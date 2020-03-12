Organizers cancel A-K Cager Classic all-star game over coronavirus concerns
By:
Thursday, March 12, 2020 | 10:29 AM
One of the Alle-Kiski Valley’s most popular sports events has become a victim of coronavirus concerns.
The A-K Cager Classic, pitting senior high school basketball players from both sides of the Allegheny River, has been canceled, co-founder Glenn Mills said Thursday morning.
The 24th annual all-star boys and girls event had been set for March 21 at Highlands High School.
While the event was still nine days away, Mills said the steering committee felt the trend of canceling events would be more frequent in the coming days.
The committee will meet Sunday night to see how to distribute medals, uniforms and jerseys to the players and cheerleaders, along with the scholarship winners for essays.
The skills competition, set for March 20, also has been shelved.
The annual event has drawn consistent, sellout crowds to the Highlands gym.
Here’s a look at the players who were selected to play in the games:
East boys team
Jake Blumer, Leechburg
Michael Carmody, Mars
Max Heinle, Kiski Area
Eyan Hunter, Plum
Jalil Johnson, Valley
Alex Kotecki, Burrell
Will Livingston, Fox Chapel
Connor McDermott, Leechburg
Gavin Szymanski, Armstrong
Arnold Vento, Fox Chapel
Head coach: Rob Carmody, Mars
Assistant coaches: Paul Rubish, Scott Pfeiffer, Kent Bloom
West boys team
Luke Cochran, Highlands
Johnny Crise, Highlands
Scott Fraser, Knoch
Korry Myers, Highlands
Jake Scheidt, Knoch
Jared Schrecengost, Knoch
Aiden Skradski, Freeport
Eli Swierczewski, St. Joseph
Jerry Vargo, Cheswick Christian
Nate Zik, West Shamokin
Head coach: Ron McNabb, Knoch
Assistant coaches: Nick Bouchat, Joe Discello, Tom Gallagher, Ron Zampogna
East girls team
Madison Ancosky, Leechburg
Jaylen Callipare, Armstrong
Rylee Eaton, Apollo-Ridge
Claire Fenton, Fox Chapel
Jenna Gasbarro, Armstrong
Gabby Guerrieri, Fox Chapel
DeAisha James, Valley
Kelsey Kiger, Cheswick Christian
MacKenzie Lake, Plum
Sydney McDonough, Riverview
Hailey Metzger, Butler
Hannah Potter, Kiski Area
Head coach: Keith Stitt, Riverview
Assistant coaches: Jill Catanzaro, Dan Slain
West girls team
Katie Baker, Hampton
Shayla Cessna, West Shamokin
Shelby Cessna, West Shamokin
Lauren Cihonski, Knoch
Madeline Clark, Freeport
Samantha Clark, Freeport
Harley Holloway, Freeport
Katlyn Nagy, Springdale
Bella Pelaia, Mars
Sarah Sawhook, Highlands
Abbey Shearer, Knoch
Sidney Shemanski, Freeport
Head coach: Chris Andreassi, Knoch
Assistant coaches: Shane McGraw, Wess Brahler
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, Burrell, Cheswick Christian, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Highlands, Kiski Area, Knoch, Leechburg, Mars, Plum, Riverview, Springdale, Valley, West Shamokin
