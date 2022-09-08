High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 7, 2022

Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 12:09 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 6, Penn-Trafford 1

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 202, Hempfield 211

Norwin 213, Latrobe 220

Medalists: Dom Cerilli (N) 40, PJ Germano (L) 40

Section 3

Butler 194, Seneca Valley 206

Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 34, Dante Rosetti (SV) 39

North Allegheny 190, North Hills 217

Section 4

Central Catholic 192, Plum 204

Medalists: Connor Walker (CC) 34, Tim Pease, Wes Lorish (P) 38

Kiski Area 205, Gateway 263

Medalists: Max Mottura, Tyler King (KA) 40, Ryan Valentine (G) 48

Section 5

Beaver 220, Blackhawk 222

Section 6

Bethel Park 221, Canon McMillan 236

Peters Township 191, Baldwin 238

Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 36, Nick LaPlace (B) 42

Section 7

South Fayette* 201, Moon 201

Medalist: Hunter Wilson (M) 38

Section 8

Shaler 201, Hampton 209, Shady Side Academy 220

Medalists: Joey Miller (S) 34, Matthew Erka (H) 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 216, Valley 304

Medalists: Jaxon Logut (B) 39, Dan Patrick (V) 36

Deer Lakes 215, St. Joseph 283

Medalists: Danny McCloskey, Bryce Robson (DL) 42

Knoch 213, Riverview 226

Section 2

Derry 196, Greensburg Central Catholic 198

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 33, Wade Boyle (GCC) 33

Greensburg Salem 223, Southmoreland 244

Medalists: Sam Spigarelli, Grant Smith (GS) 41, Max Sokol (S) 41

Mt. Pleasant 213, Jeannette 327

Section 3

McGuffey 211, Bentworth 260

Medalists: Logan Crowe (M) 37, Ross Skerbetz (B) 43

Section 4

Fort Cherry 208, Keystone Oaks 236

Section 7

Steel Valley 270, Brentwood 284

Medalist: Luke Vinay (SV) 46

Section 8

Belle Vernon 198, Uniontown 207

Medalists: Jordan Mocello, Patrick Bush, Seth Tomalski (BVA) 38, Logan Voytish (U) 38

Frazier 225, Elizabeth Forward 230

Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 39, Logan Monzak (EF) 37

Nonsection

Ringgold 218, Waynesburg 222

Medalists: Eli Callaway (R) 36, Mason Switalski, Dom Benamati (W) 42

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Seneca Valley* 165, Oakland Catholic 165

Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 33, Paige Meyers (OC) 38

Section 2

Peters Township 162, South Fayette 176

Medalists: Ellie Benson, Brooke Vowrcheck (PT) 36, Marissa Malosh (SF) 39

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 182, Gateway 252

Class 2A

Section 1

Ligonier Valley* 218, Derry 218

Medalists: Amanda Woods (LV) 48, Bethany Dixon (D) 48

Nonsection

Central Valley 186, Blackhawk 199

Medalist: Mia Yenges (B) 46

North Allegheny 164, Shady Side Academy 184

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 37, Neely Nicholson (SSA) 43

*Won in playoff

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 4, South Allegheny 0

Nonsection

Neshannock at Kennedy Catholic, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Peters Township at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Indiana at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Freedom at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 2

California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 2, Allderdice 1

North Allegheny 4, Butler 3

Pine-Richland 3, Fox Chapel 1

North Hills 3, Shaler 2

Section 2

Peters Township 6, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 13, Hempfield 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Norwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0 (OT)

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Armstrong 1

Hampton 2, Kiski Area 0

Mars 3, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Connellsville 2, Belle Vernon 0

Elizabeth Forward 4, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 1, Gateway 0

Greensburg Salem 2, Penn Hills 1

Plum 4, Latrobe 2

Section 4

Montour 5, Blackhawk 1

Moon 5, West Allegheny 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 1, Ambridge 0

Avonworth 6, Central Valley 1

North Catholic 5, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 2, Highlands 1 (OT)

Freeport 2, Burrell 0

Knoch 3, Valley 2

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 11, East Allegheny 0

Yough 12, Ligonier Valley 0

Southmoreland 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 11, Brownsville 0

Shady Side Academy 4, McGuffey 1

South Park 2, West Mifflin 0

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 4, Riverview 1

Springdale 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Steel Valley 6, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 1

Charleroi 7, Beth-Center 0

Waynesburg 1, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 3

Riverside 2, Eden Christian 1

Sewickley Academy 8, South Side 5

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 3, Aquinas Academy 2

Bishop Canevin 1, Ellis School 0

Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Nonsection

Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.

Obama Academy 3, Brashear 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Uniontown at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Southmoreland, 5:30 p.m.

Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Gateway 1

Section 2

Moon 5, Shaler 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Derry 4, Southmoreland 1

Section 3

North Catholic 5, Highlands 0

Section 4

Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Keystone Oaks 5, Avella 0

Knoch 3, North Allegheny 2

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Hopewell 3, Sto-Rox 0

Avonworth 3, New Brighton 0

Quaker Valley 3, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Aliquippa 0

Burgettstown 3, South Side 1

Nonsection

Baldwin at Fox Chapel, (n)

Pine-Richland 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Mohawk at Rochester, (n)

Western Beaver 3, Northgate 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Moon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Knoch at Lincoln Park, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.