TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedules for May 22, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, May 21, 2023 | 8:58 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Hempfield (11-9) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley (16-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-10) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny (14-6) vs. Norwin (8-11) at Boyce Mayview Park, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (15-5) vs. Butler (12-8) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (16-4) vs. Fox Chapel (13-8) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Plum (13-7) vs. South Fayette (16-4) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-11) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-5) vs. Peters Township (14-6) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Montour (18-3) vs. Hampton (9-9) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (14-6) vs. Latrobe (15-6) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (15-2) vs. Indiana (14-7) at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (9-11) vs. North Catholic (10-10) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Riverside (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-5) at Pullman Park, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (13-5) vs. Mohawk (13-7) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; Avonworth (16-5) vs. Shenango (9-8) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.; Yough (16-5) vs. Neshannock (16-4) at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-8) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-3) vs. South Side (15-4) at Boyce Mayview Park, 1 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-4) vs. Riverview (10-7) at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.; New Brighton (14-4) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Union (12-4) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-7) at Pullman Park, 2 p.m.; California (12-7) vs. Carmichaels (15-3) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Eden Christian (12-4) vs. Rochester (9-7) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; Leechburg (13-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-3) at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars vs. Hampton at Shaler, 7:45 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Penn-Trafford at Martorelli Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Fox Chapel at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars vs. Chartiers Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Blackhawk at Martorelli Stadium, 6 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) vs. Pine-Richland (7-14) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) vs. Norwin (15-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Armstrong (18-1) vs. South Fayette (12-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Shaler (18-0) vs. Trinity (17-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (17-0) vs. Belle Vernon (16-4) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Montour (15-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (19-1) vs. Burrell (13-5) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (15-2) vs. Waynesburg (16-3) at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (18-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Laurel (15-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (13-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (17-0) vs. Frazier (14-1) at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Shaler vs. Canon-McMillan at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. North Catholic at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Ambridge at Gateway, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

More High School Other

Penn Hills youth team wins street hockey national championship
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 20, 2023
A-K Valley greats relive memories at annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Southmoreland’s Makayla Etling, Yough’s Gavin Roebuck
Westmoreland County high school notebook: Memorial basketball tournament returns to Jeannette

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter