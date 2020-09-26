High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 25, 2020
Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:38 AM
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 52, Hempfield 26
North Allegheny 35, Central Catholic 21
Seneca Valley 35, Norwin 3
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township 17, South Fayette 3
Class 4A
Big 8
McKeesport 10, Trinity 7
Thomas Jefferson 42, Belle Vernon 21
West Mifflin 27, Laurel Highlands 20
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong 34, Knoch 7
Hampton 28, Highlands 21
Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 28
Plum 49, Mars 21
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Freeport 34, Derry 14
North Catholic 35, East Allegheny 14
Valley 34, Deer Lakes 0
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 10
South Allegheny 41, Yough 9
South Park 41, Brownsville 6
Class 2A
Century
Charleroi 7, Waynesburg 6
McGuffey 42, Frazier 0
Washington 45, Chartiers-Houston 14
Midwestern
Beaver Falls 54, Ellwood City 26
Laurel 41, Riverside 13
Neshannock 56, Freedom 20
New Brighton 27, Mohawk 14
Class A
Big 7
OLSH 35, Fort Cherry 13
Rochester 29, Burgettstown 7
Shenango 68, Cornell 14
Union 34, Northgate 14
Eastern
Bishop Canevin 14, Greensburg Central Catholic 12
Clairton 66, Riverview 0
Jeannette 45, Imani Christian 0
Springdale 45, Leechburg 19
Tri-County South
California 49, Mapletown 18
Carmichaels 41, Bentworth 16
Jefferson-Morgan 22, Monessen 14
Nonconference
Aliquippa 73, Quaker Valley 0
Apollo-Ridge 56, Burrell 8
Avonworth 19, South Side 16
Blackhawk 38, Ambridge 7
Central Valley 49, New Castle 21
Chartiers Valley 39, Hopewell 12
Elizabeth Forward 42, Beth-Center 6
Franklin Regional 14, Bethel Park 0
Montour 19, Keystone Oaks 7
Moon 35 Fox Chapel 13
Penn-Trafford 56, Shaler 0
Ringgold 42, Uniontown 6
Serra Catholic 57, Carlynton 0
Steel Valley 14, Brentwood 12 (OT)
Sto-Rox 44, Shady Side Academy 42
Upper St. Clair 52, Latrobe 44
Woodland Hills 34, North Hills 7
Canon-McMillan at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Gateway at Pine-Richland, ppd.
District 8
City League
Allderdice 12, University Prep 6 (OT)
Westinghouse 20, Brashear 0
Friday’s summaries
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 52, Hempfield 26
Hempfield 7 6 7 6 —26
Mt. Lebanon 7 28 7 10 —52
H: Roman Pellis 56 pass from Christian Zilli (Ben Kissell kick)
M: Alex Tecza 3 run (Casey Sorsdal kick)
M: Eli Heidenreich 23 pass from Joey Daniels (Sorsdal kick)
M: Tecza 75 run (Sorsdal kick)
M: Jacob Munoz 6 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)
H: Ian Tuffs 21 pass from Zilli (kick failed)
M: Heidenreich 34 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)
M: Tecza 51 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)
H: Pellis 51 pass from Zilli (Tyler Martin kick)
M: Matt Wertz 31 pass from Heidenreich (Noah Bhuta kick)
M: Bhuta 37 field goal
H: Mario Perkins 7 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: M, Alex Tecza 9-157, 2 TDs; Maurice Plummer 13-109.
Passing leaders: H, Christian Zilli 14-20-259-3TD-1INT; Jake Phillips 9-12-103-0TD-0INT. M, Joey Daniels 9-12-169-4TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: H, Roman Pellis 6-166, 2 TDs; Ian Tuffs 7-125, TD.
North Allegheny 35, Central Catholic 21
North Allegheny 14 0 14 7 —35
Central Catholic 7 0 0 14 —21
NA: J.R. Burton 9 run (Brandon Persad kick)
CC: Brandon Jackson 93 kickoff return (Matthew Schearer kick)
NA: Ben Withrow 0 fumble recovery (Persad kick)
NA: Khalil Dinkins 4 run (Persad kick)
NA: Khalil Dinkins 40 interception return (Persad kick)
CC: Adam Obrin 4 run (Schearer kick)
NA: Brady Leczo 2 run (Persad kick)
CC: Eddy Tillman 1 run (Schearer kick)
Rushing leaders: NA, J.R. Burton 13-108, TD.
Passing leaders: CC, Adam Obrin 8-11-129-0TD-1INT.
Seneca Valley 35, Norwin 3
Norwin 0 3 0 0 —3
Seneca Valley 0 14 14 7 —35
SV: Ethan West 49 run (Adam Davies kick)
N: Joey Castle 25 field goal
SV: West 8 run (Davies kick)
SV: West 28 run (Davies kick)
SV: Nolan Dworek 8 run (Davies kick)
SV: Dworek 30 run (Davies kick)
Rushing leaders: N, Dominic Barca 10-137. SV, Ethan West 25-225; Nolan Dworek 14-100.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township 17, South Fayette 3
South Fayette 0 0 3 0 —3
Peters Township 3 7 7 0 —17
PT: Andrew Massucci 28 field goal
PT: Corban Hondru 2 run (Massucci kick)
PT: Donovan McMillon 95 kickoff return (Massucci kick)
SF: Justin Caputo 21 field goal
Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 23-41-266-0TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: SF, Charley Rossi 8-147.
Nonconference
Franklin Regional 14, Bethel Park 0
Franklin Regional 7 7 0 0 —14
Bethel Park 0 0 0 0 —0
FR: Brandon Zanotto 2 run (Caden Smith kick)
FR: Smith 25 interception return (Smith kick)
Passing leaders: BP, Jason Nuttridge 9-19-105-0TD-2INT.
Moon 35, Fox Chapel 13
Fox Chapel 0 6 0 7 —13
Moon 7 7 7 14 —35
M: Jeff Roberts 7 run (Jacob Weiland kick)
FC: Khilee Patterson 11 pass from Justin Rice (kick failed)
M: Jeremiah Dean 2 run (Weiland kick)
M: Dean 11 run (Weiland kick)
M: Roberts 8 run (Weiland kick)
M: Josh Bladel 31 fumble return (Weiland kick)
FC: Lorenzo Jenkins 18 pass from Collin Dietz (Mike Tarasi kick)
Rushing leaders: M, Jeremiah Dean 6-105, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: FC, Justin Rice 20-39-272-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: FC, Lorenzo Jenkins 6-115, TD; Khilee Patterson 8-106, TD.
Penn-Trafford 56, Shaler 0
Shaler 0 0 0 0 —0
Penn-Trafford 35 14 7 0 —56
P-T: Cade Yacamelli 89 kickoff return (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Yacamelli 3 run (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Josh Huffman 25 interception return (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Yacamelli 20 run (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Brad Ford 55 pass from Ethan Carr (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Jack Jollie 27 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Yacamelli 43 run (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Ian Demeri 50 run (Trevor Wilson kick)
Passing leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 7-7-147-2TD-0INT.
Upper St. Clair 52, Latrobe 45
Upper St. Clair 8 21 17 6 —52
Latrobe 10 13 0 22 —45
L: John McHenry 38 field goal
L: Nate Stemmerich 2 run (McHenry kick)
USC: Jamaal Brown 44 run (Robbie Henricks pass from Will Engel)
USC: Ethan Hiester 11 run (Danny Martin kick)
L: Dylan Gustafson 1 run (McHenry kick)
USC: Hiester 48 run (Martin kick)
USC: Brown 10 pass from Ethan Dahlem (Martin kick)
L: Gustafson 52 pass from Landan Carns (McHenry kick failed)
USC: Abelardo Sobarzo 31 field goal
USC: Brown 49 run (Martin kick)
USC: Brown 60 run (Martin kick)
L: Tucker Knupp 30 pass from Carns (McHenry kick)
L: Gustafson 49 pass from Carns (McHenry kick)
USC: Hiester 15 run (Martin kick failed)
L: Knupp 30 pass from Carns (Kyle Brewer kick)
Rushing leaders: USC, Jamaal Brown 5-155, 3 TDs; Ethan Dahlem 15-147; Ethan Hiester 18-138, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 11-18-118-1TD-1INT. L, Landan Carns 20-35-384-4TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: L, Dylan Gustafson 3-136, 2 TDs; Tucker Knupp 7-125, 2 TDs.
Woodland Hills 34, North Hills 7
Woodland Hills 8 14 6 6 —34
North Hills 7 0 0 0 —7
WH: Gavin Yarbough 44 pass from Deontae Williams (Taelen Brooks run)
NH: Robert Dickerson 39 pass from Jayden Smith (Damon Mickail kick)
WH: Brooks 3 run (Armani Bailey pass from Williams)
WH: T’Rek Scipio 7 pass from Williams (run failed)
WH: Bailey interception return (run failed)
WH: Scipio 31 pass from Williams (pass failed)
Passing leaders: WH, Deontae Williams 12-19-154-3TD-0INT.
Class 4A
Big 8
McKeesport 10, Trinity 7
Trinity 7 0 0 0 —7
McKeesport 0 0 7 3 —10
T: Micah Finley 13 run (Luke Lacock kick)
M: Devontae Hampton 46 pass from Terrance Glenn (Milton Campos kick)
M: Campos 22 field goal
Thomas Jefferson 42, Belle Vernon 21
Belle Vernon 14 7 0 0 —21
Thomas Jefferson 14 7 14 7 —42
BV: Devin Whitlock 2 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)
TJ: Ian Hansen 34 pass from Jake Pugh (Andrew Graham kick)
BV: Quinton Martin 60 pass from Whitlock (Tommy Kovatch kick)
TJ: Pugh 1 run (Graham kick)
TJ: Rex Miller 13 pass from Pugh (Jack Sella kick)
BV: Tanner Steeber 9 pass from Whitlock (Tommy Kovatch kick)
TJ: Pugh 1 run (Graham kick)
TJ: Preston Zandier 21 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)
TJ: Pugh 1 run (Graham kick)
Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 19-128, TD. TJ, DeRon VanBibber 32-161.
Passing leaders: TJ, Jake Pugh 14-24-213-3TD-1INT.
West Mifflin 27, Laurel Highlands 20
Laurel Highlands 0 14 6 0 —20
West Mifflin 7 7 13 0 —27
WM: Nahki Johnson 39 pass from Tayshawn McMillan (Nick Kosuda kick)
LH: Rodney Gallagher 2 pass from Joe Chambers (Harry Radcliffe kick)
LH: Gallagher 82 pass from Chambers (Radcliffe )
WM: Tyrell Ogletree 15 run (Kosuda kick)
LH: Demonte Kiss 36 interception return (kick failed)
WM: Andre Spencer 81 pass from McMillan (Kosuda kick)
WM: Chance Edwards 42 interception return (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: WM, Tyrell Ogletree 29-133, TD.
Passing leaders: WM, Tayshawn McMillan 5-8-141-2TD-3INT.
Greater Allegheny
Hampton 28, Highlands 21
Highlands 7 7 7 0 —21
Hampton 14 0 7 7 —28
H: Elijah Coleman 10 pass from Chandler Thimons (D.J. Loveland kick)
H: Jake Premick 6 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)
H: Gage Galuska fumble recovery (DeMatteo kick)
H: Wahkeem Roman fumble recovery (Loveland kick)
H: Premick 3 run (DeMatteo kick)
H: Brock White 7 pass from Chandler Thimons (Loveland kick)
H: Benny Haselrig 22 pass from DeMatteo (DeMatteo kick)
Rushing leaders: H, Jake Premick 30-151, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 11-20-171-2TD-0INT.
Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 28
Greensburg Salem 14 0 7 7 —28
Indiana 8 21 13 14 —56
I: Devin Flint 1 run (Flint run)
GS: Ahkeem White 66 pass from Hayden Teska (Wyatt Ramer kick)
GS: Alex Briggs 10 run (Ramer kick)
I: Flint 1 run (Josh Glaser kick)
I: Flint 32 run (Glaser kick)
I: Flint 1 run (Glaser kick)
I: Zach Herrington 65 run (Glaser kick failed)
I: Flint 1 run (Glaser kick)
GS: Briggs 20 run (Ramer kick)
I: Josiah Johnson 8 run (Glaser kick)
GS: Donovin Waller 41 pass from Teska (Ramer kick)
I: Korbin Wilson 11 run (Glaser kick)
Rushing leaders: GS, Alex Briggs 20-118, 2 TDs. I, Zach Herrington 26-248, TD; Devin Flint 30-174, 5 TDs.
Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 13-23-256-2TD-0INT.
Plum 49, Mars 21
Plum 7 14 14 14 —49
Mars 7 6 0 8 —21
M: Teddy Ruffner 1 run (Eli Wright kick)
P: Preston Sunday 3 run (Reed Martin kick)
M: Teddy Ruffner 2 run (kick failed)
P: Martin 7 pass from Ryan Hubner (Martin kick)
P: Martin 10 pass from Hubner (Martin kick)
P: Max Matolcsy 20 pass from Hubner (Martin kick)
P: Eryck Moore 7 run (Martin kick)
M: Teddy Ruffner 4 run (Anthony Vargo pass from Quinn Fuller)
P: Hubner 31 run (Martin kick)
P: Bill Guzzi 10 run (Martin kick)
Nonconference
Ringgold 48, Uniontown 6
Uniontown 6 0 0 0 —6
Ringgold 28 7 7 6 —48
R: John Polefko 62 run (Clayton Rosensteel kick)
R: Polefko 3 run (Rosensteel kick)
R: Braydon Fine 46 run (Rosensteel kick)
U: Devin George 74 run (kick failed)
R: Polefko 68 run (Rosensteel kick)
R: Tanner Smith 64 pass from Wyatt Nicklow (Rosensteel kick)
R: Polefko 7 run (Rosensteel kick)
R: Landon Oslowski 6 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: R, John Polefko 10-167, 4 TDs.
Chartiers Valley 39, Hopewell 19
Chartiers Valley 13 0 11 15 —39
Hopewell 0 6 6 7 —19
CV: Anthony Mackey 1 run (Jacob Salsberry kick)
CV: Abe Ibrahim 23 pass from Anthony Collura (kick failed)
H: Micah Kimbrough 71 run (kick failed)
CV: safety
CV: Jason Bui 24 pass from Mackey (Salsberry kick)
H: Jamar Jeter 52 pass from Kimbrough (pass failed)
CV: safety
CV: Bui 18 pass from Mackey (Sam Pocci pass from Mackey)
CV: Joey McCabe 4 run (Salsberry kick)
H: Tanner Dobbins 53 run (Lawrence Kasanzale kick)
Montour 19, Keystone Oaks 7
Montour 0 6 13 0 —19
Keystone Oaks 0 7 0 0 —7
KO: Mark Hutchin 51 pass from Logan Shrubb (Greg Wagner kick)
M: Vance Arrington 9 pass from Luke Persinger (kick failed)
M: Gannon Kadlecik 32 run (pass failed)
M: Kadlecik 48 run (James Haseleu kick)
Rushing leaders: M, Gannon Kadlecik 11-138, 2 TDs.
Aliquippa 73, Quaker Valley 0
Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0
Aliquippa 27 30 16 0 —73
A: Vernon Redd 13 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)
A: Vaughn Morris 1 run (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Redd 3 run (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Morris 1 run (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Karl McBride 1 run (Redd run)
A: Antonyo Anderson 60 kickoff return (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Antonyo Anderson 34 pass from Morris (Morris run)
A: Antonyo Anderson 30 fumble return (Gyadumantey kick)
A: Quaylon Darby 2 run (Jason McBride run)
A: Cameron Lindsey 59 run (Denel Dawkins run)
Blackhawk 38, Ambridge 7
Ambridge 0 0 0 7 —7
Blackhawk 6 18 7 7 —38
B: Carson Davidson 6 run (kick failed)
B: Tyler Dietterich 1 run (Davidson pass failed)
B: Davidson 39 run (Davidson pass failed)
B: Logan Calior 7 run (kick failed)
B: Zach Ours 15 run (kick)
B: Grant Wissner 8 run (kick)
A: Auston Ludovici 29 pass from Rich Morrell (Tyler Simms kick)
Passing leaders: B, Carson Davidson 11-18-178-0TD-0INT.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Freeport 34, Derry 14
Freeport 6 14 7 7 —34
Derry 0 14 0 0 —14
F: Ben Lane 17 run (Parker Lucas kick failed)
F: Lane 8 run (Lucas kick)
D: Matt McDowell 29 pass from Nick Detore (Chance White kick)
D: Hunter Wack 20 pass from McDowell (White kick)
F: Vinnie Clark 48 pass from Lane (Lucas kick)
F: Lane 95 kickoff return (Lucas kick)
F: Lane 2 run (Lucas kick)
Rushing leaders: F, Ben Lane 26-114, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: F, Ben Lane 13-22-229-1TD-0INT. D, Nick Detore 8-17-108-2TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: F, Vinnie Clark 4-112, TD.
North Catholic 35, East Allegheny 14
North Catholic 14 7 6 8 —35
East Allegheny 7 0 7 0 —14
North Catholic: Kyle Tipinski 37 run (Ethan Marsico kick)
North Catholic: Nick Maher 30 interception return (Marsico kick)
EA: Praishaun Gainer 85 kickoff return (Matt Armenio kick)
North Catholic: Tyler Maziarac 25 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Masico kick)
EA: Kiyon Delts 16 pass from Mike Cahill (Armenio kick)
North Catholic: Prentice 3 run (Marsico kick failed)
North Catholic: Tipinski 7 run (Tipinski run)
Passing leaders: , Joey Prentice 13-19-101-1TD-0INT.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 10
Mt. Pleasant 0 6 7 0 —13
Southmoreland 0 3 0 7 —10
S: Andrew Rodriguez 32 field goal
M: Donavin Bair 35 pass from Asher O’Connor (kick failed)
M: O’Connor 25 run (Robbie Labuda kick)
S: Zach Cernuto 1 run (Rodriguez kick)
Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 12-18-139-0TD-0INT.
South Allegheny 41, Yough 9
South Allegheny 14 19 8 0 —41
Yough 0 7 2 0 —9
SA: Eric Wehrer 7 run (Gavin Cleary kick)
SA: Antonio Epps 1 run (Cleary kick)
SA: Epps 2 run (Cleary kick)
SA: Epps 43 run (kick failed)
Y: Terek Crosby 71 kickoff return (Hannah Biros kick)
SA: Epps 42 pass from Wehrer (pass failed)
Y: safety
SA: Kavan Markwood 1 run (Epps pass from Jett Jones)
Rushing leaders: SA, Antonio Epps 19-166, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: SA, Eric Wehrer 5-11-100-1TD-0INT.
South Park 41, Brownsville 6
South Park 14 0 20 7 —41
Brownsville 6 0 0 0 —6
SP: Nate May 1 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
SP: Harper Conroy 7 run (Mikelonis kick)
B: Josh Bass 80 run (kick failed)
SP: Adam Johnson 57 run (kick failed)
SP: Luke Smith 22 pass from Conroy (Mikelonis kick)
SP: Johnson 52 punt return (Mikelonis kick)
SP: Sean Saunders 16 run (Mikelonis kick)
Rushing leaders: SP, Adam Johnson 19-113, TD.
Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 8-15-138-1TD-0INT.
Nonconference
Apollo-Ridge 56, Burrell 8
Burrell 0 0 0 8 —8
Apollo-Ridge 14 14 14 14 —56
A-R: Landon Harmon 19 run (Gavin Cole kick)
A-R: Klay Fitzroy 57 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)
A-R: Fitzroy 9 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)
A-R: Nick Curci 8 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)
A-R: Keighton Reese 11 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)
A-R: Fitzroy 41 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)
B: Caden DiCaprio 44 run (Justin Ulizio pass from Alex Arledge)
A-R: Karter Schrock 15 run (Gavin Cole kick)
A-R: Alex Wurmb 30 interception return (Gavin Cole kick)
Passing leaders: B, Alex Arledge 13-32-168-0TD-2INT. A-R, Jake Fello 16-25-293-5TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: B, AJ Corrado 9-158. A-R, Klay Fitzroy 10-200, 3 TDs.
Avonworth 19, South Side 16
Avonworth 0 12 7 0 —19
South Side 6 3 7 0 —16
SSB: Cam Knox 27 run (Noah Prince kick failed)
A: Ian Syam 1 run (kick failed)
SSB: Prince 31 field goal
A: Peyton Faulkner 24 pass from Nathan Harper (kick failed)
SSB: Donald Jodikinos 9 run (Prince run)
A: Gus Newhouse-Godine 11 pass from Nathan Harper (Hunter Blackson kick)
Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 25-146, TD. SSB, Cam Knox 18-109, TD.
Passing leaders: A, Nathan Harper 6-12-101-2TD-1INT. SSB, Aden Almashy 10-14-106-0TD-0INT.
Elizabeth Forward 42, Beth-Center 6
Elizabeth Forward 7 7 21 7 —42
Beth-Center 0 0 0 6 —6
EF: Zach Boyd 20 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick)
EF: Chase Whatton 14 pass from Lewis (Smith kick)
EF: DaVontay Brownfield 4 run (Smith kick)
EF: Nico Mrvos 4 pass from Lewis (Smith kick)
EF: Vernon Settles 4 pass from Lewis (Smith kick)
EF: Brownfield 2 run (Smith kick)
B-C: Ethan Varesko 32 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: EF, DaVontay Brownfield 19-162, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: EF, Evan Lewis 13-17-216-4TD-1INT.
Central Valley 49, New Castle 21
Central Valley 0 21 21 7 —49
New Castle 7 0 7 7 —21
NC: Chris Hood 1 run (Donny Cade kick)
CV: Stephon Hall 13 run (Ben Walmsley kick)
CV: Hall 11 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)
CV: Landon Alexander 16 run (DeSantis kick)
NC: Malachi Sherman 11 run (Cade kick)
CV: Justin Thompson 6 pass from Ameer Dudley (Walmsley kick)
CV: Jayvin Thompson 31 pass from Dudley (DeSantis kick)
CV: Amarian Saunders 9 run (Walmsley kick)
NC: Cade 14 pass from Mike Wells (Cade kick)
Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 18-181, TD. NC, Malachi Sherman 14-113.
Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 9-20-108-1TD-0INT.
Class 2A
Century
Charleroi 7, Waynesburg 6
Charleroi 0 0 7 0 —7
Waynesburg 0 0 6 0 —6
W: Breydon Woods 87 run (kick failed)
C: Nikko Pellegrini 10 run (Sam Iacovangelo kick)
Rushing leaders: W, Breydon Woods 17-109, TD.
McGuffey 42, Frazier 0
Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0
McGuffey 7 14 21 0 —42
M: McKinley Whipkey 35 run (Nate Witkowski kick)
M: Jared Johnson 10 run (Witkowski kick)
M: Jeremiah Johnson 2 run (Witkowski kick)
M: Kyle Brookman 10 run (Witkowski kick)
M: Whipkey 21 run (Witkowski kick)
M: Kyle Brookman 13 run (Witkowski kick)
Washington 45, Chartiers-Houston 14
Washington 14 17 14 0 —45
Chartiers-Houston 7 7 0 0 —14
W: Amari Miller 2 run
C-H: Colton Craig 36 pass from Terry Fetsko (kick)
W: Miller 10 run (kick)
C-H: Jimmy Sadler 69 kickoff return (kick)
W: Davoun Fuse 4 run (kick)
W: safety
W: Fuse 78 punt return (run)
W: Miller 44 run (kick)
Rushing leaders: W, Amari Miller 21-257, 3 TDs.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls 54, Ellwood City 26
Beaver Falls 18 22 8 6 —54
Ellwood City 0 13 0 13 —26
BF: Shileak Livingston 55 run (run failed)
BF: Tyler Jones 32 run (run failed)
BF: Josh Hough 77 run (pass failed)
BF: Livingston 4 run (Hough run)
EC: Rodney Grymes 15 run (R.J. Wilson kick)
BF: Hough 82 run (pass failed)
BF: Livingston 64 run (Hough run)
EC: Zach Gatto 2 pass from Ryan Gibbons (kick failed)
BF: Hough 82 run (Jones run)
EC: Aaron Hobel 13 pass from Gibbons (R.J. Wilson kick)
BF: Jones 71 run (pass failed)
EC: Gatto 6 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: BF, Josh Hough 4-243, 3 TDs; Shileak Livingston 4-130, 3 TDs; Tyler Jones 3-111, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: EC, Ryan Gibbons 10-17-129-2TD-0INT.
Neshannock 54, Freedom 20
Neshannock 7 13 20 14 —54
Freedom 0 7 7 6 —20
N: Cam’Ron Owens 78 punt return (Carter DeVivo kick)
N: Kurt Sommerfeld 1 run (DeVivo kick failed)
F: Reiker Welling 5 pass from Cole Beck (Garrett Paxton kick)
N: Spencer Perry 15 pass from Sommerfeld (DeVivo kick)
F: Welling 73 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)
N: Owens 47 run (DeVivo kick failed)
N: Owens 43 run (DeVivo kick)
N: Owens 11 run (DeVivo kick)
N: Chris Petronelis 4 run (DeVivo kick)
F: Welling 33 pass from Beck (Paxton kick failed)
N: Petronelis 1 run (DeVivo kick)
Passing leaders: N, Kurt Sommerfeld 14-22-149-1TD-1INT. F, Cole Beck 12-27-174-3TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: F, Reiker Welling 5-119, 3 TDs.
New Brighton 27, Mohawk 14
New Brighton 6 14 7 0 —27
Mohawk 0 7 0 7 —14
N: Nya Greene 9 run (kick failed)
N: Kei’Ondre Abercrombie 1 run (Chase Yopp kick)
M: Ethan Fritzley 43 pass from John Voss (Josh Wilkins kick)
N: Greene 22 pass from Gabe Haddox (Yopp kick)
N: Greene 30 pass from Haddox (Yopp kick)
M: Vincent Argiro 1 run (Wilkins kick)
Rushing leaders: N, Nya Greene 17-104, TD.
Passing leaders: M, John Voss 16-27-221-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: M, Jordan Mollenkopf 6-110.
Nonconference
Serra Catholic 57, Carlynton 0
Carlynton 0 0 0 0 —0
Serra Catholic 20 23 7 7 —57
SC: Max Rocco 6 run (Joe Folino kick)
SC: Machai Brooks 16 run (Folino kick)
SC: Brooks 4 run (kick failed)
SC: Brooks 59 run (Folino kick)
SC: safety
SC: Pharoh Fisher 20 pass from Rocco (Folino kick)
SC: Jayvon Holt 77 punt return (Folino kick)
SC: Terrell Booth 34 pass from Rocco (Folino kick)
SC: Paul Pearson 33 run (Folino kick)
Rushing leaders: SC, Machai Brooks 9-153, 3 TDs.
Steel Valley 14, Brentwood 12 (OT)
Steel Valley 0 0 0 6 8 — 14
Brentwood 6 0 0 0 6 — 12
B: Aiden Wardzinski 14 run (Jack Wisenauer kick failed)
SV: NiJhay Burt 3 run (NiJhay Burt run failed)
B: Jase Keib 10 run (Wisenauer kick failed)
SV: NiJhay Burt 10 run (NiJhay Burt run)
Rushing leaders: SV, NiJhay Burt 21-194, 2 TDs. B, Aiden Wardzinski 24-155, TD.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester 29, Burgettstown 7
Rochester 0 6 8 15 —29
Burgettstown 0 7 0 0 —7
B: Shane Kemper 3 run (Alexander Mitko kick)
R: Denny Robinson 21 pass from Parker Lyons (kick failed)
R: Rashawn Reid 4 run from Sal Laure (Lyons pass)
R: Reid 12 run from Robinson (Lyons pass)
R: Robinson 29 run (J.D. Azulay kick)
Rushing leaders: R, Rashawn Reid 16-100, 2 TDs.
Union 34, Northgate 14
Northgate 0 0 6 8 —14
Union 6 16 6 6 —34
U: Ron Holmes 60 pass from Tyler Staub (pass failed)
U: Jackson Clark 23 run (Staub pass from Anthony Nealy)
U: Jackson Clark 47 pass from Staub (Jackson Clark run)
N: Lewis Clark 25 pass from Davonte Christe (run failed)
U: Jackson Clark 5 run (pass failed)
U: Nealy 25 pass from Staub (kick failed)
N: Justin Purdue 25 pass from Christe (Christe pass from Jacian Sustaya)
Passing leaders: N, Davonte Christe 8-24-145-2TD-2INT. U, Tyler Staub 19-31-287-3TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: U, Ron Holmes 8-143, TD.
Eastern
Clairton 66, Riverview 0
Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0
Clairton 26 28 12 0 —66
C: Dontae Sanders 8 run (Christian Jenko kick)
C: Brooklyn Cannon 54 pass from Jonte Sanders (Jenko kick failed)
C: Dontae Sanders 14 run (Jenko kick)
C: Cannon 53 pass from Jonte Sanders (Jenko kick failed)
C: Dontae Sanders 22 run (Jenko kick failed)
C: Isaiah Berry 46 run (Jenko kick)
C: Dontae Sanders 14 punt return (Jenko kick)
C: Cannon 31 pass from Jonte Sanders (Jonte Sanders run)
C: Capone Jones 3 run (run failed)
C: Jones 50 interception return (run failed)
Passing leaders: C, Jonte Sanders 6-7-194-3TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: C, Brooklyn Cannon 3-138, 3 TDs.
Jeannette 45, Imani Christian 0
Imani Christian 0 0 0 0 —0
Jeannette 26 13 0 6 —45
J: Kaelan Piscar 10 blocked punt return (kick failed)
J: Roberto Smith Jr. 50 run (run failed)
J: Jaydin Canady 1 interception return (pass failed)
J: Smith Jr. 2 run (Piscar pass from Brad Birch)
J: Smith Jr. 1 run (kick failed)
J: Piscar 38 pass from Brad Birch (Smith Jr. kick)
J: Louis Callaway 8 pass from Smith Jr. (kick failed)
Passing leaders: J, Brad Birch 9-17-111-1TD-1INT.
Springdale 45, Leechburg 19
Leechburg 6 0 6 7 —19
Springdale 7 10 7 21 —45
S: Logan Dexter 1 run (Matthew Haus kick)
L: Eli Rich 13 pass from Dylan Cook (Ryan Shaw kick failed)
S: Haus 25 field goal
S: Demitri Fritch 1 run (Haus kick)
S: Dexter 37 pass from Fritch (Haus kick)
L: Braylan Lovelace 72 run (Shaw kick failed)
S: Dexter 2 run (Haus kick)
S: John Utiss 64 pass from Fritch (Haus kick)
S: Cavin Kindler 23 run (Haus kick)
L: Thomas Burke 26 pass from Dylan Cook (Shaw kick)
Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 19-128, TD. S, Logan Dexter 13-129, 2 TDs; Cavin Kindler 9-116, TD.
Passing leaders: L, Dylan Cook 27-36-306-2TD-0INT. S, Demitri Fritch 7-10-216-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: S, Logan Dexter 5-113, TD; John Utiss 2-103, TD.
Tri-County South
California 49, Mapletown 18
California 12 30 7 0 —49
Mapletown 6 0 6 6 —18
M: Landan Stevenson 85 pass from Max Vanata (kick failed)
C: Damani Stafford 11 run (run failed)
C: Jaedan Zuzak 4 run (pass failed)
C: Zuzak 15 run (Stafford run)
C: Zuzak 43 run (Stafford run)
C: Addison Panepinto 1 run (Connor Vig kick)
C: Zuzak 22 run (Vig kick)
C: Zuzak 39 run (Vig kick)
M: Landan Stevenson 19 run (pass failed)
M: Landan Stevenson 39 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: C, Jaedan Zuzak 14-234, 5 TDs. M, Landan Stevenson 17-137, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: M, Max Vanata 4-5-119-1TD-0INT.
Carmichaels 41, Bentworth 16
Carmichaels 6 0 15 20 —41
Bentworth 0 7 9 0 —16
C: Tyler Richmond pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick failed)
B: Drew Petrisek 28 run (Trevor Richardson kick)
C: Bailey Jones 48 run (Carter run)
C: Bailey Jones 17 run (Christian Mori kick)
B: safety
B: Drew Petrisek 3 run (Richardson kick)
C: Bailey Jones 18 run (run failed)
C: Jacob Smith 85 pass from Carter (Christian Mori kick)
C: Hunter Voithofer 9 run (Christian Mori kick)
Rushing leaders: C, Bailey Jones 26-239, 3 TDs. B, Owen Petrisek 20-127, 2 TDs.
Jefferson-Morgan 22, Monessen 14
Monessen 0 0 8 6 —14
Jefferson-Morgan 8 8 0 6 —22
J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 4 run (Jonathan Wolfe run)
J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 9 run (Jonathan Wolfe run)
M: Jermere Majors 7 fumble return (Shane Swope run)
J-M: Colt Fowler 1 run (run failed)
M: Swope 20 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: J-M, Jonathan Wolfe 31-172, 2 TDs.
Nonconference
Shenango 68, Cornell 14
Shenango 14 28 20 6 —68
Cornell 0 7 0 7 —14
S: Reis Watkins 9 run (Aiden Johnston kick)
S: Watkins 29 run (Johnston kick)
S: Watkins 7 run (Johnston kick)
Cornell: Raequan Troutman 88 kickoff return (M.J Smith kick)
S: Watkins 50 run (Johnston kick)
S: Aaron Martin 1 run (Johnston kick)
S: Watkins 5 run (Johnston kick)
S: Martin 15 run (Johnston kick)
S: Watkins 1 run (Johnston kick)
S: Ramirez Williams 2 run (Johnston kick failed)
Cornell: Ameer Hibler 65 run (Troutman kick)
S: Williams 14 run (Johnston kick failed)
Rushing leaders: S, Reis Watkins 20-199, 6 TDs.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Northeast
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
District 10
Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Carrick at Perry, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 186, Norwin 210
Medalist: Kendall Vertes (PT), 41
Section 4
Central Catholic 182, Plum 248
Medalist: Rocco Salvitti (CC), 33
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 199, Kiski Area 224
Medalist: Adam Lauer (SSA), 36
Class 2A
Section 2
Southmoreland 209, Derry 224
Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D), 39
Friday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Southmoreland 209, Derry 224
Southmoreland: Ben Zimmerman 42, Clay Sipple 43, Austin Goehring 45, Max Sokol 47, Vinny Ledbetter 47
Derry: Hunter Jurica 39, Ryan Bushey 41, Antonio Hauser 43, Bryce Baum 43, Ashton Beighley 43
Girls
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Southmoreland 193, Geibel 196
Medalist: Claire Konieczny (G), 40
Soccer
Boys
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Allderdice 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 1:30 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 10 a.m.
Section 4
West Mifflin at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park at East Allegheny, 10 a.m.
Section 2
Derry at Shady Side Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at New Brighton, 10 a.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Carrick, 11 a.m.
Central Valley at Freedom, 12:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Elizabeth Forward, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands at Shaler, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 10 a.m.
Knoch at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
Mars at Baldwin, 12:30 p.m.
Norwin at Plum, 2:30 p.m.
Springdale at Brentwood, 10 a.m.
Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 1 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 2 p.m.
West Shamokin at Leechburg, 2 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 4
Eden Christian 4, Aquinas Academy 2
Ellis School 2, Winchester Thurston 1
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 12:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 12:45 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 2:30 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 1:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 2:30 p.m.
Section 3
Obama Academy at Brashear, 10 a.m.
Plum at Oakland Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 12:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Hopewell, 10 a.m.
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 10 a.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 10 a.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Yough, 10 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 10 a.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 11 a.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 1 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 11 a.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 10 a.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 10 a.m.
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.
Section 3
Neshannock at Mohawk, 10 a.m.
Riverside at South Side, 10 a.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 12 p.m.
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 12 p.m.
Nonsection
Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.
Tennis
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Singles playoffs
Class 3A
At North Allegheny
Championship
Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Elaine Qian, Pine-Richland, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5
Consolation
Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Kat Wang, Peters Township, inj. default
Class 2A
At North Allegheny
Championship
Laura Greb, Knoch d. Nicole Kempton, South Park, 6-1, 6-3
Consolation
Emily Greb, Knoch d. Anna Blum, Beaver Area, 6-3, 6-2
Team result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Oakland Catholic 5, Quaker Valley 1
Volleyball
Girls
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 11:30 a.m.
Section 5
Mars at Burrell, 11:30 a.m.
