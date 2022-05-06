Highlands baseball hitting stride as playoffs approach

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | 8:22 PM

Coming off last year’s success, a three-game section losing streak in April isn’t the way Highlands wanted to start its baseball season.

But the Golden Rams appear to be hitting their stride at just the right time.

Highlands (11-5, 6-4) has won five in a row and eight of its last nine.

The pivotal game during the recent run of success was a 5-1 road victory over North Catholic on April 26.

“That game was really significant,” said Golden Rams coach Jeff Campbell. “Last year, we were almost in the same boat. We lost to Burrell and Freeport, we came into North Catholic and we won them both. That was our big turnaround.”

Section 1-4A action is complete and Highlands has secured a WPIAL playoff berth.

“Early in the season, we were looking for some holes to be filled,” Campbell said. “As the games went on, I think those holes have been filled. We’ve been getting production from those spots and those guys have been turning over the top of the lineup and, defensively, they’ve come along.”

Filling those holes have been Zac Balog in left field, Kaleb Pakulski at first base and Carter Leri at second base.

The top pitchers have been seniors Jett Slepak and Tanner Nulph, along with junior Jimmy Kunst. All are high-strikeout performers in the section.

“I think coach is right about how deep our pitching staff is,” Nulph said. “We have three guys who could be number ones on most teams in the WPIAL and we also have guys who can come off the bench and give us good innings. I think going into North Catholic and beating them in their building was big.”

Nulph is headed for Seton Hill in the fall.

Catching the starters has been senior Ethan Hewitt, who feels what the team needed was to get on a regular schedule once the weather improved.

“It was kind of stressful,” Hewitt said. “First, you’re supposed to play Friday, next they move it to Thursday. You’ve got to adapt and conquer, adjust and perform.”

The top six Highlands hitters are all batting between .350 and .500.

North Catholic won the section at 8-2. The Golden Rams, Indiana and Knoch all finished at 6-4.

Said Campbell: “Confidence is the main factor now, along with keeping your composure. Sometimes in the early season we had trouble with composure. If their confidence level is up, who knows how far they can go in the playoffs? We have a lot of talent here.”

But first, the Golden Rams have a handful of exhibition games to try to keep sharp.

“I think with our pitching staff, we can do well any day,” Campbell said.

The WPIAL baseball steering committee is scheduled to meet May 13 to formulate the brackets for the playoffs, which start the week of May 16.

