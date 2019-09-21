High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 20, 2019

Friday, September 20, 2019 | 11:43 PM

Golf

Boys

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 192, Greensburg Salem 206

Medalists: Mitch Sarsfield (H), 35; Jeff Mankins (GS), 39; Jon Kebe (H), 38; Nic Suchko (H), 39; Alex Podlucky (H), 39; Ryan Nalevanko (GS), 39

Section 4

Plum 237, Penn Hills 245

Medalist: Lucy Brayton (PH), 41

Class AA

Section 1

Freeport 229, Valley 280

Medalist: Jack Mason (F), 41

Section 7

Elizabeth Forward 211

Keystone Oaks 268

Steel Valley 304

Medalists: Mark Schwartz (EF), 39; Greg Wagner (KO), 51

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 192, Greensburg Salem 206

Hempfield: Mitch Sarsfield 35, Jon Kebe 38, Nic Suchko 39, Alex Podlucky 39, Lucas Anderson 41

Greensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins 37, Ryan Nalevanko 39, Ben Thomas 42, Kole Randolph 43, Sean Skidmore 45

Records: GS: 5-8, 3-7; H: 7-3

Class AA

Section 1

Freeport 229, Valley 280

Freeport: Jack Mason 41, Dominic Kurn 45, Paul Zecca 46, Tanner Smith 48, Aidan Lindsay 49

Valley: Ben Aftanas 48, John Luke Bailey 52, Evan Henry 59, Isaac Kelley 60, Nicholas Swierczewski 61

Records: Freeport (8-6, 7-4)

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 21, Hempfield 12

North Alelgheny Pine-Richland 46, Norwin 0

Seneca Valley 55, Butler 0

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin 30, Woodland Hills 27

Moon 49, Chartiers Valley 18

Upper St. Clair 35, West Allegheny 33

Big East

Latrobe 34, Connellsville 27

McKeesport 62, Plum 40 Northern

Fox Chapel 16, Hampton 13

Mars 42, Armstrong 21

Penn Hills 7, Kiski Area 3

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 61, Indiana 7

Greensburg Salem 47, Laurel Highlands 27

Thomas Jefferson 40, Trinity 0

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 29, Montour 21

Highlands 27, Beaver 0

Knoch 34, Ambridge 6

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell 40, Yough 6

Deer Lakes 29, Mt. Pleasant 26

Freeport 56, Uniontown 14

North Catholic 13, Derry 3

Tri-County West

Aliquipppa 40, Beaver Falls 0

Central Valley 56, Keystone Oaks 6

South Park 22, Waynesburg 9

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 42, Apollo-Ridge 14

East Allegheny 37, Summit Academy 0

Steel Valley 19, Valley 7 Interstate

Charleroi 57, Carmichaels 7

McGuffey 46, Beth-Center 14

Southmoreland 62, Brownsville 21

Midwestern

Freedom 40, Ellwood City 0

Riverside 17, Shenango 7

Western Beaver 24, Mohawk 21

Three Rivers

Burgettstown 42, South Side Beaver 9

Serra Catholic 55, Carlynton 13 South Allegheny 34, Fort Cherry 7

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 57, Northgate 14

Union 47, Rochester 14

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Imani Christian 0

Jeannette 43, Springdale 0 Tri-County South

Bentworth 47, Mapletown 42

Jefferson-Morgan 44, Avella 7

West Greene 49, Monessen 24

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 42, James Buchanan 0

Brentwood 34, Frazier 0

Central Catholic 45, Bethel Park 14

Clairton 33, Laurel 7

Elizabeth Forward 42, Quaker Valley 6

Gateway 49, Ringgold 0

Massillion (Ohio) 42, Penn-Trafford 21

Neshannoack 54, Shady Side Academy 14

Peters Township 38, North Hills 14

Seton LaSalle 28, New Brighton 17

South Fayette 49, Hopewell 14

Sto-Rox 46, Chartiers-Houston 7

Washington 46, Californai 20

West Mifflin 35, New Castle 27 District 8

City League

Brashear 25, Brooke (W. Va.) 6

Oak Glen (W. Va.) 41, Perry 14

University Prep 40, Allderdice 6

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 1, United 0 (United forfeits)

Ligonier Valley 54, West Shamokin 7

Marion Center 24, Northern Cambria 7

Purchase Line 42, Blairsville 16

Saltsburg 34, Penns Manor 20

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Big 7

OLSH at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (Bishop Canevin forfeits)

Eastern

Leechburg at Riverview, noon

Nonconference

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 11 a.m.; Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 1 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Brashear at Baldwin, 10:45 a.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 11 a.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Highlands at North Hills, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 10 a.m.; Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Hampton, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 2 p.m.; Moon at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 10:30 a.m.; Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 1 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 11:15 a.m.

Class AA

Section 1

McGuffey at East Allegheny, 11 a.m.; South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.; Freeport at Burrell, 1 p.m.; Valley at Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 11 a.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 10 a.m.; Waynesburg at Yough, 12 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; New Brighton at Freedom, 11 a.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 11 a.m.; Neshannock at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Aquinas Academy, 12 p.m.; Carlynton at Springdale, 11 a.m.; Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at California, 10 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 10 a.m.; Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Yough, 12 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 4, Pine-Richland 1

Nonsection

Allderdice 8, Brashear 0

Eden Christian 4, Quigley Catholic 1

Obama Academy 1, Winchester Thurston 0

Ellis School 1, Riverview 0

Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Bethel Park, 1 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 2

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Keystone Oaks, 12 p.m.; Baldwin at South Park, 12:30 p.m.; Beaver at Ambridge, 12 p.m.; Bentworth at Trinity, 12:30 p.m.; Burrell at Knoch, 10 a.m.; Deer Lakes at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Neshannock, 11 a.m.; North Allegheny at Howland (Ohio), 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 11 a.m.; Shady Side Academy at Western Reserve Academy, 2 p.m.; Shaler at Chartiers Valley, 12:30 p.m.; Springdale at North Catholic, 12:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Montour, 2:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 12 p.m.