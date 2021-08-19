Highlands’ new-look offensive line showing potential

Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 4:35 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Highlands offensive line coach Scott Newell talks to his players at the conclusion of a practice session Aug. 19, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Rams Stadium. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Senior Dan Thimons completes a conditioning session during practice Aug. 19, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Rams Stadium. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Highlands junior Logan Leslie gets set to hit the sled during a practice drill Aug. 19, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Rams Stadium. Previous Next

Last year, an experienced Highlands offensive line with four seniors leading the way opened holes in the run game and protected the passer to an average of 300 yards a game as the Golden Rams finished 4-3 in the Greater Allegheny Conference and challenged for a WPIAL playoff spot through the final week of the regular season.

Jeremiah Nelson, Wahkeem Roman, Jeremiah Saunders and Tyrus Kerr had become household names among the Highlands football faithful.

The line takes on a vastly different look this season with new blood in both tackle and guard spots. Senior center Danny Thimons is the only holdover with consistent starting time.

But as new as the line is, Thimons is excited, through the work he has seen everyone produce from the offseason to now, for what the unit and accomplish this fall.

“I think this is one of the hardest-working groups I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Thimons, who works closely with his cousin, junior quarterback Chandler Thimons, on the center-quarterback exchange.

“The twins (juniors Noah and Logan Leslie) put in so much work. Everyone has, in the weight room and on the field. We have seniors (Caliel Long, Lucas Callen and Ethan Roberts) and others who are ready to step up.

“Everyone up front understands the responsibility we have to protect the skill guys. Last year, we lived up to it, and I know we will this year. It just goes back to the hard work we all put in to be ready.”

Versatility is key for any offensive line, and Callan feels this line has just that.

“It’s pretty important to have several guys who can play multiple positions. If someone goes down, they can move right in there,” said Callan, who is slotted in at left tackle most often, but is looked upon as an option for both guard and center, if necessary.

“If you know all the plays in your head at one position, it’s good to know what everybody’s responsibilities are on each play. That’s a big part of what the line needs to do.”

The pieces to the offensive line puzzle began to develop shortly after the end of last season. The preparation, Callan said, was both physical and mental.

“We’ve really come together since the start of the offseason,” Callan said. “We knew that a number of us would be called upon to step up. We all embraced that challenge by getting stronger and studying our plays. We made sure that each of us kept working hard into the summer.”

Communication always is a buzz word when talking about each line member being on the same page. Callan said this group has developed a good rapport of communication.

“We are calling out what we are doing,” Callan said. “We don’t care if (the defense) knows what we are doing. We want to make sure we are on the same page, and then we just execute.”

The work of the offensive line is not lost on the skill-position players, including Chandler Thimons, who threw for 1,315 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.

“We are all really confident in what this offensive line is becoming,” Chandler Thimons said.

“The experienced group last year helped those younger guys come along, and now it’s those younger guys’ turn to make things happen. They are big and strong. Now it comes down to getting that experience in games.”

The first big test is Saturday morning at 10 as Highlands scrimmages Shaler at Golden Rams Stadium.

New offensive line coach Scott Newell, who came over from Kiski Area, said that in addition to Thimons, Callan, Long and the Leslie twins, juniors Tyler Bender and Roman Vivirito and sophomore Devon Witherup figure into the early-season mix.

“Some of them got reps periodically last year, but we’re working to get them ready for that full-game experience,” Newell said.

“We’ll see what that looks like against Shaler. It will be a great test for us because that is a really well-coached team that has a great defensive line with size. We will see who separates themselves.”

Many of the offensive linemen in contention for starting time also are among those ready to produce in the trenches on defense.

Bender made 27 tackles, recorded a sack and recovered two fumbles last year. Long added 20 stops.

“With all the time we are on the field and even what we do on offense, we have worked on our conditioning and being ready to make plays the whole game,” Long said. “We’re not asked to put the team on our backs, but that’s just what we do. We want that responsibility.”

