run (Siket run)

NC: Fennell 38 run (run failed)

NC: Fennell 7 run (Rylee Kumer kick)

KA: Heinle 14 run (Flemm kick)

Rushing leaders: NC, Jack Fennell 19-170, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: KA, Carson Heinle 10-18-129-1TD-0INT. NC, Jason Siket 5-10-150-2TD-0INT.

Parkway

Aliquippa 19, West Allegheny 16

West Allegheny 0 9 7 0 —16

Aliquippa 0 7 12 0 —19

WA: Brock Cornell 26 run (kick failed)

WA: Brayden Lambert 23 field goal

A: Brandon Banks 29 pass from Quentin Goode (Arison Walker kick)

A: Tiqwai Hayes 30 run (kick failed)

WA: Cornell 26 run (Lambert kick)

A: Hayes 2 run (kick failed)

Central Valley 54, New Castle 0

Central Valley 14 21 12 7 —54

New Castle 0 0 0 0 —0

CV: Jayvin Thompson 10 pass from Antwon Johnson (Serafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Antwon Johnson 10 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 11 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 10 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 43 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Antwon Johnson 5 run (kick failed)

CV: Brandon Singleton 1 run (kick failed)

CV: Steven Rutherford 43 run (Ben Shurr kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Bret Fitzsimmons 9-140.

Class 3A

Western Hills

Avonworth 45, South Park 6

South Park 0 6 0 0 —6

Avonworth 21 17 7 0 —45

A: Luke Hilyard 1 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Hilyard 41 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Austin Johncour 18 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Andrew Kuban 20 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

SP: Eric Doerue 1 run (kick failed)

A: Osekowski 33 field goal

A: Peyton Faulkner 24 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Luke Neely 11 fumble return (Osekowski kick)

Passing leaders: A, Nate Harper 9-13-169-3TD-0INT.

Hopewell 20, Seton LaSalle 6

Hopewell 6 0 14 0 —20

Seton LaSalle 6 0 0 0 —6

H: Dayveon Jackson 11 run (kick failed)

S-LS: Aric White 11 pass from Ty Tamborino (kick failed)

H: Jackson 61 run (Jackson run)

H: Jackson 4 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: S-LS, Ty Tamborino 12-22-111-1TD-1INT.

West Mifflin 31, Beaver 24 (OT)

West Mifflin 0 14 7 3 7 — 31

Beaver 7 3 7 7 0 — 24

B: Isaac Pupi 2 run (Evan Baker kick)

WM: DelRon White 4 run (Nick Kosuda kick)

WM: DelRon White 20 run (Kosuda kick)

B: Baker 28 field goal

B: Liam Gibson 7 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

WM: DelRon White 3 run (Kosuda kick)

B: Gerrell Leeper 13 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

WM: Kosuda 29 field goal

WM: DelRicco White 4 run (Kosuda kick)

Rushing leaders: WM, DelRon White 35-206, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Isaac Pupi 15-22-122-2TD-1INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 49, Derry 14

Apollo-Ridge 13 14 22 0 —49

Derry 0 14 0 0 —14

A-R: Dominick Curci 6 run (Jake Mull kick)

A-R: Alex Wurmb 48 run (kick failed)

D: Roman Darazio 16 pass from Blake Revoir (Nate Gray kick)

A-R: Curci 7 run (Mull kick)

A-R: Wurmb 27 run (Mull kick)

D: Jordan Flack 3 pass from Mason Beeman (Gray kick)

A-R: Mike Fryer 16 pass from Gage Johnston (Mull kick)

A-R: Mull 30 pass from Gage Johnston (Mull kick)

A-R: Landon Harmon 9 run (Harmon run)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Dominick Curci 17-172, 2 TDs.

Steel Valley 48, Ligonier Valley 0

Steel Valley 21 7 14 6 —48

Ligonier Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

SV: Donald Barksdale 57 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Makhal Valentine 55 pass from Cruce Brookins (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 3 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 53 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 2 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Jesean Wright 20 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Da’Ron Barksdale 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: SV, Donald Barksdale 7-162, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: SV, Cruce Brookins 9-10-122-1TD-0INT.

Century

McGuffey 63, Waynesburg 20

McGuffey 21 28 14 0 —63

Waynesburg 7 0 0 13 —20

W: Trenton Zupper 9 pass from Chase Fox (Ryon McCartney kick)

M: Philip McCuen 42 run (Dylan Stewart kick)

M: Travis White 54 pass from McCuen (Stewart kick)

M: Evan Brookman 7 run (Stewart kick)

M: Dylan Droboj 5 run (Stewart kick)

M: Eric Donnelly 2 run (Stewart kick)

M: Donnelly 12 run (Stewart kick)

M: Tristan McAdoo 32 pass from Connor Crowe (Stewart kick)

M: McCuen 38 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)

M: Crowe 13 run (Josh Plants kick)

W: Chase Fox 17 run (McCartney kick)

W: Colby Pauley 44 fumble return

Passing leaders: W, Chase Fox 10-20-101-1TD-1INT.

Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 0

Keystone Oaks 0 0 0 0 —0

Sto-Rox 6 21 6 19 —52

S-R: Ameer Hibbler 0 fumble return (pass failed)

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross 10 pass from Josh Jenkins (Hibbler pass from Jenkins)

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 74 fumble return (Miller-Ross kick)

S-R: Diego Ellis 55 run (kick failed)

S-R: Mekhi Upshaw 39 fumble return (run failed)

S-R: Hibbler 35 run (kick failed)

S-R: Green-Miller 30 pass from Jenkins (Miller-Ross kick)

S-R: Robbie Kennedy 60 fumble return (kick failed)

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 11-20-143-2TD-0INT.

Washington 62, Brentwood 7

Washington 14 34 14 0 —62

Brentwood 0 0 0 7 —7

W: Logan Carlisle 14 pass from Davoun Fuse (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 39 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Zach Welsh 34 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Ruben Gordon 30 pass from Davoun Fuse (Blanchette kick)

W: Zxavian Willis 24 pass from Davoun Fuse (kick failed)

W: Carlos Harper 6 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Trashwn Porter 5 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Harper 65 kickoff return (Tyler Roberts kick)

W: Porter 53 run (Roberts kick)

B: C. J. Fox 1 run (Stephen Htoo kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Zach Welsh 10-126, TD.

Passing leaders: W, Davoun Fuse 6-9-128-3TD-0INT.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 22, Neshannock 0

Beaver Falls 0 14 0 8 —22

Neshannock 0 0 0 0 —0

BF: Trey Singleton 66 pass from Jaren Brickner (run failed)

BF: Brickner 15 run

BF: Da’Sean Anderson 14 run (Michael Blackshear run)

Rushing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 12-104, TD.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 5-6-153-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: BF, Trey Singleton 4-143, TD.

Mohawk 31, New Brighton 6

Mohawk 7 14 3 7 —31

New Brighton 6 0 0 0 —6

N: Michael Veon 90 run (kick failed)

M: Sam List 17 run (Josh Wilkins kick)

M: Jimmy Guerrieri 3 pass from Jay Wrona (Josh Wilkins kick)

M: Jimmy Guerrieri 15 pass from Jay Wrona (Josh Wilkins kick)

M: Josh Wilkins 27 field goal

M: Jimmy Guerrieri 16 pass from Jay Wrona (Josh Wilkins kick)

Passing leaders: M, Jay Wrona 13-17-172-3TD-0INT.

Riverside 28, Freedom 21

Freedom 7 7 0 7 —21

Riverside 0 13 15 0 —28

F: Kendal Komara 1 run (Garrett Drutarsky kick)

R: Robert Janis 2 run (Brandon Gasper kick)

F: Damian Grunnagle 2 run (Drutarsky kick)

R: Janis 15 run (pass failed)

R: Ayden Garcia 10 pass from Sam Hughes (Hughes run)

R: Hughes 4 run (Gasper kick)

F: Grunnagle 1 run (Drutarsky kick)

Rushing leaders: R, Robert Janis 24-140, 2 TDs.

Receiving leaders: F, Cody Patterson 4-103.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 28, Union 22 (OT)

Laurel 7 0 0 15 6 — 28

Union 0 8 0 14 0 — 22

L: Carter Haney blocked punt return (Zane Boughter kick)

U: Marcus Gunn 5 run (Braylon Thomas run)

U: Elijah Booker 15 pass from Braylon Thomas (Braylon Thomas run)

L: Chase Tinstman 1 run (Boughter kick)

U: Dayne Johnke 13 pass from Braylon Thomas (pass failed)

L: Landon Smith 70 run (Brayden Smith run)

L: Landon Smith 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Landon Smith 15-175, 2 TDs. U, Braylon Thomas 30-106.

Passing leaders: U, Braylon Thomas 10-15-168-2TD-1INT.

Rochester 22, Shenango 8

Shenango 0 8 0 0 —8

Rochester 8 8 6 0 —22

R: Jerome Mullins 15 pass from Parker Lyons (Parker Lyons run)

S: Hunter Lively 17 pass from Sam Myers (Landyn Albertini pass from Myers)

R: Mullins 13 pass from Logan Lyons (D.J. Smith run)

R: Antonio Laure 64 punt return

Black Hills

Burgettstown 14, Chartiers-Houston 8

Burgettstown 7 7 0 0 —14

Chartiers-Houston 0 0 0 8 —8

B: Rudy Brown 18 run (Pedro Guimaraes kick)

B: Brodie Kuzior 9 pass from Sondre Lunde (Guimaraes kick)

C-H: Jake Mele 19 pass from Terry Fetsko (Mele run)

Passing leaders: C-H, Terry Fetsko 13-25-119-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: C-H, Jake Mele 10-101, TD.

Cornell 42, Carlynton 0

Carlynton 0 0 0 0 —0

Cornell 15 13 14 0 —42

C: Khylil Johnson 15 run (Raequan Troutman run)

C: Johnson 9 run (CJ Jackson kick)

C: Troutman 55 punt return (kick failed)

C: Drevon Newton 83 pass from Jackson (Jackson kick)

C: Troutman 70 interception return (Jackson kick)

C: Troutman 7 run (Jackson kick)

Passing leaders: C, CJ Jackson 12-22-296-2TD-3INT.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 40, Fort Cherry 24

Fort Cherry 6 0 12 6 —24

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14 13 6 7 —40

OLSH: Ziggy McIntosh 85 pass from Nehemiah Azeem (Billy Fryer kick)

OLSH: Ethan Davis Gardner 37 pass from Azeem (Fryer kick)

FC: Matt Sieg 62 run (kick failed)

OLSH: Brandon Brazell 1 run (kick failed)

OLSH: Brandon Brazell 1 run (Fryer kick)

FC: Ethan Faletto 1 run (kick failed)

OLSH: 1 run (kick failed)

FC: Shane Cornali 75 kickoff return (kick failed)

FC: Sieg 21 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 19-229, 2 TDs.

Eastern

Clairton 20, Leechburg 13

Leechburg 0 7 0 6 —13

Clairton 8 6 0 6 —20

C: Capone Jones 9 run (Donte Wright pass from Capone Jones)

L: Jayden Floyd 18 fumble recovery (Ryan Shaw kick)

C: Donte Wright 1 run (pass failed)

C: Devon Dean 3 pass from Capone Jones (run failed)

L: Braylan Lovelace 18 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Capone Jones 18-161, TD; Donte Wright 11-110.

Passing leaders: C, Capone Jones 7-13-106-1TD-0INT.

Riverview 18, Frazier 6

Riverview 0 12 0 6 —18

Frazier 6 0 0 0 —6

F: Austin Wilson 18 pass from Brennan Stewart (run failed)

R: Rio Stotts 13 pass from Rocco Cecere (pass failed)

R: Carlo Buzzato 6 run (pass failed)

R: Stotts 5 run (pass failed)

Passing leaders: F, Brennen Stewart 9-11-122-1TD-1INT.

Tri-County South

Jefferson-Morgan 28, Beth-Center 14

Beth-Center 7 0 7 0 —14

Jefferson-Morgan 0 7 6 15 —28

B-C: Tyler Berish 36 pass from Dominick Revi (Berish kick)

J-M: Houston Guseman 33 pass from Cole Jones (Jones kick)

J-M: Collin Bisceglia 2 run (Bisceglia run)

B-C: Jonah Sussan 3 run (Berish kick)

J-M: Guseman 35 pass from Jones (Guseman run)

J-M: Guseman 6 pass from Jones (Jones kick)

Passing leaders: B-C, Dominick Revi 7-16-133-1TD-0INT. J-M, Cole Jones 11-21-152-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B-C, Tyler Berish 3-107, TD. J-M, Houston Guseman 8-129, 3 TDs.

Mapletown 42, Carmichaels 0

Carmichaels 0 0 0 0 —0

Mapletown 7 21 7 7 —42

M: A. J. Vanata 9 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Lucas Stevenson 6 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Lucas Stevenson 9 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Evan Griffin 15 pass from Brody Evans (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: A. J. Vanata 12 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

M: Lucas Stevenson 10 run (Landon Stevenson kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Landon Stevenson 21-140.

Passing leaders: C, Alec Anderson 14-23-116-0TD-2INT.

Nonconference

Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7

Belle Vernon 14 0 7 0 —21

Thomas Jefferson 0 0 0 7 —7

BV: Quinton Martin 97 punt return (Timmy Schwerha kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 14 run (Timmy Schwerha kick)

BV: Gedekoh 50 pass from Braden Laux (Timmy Schwerha kick)

TJ: Ryan Lawry 6 pass from Brody Evans (kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Brody Evans 18-35-151-1TD-1INT.

Butler 37, Erie 20

Butler 14 16 7 0 —37

Erie 7 0 7 6 —20

Erie: 92 kickoff return (Eli Adrover kick)

B: Declan Dobson 40 punt return (Max Gianneski kick)

B: Braylon Littlejohn 22 pass from Mac Schnur (Gianneski kick)

B: Ryan McLister 40 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)

B: safety

B: Dashawn Cox 4 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)

B: Landon Lacey 4 pass from Schnur (Gianneski kick)

Erie: Adrian Tate 22 (Adrover kick)

Erie: Adrian Tate 11 run (pass failed)

Passing leaders: B, Mac Schnur 12-19-176-4TD-1INT.

Canon-McMillan 21, South Fayette 17

Canon-McMillan 2 7 6 6 —21

South Fayette 0 14 3 0 —17

C-M: 0 safety

C-M: Austyn Winkleblech 10 punt return from Mike Evans (Zach Barzd kick failed)

SF: Nate Deanes 13 pass from Nico Lamonde (Tyler Nicholson kick)

SF: Aiden Martincic 62 pass from Lamonde (Nicholson kick)

C-M: Jake Kasper 33 run (pass failed)

SF: Nicholson 31 field goal

C-M: Kasper 13 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Jake Kasper 0-117, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C-M, Mike Evans 10-18-119-1TD-1INT. SF, Nico Lamonde 17-24-200-2TD-1INT.

East Allegheny 42, Greensburg Salem 21

East Allegheny 17 10 8 7 —42

Greensburg Salem 7 14 0 0 —21

EA: Trey Jeter 75 run (Matt Armenio kick)

EA: Armenio 36 field goal

EA: Steve Yusko 18 pass from Michael Cahill (Armenio kick)

GS: Christian Hostetler 25 pass from Cody Rubrecht (Daishaun Alexander kick)

EA: Armenio 32 field goal

GS: Keegan Young 55 pass from Rubrecht (Alexander )

EA: Prince Tarrant 28 pass from Nate Waleko (Armenio kick)

GS: Rubrecht 3 run (Alexander kick)

EA: Cahill 12 run (Jeter run)

EA: Jeter 24 run (Armenio kick)

Rushing leaders: EA, Trey Jeter 7-118, 2 TDs. GS, Cody Rubrecht 21-150, TD.

Passing leaders: EA, Michael Cahill 7-13-139-1TD-0INT. GS, Cody Rubrecht 7-21-142-2TD-0INT.

Elizabeth Forward 42, Knoch 0

Elizabeth Forward 21 14 0 7 —42

Knoch 0 0 0 0 —0

EF: Johnny Dinapoli 54 run (Logan Beedle kick)

EF: Zach Boyd 70 pass from Zion White (Beedle kick)

EF: Keilly Rush 46 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: White 16 run (Beedle kick)

EF: White 1 run (Beedle kick)

EF: Diego Magwood 8 run (Jade Rollinson-Manes kick)

Freeport 24, Mt. Pleasant 6

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 0 6 —6

Freeport 7 14 0 3 —24

F: Gavin Croney 23 run (Isaac Wetzel kick)

F: Cyp Selinger 4 fumble recovery (Wetzel kick)

F: Brady Sullivan 22 pass from Croney (Wetzel kick)

F: Wetzel 25 field goal

M: Ethan Eicher 13 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 18-123.

Passing leaders: M, Cole Chatfield 10-15-118-0TD-1INT. F, Gavin Croney 9-16-168-1TD-0INT.

Mars 51, Moon 7

Moon 7 0 0 0 —7

Mars 7 24 20 0 —51

M: Brandon Weaver 59 run (Hayden Boland kick)

M: Mason Childress 22 field goal

M: Gabe Hein 19 pass from Eric Kasperowicz Jr. (Childress kick)

M: Adam Rohrbaugh 72 from Kasperowicz Jr. (Childress kick)

M: Evan Wright 1 run from Kasperowicz Jr. (Childress kick)

M: Kasperowicz Jr. 15 run (kick failed)

M: Wright 1 run (Childress kick)

M: Nathan Ewing 42 pass from Kasperowicz Jr. (Childress kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Evan Wright 16-146, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Eric Kasperowicz Jr. 8-15-236-4TD-0INT.

Shady Side Academy 41, South Allegheny 0

Shady Side Academy 7 27 7 0 —41

South Allegheny 0 0 0 0 —0

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 19 pass from Max Wickland (Harran Zureikat kick)

SSA: Darrin Haynes 34 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 5 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Wickland 53 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Wickland 28 run (kick failed)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 69 kickoff return (Zureikat kick)

South Side 55, Quaker Valley 6

South Side 0 34 14 7 —55

Quaker Valley 6 0 0 0 —6

QV: Jakub Pickett 10 pass from Troy Kozar (kick failed)

SSB: Brody Almashy 9 run (Matja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Almashy 5 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Ryan Navarra 1 run (kick failed)

SSB: Alex Arrigo 5 blocked punt return (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Parker Statler 5 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: A.C. Corfield 12 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Corfield 21 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Pavlovich 8 run (Pavlovich kick)

Field hockey

Friday’s result

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 3, Peters Township 0

Class A

Aquinas Academy 2, Shady Side Academy 1

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s result

Nonsection

Brashear 1, St. Joseph 0

Class A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver County Christian, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Butler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at South Side, 11 a.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 12:30 p.m.

North Hills at Carlynton, 10 a.m.

Obama Academy at Carrick, 10 a.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Portersville Christian, 11 a.m.

West Mifflin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1

Class A

Section 3

Mohawk 1, Riverside 0

Nonsection

Obama Academy 2, Brashear 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 12 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Butler at Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at South Side, 9 a.m.

Fox Chapel at Moon, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Knoch at Ambridge, 12:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Plum, 1 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 1 p.m.

South Allegheny at Eden Christian, 12 p.m.

South Park at Burrell, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

Nonsection

St. Joseph 3, Eden Christian 2

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.