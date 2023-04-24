High school sports scores, schedules for April 23, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 6:54 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Sunday’s results
Ligonier Valley 15, Johnstown 0
Richland 4, Ligonier Valley 1
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Norwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
South Allegheny at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
South Park at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Northgate at South Side, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 a.m.
Union at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
California at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Moon at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
New Castle at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Trinity, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Knoch at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
McGuffey at South Park, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Ellis School at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
South Side at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at California, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
