High school sports scores, schedules for April 23, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 6:54 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Sunday’s results

Ligonier Valley 15, Johnstown 0

Richland 4, Ligonier Valley 1

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Norwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Moon, 4 p.m.

New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Indiana at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

South Allegheny at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

South Park at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Derry, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Northgate at South Side, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 a.m.

Union at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Moon at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

New Castle at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Trinity, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Knoch at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Hampton at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Montour at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Valley, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

McGuffey at South Park, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Ellis School at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

South Side at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at California, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

