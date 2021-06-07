Highlands keeps making history, wins 1st PIAA playoff game

By:

Monday, June 7, 2021 | 8:24 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands shortstop Jess Cekada makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Clearfield’s Ruby Singleton during a first round PIAA Class 4A softball playoff game Monday June 7, 2021, at Heindl Memorial Field in Dubois. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands starting pitcher Jaycee Haidze throws against Clearfield during a first round PIAA Class 4A softball playoff game Monday June 7, 2021, at Heindl Memorial Field in Dubois. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Abbie Deiseroth makes a running catch on a ball hit by Clearfield’s Olivia Bender duringa first round PIAA Class 4A softball playoff game Monday June 7, 2021, at Heindl Memorial Field in Dubois. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Riley Pointkowski gets a high five from head coach Jennifer Koprivnikar after a triple against Clearfield during a first round PIAA Class 4A softball playoff game Monday June 7, 2021, at Heindl Memorial Field in Dubois. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jaycee Haidze and Joie Beacom celebrats after beating Clearfield ina first round PIAA Class 4A softball playoff game Monday June 7, 2021, at Heindl Memorial Field in Dubois. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Abbie Deiseroth drives in a run against Clearfield during a first round PIAA Class 4A softball playoff game Monday June 7, 2021, at Heindl Memorial Field in Dubois. Previous Next

Already in uncharted territory, the Highlands softball team added to its historic season Monday against Clearfield in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.

The Golden Rams, playing in the first state playoff game in program history, scored runs in the third and fourth, three more in the fifth and afinal run in the sixth en route to a 7-1 victory at Heindl Field in DuBois.

“We give everything we have every game, and this was no different,” said Highlands pitcher Jaycee Haidze, who pitched a four-hitter and struck out 10. She has 48 strikeouts in five postseason games.

“We got good hitting, and the defense behind me was amazing. To get this win, it feels awesome.”

Highlands (17-5-1) bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Beaver in the WPIAL title game and moves into the state quarterfinals Thursday against District 3 champ Bishop McDevitt/District 2 runner-up Berwick at a site and time to be determined.

“It’s pretty cool to be still playing,” Highlands coach Jen Koprivnikar said. “With school now over, it’s nice for them to just be able to concentrate on softball. The girls are excited. We know (Thursday’s game) will be another great challenge, but they will be ready.”

Both teams in Monday’s game are youthful. Highlands has just three seniors, and Clearfield has only one senior in its starting nine.

Clearfield, the District 9 champion, wrapped up its season at 15-6. The Bison were in the state playoffs for the second season in a row and had reached the 2019 PIAA semifinals.

“We did a lot of great things this year, and 15 wins is the most, or it ties the most, we’ve had in a long time,” Clearfield coach Derek Danver said. “This isn’t where our girls wanted to end it. Highlands just outplayed us today. They are a very athletic team who can really hit the ball, and they did that today.”

Highlands collected 13 hits off Clearfield starter Emma Hipps, who had no-hit District 5’s Somerset in a PIAA play-in game last week.

Hipps struck out three, giving her 234 for the season.

“I am not surprised that we got 13 hits,” said left fielder Riley Pointkowski, who went 3 for 4 with a triple and a run.

“We knew their pitcher was good, but we were pretty confident. It was contagious. We just kept feeding off of each other. We kept talking to each other about what pitches she can throw or will throw.”

Eight of the nine Highlands batters had at least one hit. Haidze tripled, singled and drove in two, and Abbie Deiseroth had two hits and two RBIs.

Kylie Zourelias doubled in a run, and Jess Cekadahad an RBI single.

Maera Williams also collected two hits, including a double.

“Again, it comes down to teamwork with these girls,” Koprivnikar said. “We always back each other up, pick each other up. Our goal is when we get runners on base, we bring them in and don’t leave anyone hanging.”

In addition to the hitting, the Highlands defense committed just one error, shaking off the five committed against Beaver in the WPIAL title game.

Shortstop Cekada and center fielder Williams made nifty diving catches on consecutive plays in the fifth to keep two Clearfield runners off the bases.

Clearfield’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth on a grounder to short by third baseman Alexis Bumbarger.

The Bison were led at the plate by center fielder Ruby Singleton and Alaina Fedder. Each finished with two singles.

Clearfield left runners at second and third in the first and also had runners stranded in scoring position in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Highlands