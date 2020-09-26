High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 25, 2020

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 52, Hempfield 26

North Allegheny 35, Central Catholic 21

Seneca Valley 35, Norwin 3

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township 17, South Fayette 3

Class 4A

Big 8

McKeesport 10, Trinity 7

Thomas Jefferson 42, Belle Vernon 21

West Mifflin 27, Laurel Highlands 20

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 34, Knoch 7

Hampton 28, Highlands 21

Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 28

Plum 49, Mars 21

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Freeport 34, Derry 14

North Catholic 35, East Allegheny 14

Valley 34, Deer Lakes 0

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 10

South Allegheny 41, Yough 9

South Park 41, Brownsville 6

Class 2A

Century

Charleroi 7, Waynesburg 6

McGuffey 42, Frazier 0

Washington 45, Chartiers-Houston 14

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 54, Ellwood City 26

Laurel 41, Riverside 13

Neshannock 56, Freedom 20

New Brighton 27, Mohawk 14

Class A

Big 7

OLSH 35, Fort Cherry 13

Rochester 29, Burgettstown 7

Shenango 68, Cornell 14

Union 34, Northgate 14

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 14, Greensburg Central Catholic 12

Clairton 66, Riverview 0

Jeannette 45, Imani Christian 0

Springdale 45, Leechburg 19

Tri-County South

California 49, Mapletown 18

Carmichaels 41, Bentworth 16

Jefferson-Morgan 22, Monessen 14

Nonconference

Aliquippa 73, Quaker Valley 0

Apollo-Ridge 56, Burrell 8

Avonworth 19, South Side 16

Blackhawk 38, Ambridge 7

Central Valley 49, New Castle 21

Chartiers Valley 39, Hopewell 12

Elizabeth Forward 42, Beth-Center 6

Franklin Regional 14, Bethel Park 0

Montour 19, Keystone Oaks 7

Moon 35 Fox Chapel 13

Penn-Trafford 56, Shaler 0

Ringgold 42, Uniontown 6

Serra Catholic 57, Carlynton 0

Steel Valley 14, Brentwood 12 (OT)

Sto-Rox 44, Shady Side Academy 42

Upper St. Clair 52, Latrobe 44

Woodland Hills 34, North Hills 7

Canon-McMillan at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Gateway at Pine-Richland, ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 12, University Prep 6 (OT)

Westinghouse 20, Brashear 0

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 52, Hempfield 26

Hempfield 7 6 7 6 —26

Mt. Lebanon 7 28 7 10 —52

H: Roman Pellis 56 pass from Christian Zilli (Ben Kissell kick)

M: Alex Tecza 3 run (Casey Sorsdal kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 23 pass from Joey Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

M: Tecza 75 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Jacob Munoz 6 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

H: Ian Tuffs 21 pass from Zilli (kick failed)

M: Heidenreich 34 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

M: Tecza 51 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

H: Pellis 51 pass from Zilli (Tyler Martin kick)

M: Matt Wertz 31 pass from Heidenreich (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Bhuta 37 field goal

H: Mario Perkins 7 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Alex Tecza 9-157, 2 TDs; Maurice Plummer 13-109.

Passing leaders: H, Christian Zilli 14-20-259-3TD-1INT; Jake Phillips 9-12-103-0TD-0INT. M, Joey Daniels 9-12-169-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Roman Pellis 6-166, 2 TDs; Ian Tuffs 7-125, TD.

North Allegheny 35, Central Catholic 21

North Allegheny 14 0 14 7 —35

Central Catholic 7 0 0 14 —21

NA: J.R. Burton 9 run (Brandon Persad kick)

CC: Brandon Jackson 93 kickoff return (Matthew Schearer kick)

NA: Ben Withrow 0 fumble recovery (Persad kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 4 run (Persad kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 40 interception return (Persad kick)

CC: Adam Obrin 4 run (Schearer kick)

NA: Brady Leczo 2 run (Persad kick)

CC: Eddy Tillman 1 run (Schearer kick)

Rushing leaders: NA, J.R. Burton 13-108, TD.

Passing leaders: CC, Adam Obrin 8-11-129-0TD-1INT.

Seneca Valley 35, Norwin 3

Norwin 0 3 0 0 —3

Seneca Valley 0 14 14 7 —35

SV: Ethan West 49 run (Adam Davies kick)

N: Joey Castle 25 field goal

SV: West 8 run (Davies kick)

SV: West 28 run (Davies kick)

SV: Nolan Dworek 8 run (Davies kick)

SV: Dworek 30 run (Davies kick)

Rushing leaders: N, Dominic Barca 10-137. SV, Ethan West 25-225; Nolan Dworek 14-100.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township 17, South Fayette 3

South Fayette 0 0 3 0 —3

Peters Township 3 7 7 0 —17

PT: Andrew Massucci 28 field goal

PT: Corban Hondru 2 run (Massucci kick)

PT: Donovan McMillon 95 kickoff return (Massucci kick)

SF: Justin Caputo 21 field goal

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 23-41-266-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SF, Charley Rossi 8-147.

Nonconference

Franklin Regional 14, Bethel Park 0

Franklin Regional 7 7 0 0 —14

Bethel Park 0 0 0 0 —0

FR: Brandon Zanotto 2 run (Caden Smith kick)

FR: Smith 25 interception return (Smith kick)

Passing leaders: BP, Jason Nuttridge 9-19-105-0TD-2INT.

Moon 35, Fox Chapel 13

Fox Chapel 0 6 0 7 —13

Moon 7 7 7 14 —35

M: Jeff Roberts 7 run (Jacob Weiland kick)

FC: Khilee Patterson 11 pass from Justin Rice (kick failed)

M: Jeremiah Dean 2 run (Weiland kick)

M: Dean 11 run (Weiland kick)

M: Roberts 8 run (Weiland kick)

M: Josh Bladel 31 fumble return (Weiland kick)

FC: Lorenzo Jenkins 18 pass from Collin Dietz (Mike Tarasi kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Jeremiah Dean 6-105, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Justin Rice 20-39-272-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Lorenzo Jenkins 6-115, TD; Khilee Patterson 8-106, TD.

Penn-Trafford 56, Shaler 0

Shaler 0 0 0 0 —0

Penn-Trafford 35 14 7 0 —56

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 89 kickoff return (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 3 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Josh Huffman 25 interception return (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 20 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Brad Ford 55 pass from Ethan Carr (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Jack Jollie 27 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 43 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Ian Demeri 50 run (Trevor Wilson kick)

Passing leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 7-7-147-2TD-0INT.

Upper St. Clair 52, Latrobe 45

Upper St. Clair 8 21 17 6 —52

Latrobe 10 13 0 22 —45

L: John McHenry 38 field goal

L: Nate Stemmerich 2 run (McHenry kick)

USC: Jamaal Brown 44 run (Robbie Henricks pass from Will Engel)

USC: Ethan Hiester 11 run (Danny Martin kick)

L: Dylan Gustafson 1 run (McHenry kick)

USC: Hiester 48 run (Martin kick)

USC: Brown 10 pass from Ethan Dahlem (Martin kick)

L: Gustafson 52 pass from Landan Carns (McHenry kick failed)

USC: Abelardo Sobarzo 31 field goal

USC: Brown 49 run (Martin kick)

USC: Brown 60 run (Martin kick)

L: Tucker Knupp 30 pass from Carns (McHenry kick)

L: Gustafson 49 pass from Carns (McHenry kick)

USC: Hiester 15 run (Martin kick failed)

L: Knupp 30 pass from Carns (Kyle Brewer kick)

Rushing leaders: USC, Jamaal Brown 5-155, 3 TDs; Ethan Dahlem 15-147; Ethan Hiester 18-138, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 11-18-118-1TD-1INT. L, Landan Carns 20-35-384-4TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: L, Dylan Gustafson 3-136, 2 TDs; Tucker Knupp 7-125, 2 TDs.

Woodland Hills 34, North Hills 7

Woodland Hills 8 14 6 6 —34

North Hills 7 0 0 0 —7

WH: Gavin Yarbough 44 pass from Deontae Williams (Taelen Brooks run)

NH: Robert Dickerson 39 pass from Jayden Smith (Damon Mickail kick)

WH: Brooks 3 run (Armani Bailey pass from Williams)

WH: T’Rek Scipio 7 pass from Williams (run failed)

WH: Bailey interception return (run failed)

WH: Scipio 31 pass from Williams (pass failed)

Passing leaders: WH, Deontae Williams 12-19-154-3TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

McKeesport 10, Trinity 7

Trinity 7 0 0 0 —7

McKeesport 0 0 7 3 —10

T: Micah Finley 13 run (Luke Lacock kick)

M: Devontae Hampton 46 pass from Terrance Glenn (Milton Campos kick)

M: Campos 22 field goal

Thomas Jefferson 42, Belle Vernon 21

Belle Vernon 14 7 0 0 —21

Thomas Jefferson 14 7 14 7 —42

BV: Devin Whitlock 2 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

TJ: Ian Hansen 34 pass from Jake Pugh (Andrew Graham kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 60 pass from Whitlock (Tommy Kovatch kick)

TJ: Pugh 1 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Rex Miller 13 pass from Pugh (Jack Sella kick)

BV: Tanner Steeber 9 pass from Whitlock (Tommy Kovatch kick)

TJ: Pugh 1 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Preston Zandier 21 pass from Pugh (Sella kick)

TJ: Pugh 1 run (Graham kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 19-128, TD. TJ, DeRon VanBibber 32-161.

Passing leaders: TJ, Jake Pugh 14-24-213-3TD-1INT.

West Mifflin 27, Laurel Highlands 20

Laurel Highlands 0 14 6 0 —20

West Mifflin 7 7 13 0 —27

WM: Nahki Johnson 39 pass from Tayshawn McMillan (Nick Kosuda kick)

LH: Rodney Gallagher 2 pass from Joe Chambers (Harry Radcliffe kick)

LH: Gallagher 82 pass from Chambers (Radcliffe )

WM: Tyrell Ogletree 15 run (Kosuda kick)

LH: Demonte Kiss 36 interception return (kick failed)

WM: Andre Spencer 81 pass from McMillan (Kosuda kick)

WM: Chance Edwards 42 interception return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: WM, Tyrell Ogletree 29-133, TD.

Passing leaders: WM, Tayshawn McMillan 5-8-141-2TD-3INT.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton 28, Highlands 21

Highlands 7 7 7 0 —21

Hampton 14 0 7 7 —28

H: Elijah Coleman 10 pass from Chandler Thimons (D.J. Loveland kick)

H: Jake Premick 6 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: Gage Galuska fumble recovery (DeMatteo kick)

H: Wahkeem Roman fumble recovery (Loveland kick)

H: Premick 3 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Brock White 7 pass from Chandler Thimons (Loveland kick)

H: Benny Haselrig 22 pass from DeMatteo (DeMatteo kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Jake Premick 30-151, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 11-20-171-2TD-0INT.

Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 28

Greensburg Salem 14 0 7 7 —28

Indiana 8 21 13 14 —56

I: Devin Flint 1 run (Flint run)

GS: Ahkeem White 66 pass from Hayden Teska (Wyatt Ramer kick)

GS: Alex Briggs 10 run (Ramer kick)

I: Flint 1 run (Josh Glaser kick)

I: Flint 32 run (Glaser kick)

I: Flint 1 run (Glaser kick)

I: Zach Herrington 65 run (Glaser kick failed)

I: Flint 1 run (Glaser kick)

GS: Briggs 20 run (Ramer kick)

I: Josiah Johnson 8 run (Glaser kick)

GS: Donovin Waller 41 pass from Teska (Ramer kick)

I: Korbin Wilson 11 run (Glaser kick)

Rushing leaders: GS, Alex Briggs 20-118, 2 TDs. I, Zach Herrington 26-248, TD; Devin Flint 30-174, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 13-23-256-2TD-0INT.

Plum 49, Mars 21

Plum 7 14 14 14 —49

Mars 7 6 0 8 —21

M: Teddy Ruffner 1 run (Eli Wright kick)

P: Preston Sunday 3 run (Reed Martin kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 2 run (kick failed)

P: Martin 7 pass from Ryan Hubner (Martin kick)

P: Martin 10 pass from Hubner (Martin kick)

P: Max Matolcsy 20 pass from Hubner (Martin kick)

P: Eryck Moore 7 run (Martin kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 4 run (Anthony Vargo pass from Quinn Fuller)

P: Hubner 31 run (Martin kick)

P: Bill Guzzi 10 run (Martin kick)

Nonconference

Ringgold 48, Uniontown 6

Uniontown 6 0 0 0 —6

Ringgold 28 7 7 6 —48

R: John Polefko 62 run (Clayton Rosensteel kick)

R: Polefko 3 run (Rosensteel kick)

R: Braydon Fine 46 run (Rosensteel kick)

U: Devin George 74 run (kick failed)

R: Polefko 68 run (Rosensteel kick)

R: Tanner Smith 64 pass from Wyatt Nicklow (Rosensteel kick)

R: Polefko 7 run (Rosensteel kick)

R: Landon Oslowski 6 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, John Polefko 10-167, 4 TDs.

Chartiers Valley 39, Hopewell 19

Chartiers Valley 13 0 11 15 —39

Hopewell 0 6 6 7 —19

CV: Anthony Mackey 1 run (Jacob Salsberry kick)

CV: Abe Ibrahim 23 pass from Anthony Collura (kick failed)

H: Micah Kimbrough 71 run (kick failed)

CV: safety

CV: Jason Bui 24 pass from Mackey (Salsberry kick)

H: Jamar Jeter 52 pass from Kimbrough (pass failed)

CV: safety

CV: Bui 18 pass from Mackey (Sam Pocci pass from Mackey)

CV: Joey McCabe 4 run (Salsberry kick)

H: Tanner Dobbins 53 run (Lawrence Kasanzale kick)

Montour 19, Keystone Oaks 7

Montour 0 6 13 0 —19

Keystone Oaks 0 7 0 0 —7

KO: Mark Hutchin 51 pass from Logan Shrubb (Greg Wagner kick)

M: Vance Arrington 9 pass from Luke Persinger (kick failed)

M: Gannon Kadlecik 32 run (pass failed)

M: Kadlecik 48 run (James Haseleu kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Gannon Kadlecik 11-138, 2 TDs.

Aliquippa 73, Quaker Valley 0

Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Aliquippa 27 30 16 0 —73

A: Vernon Redd 13 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

A: Vaughn Morris 1 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Redd 3 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Morris 1 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Karl McBride 1 run (Redd run)

A: Antonyo Anderson 60 kickoff return (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Antonyo Anderson 34 pass from Morris (Morris run)

A: Antonyo Anderson 30 fumble return (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Quaylon Darby 2 run (Jason McBride run)

A: Cameron Lindsey 59 run (Denel Dawkins run)

Blackhawk 38, Ambridge 7

Ambridge 0 0 0 7 —7

Blackhawk 6 18 7 7 —38

B: Carson Davidson 6 run (kick failed)

B: Tyler Dietterich 1 run (Davidson pass failed)

B: Davidson 39 run (Davidson pass failed)

B: Logan Calior 7 run (kick failed)

B: Zach Ours 15 run (kick)

B: Grant Wissner 8 run (kick)

A: Auston Ludovici 29 pass from Rich Morrell (Tyler Simms kick)

Passing leaders: B, Carson Davidson 11-18-178-0TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Freeport 34, Derry 14

Freeport 6 14 7 7 —34

Derry 0 14 0 0 —14

F: Ben Lane 17 run (Parker Lucas kick failed)

F: Lane 8 run (Lucas kick)

D: Matt McDowell 29 pass from Nick Detore (Chance White kick)

D: Hunter Wack 20 pass from McDowell (White kick)

F: Vinnie Clark 48 pass from Lane (Lucas kick)

F: Lane 95 kickoff return (Lucas kick)

F: Lane 2 run (Lucas kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Ben Lane 26-114, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: F, Ben Lane 13-22-229-1TD-0INT. D, Nick Detore 8-17-108-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Vinnie Clark 4-112, TD.

North Catholic 35, East Allegheny 14

North Catholic 14 7 6 8 —35

East Allegheny 7 0 7 0 —14

North Catholic: Kyle Tipinski 37 run (Ethan Marsico kick)

North Catholic: Nick Maher 30 interception return (Marsico kick)

EA: Praishaun Gainer 85 kickoff return (Matt Armenio kick)

North Catholic: Tyler Maziarac 25 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Masico kick)

EA: Kiyon Delts 16 pass from Mike Cahill (Armenio kick)

North Catholic: Prentice 3 run (Marsico kick failed)

North Catholic: Tipinski 7 run (Tipinski run)

Passing leaders: , Joey Prentice 13-19-101-1TD-0INT.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 10

Mt. Pleasant 0 6 7 0 —13

Southmoreland 0 3 0 7 —10

S: Andrew Rodriguez 32 field goal

M: Donavin Bair 35 pass from Asher O’Connor (kick failed)

M: O’Connor 25 run (Robbie Labuda kick)

S: Zach Cernuto 1 run (Rodriguez kick)

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 12-18-139-0TD-0INT.

South Allegheny 41, Yough 9

South Allegheny 14 19 8 0 —41

Yough 0 7 2 0 —9

SA: Eric Wehrer 7 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

SA: Antonio Epps 1 run (Cleary kick)

SA: Epps 2 run (Cleary kick)

SA: Epps 43 run (kick failed)

Y: Terek Crosby 71 kickoff return (Hannah Biros kick)

SA: Epps 42 pass from Wehrer (pass failed)

Y: safety

SA: Kavan Markwood 1 run (Epps pass from Jett Jones)

Rushing leaders: SA, Antonio Epps 19-166, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SA, Eric Wehrer 5-11-100-1TD-0INT.

South Park 41, Brownsville 6

South Park 14 0 20 7 —41

Brownsville 6 0 0 0 —6

SP: Nate May 1 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

SP: Harper Conroy 7 run (Mikelonis kick)

B: Josh Bass 80 run (kick failed)

SP: Adam Johnson 57 run (kick failed)

SP: Luke Smith 22 pass from Conroy (Mikelonis kick)

SP: Johnson 52 punt return (Mikelonis kick)

SP: Sean Saunders 16 run (Mikelonis kick)

Rushing leaders: SP, Adam Johnson 19-113, TD.

Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 8-15-138-1TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Apollo-Ridge 56, Burrell 8

Burrell 0 0 0 8 —8

Apollo-Ridge 14 14 14 14 —56

A-R: Landon Harmon 19 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Klay Fitzroy 57 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Fitzroy 9 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Nick Curci 8 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Keighton Reese 11 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Fitzroy 41 pass from Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

B: Caden DiCaprio 44 run (Justin Ulizio pass from Alex Arledge)

A-R: Karter Schrock 15 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Alex Wurmb 30 interception return (Gavin Cole kick)

Passing leaders: B, Alex Arledge 13-32-168-0TD-2INT. A-R, Jake Fello 16-25-293-5TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, AJ Corrado 9-158. A-R, Klay Fitzroy 10-200, 3 TDs.

Avonworth 19, South Side 16

Avonworth 0 12 7 0 —19

South Side 6 3 7 0 —16

SSB: Cam Knox 27 run (Noah Prince kick failed)

A: Ian Syam 1 run (kick failed)

SSB: Prince 31 field goal

A: Peyton Faulkner 24 pass from Nathan Harper (kick failed)

SSB: Donald Jodikinos 9 run (Prince run)

A: Gus Newhouse-Godine 11 pass from Nathan Harper (Hunter Blackson kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 25-146, TD. SSB, Cam Knox 18-109, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Nathan Harper 6-12-101-2TD-1INT. SSB, Aden Almashy 10-14-106-0TD-0INT.

Elizabeth Forward 42, Beth-Center 6

Elizabeth Forward 7 7 21 7 —42

Beth-Center 0 0 0 6 —6

EF: Zach Boyd 20 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Chase Whatton 14 pass from Lewis (Smith kick)

EF: DaVontay Brownfield 4 run (Smith kick)

EF: Nico Mrvos 4 pass from Lewis (Smith kick)

EF: Vernon Settles 4 pass from Lewis (Smith kick)

EF: Brownfield 2 run (Smith kick)

B-C: Ethan Varesko 32 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: EF, DaVontay Brownfield 19-162, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: EF, Evan Lewis 13-17-216-4TD-1INT.

Central Valley 49, New Castle 21

Central Valley 0 21 21 7 —49

New Castle 7 0 7 7 —21

NC: Chris Hood 1 run (Donny Cade kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 13 run (Ben Walmsley kick)

CV: Hall 11 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 16 run (DeSantis kick)

NC: Malachi Sherman 11 run (Cade kick)

CV: Justin Thompson 6 pass from Ameer Dudley (Walmsley kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 31 pass from Dudley (DeSantis kick)

CV: Amarian Saunders 9 run (Walmsley kick)

NC: Cade 14 pass from Mike Wells (Cade kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 18-181, TD. NC, Malachi Sherman 14-113.

Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 9-20-108-1TD-0INT.

Class 2A

Century

Charleroi 7, Waynesburg 6

Charleroi 0 0 7 0 —7

Waynesburg 0 0 6 0 —6

W: Breydon Woods 87 run (kick failed)

C: Nikko Pellegrini 10 run (Sam Iacovangelo kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Breydon Woods 17-109, TD.

McGuffey 42, Frazier 0

Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0

McGuffey 7 14 21 0 —42

M: McKinley Whipkey 35 run (Nate Witkowski kick)

M: Jared Johnson 10 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Jeremiah Johnson 2 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 10 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Whipkey 21 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 13 run (Witkowski kick)

Washington 45, Chartiers-Houston 14

Washington 14 17 14 0 —45

Chartiers-Houston 7 7 0 0 —14

W: Amari Miller 2 run

C-H: Colton Craig 36 pass from Terry Fetsko (kick)

W: Miller 10 run (kick)

C-H: Jimmy Sadler 69 kickoff return (kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 4 run (kick)

W: safety

W: Fuse 78 punt return (run)

W: Miller 44 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Amari Miller 21-257, 3 TDs.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 54, Ellwood City 26

Beaver Falls 18 22 8 6 —54

Ellwood City 0 13 0 13 —26

BF: Shileak Livingston 55 run (run failed)

BF: Tyler Jones 32 run (run failed)

BF: Josh Hough 77 run (pass failed)

BF: Livingston 4 run (Hough run)

EC: Rodney Grymes 15 run (R.J. Wilson kick)

BF: Hough 82 run (pass failed)

BF: Livingston 64 run (Hough run)

EC: Zach Gatto 2 pass from Ryan Gibbons (kick failed)

BF: Hough 82 run (Jones run)

EC: Aaron Hobel 13 pass from Gibbons (R.J. Wilson kick)

BF: Jones 71 run (pass failed)

EC: Gatto 6 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: BF, Josh Hough 4-243, 3 TDs; Shileak Livingston 4-130, 3 TDs; Tyler Jones 3-111, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: EC, Ryan Gibbons 10-17-129-2TD-0INT.

Neshannock 54, Freedom 20

Neshannock 7 13 20 14 —54

Freedom 0 7 7 6 —20

N: Cam’Ron Owens 78 punt return (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Kurt Sommerfeld 1 run (DeVivo kick failed)

F: Reiker Welling 5 pass from Cole Beck (Garrett Paxton kick)

N: Spencer Perry 15 pass from Sommerfeld (DeVivo kick)

F: Welling 73 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

N: Owens 47 run (DeVivo kick failed)

N: Owens 43 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Owens 11 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Chris Petronelis 4 run (DeVivo kick)

F: Welling 33 pass from Beck (Paxton kick failed)

N: Petronelis 1 run (DeVivo kick)

Passing leaders: N, Kurt Sommerfeld 14-22-149-1TD-1INT. F, Cole Beck 12-27-174-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Reiker Welling 5-119, 3 TDs.

New Brighton 27, Mohawk 14

New Brighton 6 14 7 0 —27

Mohawk 0 7 0 7 —14

N: Nya Greene 9 run (kick failed)

N: Kei’Ondre Abercrombie 1 run (Chase Yopp kick)

M: Ethan Fritzley 43 pass from John Voss (Josh Wilkins kick)

N: Greene 22 pass from Gabe Haddox (Yopp kick)

N: Greene 30 pass from Haddox (Yopp kick)

M: Vincent Argiro 1 run (Wilkins kick)

Rushing leaders: N, Nya Greene 17-104, TD.

Passing leaders: M, John Voss 16-27-221-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Jordan Mollenkopf 6-110.

Nonconference

Serra Catholic 57, Carlynton 0

Carlynton 0 0 0 0 —0

Serra Catholic 20 23 7 7 —57

SC: Max Rocco 6 run (Joe Folino kick)

SC: Machai Brooks 16 run (Folino kick)

SC: Brooks 4 run (kick failed)

SC: Brooks 59 run (Folino kick)

SC: safety

SC: Pharoh Fisher 20 pass from Rocco (Folino kick)

SC: Jayvon Holt 77 punt return (Folino kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 34 pass from Rocco (Folino kick)

SC: Paul Pearson 33 run (Folino kick)

Rushing leaders: SC, Machai Brooks 9-153, 3 TDs.

Steel Valley 14, Brentwood 12 (OT)

Steel Valley 0 0 0 6 8 — 14

Brentwood 6 0 0 0 6 — 12

B: Aiden Wardzinski 14 run (Jack Wisenauer kick failed)

SV: NiJhay Burt 3 run (NiJhay Burt run failed)

B: Jase Keib 10 run (Wisenauer kick failed)

SV: NiJhay Burt 10 run (NiJhay Burt run)

Rushing leaders: SV, NiJhay Burt 21-194, 2 TDs. B, Aiden Wardzinski 24-155, TD.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester 29, Burgettstown 7

Rochester 0 6 8 15 —29

Burgettstown 0 7 0 0 —7

B: Shane Kemper 3 run (Alexander Mitko kick)

R: Denny Robinson 21 pass from Parker Lyons (kick failed)

R: Rashawn Reid 4 run from Sal Laure (Lyons pass)

R: Reid 12 run from Robinson (Lyons pass)

R: Robinson 29 run (J.D. Azulay kick)

Rushing leaders: R, Rashawn Reid 16-100, 2 TDs.

Union 34, Northgate 14

Northgate 0 0 6 8 —14

Union 6 16 6 6 —34

U: Ron Holmes 60 pass from Tyler Staub (pass failed)

U: Jackson Clark 23 run (Staub pass from Anthony Nealy)

U: Jackson Clark 47 pass from Staub (Jackson Clark run)

N: Lewis Clark 25 pass from Davonte Christe (run failed)

U: Jackson Clark 5 run (pass failed)

U: Nealy 25 pass from Staub (kick failed)

N: Justin Purdue 25 pass from Christe (Christe pass from Jacian Sustaya)

Passing leaders: N, Davonte Christe 8-24-145-2TD-2INT. U, Tyler Staub 19-31-287-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: U, Ron Holmes 8-143, TD.

Eastern

Clairton 66, Riverview 0

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

Clairton 26 28 12 0 —66

C: Dontae Sanders 8 run (Christian Jenko kick)

C: Brooklyn Cannon 54 pass from Jonte Sanders (Jenko kick failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 14 run (Jenko kick)

C: Cannon 53 pass from Jonte Sanders (Jenko kick failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 22 run (Jenko kick failed)

C: Isaiah Berry 46 run (Jenko kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 14 punt return (Jenko kick)

C: Cannon 31 pass from Jonte Sanders (Jonte Sanders run)

C: Capone Jones 3 run (run failed)

C: Jones 50 interception return (run failed)

Passing leaders: C, Jonte Sanders 6-7-194-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Brooklyn Cannon 3-138, 3 TDs.

Jeannette 45, Imani Christian 0

Imani Christian 0 0 0 0 —0

Jeannette 26 13 0 6 —45

J: Kaelan Piscar 10 blocked punt return (kick failed)

J: Roberto Smith Jr. 50 run (run failed)

J: Jaydin Canady 1 interception return (pass failed)

J: Smith Jr. 2 run (Piscar pass from Brad Birch)

J: Smith Jr. 1 run (kick failed)

J: Piscar 38 pass from Brad Birch (Smith Jr. kick)

J: Louis Callaway 8 pass from Smith Jr. (kick failed)

Passing leaders: J, Brad Birch 9-17-111-1TD-1INT.

Springdale 45, Leechburg 19

Leechburg 6 0 6 7 —19

Springdale 7 10 7 21 —45

S: Logan Dexter 1 run (Matthew Haus kick)

L: Eli Rich 13 pass from Dylan Cook (Ryan Shaw kick failed)

S: Haus 25 field goal

S: Demitri Fritch 1 run (Haus kick)

S: Dexter 37 pass from Fritch (Haus kick)

L: Braylan Lovelace 72 run (Shaw kick failed)

S: Dexter 2 run (Haus kick)

S: John Utiss 64 pass from Fritch (Haus kick)

S: Cavin Kindler 23 run (Haus kick)

L: Thomas Burke 26 pass from Dylan Cook (Shaw kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 19-128, TD. S, Logan Dexter 13-129, 2 TDs; Cavin Kindler 9-116, TD.

Passing leaders: L, Dylan Cook 27-36-306-2TD-0INT. S, Demitri Fritch 7-10-216-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Logan Dexter 5-113, TD; John Utiss 2-103, TD.

Tri-County South

California 49, Mapletown 18

California 12 30 7 0 —49

Mapletown 6 0 6 6 —18

M: Landan Stevenson 85 pass from Max Vanata (kick failed)

C: Damani Stafford 11 run (run failed)

C: Jaedan Zuzak 4 run (pass failed)

C: Zuzak 15 run (Stafford run)

C: Zuzak 43 run (Stafford run)

C: Addison Panepinto 1 run (Connor Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 22 run (Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 39 run (Vig kick)

M: Landan Stevenson 19 run (pass failed)

M: Landan Stevenson 39 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Jaedan Zuzak 14-234, 5 TDs. M, Landan Stevenson 17-137, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Max Vanata 4-5-119-1TD-0INT.

Carmichaels 41, Bentworth 16

Carmichaels 6 0 15 20 —41

Bentworth 0 7 9 0 —16

C: Tyler Richmond pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick failed)

B: Drew Petrisek 28 run (Trevor Richardson kick)

C: Bailey Jones 48 run (Carter run)

C: Bailey Jones 17 run (Christian Mori kick)

B: safety

B: Drew Petrisek 3 run (Richardson kick)

C: Bailey Jones 18 run (run failed)

C: Jacob Smith 85 pass from Carter (Christian Mori kick)

C: Hunter Voithofer 9 run (Christian Mori kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Bailey Jones 26-239, 3 TDs. B, Owen Petrisek 20-127, 2 TDs.

Jefferson-Morgan 22, Monessen 14

Monessen 0 0 8 6 —14

Jefferson-Morgan 8 8 0 6 —22

J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 4 run (Jonathan Wolfe run)

J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 9 run (Jonathan Wolfe run)

M: Jermere Majors 7 fumble return (Shane Swope run)

J-M: Colt Fowler 1 run (run failed)

M: Swope 20 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: J-M, Jonathan Wolfe 31-172, 2 TDs.

Nonconference

Shenango 68, Cornell 14

Shenango 14 28 20 6 —68

Cornell 0 7 0 7 —14

S: Reis Watkins 9 run (Aiden Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 29 run (Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 7 run (Johnston kick)

Cornell: Raequan Troutman 88 kickoff return (M.J Smith kick)

S: Watkins 50 run (Johnston kick)

S: Aaron Martin 1 run (Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 5 run (Johnston kick)

S: Martin 15 run (Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 1 run (Johnston kick)

S: Ramirez Williams 2 run (Johnston kick failed)

Cornell: Ameer Hibler 65 run (Troutman kick)

S: Williams 14 run (Johnston kick failed)

Rushing leaders: S, Reis Watkins 20-199, 6 TDs.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northeast

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Carrick at Perry, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 186, Norwin 210

Medalist: Kendall Vertes (PT), 41

Section 4

Central Catholic 182, Plum 248

Medalist: Rocco Salvitti (CC), 33

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 199, Kiski Area 224

Medalist: Adam Lauer (SSA), 36

Class 2A

Section 2

Southmoreland 209, Derry 224

Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D), 39

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Southmoreland 209, Derry 224

Southmoreland: Ben Zimmerman 42, Clay Sipple 43, Austin Goehring 45, Max Sokol 47, Vinny Ledbetter 47

Derry: Hunter Jurica 39, Ryan Bushey 41, Antonio Hauser 43, Bryce Baum 43, Ashton Beighley 43

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Southmoreland 193, Geibel 196

Medalist: Claire Konieczny (G), 40

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Allderdice 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 1:30 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 10 a.m.

Section 4

West Mifflin at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park at East Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at New Brighton, 10 a.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Carrick, 11 a.m.

Central Valley at Freedom, 12:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Elizabeth Forward, 6:30 p.m.

Highlands at Shaler, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 10 a.m.

Knoch at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Mars at Baldwin, 12:30 p.m.

Norwin at Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Springdale at Brentwood, 10 a.m.

Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 1 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 2 p.m.

West Shamokin at Leechburg, 2 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Eden Christian 4, Aquinas Academy 2

Ellis School 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 12:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 12:45 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 2:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 1:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 2:30 p.m.

Section 3

Obama Academy at Brashear, 10 a.m.

Plum at Oakland Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 12:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 10 a.m.

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Yough, 10 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 10 a.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 11 a.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 1 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Neshannock at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Riverside at South Side, 10 a.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 12 p.m.

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Singles playoffs

Class 3A

At North Allegheny

Championship

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Elaine Qian, Pine-Richland, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5

Consolation

Jenna Bell, Latrobe d. Kat Wang, Peters Township, inj. default

Class 2A

At North Allegheny

Championship

Laura Greb, Knoch d. Nicole Kempton, South Park, 6-1, 6-3

Consolation

Emily Greb, Knoch d. Anna Blum, Beaver Area, 6-3, 6-2

Team result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Oakland Catholic 5, Quaker Valley 1

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 11:30 a.m.

Section 5

Mars at Burrell, 11:30 a.m.

