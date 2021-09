High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 24, 2021

By:

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 12:27 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Peters Township, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Norwin at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 12:30 p.m.

Attached and below.

High schools

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 61, Baldwin 7

Central Catholic 24, North Allegheny 7

Mt. Lebanon 48, Hempfield 14

Seneca Valley 1, Norwin 0, forfeit

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 28, Thomas Jefferson 21

Laurel Highlands 27, West Mifflin 7

McKeesport 49, Trinity 14

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 49, Knoch 6

Greensburg Salem 35, Indiana 14

Hampton 27, Highlands 7

Plum 29, Mars 0

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 0

Derry at Freeport, canceled

North Catholic 31, East Allegheny 14

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant 34, Southmoreland 7

South Allegheny 56, Yough 8

South Park 54, Brownsville 0

Class 2A

Century

Charleroi 28, Waynesburg 7

McGuffey 46, Frazier 13

Washington 35, Chartiers-Houston 0

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 49, Ellwood City 0

Laurel 48, Riverside 0

Mohawk 28, New Brighton 26

Neshannock 49, Freedom 6

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 34, Shenango 16

Northgate 22, Union 16

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27, Fort Cherry 6

Rochester 1, Burgettstown 0, forfeit

Eastern

Imani Christian 14, Jeannette 7

Leechburg 41, Springdale 22

Tri-County South

California 34, Mapletown 28

Carmichaels 42, Bentworth 7

Monessen 26, Jefferson-Morgan 0

West Greene 48, Avella 0

Nonconference

Aliquippa 62, Quaker Valley 0

Allegany (Md.) 21, Albert Gallatin 14

Apollo-Ridge 35, Burrell 17

Avonworth 12, South Side 7

Bethel Park 28, Franklin Regional 13

Blackhawk 28, Ambridge 6

Central Valley 56, New Castle 7

Chartiers Valley 49, Hopewell 7

Elizabeth Forward 40, Beth-Center 7

Kiski Area 7, West Allegheny 0

Ligonier Valley 62, Carrick 12

Montour 28, Keystone Oaks 21

Moon 42, Fox Chapel 28

North Hills 1, Woodland Hills 0, forfeit

Penn Hills 21, Upper St. Clair 14

Peters Township 47, Connellsville 7

Pine-Richland 21, Gateway 7

Ringgold 42, Uniontown 0

Serra Catholic 1, Carlynton 0, forfeit

Serra Catholic 14, Freeport 3

South Fayette 35, Latrobe 7

Steel Valley 42, Brentwood 6

Sto-Rox 65, Shady Side Academy 12

District 8

City League

Brashear 32, Perry Traditional Academy 18

Nonconference

Westinghouse 56, Union Local, Ohio 12

District 10

Butler 40, General McLane 20

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Eastern

Clairton at Riverview, noon

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Beaver, 1:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 61, Baldwin 7

Baldwin 0 7 0 0 —7

Canon-McMillan 7 27 13 14 —61

C-M: Braiden Africa 10 blocked punt return (Anthony Finney kick)

C-M: Austyn WInkleblech 57 pass from Mike Evans (Finney kick)

B: Isaiah King 63 pass from John Kozar (Ashton Nort kick)

C-M: Ryan Angott 6 run (Finney kick)

C-M: Owen Carter 4 pass from Mike Evans (Finney kick)

C-M: LaMont Lyons 55 pass from Mike Evans (kick failed)

C-M: Finney 40 pass from Mike Evans (pass failed)

C-M: Connor Steele 6 pass from Ben Urso (Finney kick)

C-M: Treyvon Mullen 14 pass from Urso (Finney kick)

C-M: Jake Kasper 3 run (Lyons kick)

Passing leaders: C-M, Mike Evans 8-9-205-4TD-0INT.

Central Catholic 17, North Allegheny 7

Central Catholic 7 7 3 0 —17

North Allegheny 0 7 0 0 —7

CC: Gannon Carothers 8 run (Matthew Schearer kick)

CC: Carothers 3 run (Schearer kick)

NA: Kolin Dinkins 62 run (Harron Lee kick)

CC: Payton Wehner 2 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Schearer 43 field goal

Rushing leaders: CC, Gannon Carothers 33-164.

Passing leaders: CC, Payton Wehner 14-26-142-0TD-0INT.

Mt. Lebanon 48, Hempfield 14

Hempfield 0 0 7 7 —14

Mt. Lebanon 24 21 3 0 —48

M: Eli Heidenreich 72 pass from Joey Daniels (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Bhuta 44 field goal

M: Alex Tecza 19 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Daniels 7 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Beckham Dee 3 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 17 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Michael Beiersdorf 22 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: McAuley 18 field goal

H: Kieran Lippmann pass from Jake Phillips

H: Daniel Katonka pass from Phillips

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 28, Thomas Jefferson 21

Thomas Jefferson 0 13 0 8 —21

Belle Vernon 7 7 0 14 —28

BV: Quinton Martin 50 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 2 run (Michael Inks kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 2 run (kick failed)

BV: Martin 87 kickoff return (Tommy Kovatch kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 19 run (Joe Lekse run)

BV: Devin Whitlock 43 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 40 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Joe Lekse 22-119, 3 TDs. BV, Devin Whitlock 17-163, 2 TDs.

Laurel Highlands 27, West Mifflin 7

West Mifflin 0 0 7 0 —7

Laurel Highlands 7 7 0 13 —27

LH: Demonte Kiss 4 pass from Rodney Gallagher (Harry Radcliffe kick)

LH: Gallagher 1 run (Radcliffe kick)

WM: DelRon White 1 run (Nick Kosuda kick)

LH: Gallagher 1 run (kick failed)

LH: Jayden Pratt 21 pass from Gallagher (Radcliffe kick)

Rushing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 17-125, TD.

Passing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 11-22-108-3TD-0INT.

McKeesport 49, Trinity 14

McKeesport 7 21 21 0 —49

Trinity 0 14 0 0 —14

M: Caleb Reist 44 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Raheed Barber 8 run (Campos kick)

T: Andrew Durig 9 pass from Connor Roberts (Alex Tush kick)

M: Kenneth Thompson 90 kickoff return (Campos kick)

T: Braydon May 6 pass from Roberts (Tush kick)

M: Keyshawn Humphries 4 run (Campos kick)

M: Bobby Boyd 46 run (Campos kick)

M: Reist 35 fumble return (Campos kick)

M: Boyd 28 run (Campos kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Bobby Boyd 8-129, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: T, Connor Roberts 11-25-100-2TD-1INT.

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 35, Indiana 14

Indiana 6 8 0 0 —14

Greensburg Salem 7 7 14 7 —35

GS: J.C. Wallish 2 run (Daishaun Alexander kick)

GS: Rashad Canady 3 pass from Hayden Teska (Alexander kick)

GS: Jayden Stevens 70 pass from Teska

I: Devin Flint 5 run

I: Flint 1 run (Flint run)

GS: Cody Rubrecht 30 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)

GS: Canady 47 run (Alexander kick)

Rushing leaders: I, Zach Herrington 0-127; Devin Flint 0-109.

Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 14-29-267-3TD-1INT.

Hampton 27, Highlands 7

Hampton 7 10 10 0 —27

Highlands 0 0 0 7 —7

H: Christian Liberto 1 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: DeMatteo 42 field goal

H: Joey Mayer 41 fumble return (DeMatteo kick)

H: DeMatteo 26 field goal

H: Benny Haselrig 21 pass from DeMatteo (DeMatteo kick)

H: Chandler Thimons 6 run

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 21-124.

Plum 29, Mars 0

Mars 0 0 0 0 —0

Plum 6 6 7 10 —29

P: Samo Pitts 46 pass from Sean Franzi (kick failed)

P: Eryck Moore 45 interception return (kick failed)

P: Moore 19 run (kick)

P: Moore 9 run (kick)

P: Angelo Beleno 26 field goal

Rushing leaders: P, Eryck Moore 15-108, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: P, Sean Franzi 9-22-114-1TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 0

Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Deer Lakes 0 0 6 0 —6

DL: Cody Scarantine 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: DL, Cody Scarantine 23-122, TD.

Passing leaders: V, Tristin Goodwin 12-17-145-0TD-0INT.

North Catholic 31, East Allegheny 14

East Allegheny 7 7 0 0 —14

North Catholic 10 0 14 7 —31

EA: Nate Waleko fumble recovery (Matt Armenio kick)

NC: safety

NC: Joey Prentice 1 run (Joey Prentice run)

EA: Mekhi Manor 46 pass from Michael Smith (Armenio kick)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 5 run (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Joey Prentice 1 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Tipinski 3 run (Marsico kick)

Rushing leaders: NC, Joey Prentice 16-114, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: EA, Michael Smith 5-17-114-1TD-1INT.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant 34, Southmoreland 7

Southmoreland 0 7 0 0 —7

Mt. Pleasant 7 7 7 13 —34

M: Robbie Labuda 5 run (Jarrett Garn kick)

M: Aaron Alakson 17 run (Jarrett Garn kick)

S: Anthony Govern 8 run (Jake Kaylor kick)

M: Tyler Reese 73 interception return (Jarrett Garn kick)

M: Labuda 17 pass from Reese (kick failed)

M: Labuda 20 run (Jarrett Garn kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 18-193, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Tyler Reese 4-6-115-1TD-0INT.

South Allegheny 56, Yough 8

Yough 0 8 0 0 —8

South Allegheny 21 7 21 7 —56

SA: Ethan Kirkwood 30 interception return (Gavin Cleary kick)

SA: Kavan Markwood 9 run (Cleary kick)

SA: Akell Carrington 3 run (Cleary kick)

SA: Markwood 18 pass from Eric Wehrer (Cleary kick)

Y: Kaden Bizzozero 86 kickoff return (Tristan Waldier pass from Gavin Roebuck)

SA: Carrington 40 run (Cleary kick)

SA: Markwood 32 blocked punt return (Cleary kick)

SA: Markwood 7 run (Cleary kick)

SA: Michael Michalski 3 run (Cleary kick)

South Park 54, Brownsville 0

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

South Park 27 14 6 7 —54

SP: Jake Ferency 17 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)

SP: Kenyan Brown 21 blocked punt return (Kostelnik kick)

SP: Harper Conroy 47 run (kick failed)

SP: Adam Johnson 15 run (Kostelnik kick)

SP: Johnson 1 run (Kostelnik kick)

SP: Jack Sudduth 1 run (Kostelnik kick)

SP: Eric Doerue 15 run (kick failed)

SP: Doerue 9 run (Kostelnik kick)

Class 2A

Century

Charleroi 28, Waynesburg Central 7

Waynesburg Central 0 0 0 7 —7

Charleroi 7 0 14 7 —28

C: Kyle Piecknick kickoff return (Arlo McIntyre kick)

C: Nikko Pellegrini 3 run (McIntyre kick)

C: Nikko Pellegrini 1 run (McIntyre kick)

C: 8 run (McIntyre kick)

W: Breydon Woods 12 run (Nate Jones kick)

McGuffey 46, Frazier 13

McGuffey 7 26 0 13 —46

Frazier 0 0 7 6 —13

M: Ethan Dietrich 36 run (Dietrich kick)

M: Eric Donnelly 2 run (Dietrich kick)

M: Jeremiah Johnson 42 interception return (Dietrich kick)

M: Philip McCuen 49 run (Dietrich kick)

M: safety

M: Dietrich 36 field goal

F: Isaac Thomas 10 pass from Brayden Boggs (Luke Eichler kick)

M: Donnelly 2 run (Dietrich kick)

M: Evan Brookman 32 run (Dietrich kick)

F: Domenic Taranto 21 pass from Boggs (run failed)

Passing leaders: F, Brayden Boggs 10-28-114-2TD-1INT.

Washington 35, Chartiers-Houston 0

Chartiers-Houston 0 0 0 0 —0

Washington 7 14 14 0 —35

W: Carlos Harper 25 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 24 pass from Tayshawn Levy (Blanchette kick)

W: Ruben Gordon 31 pass from Davoun Fuse (Blanchette kick)

W: Zach Welsh 1 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 4 run (Blanchette kick)

Passing leaders: W, Davoun Fuse 7-12-128-1TD-0INT.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 49, Ellwood City 0

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

Beaver Falls 19 24 0 6 —49

BF: Tyler Cain 34 run (Cain kick)

BF: Jaren Brickner 19 run

BF: Mekhi Clark interception return

BF: Richard Singleton 60 pass from Brickner (Richard Singleton pass from Brickner)

BF: Quadir Thomas 19 run (Richard Singleton pass from Brickner)

BF: Thomas 18 run (Clark pass from Cain)

BF: Brenden Myers 11 pass from Damien Jones

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 5-9-101-0TD-0INT.

Laurel 48, Riverside 0

Laurel 7 21 7 13 —48

Riverside 0 0 0 0 —0

L: Luke McCoy 60 run (Zane Boughter kick)

L: Michael Pasquarello 45 run (Boughter kick)

L: Kobe DeRossa 12 run (Boughter kick)

L: Logan Ayres 32 pass from DeRossa (Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 4 run (Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 5 run (Boughter kick)

L: Chase Tinstman 12 run

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 18-183, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Kobe DeRossa 7-8-120-0TD-0INT.

Mohawk 28, New Brighton 26

Mohawk 0 14 14 0 —28

New Brighton 6 8 6 6 —26

N: Eric Montane 35 run (kick failed)

N: Keandre Williams 45 pass from Gabe Haddox (Kane Williams pass)

M: Jimmy Guerrieri 3 pass from John Voss (Josh Wilkins kick)

M: Voss 2 run (Wilkins kick)

N: Montane 65 run (kick failed)

M: Voss 52 run (Wilkins kick)

N: Kane Williams 4 run (run failed)

M: Marc Conti 18 run (Wilkins kick)

Passing leaders: M, John Voss 22-31-224-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Marc Conti 8-100.

Neshannock 49, Freedom 6

Freedom 6 0 0 0 —6

Neshannock 14 6 14 15 —49

N: Peyton Weaver 56 run (kick failed)

F: Josh Pail 30 pass from Carter Slowinski (kick failed)

N: Weaver 5 run (Braden Huff run)

N: Weaver 5 run (kick failed)

N: Weaver 95 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Jonny Huff 64 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Jonny Huff 22 run (Ronnie DeMase kick)

N: Jackson Billyk 6 run (DeVivo kick)

Rushing leaders: N, Peyton Weaver 13-192, 4 TDs; Jonny Huff 9-119, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: F, Carter Slowinski 13-24-201-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Josh Yeck 8-147.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 34, Shenango 16

Cornell 14 7 6 7 —34

Shenango 0 9 0 7 —16

C: Tim Henderson 80 pass from Sincere Kimbrough (M.J. Smith kick)

C: Henderson 53 pass from Kimbrough (M.J. Smith kick)

S: Dalton Peters safety

S: Hunter Lively 5 run (Trever Valenti kick)

C: Kimbrough 1 run (M.J. Smith kick)

C: Raequan Troutman 74 run (kick failed)

C: Troutman 25 pass from Kimbrough (M.J. Smith kick)

S: Sam Myers 8 run (Valenti kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Hunter Lively 31-120, TD.

Passing leaders: C, Sincere Kimbrough 6-14-266-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Tim Henderson 2-133, 2 TDs.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27, Fort Cherry 6

Fort Cherry 0 0 6 0 —6

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 0 7 20 —27

OLSH: Stephen Greer 9 run (Billy Fryer kick)

FC: Maddox Truschel 33 run (kick failed)

OLSH: Neimiah Azeem 7 run (Fryer kick)

OLSH: Ziggy McIntosh 12 pass from Azeem (Fryer kick)

OLSH: Brady Brazell 25 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Stephen Greer 18-104, TD.

Passing leaders: OLSH, Neimiah Azeem 17-25-290-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: OLSH, Ziggy McIntosh 9-198, TD.

Eastern

Imani Christian 14, Jeannette 7

Jeannette 0 7 0 0 —7

Imani Christian 0 6 8 0 —14

IC: 10 run (run failed)

J: Tyler Horn 1 run (Mitchell Steel kick)

IC: Malik Shannon 1 run (pass)

Leechburg 41, Springdale 22

Springdale 8 0 0 14 —22

Leechburg 21 13 0 7 —41

L: Logan Kline 55 pass from Thomas Burke (Ryan Shaw kick)

S: Ricky Martinelli 12 pass from Legend Ausk (Chris Savko run)

L: Eli Rich 35 pass from Thomas Burke (Shaw kick)

L: Thomas Burke 1 run (Shaw kick)

L: Thomas Burke 19 run (kick failed)

L: Tyler Foley 65 pass from Thomas Burke (Shaw kick)

S: Ausk 8 run (run failed)

S: safety

L: Braylan Lovelace 4 run (Shaw kick)

S: Chase Weihrauch 24 pass from Ausk (kick failed)

Passing leaders: L, Thomas Burke 11-16-328-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: L, Tyler Foley 4-144, TD.

Tri-County South

California 34, Mapletown 28

Mapletown 7 6 8 7 —28

California 7 7 14 6 —34

M: Landan Stevenson 59 run (Stevenson kick)

C: Damani Stafford 2 run (Christian Ross kick)

C: Conner Vig 22 pass from Hunter Assad (Christian Ross kick)

M: Stevenson 17 run (kick failed)

C: Stafford 14 run (Christian Ross kick)

C: Stafford 4 run (Christian Ross kick)

M: Clay Menear 76 kickoff return (A.J. Vanata pass from Stevenson)

M: Stevenson 4 run (Stevenson kick)

C: Stafford 11 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 30-261, 3 TDs. C, Damani Stafford 26-208, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Hunter Assad 7-13-127-1TD-1INT.

Carmichaels 42, Bentworth 7

Bentworth 0 0 7 0 —7

Carmichaels 28 14 0 0 —42

C: Tyler Richmond 62 punt return (Hunter Stewart kick)

C: Trenton Carter 16 run (Hunter Stewart kick)

C: Richmond 8 pass from Carter (Hunter Stewart kick)

C: Hunter Stewart 30- pass from Carter (Hunter Stewart kick)

C: Cody McCoy 8 run (Hunter Stewart kick)

C: Hunter Stewart 15 run (Hunter Stewart kick)

B: 64 pass

Monessen 26, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 0 0 —0

Monessen 6 14 6 0 —26

M: Lorenzo Gardner 1 run (run failed)

M: Daevon Burke 19 run (pass failed)

M: Burke 4 run (Gardner run)

M: Dayton Carson 10 run (run failed)

West Greene 48, Avella 0

West Greene 28 7 6 7 —48

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

WG: Dalton Lucey 30 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Hunter Hamilton 25 pass from Wes Whipkey (Thompson kick)

WG: Nathan Orndoff 37 pass from Wes Whipkey (Thompson kick)

WG: Colin Brady 24 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Corey Wise 21 run (Thompson kick failed)

WG: Billy Whitlach 6 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Wes Whipkey 1 run (Thompson kick)

Nonconference

Aliquippa 62, Quaker Valley 0

Aliquippa 33 21 0 8 —62

Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Tiqwai Hayes 5 run (Cyair Clark run)

A: Donovan Walker 16 interception return (kick failed)

A: Hayes 2 run (run failed)

A: Clark 45 punt return (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

A: Clark 45 punt return (run failed)

A: Isaiah Martinez 3 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Hayes 19 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Nate Lindsey-Gill 20 interception return (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Donovan Walker 14 run (run)

Rushing leaders: A, Tiqwai Hayes 13-103, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 0-0-109-0TD-0INT.

Allegany (Md) 21, Albert Gallatin 14

Allegany (Md) 0 15 0 6 —21

Albert Gallatin 7 0 0 7 —14

AG: Quentin Larkin 2 pass (Jace Bowers kick)

Allegany (Md): Solomon Green 30 pass from Brody Williams

Allegany (Md): Braylon White 3 run (Blake Powell kick)

Allegany (Md): White 63 run

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 11 run (Bowers kick)

Apollo-Ridge 35, Burrell 17

Apollo-Ridge 14 7 14 0 —35

Burrell 0 3 0 14 —17

A-R: Nick Curci 10 run (Jake Mull kick)

A-R: Curci 17 pass from Karter Schrock (Mull kick)

B: Ethan Croushore 37 field goal

A-R: Curci 38 pass from Karter Schrock (Mull kick)

A-R: Curci 2 run (Mull kick)

A-R: Curci 96 run (Mull kick)

B: Caden DiCaprio 1 run (Croushore kick)

B: DiCaprio 41 run (Croushore kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Nick Curci 11-150, 3 TDs. B, Caden DiCaprio 24-183, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A-R, Karter Schrock 7-11-200-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A-R, Nick Curci 4-126, 2 TDs.

Avonworth 13, South Side 7

South Side 0 0 7 0 —7

Avonworth 0 13 0 0 —13

A: Neo Miller 7 run

A: Peyton Faulkner 15 pass from Nate Harper (Gus Newhouse kick)

SSB: Cam Knox 1 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)

Bethel Park 28, Franklin Regional 13

Bethel Park 7 0 14 7 —28

Franklin Regional 0 6 7 0 —13

BP: Jack Kirchner 42 pass from Max Blanc (Cody Geddes kick)

FR: Maddox Morrison 12 pass from Connor Donnelly (kick failed)

BP: Troy Volpatti 5 run (Geddes kick)

BP: Joe Thimons 7 pass from Blanc (Geddes kick)

FR: Caden Smith 1 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

BP: Volpatti 3 run (Geddes kick)

Passing leaders: BP, Max Blanc 16-27-245-2TD-1INT. FR, Connor Donnelly 17-28-118-1TD-1INT.

Blackhawk 28, Ambridge 6

Blackhawk 0 14 14 0 —28

Ambridge 0 6 0 0 —6

A: Ben Cokrlic 6 run

B: Lorenzo Jenkins 15 pass from Alex Pritchard (Devon Thomas kick)

B: Dontae Campagna 92 interception return (Thomas kick)

B: Zach Ours 41 run (Thomas kick)

B: Ours 14 run (Thomas kick)

Central Valley 56, New Castle 7

New Castle 0 0 0 7 —7

Central Valley 0 35 7 14 —56

CV: Jayvin Thompson 44 pass from Antwon Johnson (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 31 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jack Bible 21 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Bible 15 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Thompson 26 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 63 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Mason Dixon 2 run (DeSantis kick)

NC: Kaevon Gardner 86 kickoff return (Angel Pollas kick)

CV: Deniro Simpson 65 fumble return (DeSantis kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 12-163, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 4-4-108-4TD-0INT.

Chartiers Valley 49, Hopewell 7

Hopewell 0 0 0 7 —7

Chartiers Valley 35 14 0 0 —49

CV: Anthony Mackey 31 run (Joseph Krug kick)

CV: Lamont Payne 6 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)

CV: Abe Ibrahim 65 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)

CV: Patrick Mulligan 28 run (Krug kick)

CV: Ibrahim 74 punt return (Krug kick)

CV: Gavin Owens 4 run (Krug kick)

CV: Christopher Beatty 6 run (Chad Wright kick)

H: Zachary Lucas 14 fumble return (Lawrence Kasanzale kick)

Passing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 8-10-122-2TD-0INT.

Elizabeth Forward 40, Beth-Center 7

Beth-Center 0 0 0 7 —7

Elizabeth Forward 13 19 8 0 —40

EF: Zach Boyd 10 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick)

EF: Kyle Flournoy 6 run (kick failed)

EF: Boyd 6 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Charlie Nigut 53 run (kick failed)

EF: Boyd 5 pass from White (kick failed)

EF: Flournoy 19 run (run)

B-C: Dominick Revi 11 run (Tyler Berish kick)

Kiski Area 7, West Allegheny 0

West Allegheny 0 0 0 0 —0

Kiski Area 0 0 0 7 —7

KA: Brock Wilkins 37 run (Cody Dykes kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Brock Wilkins 17-106, TD.

Ligonier Valley 62, Carrick 12

Carrick 0 0 12 0 —12

Ligonier Valley 21 21 14 6 —62

LV: John Jablunovsky 13 run (kick failed)

LV: Matthew Marinchak 6 pass from Broderick Schreyer (George Golden kick)

LV: Marinchak 7 pass from Schreyer (Golden kick)

LV: Nick Beitel 7 run (Golden kick)

LV: Beitel 9 run (Golden kick)

LV: Jacob Hay 25 fumble recovery (Golden kick)

LV: Grant Dowden 19 run (Golden kick)

C: Brendan Payton-Smothers 45 fumble recovery (kick failed)

LV: Beitel 49 run (Hunter Carr kick)

C: Brenden Payton-Smothers 45 interception return (kick failed)

LV: Duncan Foust 3 run (Golden kick)

Rushing leaders: LV, Nick Beitel 11-122, 3 TDs.

Montour 28, Keystone Oaks 21

Keystone Oaks 0 7 0 14 —21

Montour 14 7 0 7 —28

M: John Midili 28 pass from Jake Wolfe (Paul Dotson kick)

M: Diaun Pinkett 6 pass from Wolfe (Dotson kick)

M: Pinkett 4 pass from Wolfe (Dotson kick)

KO: Alex Samarin 0 fumble recovery (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Kevin Drew 7 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Owen Minford 45 pass from Nick Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

M: Caleb Williams 2 run (Dotson kick)

Passing leaders: KO, Nick Buckley 11-23-190-1TD-0INT. M, Jake Wolfe 12-22-187-3TD-1INT.

Moon 42, Fox Chapel 28

Moon 7 28 7 0 —42

Fox Chapel 7 0 0 21 —28

FC: Zidane Thomas 46 run (Harlan Sheehan kick)

M: Ben Bladel 15 fumble recovery (Jake Wieland kick)

M: Ben Bladel 16 pass from Tyler McGowan (Wieland kick)

M: Dylan Sleva 5 run (Wieland kick)

M: Sleva 5 run (Wieland kick)

M: McGowan 1 run (Wieland kick)

M: Ian Foster 71 run (Wieland kick)

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 14 pass from Collin Dietz (Sheehan kick)

FC: Thomas 28 run (Cooper Smith kick)

FC: Christian Gaston 20 pass from Ben DeMotte (Sheehan kick)

Rushing leaders: FC, Zidane Thomas 0-169, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 10-19-140-1TD-1INT.

Penn Hills 21, Upper St. Clair 14

Penn Hills 0 7 14 0 —21

Upper St. Clair 0 0 7 7 —14

PH: Amir Key 6 run (Charlie Rosemeyer kick)

PH: Jaden Dugger 35 pass from Julian Dugger (Rosemeyer kick)

PH: Jaden Dugger 12 pass from Julian Dugger (Rosemeyer kick)

USC: Ivory Travers 4 pass from Jamie Smith (Bennett Henderson kick)

USC: Ethan Hiester 21 pass from Jamie Smith (Henderson kick)

Passing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 10-12-145-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: PH, Jaden Dugger 4-113.

Pine-Richland 21, Gateway 7

Pine-Richland 7 14 0 0 —21

Gateway 7 0 0 0 —7

P-R: Gelly Bradford 74 pass from Cole Boyd (Joey Perry kick)

G: Dallas Harper 33 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Plaskon kick)

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 2 run (Perry kick)

P-R: Palmieri 2 run (Perry kick)

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Boyd 15-24-202-1TD-0INT. G, Brad Birch 21-35-270-1TD-2INT.

Ringgold 42, Uniontown 0

Ringgold 28 0 7 7 —42

Uniontown 0 0 0 0 —0

R: Landon Oslowski 8 run (Oslowski kick)

R: Evan Parsons 9 pass from Deondre Dotson (Oslowski kick)

R: Bobby Taylor blocked punt (Oslowski kick)

R: Oslowski 7 run (Oslowski kick)

R: Oslowski 10 run (Oslowski kick)

R: Maddox Sukel 5 run (Oslowski kick)

South Fayette 35, Latrobe 7

Latrobe 0 0 0 7 —7

South Fayette 8 17 10 0 —35

SF: Nate Deanes 30 run (Deanes run)

SF: Justin Caputo 46 field goal

SF: Ryan Kovatch 26 pass from Landon Lutz (Caputo kick)

SF: Kovatch 8 pass from Lutz (Caputo kick)

SF: safety

SF: Kovatch 8 pass from Lutz (Tyson Wright pass from Lutz)

L: Dominick Flenniken 22 run (Tanner Popella kick)

Rushing leaders: SF, Nate Deanes 17-105, TD.

Passing leaders: SF, Landon Lutz 15-24-160-3TD-0INT.

Steel Valley 42, Brentwood 6

Brentwood 0 6 0 0 —6

Steel Valley 14 14 7 7 —42

SV: Nijhay Burt 37 run (Dylan Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 61 run (Karstetter kick)

B: Tavian Miller 4 run (Lamarr Williams kick failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 42 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 23 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Cruce Brookins 1 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: JaSean Wright 39 punt return (Karstetter kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 9-197, 4 TDs.

Sto-Rox 65, Shady Side Academy 12

Sto-Rox 20 19 20 6 —65

Shady Side Academy 6 6 0 0 —12

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross 28 pass from Josh Jenkins (Adam Devine kick)

S-R: Zay Davis 65 punt return (kick failed)

S-R: Miller-Ross 19 pass from Jenkins (Devine kick)

SSA: Isaiah Grier 8 pass from Max Wickland (kick failed)

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 28 run (run failed)

SSA: Grier 62 pass from Wickland (kick failed)

S-R: Davis 50 pass from Jenkins (kick failed)

S-R: Miller-Ross 20 pass from Jenkins (Devine kick)

S-R: Pearson 21 run (Devine kick)

S-R: Taemar Hull 5 run (kick failed)

S-R: Davis 21 pass from Jenkins (Devine kick)

S-R: Miller-Ross 80 interception return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: S-R, Jaymar Pearson 6-126, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 9-20-204-5TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Zay Davis 4-116, 2 TDs.

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 206, Latrobe 214

Medalists: Alex Graham (N) 37

Section 3

Mars 195, Pine Richland 205

Class 2A

Section 7

Serra Catholic 235, Steel Valley 261

Medalists: Brendan Cooley (SC) 42

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Fox Chapel 163, Butler 178

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 36, Erin Drahnak (FC) 39

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Washington at Uniontown, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Derry at Leechburg, 2 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Mars, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Riverside, 12 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Charleroi, 2 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 11:30 a.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 12 p.m.

Neshannock at Slippery Rock, 10 a.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 1 p.m.

Plum at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Yough, 1:30 p.m.

South Park at Burrell, 10 a.m.

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 2:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Armstrong, 10 a.m.

Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 1 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Plum 4, Oakland Catholic 2

Class A

Section 2

Steel Valley 2, Seton LaSalle 1

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Sewickley Academy 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Allderdice, 1:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 12 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 12 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 11 a.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 11:30 a.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 1:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 11:30 a.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Plum, 11 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 12:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Valley, 10 a.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 10 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 11 a.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 12 p.m.

West Mifflin at East Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 1 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Neshannock, 11 a.m.

South Side at Riverside, 10 a.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 1 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 10 a.m.

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 10 a.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL singles tournament

Class 3A

At Bethel Park

Thursday’s results

First round

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Lauren Miko, Mars, 10-2. Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Amanda Koren, Moon, 10-4. Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Ellen Liu, Franklin Regional, 10-1. Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Jenna Beach, Norwin, 10-2. Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy, 10-1. Isabella Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, d. Maria Lounder, Moon, 11-10(6). Elana Sobol, Shady Side Academy d. Emily Wincko, North Allegheny, 10-1. Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Luisa Warnecke, Mt. Lebanon, 10-5.

Quarterfinals

Goman, Bethel Park, d. Walters, Latrobe, 10-2. Stief, Upper St. Clair, d. Shepard, Fox Chapel, 11-9. Wang, Peters Township, d. Liu-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 10-4. Bell, Latrobe, d. Sobol, Shady Side Academy, 10-2.

Semifinals

Gorman, Bethel Park, d. Stief, Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 6-0. Wang, Peters Township, d. Bell, Latrobe, 7-6(2), 6-1.

Championship

Gorman, Bethel Park, d. Wang, Peters Township, 6-1, 6-2.

Consolation

Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Bell, Latrobe, 6-4, 6-4

Class 2A

At North Allegheny

Thursday’s results

First round

Nicole Kempton, South Park bye; Madilyn Rimbey, Montour d. Rachel Schrock, Valley, 10-2. Eden Richey, Valley d. Hadley Kalson, Ellis School, 10-2. Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy d. Caroline Dynka, Burrell, 10-0. Emily Greb, Knoch d. Rebecca McIntosh, Ringgold, 10-0. Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Fiona Rubinho, Beaver, 10-0. Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 10-3. Ally Bauer, Knoch d. Lauryn Johnsen, Central Valley, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Kempton, South Park, d. Rimbey, Montour, 10-2. Close, Sewickley Academy, d. Richey, Valley, 10-0. Greb, Knoch, d. Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 10-0. Bauer, Knoch, d. DeSanzo, Beaver, 10-3.

Semifinals

Close, Sewickley Academy, d. Kempton, South Park, 7-6(2), 2-6, 6-3. Bauer, Knoch, d. Greb, Knoch, 6-2, 6-1.

Championship

Close, Sewickley Academy, d. Bauer, Knoch, 6-3, 6-3.

Consolation

Kempton, South Park d. Greb, Knoch, 6-2, 7-5

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.