High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 20, 2019
By:
Friday, September 20, 2019 | 11:43 PM
Golf
Boys
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Friday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 192, Greensburg Salem 206
Hempfield: Mitch Sarsfield 35, Jon Kebe 38, Nic Suchko 39, Alex Podlucky 39, Lucas Anderson 41
Greensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins 37, Ryan Nalevanko 39, Ben Thomas 42, Kole Randolph 43, Sean Skidmore 45
Records: GS: 5-8, 3-7; H: 7-3
Class AA
Section 1
Freeport 229, Valley 280
Freeport: Jack Mason 41, Dominic Kurn 45, Paul Zecca 46, Tanner Smith 48, Aidan Lindsay 49
Valley: Ben Aftanas 48, John Luke Bailey 52, Evan Henry 59, Isaac Kelley 60, Nicholas Swierczewski 61
Records: Freeport (8-6, 7-4)
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan 21, Hempfield 12
North Alelgheny Pine-Richland 46, Norwin 0
Seneca Valley 55, Butler 0
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin 30, Woodland Hills 27
Moon 49, Chartiers Valley 18
Upper St. Clair 35, West Allegheny 33
Big East
Latrobe 34, Connellsville 27
McKeesport 62, Plum 40 Northern
Fox Chapel 16, Hampton 13
Mars 42, Armstrong 21
Penn Hills 7, Kiski Area 3
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 61, Indiana 7
Greensburg Salem 47, Laurel Highlands 27
Thomas Jefferson 40, Trinity 0
Northwest 8
Blackhawk 29, Montour 21
Highlands 27, Beaver 0
Knoch 34, Ambridge 6
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell 40, Yough 6
Deer Lakes 29, Mt. Pleasant 26
Freeport 56, Uniontown 14
North Catholic 13, Derry 3
Tri-County West
Aliquipppa 40, Beaver Falls 0
Central Valley 56, Keystone Oaks 6
South Park 22, Waynesburg 9
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge 42, Apollo-Ridge 14
East Allegheny 37, Summit Academy 0
Steel Valley 19, Valley 7 Interstate
Charleroi 57, Carmichaels 7
McGuffey 46, Beth-Center 14
Southmoreland 62, Brownsville 21
Midwestern
Freedom 40, Ellwood City 0
Riverside 17, Shenango 7
Western Beaver 24, Mohawk 21
Three Rivers
Burgettstown 42, South Side Beaver 9
Serra Catholic 55, Carlynton 13 South Allegheny 34, Fort Cherry 7
Class A
Big 7
Cornell 57, Northgate 14
Union 47, Rochester 14
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Imani Christian 0
Jeannette 43, Springdale 0 Tri-County South
Bentworth 47, Mapletown 42
Jefferson-Morgan 44, Avella 7
West Greene 49, Monessen 24
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin 42, James Buchanan 0
Brentwood 34, Frazier 0
Central Catholic 45, Bethel Park 14
Clairton 33, Laurel 7
Elizabeth Forward 42, Quaker Valley 6
Gateway 49, Ringgold 0
Massillion (Ohio) 42, Penn-Trafford 21
Neshannoack 54, Shady Side Academy 14
Peters Township 38, North Hills 14
Seton LaSalle 28, New Brighton 17
South Fayette 49, Hopewell 14
Sto-Rox 46, Chartiers-Houston 7
Washington 46, Californai 20
West Mifflin 35, New Castle 27 District 8
City League
Brashear 25, Brooke (W. Va.) 6
Oak Glen (W. Va.) 41, Perry 14
University Prep 40, Allderdice 6
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 1, United 0 (United forfeits)
Ligonier Valley 54, West Shamokin 7
Marion Center 24, Northern Cambria 7
Purchase Line 42, Blairsville 16
Saltsburg 34, Penns Manor 20
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Big 7
OLSH at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (Bishop Canevin forfeits)
Eastern
Leechburg at Riverview, noon
Nonconference
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 11 a.m.; Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 1 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Brashear at Baldwin, 10:45 a.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 12 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 11 a.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Highlands at North Hills, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 10 a.m.; Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Hampton, 10 a.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 2 p.m.; Moon at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, 10 a.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 10:30 a.m.; Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 1 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 11:15 a.m.
Class AA
Section 1
McGuffey at East Allegheny, 11 a.m.; South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.; Freeport at Burrell, 1 p.m.; Valley at Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 11 a.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 10 a.m.; Waynesburg at Yough, 12 p.m.
Section 4
Hopewell at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; New Brighton at Freedom, 11 a.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 11 a.m.; Neshannock at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 10 a.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Aquinas Academy, 12 p.m.; Carlynton at Springdale, 11 a.m.; Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at California, 10 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 10 a.m.; Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Yough, 12 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 4, Pine-Richland 1
Nonsection
Allderdice 8, Brashear 0
Eden Christian 4, Quigley Catholic 1
Obama Academy 1, Winchester Thurston 0
Ellis School 1, Riverview 0
Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at Bethel Park, 1 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 2
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Keystone Oaks, 12 p.m.; Baldwin at South Park, 12:30 p.m.; Beaver at Ambridge, 12 p.m.; Bentworth at Trinity, 12:30 p.m.; Burrell at Knoch, 10 a.m.; Deer Lakes at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Neshannock, 11 a.m.; North Allegheny at Howland (Ohio), 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 11 a.m.; Shady Side Academy at Western Reserve Academy, 2 p.m.; Shaler at Chartiers Valley, 12:30 p.m.; Springdale at North Catholic, 12:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Montour, 2:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 12 p.m.