High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 4, 2021

By:

Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 12:49 AM

High schools

Cross country

River Trail Invitational

Boys

Team results: 1. Belle Vernon 43, 2. Quaker Valley 49, 3. McKeesport 93

Individual results: 1. Matt Otto, Quaker Valley, 16:30; 2. Luke Henderson, Belle Vernon, 16:38; 3. Jacob Fisher, McKeesport, 17:30; 4. Troy Teegarden, Belle Vernon, 17:35; 5. John Griffith, Aquinas, 17:35; 6. Dylan Holliday, Belle Vernon, 17:38; 7. Clark Lalomia, Quaker Valley, 18:01; 8. Luke Hotchkiss, Quaker Valley, 18:04; 9. Alexander Brown, Steel Valley, 18:34; 10. Patrick Veazey, Aquinas, 18:37

Girls

Team results: 1. Quaker Valley 42, 2. Belle Vernon 62, 3. Aquinas 97

Individual results: 1. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 19:18; 2. Viva Kreis, Belle Vernon, 19:57; 3. Lexi Ohler, Southmoreland, 20:07; 4. Eleana Cain, Quaker Valley, 20:17; 5. Alexis Abbett, Aquinas, 20:42; 6. Marissa Manko, Elizabeth Forward, 20:42; 7. Tessa Rodriguez, Belle Vernon, 20:48; 8. Ava Barker, Brentwood, 21:21; 9. Laci Schwirian, Elizabeth Forward, 21:29; 10. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 21:38

Football

Friday’s results

Nonconference

Aliquippa 39, Beaver Falls 25

Allderdice at Oak Glen, W.Va., ppd.

Armstrong 49, Deer Lakes 6

Avonworth 46, Apollo-Ridge 0

Beaver at Central Valley, ppd.

Belle Vernon 49, Chartiers Valley 14

Bethel Park 35, Baldwin 0

Bishop Canevin 50, Carlynton 0

Brentwood 39, Frazier 0

Burgettstown 20, West Greene 0

Butler at Erie, ppd.

California 36, Beth-Center 0

Carmichaels 42, Charleroi 7

Carrick at Madonna, W.Va., ppd.

Central Catholic 48, Penn Hills 7

Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 35

Fort Cherry 45, Avella 8

Freeport 28, Knoch 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Seton LaSalle 7

Greensburg Salem 36, Connellsville 19

Hampton 51, Fox Chapel 13

Highlands 41, Valley 6

Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.

Imani Christian 12, Monessen 8

Indiana 44, Burrell 7

Keystone Oaks 35, South Park 0

Kirtland, Ohio at Westinghouse, ppd.

Kiski Area 24, Franklin Regional 14

Laurel Highlands 28, Southmoreland 21

Ligonier Valley 26, Elizabeth Forward 14

Mapletown 20, Northgate 14

McDowell 48, Brashear 14

McGuffey 44, Brownsville 0

Mohawk 14, Cornell 7

Moon 35, Montour 6

Mt. Lebanon 36, Upper St. Clair 13

Mt. Pleasant 63, Derry 14

Neshannock 27, South Side 0

New Castle 41, New Castle 6

North Catholic 41, Ambridge 0

North Hills 49, Plum 17

Norwin 31, Latrobe 28

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 20, Riverside 13

Penn-Trafford 45, Hempfield 14

Peters Township 29, Canon-McMillan 7

Pickerington Central, Ohio 35, North Allegheny 0

Ringgold 40, Yough 0

Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Rochester 27, New Brighton 0

Seneca Valley 24, Pine-Richland 20

Serra Catholic 30, East Allegheny 14

Shaler 25, Mars 6

South Fayette 42, West Mifflin 21

Springdale 40, Shady Side Academy 12

St. Clairsville, Ohio 38, South Allegheny 7

Steel Valley 14, Clairton 12

Sto-Rox 82, Jeannette 0

Thomas Jefferson 21, Gateway 16

Union 39, Ellwood City 0

University Prep 21, Sharon 14

Washington 60, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Waynesburg 64, Bentworth 20

West Allegheny 43, Trinity 34

Western Beaver 14, Freedom 12

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, noon

Friday’s summaries

Nonconference

Aliquippa 39, Beaver Falls 25

Aliquippa 9 15 7 8 —39

Beaver Falls 7 6 6 6 —25

A: Dorius Moreland 35 fumble return (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick failed)

A: Gyadumantey 30 field goal

BF: Quadir Thomas 54 pass from Jaren Brickner (Tyler Cain kick)

A: Isaiah Martinez 1 run (Tajier Thornton pass from Quentin Goode)

A: Cameron Lindsey 15 run (Gyadumantey kick)

BF: Thomas 25 pass from Brickner (Brickner run failed)

A: Thornton 45 pass from Goode (Gyadumantey kick)

BF: Isaiah Aeschbacher 8 run (Brickner pass failed from Cain)

A: Martinez 1 run (Tiqwai Hayes run)

BF: Trey Singleton 32 pass from Brickner (pass failed)

Avonworth 46, Apollo-Ridge 0

Apollo-Ridge 0 0 0 0 —0

Avonworth 13 20 7 6 —46

A: Ian Syam 21 run (kick failed)

A: Brandon Biagiarelli 18 pass from Nate Harper (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 9 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Peyton Faulkner 18 fumble return (kick failed)

A: Luke Hilyard 2 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Hilyard 2 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Nico Neal 29 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 7-126, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Nate Harper 9-11-157-1TD-0INT.

Belle Vernon 49, Chartiers Valley 14

Belle Vernon 14 21 14 0 —49

Chartiers Valley 0 7 7 0 —14

BV: Devin Whitlock 32 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 48 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 46 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

CV: Anthony Mackey 70 run (Joseph Krug kick)

BV: Martin 94 kickoff return (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 2 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 48 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Tanner Steeber 8 pass from Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

CV: Gavin Owens 1 run (Krug kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 6-133, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 9-11-135-1TD-0INT.

Bethel Park 35, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 7 14 7 7 —35

Baldwin 0 0 0 0 —0

BP: Troy Volpatti 4 run (Hunter Goelz kick)

BP: Volpatti 2 run (Hunter Goelz kick)

BP: Ryan Petras 5 run (Hunter Goelz kick)

BP: Volpatti 26 run (Kaden Wedzek kick)

BP: Volpatti 81 run (Wedzek kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Troy Volpatti 0-113.

Bishop Canevin 50, Carlynton 0

Bishop Canevin 7 13 14 16 —50

Carlynton 0 0 0 0 —0

BC: Keyshawn McCaskill fumble recovery (Geno DeFrank kick)

BC: Xavier Nelson 95 run (Jason Cross kick)

BC: Cross 1 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Cross 17 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Nelson 85 pass from Kole Olszewksi (DeFrank kick)

BC: McCaskill fumble recovery

BC: Nelson 3 pass from Olszewksi (DeFrank kick)

BC: Cross 19 run (DeFrank kick)

Rushing leaders: BC, Xavier Nelson 3-125, TD.

Brentwood 39, Frazier 0

Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0

Brentwood 6 21 6 6 —39

B: Zachary Wuenschell 8 pass from Jase Keib

B: Lamarr Williams 13 pass from Keib (Tavian Miller pass)

B: Jack Wisenauer 9 pass from Keib (Wuenschell kick)

B: Mitchell Fox 47 pass from Keib

B: Mitchell Fox 35 pass from Keib

B: Williams 14 (Wisenauer kick)

Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 11-14-172-5TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Mitchell Fox 5-119, 2 TDs.

Carmichaels 42, Charleroi 7

Carmichaels 14 7 7 14 —42

Charleroi 0 0 7 0 —7

C: Michael Stewart 71 pass from Trenton Carter (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Tyler Richmond 36 pass from Carter (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Carter 7 run (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Michael Stewart 14 run (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Michael Stewart 23 run (Michael Stewart kick)

C: Carter 8 run (Michael Stewart kick)

Passing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 10-13-170-2TD-1INT.

Central Catholic 48, Penn Hills 7

Penn Hills 0 7 0 0 —7

Central Catholic 10 14 17 7 —48

CC: Matthew Schearer 32 field goal

CC: 4 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Gannon Carothers 4 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Josh Altsman 3 pass from Payton Wehner (Schearer kick)

PH: Keith Condon 4 pass from Julian Dugger (Charlie Rosemeyer kick)

CC: Brandon Jackson 60 pass from Wehner (Schearer kick)

CC: Schearer 42 field goal

CC: Xavier Thomas 12 interception return (Schearer kick)

CC: Amari Shields 38 run (Schearer kick)

Passing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 12-23-110-1TD-3INT. CC, Payton Wehner 13-15-139-2TD-0INT.

Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 35

Blackhawk 7 0 7 21 —35

Central Valley 7 17 20 14 —58

CV: Jayvin Thompson 10 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

B: Carson Heckathorn 23 pass from Carson Davidson (Devon Thomas kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 2 run (Ben Walmsley kick)

CV: Thompson 27 pass from Matt Merritt (DeSantis kick)

CV: DeSantis 43 field goal

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 81 kickoff return (kick failed)

CV: Alexander 66 punt return (kick failed)

B: Lorenzo Jenkins 20 pass from Davidson (Thomas kick)

CV: Alexander 41 run (kick failed)

B: Zach Ours 31 run (Thomas kick)

CV: Alexander 52 run (DeSantis kick)

B: Ours 79 kickoff return (Thomas kick)

CV: Nathan Shad 2 run (DeSantis kick)

B: Jenkins 10 pass from Davidson (Thomas kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 19-201, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Carson Davidson 18-34-173-3TD-0INT.

Freeport 28, Knoch 14

Freeport 14 12 2 0 —28

Knoch 0 0 7 7 —14

F: Ben Lane 22 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Brady Stivenson 27 pass from Garrett King (kick failed)

F: Logan Jendrejewski 16 blocked punt return (kick failed)

F: Zach Clark 7 run (pass failed)

F: safety

K: J.J. Szebalskie 9 pass from Carson Kosecki (Brendan Tristani kick)

K: Nevin Peart fumble recovery (Tristani kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Ben Lane 18-103, TD.

Passing leaders: F, Garrett King 5-7-115-1TD-0INT.

Greensburg Salem 36, Connellsville 19

Connellsville 0 6 6 7 —19

Greensburg Salem 7 7 2 20 —36

GS: Rashad Canady 8 run (Daishaun Alexander kick)

C: Jason McBride 11 pass from Anthony Piasecki (kick failed)

GS: Canady 5 run (Alexander kick)

C: Piasecki 1 run (kick failed)

GS: safety

GS: Donavin Waller 21 pass from Hayden Teska (Alexander kick)

GS: Teska 1 run (kick failed)

GS: J.C. Wallish 5 run (Alexander kick)

C: Ethan Shultz 26 pass from Grayden Gillot (Ben Zavatchan kick)

Passing leaders: C, Anthony Piasecki 13-25-205-1TD-0INT. GS, Hayden Teska 11-21-171-1TD-0INT.

Hampton 51, Fox Chapel 13

Hampton 16 14 7 14 —51

Fox Chapel 0 0 13 0 —13

H: Brock Borgo 4 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: safety

H: DeMatteo 44 pass from Joey Mayer (DeMatteo kick)

H: Michael Witherup 17 pass from Mayer (Borgo run)

H: Borgo 3 run

FC: Tyrese Samuels 73 interception return

H: Borgo 41 run (DeMatteo kick)

FC: Zidane Thomas 51 run (Harlan Sheehan kick)

H: Christian Liberto 1 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Ray Kirshopt 21 run (Gryffin Keller kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Brock Borgo 10-141, 3 TDs; Joey Mayer 8-104; Christian Liberto 19-103, TD. FC, Zidane Thomas 14-102, TD.

Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 6-20-118-0TD-0INT.

Highlands 41, Valley 6

Highlands 14 14 13 0 —41

Valley 6 0 0 0 —6

H: Tyler Thompson 0 blocked punt (Luke Bombalski kick)

H: Jrake Burford 45 pass from Chandler Thimons (Bombalski kick)

V: Jermiah Johnson 62 run (kick failed)

H: Jrake Burford 40 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)

H: Bombalski 10 run (Bombalski kick)

H: Thimons 10 run (kick failed)

H: Landan Signorella 36 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 17-131, TD.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 3-9-121-3TD-0INT.

Indiana 44, Burrell 7

Indiana 0 22 14 8 —44

Burrell 0 0 0 7 —7

I: Korbin Wilson 14 run (Devin Flint run)

I: Korbin Wilson 34 run (run failed)

I: Zach Herrington 60 run (Liam McFarlane run)

I: Flint 85 run (McFarlane run)

I: Korbin Wilson 6 run (run failed)

B: Caden DiCaprio 37 run (Ethan Croushore kick)

I: Josiah Johnson 69 run (Evan Brocious run)

Rushing leaders: I, Devin Flint 13-156, TD; Zach Herrington 11-118, TD.

Keystone Oaks 35, South Park 0

Keystone Oaks 14 7 7 7 —35

South Park 0 0 0 0 —0

KO: Kevin Drew 5 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Quinn Kenny 37 pass from Nick Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Owen Minford 46 pass from Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Drew 23 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Drew 16 run (Greg Wagner kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Kevin Drew 17-151, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: KO, Nick Buckley 5-9-131-2TD-0INT.

Kiski Area 24, Franklin Regional 14

Franklin Regional 7 0 7 0 —14

Kiski Area 0 10 7 7 —24

FR: Caden Smith 4 pass from Connor Donnelly (Joseph Bayne kick)

KA: Eddie Coleman 16 interception return (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Dykes 26 field goal

KA: Brock Wilkins 1 run (Dykes kick)

FR: Ayden Hudock 93 kickoff return (Joseph Bayne kick)

KA: Brayden Dunmire 70 interception return (Dykes kick)

Passing leaders: FR, Connor Donnelly 13-18-136-1TD-0INT.

Laurel Highlands 28, Southmoreland 21

Laurel Highlands 14 0 7 7 —28

Southmoreland 7 7 7 0 —21

LH: Rodney Gallagher 1 run (Harry Radcliffe kick)

S: Anthony Govern 2 run (Jake Kaylor kick)

LH: Eric Allen 7 run (Radcliffe kick)

S: Govern 9 run (Kaylor kick)

LH: Gallagher 23 run (Radcliffe kick)

S: Isaac Trout 4 run (Kaylor kick)

LH: Gallagher 43 run

Rushing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 16-157, 3 TDs; Eric Allen 16-149, TD.

Passing leaders: S, Anthony Govern 14-20-176-0TD-1INT.

Ligonier Valley 26, Elizabeth Forward 14

Ligonier Valley 13 13 0 0 —26

Elizabeth Forward 7 0 0 7 —14

LV: Grant Dowden 68 pass from Haden Sierocky (George Golden kick)

EF: DaVontay Brownfield 1 run (Ethan Callaghan kick)

LV: Sierocky 1 run (kick failed)

LV: Matthew Marinchak 20 pass from Sierocky (pass failed)

LV: Sierocky 33 run (Golden kick)

EF: Brownfield 9 pass from Zion White (Callaghan kick)

Passing leaders: LV, Haden Sierocky 6-16-182-2TD-0INT.

Mapletown 20, Northgate 14

Mapletown 20 0 0 0 —20

Northgate 0 0 14 0 —14

M: Landan Stevenson 2 run (Stevenson kick)

M: Stevenson 6 run (Stevenson kick)

M: Stevenson 58 punt return (kick failed)

N: Jaden Mitchell 55 pass from Austin Mitchell (Lewis Clark run)

N: Clark 48 pass from Austin Mitchell (run failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 23-129, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Austin Mitchell 8-14-136-2TD-1INT.

Mohawk 14, Cornell 7

Mohawk 14 0 0 0 —14

Cornell 7 0 0 0 —7

M: Marc Conti 55 pass from John Voss (Josh Wilkins kick)

M: Leslie Boden 7 pass from Voss (Wilkins kick)

Cornell: Tim Henderson 50 run (M.J Smith kick)

Passing leaders: M, John Voss 8-22-114-2TD-0INT.

Moon 35, Montour 6

Montour 0 6 0 0 —6

Moon 7 7 7 14 —35

M: Ben Bladel fumble recovery (Jake Wieland kick)

M: Caden Newhouse blocked punt (Wieland kick)

M: Craig Sonson Jr. 1 run (Brayden Davin kick failed)

M: Jeremiah Dean 8 run (Wieland kick)

M: Taite Beachy 22 pass from Tyler McGowan (Wieland kick)

M: Ian Foster 4 run (Wieland kick)

Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 10-15-128-1TD-1INT.

Mt. Lebanon 36, Upper St. Clair 13

Upper St. Clair 3 3 7 0 —13

Mt. Lebanon 20 0 13 3 —36

M: Eli Heidenreich 48 pass from Joey Daniels (Noah Bhuta kick failed)

USC: Bennett Henderson 37 field goal

M: Alex Tecza 6 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Tecza 80 run (Bhuta kick)

USC: Henderson 41 field goal

USC: Mateo Cepullio 97 kickoff return (Henderson kick)

M: Tecza 11 run (Bhuta kick failed)

M: Daniels 1 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Bhuta 27 field goal

Rushing leaders: M, Alex Tecza 20-226, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: USC, Brady Erdos 9-15-109-0TD-2INT. M, Joey Daniels 6-12-161-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Eli Heidenreich 3-116, TD.

Neshannock 27, South Side 0

Neshannock 7 0 14 6 —27

South Side 0 0 0 0 —0

N: Camron Owens 5 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Peyton Weaver 1 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Weaver 3 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Owens 12 run (DeVivo kick failed)

North Catholic 41, Ambridge 0

North Catholic 21 20 0 0 —41

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

NC: Jack Fennell 1 run (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Chase Arrington 8 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Liam Straub 55 punt return (Marsico kick)

NC: Fennell 32 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Joey Prentice 12 pass

NC: Kyle Tipinski 12 run (Marsico kick)

North Hills 49, Plum 17

Plum 3 7 0 7 —17

North Hills 14 21 14 0 —49

P: Vincent Febbraro 37 field goal

NH: Liam Tracey 3 run (Damon Mickail kick)

NH: Tracey 25 run (Mickail kick)

NH: Cooper Thompson 37 pass from John Green (Mickail kick)

NH: Robert Dickerson 53 punt return (Mickail kick)

P: Nicholas Odom 2 run (Febbraro kick)

NH: Chase Foskey 46 pass from John Green (Mickail kick)

NH: Foskey 2 run (Mickail kick)

NH: Tracey 45 run (Mickail kick from CHase Amana)

P: Nicholas Odom 13 run (Febbraro kick)

Rushing leaders: NH, Liam Tracey 8-111, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: NH, John Green 5-7-101-2TD-0INT.

Norwin 31, Latrobe 28

Latrobe 7 0 7 14 —28

Norwin 0 14 7 10 —31

L: Kyle Brewer 11 pass from Bobby Fetter (Tanner Popella kick)

N: Aaron Schmook 8 pass from Luke Levendosky (Joey Castle kick)

N: Levendosky 10 run (Castle kick)

L: Brewer 9 run (Popella kick)

N: Levendosky 47 run (Castle kick)

L: Brewer 14 run (Popella kick)

L: Drake Clayton 85 run (Popella kick)

N: Christian Beck 2 run (Castle kick)

N: Castle 21 field goal

Rushing leaders: L, Drake Clayton 16-212, TD.

Passing leaders: N, Luke Levendosky 11-21-153-1TD-0INT.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 20, Riverside 13 (OT)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 6 0 0 7 — 20

Riverside 0 0 6 7 0 — 13

OLSH: Dorrien Tate 50 pass from Neimiah Azeem (Billy Fryer kick)

OLSH: Tate 56 run (kick failed)

R: Joseph Reed blocked punt (kick failed)

R: Brody Barton 5 run (Miguel Keefer kick)

OLSH: Ziggy McIntosh 10 pass from Vann Kavals (Fryer kick)

Penn-Trafford 45, Hempfield 14

Hempfield 0 0 14 0 —14

Penn-Trafford 21 17 0 7 —45

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 65 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 58 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 7 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carter Green 2 (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 54 pass from Green (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Schlessinger 38 field goal

H: Jayden Talbert 35 pass from Jake Phillips (kick)

H: Talbert 59 pass from Phillips (kick)

P-T: Garrett Mattes 51 run (Schlessinger kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 5-153, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Jake Phillips 13-27-166-2TD-0INT. P-T, Carter Green 8-14-156-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Jayden Talbert 8-137, 2 TDs.

Ringgold 40, Yough 0

Yough 0 0 0 0 —0

Ringgold 14 20 6 0 —40

R: John Polefko 1 run (Landon Oslowski kick)

R: Polefko 14 run (Oslowski kick)

R: Oslowski 36 run (Oslowski kick failed)

R: Polefko 1 run (Oslowski kick)

R: Oslowski 65 run (Oslowski kick)

R: Maddox Sukel 6 run (Oslowski kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Landon Oslowski 7-125, 2 TDs; Braydon Fine 7-115.

Rochester 27, New Brighton 20

New Brighton 0 7 13 0 —20

Rochester 7 6 8 6 —27

R: Sal Laure 5 run (kick)

R: Jerome Mullins 30 pass from J.D. Azulay (kick failed)

N: Trevon Phillips pass from Steven Proya (kick)

N: Keandre Williams 4 run (kick)

R: Sal Laure 1 run (Sal Laure pass from Azulay)

N: Blake McKay 64 pass from Gabe Haddox (kick failed)

R: Parker Lyons pass from Azulay (kick failed)

Seneca Valley 24, Pine-Richland 20

Pine-Richland 0 7 6 7 —20

Seneca Valley 0 7 7 10 —24

P-R: Cole Boyd 3 run (Joey Perry kick)

SV: Jacob Rape 39 pass from Graham Hancox (Camden Bush kick)

SV: Luke Lawson 64 pass from Hancox (Bush kick)

P-R: Brooks Eastburn 34 run (Perry kick failed)

SV: Bush 25 field goal

P-R: Boyd 48 run (Perry kick)

SV: Brandon Ross 24 pass from Hancox (Bush kick)

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Boyd 13-28-120-0TD-0INT. SV, Graham Hancox 10-23-250-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SV, Luke Lawson 3-101, TD.

Serra Catholic 30, East Allegheny 14

East Allegheny 0 7 7 0 —14

Serra Catholic 7 7 7 9 —30

SC: Terrell Booth 55 pass from Max Rocco (Ben Delrosso kick)

EA: Michael Smith 25 run (Matt Armenio kick)

SC: Booth 36 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

SC: Elijah Ward blocked punt return (Delrosso kick)

EA: Smith 2 run (Armenio kick)

SC: safety

SC: Jayvon Holt 38 fumble return (Delrosso kick)

Shaler 25, Mars 6

Mars 0 0 0 6 —6

Shaler 12 7 6 0 —25

S: Augie Tortorea 1 run (kick failed)

M: Evan Wright 7 run (kick failed)

S: Dylan Schlagel 9 pass from Keegan Smetanka (kick failed)

S: Josh Miller 5 run (pass failed)

S: Luke Cignetti 95 interception return (Jack Keenan kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Evan Wright 21-104, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Rafael Bartley 8-20-104-0TD-2INT. S, Keegan Smetanka 13-18-148-1TD-0INT.

South Fayette 42, West Mifflin 21

West Mifflin 0 0 7 14 —21

South Fayette 14 28 0 0 —42

SF: Landon Lutz 2 run (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Christian Brandi 34 interception return (Caputo kick)

SF: Logan Yater 33 pass from Lutz (Caputo kick)

SF: Lutz 1 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Nate Deanes 33 pass from Lutz (Caputo kick)

SF: Connor Harcarik 23 pass from Lutz (kick)

WM: Jaimer Hill 44 run (Nick Kosuda kick)

WM: Tayshawn McMillan 7 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: Tyrell Ogletree 41 pass from McMillan (Kosuda kick)

Passing leaders: SF, Landon Lutz 9-13-170-3TD-0INT.

Springdale 40, Shady Side Academy 12

Shady Side Academy 0 6 0 6 —12

Springdale 7 14 14 5 —40

S: Logan Dexter 15 run (Andrew Haus kick)

S: Dexter 16 run (Haus kick)

SSA: Isaiah Grier 14 pass from Max Wickland (run failed)

S: John Utiss 41 pass from Legend Ausk (Haus kick)

S: Dexter 57 pass from Ausk (Haus kick)

S: safety

S: Haus 35 field goal

SSA: Eddie DeBruce 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: S, Logan Dexter 17-110, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 9-19-115-1TD-0INT. S, Legend Ausk 3-10-151-3TD-0INT.

Sto-Rox 82, Jeannette 0

Sto-Rox 34 28 7 13 —82

Jeannette 0 0 0 0 —0

S-R: Diego Ellis 37 fumble recovery (Adam Devine kick)

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 41 pass from Austin Jones (Devine kick)

S-R: Green-Miller 42 punt return (Devine kick)

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross 39 pass from Austin Jones (run failed)

S-R: Josh Jenkins 34 pass from Austin Jones (Devine kick)

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 21 run (Devine kick)

S-R: Green-Miller 59 punt return (Devine kick)

S-R: Miller-Ross 69 punt return (Devine kick)

S-R: Austin Jones 48 run (Devine kick)

S-R: Amere Hibler 23 run (Devine kick)

S-R: Pearson 25 run (Devine kick failed)

S-R: Miller-Ross 10 fumble return (Devine kick)

Passing leaders: S-R, Austin Jones 8-9-218-3TD-0INT.

Thomas Jefferson 21, Gateway 16

Thomas Jefferson 2 6 13 0 —21

Gateway 3 0 0 13 —16

TJ: safety

G: Cole Plaskon 37 field goal

TJ: Jordan Mayer 30 pass from Joe Lekse (kick failed)

TJ: McClain Flinn 35 pass from Joe Lekse (Andrew Graham kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 48 run (kick failed)

G: Dallas Harper 30 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Palskon kick)

G: Anez Jordan 46 pass from Brad Birch (pass failed)

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 5-13-109-2TD-0INT.

Union 39, Ellwood City 0

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

Union 12 15 12 0 —39

U: Jackson Clark 3 run (Braylon Thomas kick failed)

U: Thomas 38 pass from Tyler Staub (Staub run failed)

U: Mark Stanley 2 (Thomas pass from Staub)

U: Mike Gunn 37 pass from Staub (Thomas kick)

U: Staub 4 run (pass failed)

U: Jackson Clark 7 run (Thomas kick failed)

Passing leaders: U, Tyler Staub 4-10-151-2TD-0INT.

Washington 60, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Washington 27 21 6 6 —60

Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 0 0 —0

W: Tayshawn Levy 32 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Zach Welsh 20 pass from Davoun Fuse (Blanchette kick)

W: Ruben Gordon 29 pass from Davoun Fuse (Blanchette kick)

W: Carlos Harper 29 interception return

W: Brandon Patterson 50 interception return (Blanchette kick)

W: Brenden Sibert 20 fumble return (Blanchette kick)

W: Eddie Lewis 7 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Corey Pettigrew 1 run

W: Percy Dudley 15 run

Waynesburg 64, Bentworth 20

Waynesburg 18 20 13 13 —64

Bentworth 13 0 0 7 —20

W: Jacob Stephenson 14 run (run failed)

B: Vincent Logan 25 pass from Seth Adams (pass failed)

W: Breydon Woods 55 run (run failed)

B: Adams 21 run (Tucker McMurray kick)

W: Nate Jones 15 pass from Jacob Stephenson (run failed)

W: Daniel Huffman 35 interception return (Nate Kirby pass from Jacob Stephenson)

W: Woods 11 run (pass failed)

W: Woods 48 run (pass failed)

W: Woods 4 run (kick failed)

W: Kirby 11 pass from Jacob Stephenson (kick)

W: Huffman 27 run (kick)

B: Vitali Daniels 1 run (McMurray kick)

W: Jones 75 kickoff return (run failed)

Rushing leaders: W, Breydon Woods 21-275, 4 TDs.

Western Beaver 14, Freedom 12 (OT)

Western Beaver 0 6 0 0 8 — 14

Freedom 0 3 0 3 6 — 12

F: Jay Hessler 20 field goal

WB: Xander LeFebvre 3 run (pass failed)

F: Xavier Dwyer 31 field goal

WB: Dorian McGhee 11 pass from LeFebvre

F: Josh Yeck 9 pass from Carter Slowinski (run failed)

Field hockey

Friday’s results

Class A

Shady Side Academy 2, Aquinas 1

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 208, Latrobe 214

Medalists: Austin Corona, Conner Iarussi (H) 39

Norwin 201, Greensburg Salem 241

Medalists: Alex Graham (N) 38, Dom Cerilli, Ryan Edwards (N) 39, Sam Spigarelli (GS) 41

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 206, Kiski Area 236

Medalists: Dhilan Fye, Wes Warden (SSA) 39

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 190, Geibel 285

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 35, Antonio Hauser (D) 36

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 201, Derry 248

Medalists: Allie Tepper (MP) 46, Bethany Dixon (D) 53

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

Seneca Valley 10, Baldwin 0

Allderdice 1, Brashear 0

Butler 8, DuBois 1

Peters Township 3, Central Catholic 0

Chartiers Valley 1, Ringgold 0

Indiana 11, Derry 0

West Allegheny 2, Kiski Area 0

Mt. Pleasant 6, Ligonier Valley 2

Mars 0, Erie Cathedral Prep 0

Quaker Valley 4, Fleetwood 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Exeter Township 1

Pine-Richland 3, North Catholic 0

Plum 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, ppd.

3 goals or more: Landon Mohney, Butler; Keller Chamovitz, Quaker Valley; Carsyn Rivardo, Mt. Pleasant

Saturday’s schedule

Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, 2 p.m.

Allderdice at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Laurel Highlands, 3:45 p.m.

Beth-Center at Uniontown, 10:45 p.m.

Bethel Park at Shaler, 11 a.m.

Bishop Canevin at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Highlands, 1:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 9 a.m.

Brownsville at Bentworth, 12:15 p.m.

Eden Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Ellwood City at South Side, 12 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 1:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 12 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 10 a.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Canon-McMillan, 8 a.m.

Mars at Fairview, 1 p.m.

Moon at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Wilson, 9 a.m.

Neshannock at West Middlesex, 11 a.m.

Obama Academy at Brashear, 12:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.

Penn Hills at Leechburg, 4:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Exeter Township, 10:45 a.m.

Riverside at Aquinas Academy, 11 a.m.

South Allegheny at Jeannette, 10 a.m.

Southmoreland at North Allegheny, 9:30 a.m.

Southmoreland at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Slippery Rock HS, 2 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.

Waynesburg Central at Steel Valley, 12 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 12 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Eden Christian 0

Fox Chapel 6, Hampton 0

Erie McDowell 3, Peters Township 1

Pine-Richland 2, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Deer Lakes at Knoch, ppd.

Chartiers Valley 1, Ringgold 0

Mt. Lebanon 0, South Park 0

3 goals or more: Daria Charron, OLSH; Alexia Taylor, OLSH

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Allderdice at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Ambridge at South Side, 2 p.m.

Baldwin at Kiski Area, 12:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 2 p.m.

Bethel Park at Avonworth, 12 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 11:30 a.m.

Carrick at Carlynton, 2 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 3:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 9 a.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 12:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 10 a.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 12:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Albert Gallatin, 3:45 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 10 a.m.

Montour at Franklin Regional, 2 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 11 a.m.

North Hills at Bethel Park, 12 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 3 p.m.

Peters Township at Mercyhurst Prep, 11 a.m.

Plum at Gateway, 9 a.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 5 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Central Valley, 10 a.m.

South Fayette at Avonworth, 10 a.m.

Springdale at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley, 10 a.m.

Upper St. Clair at Latrobe, 8 a.m.

Villa Maria at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.

West Middlesex at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Ellis School 3, Indiana 2

Nonsection

Norwin 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

Laurel at Latrobe, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 2:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 8 a.m.

