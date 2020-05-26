Highlands seniors win Cager Classic scholarship awards

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | 11:15 AM

The 24th annual Cager Classic might have been canceled this year, but the committee still handed out its annual scholarship awards. Two Highlands student-athletes went home with the hardware.

Luke Cochran and Sarah Sawhook were awarded $500 scholarships after submitting essays on the topic, “Nothing Ever Ends Well in Sports, But Why Do We Love It?”

Twenty male athletes submitted responses to a panel of six judges, and Cochran became the first male winner from Highlands in 24 years. Sawhook was just the second female winner from Highlands and beat out 23 other female respondents.

Both student-athletes will continue their basketball careers at the next level. Sawhook plans to attend Seton Hill and Cochran will be heading to Point Park in the fall.

The annual Cager Classic normally draws a gym full of spectators. The two-day showcase was planned for March 20-21 with the annual skills competition taking place Friday, followed by the girls and boys all-star games Saturday night.

Cochran was going to be one of three Golden Rams on the West boys team, along with Johnny Crise and Korry Myers. Sawhook was the only female representative for the Golden Rams.

