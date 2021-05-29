Highlands softball team enjoys rest after beating No. 1 seed

Saturday, May 29, 2021 | 7:42 PM

Maera Williams arrived to school Thursday and soon was greeted with a plethora of well-wishes and congratulations for her and her Highlands softball teammates.

Roughly 12 hours earlier, the Golden Rams rallied past top-seeded Elizabeth Forward, 6-4, in eight innings in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals and earned the program’s first trip to the championship game.

“There is a lot of energy in the school for us,” said Williams, a junior outfielder.

“All of our classmates and teachers and everyone are so excited for us. That is pumping us up and giving us the energy to bring the title home.”

Highlands (16-4-1) will take on Beaver Area (16-0) for the WPIAL championship Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at Cal (Pa.).

“We knew we had the talent this year to make something out of this team,” Williams said.

“We’ve gotten a lot further than anyone thought we would. At times, I think we were underestimated. We knew that if we put the talent together, we could beat anyone.”

Highlands, co-champions of Section 1 with Knoch, ended the regular season with an 8-1 loss to rival Burrell. But the Golden Rams, the No. 5 seed in the bracket, bounced back and outscored No. 12 Blackhawk and No. 4 Montour by a combined 22-2 en route to a date with No. 1 Elizabeth Forward and star pitcher Kailey Larcinese.

“We put that (Burrell) game behind us and knew we had a great opportunity in the playoffs,” said senior outfielder Joie Beacom, who doubled and scored the winning run in the top of the eighth against Elizabeth Forward.

“We were confident because of a lot of good things we did throughout the season.”

A competitive section slate, along with several high-profile nonsection matchups, had the team prepared for the postseason, Williams said.

“The games were a lot more intense,” she said. “When we got to the playoffs, it was that same intensity. We were used to that feeling of a playoff atmosphere.”

Sophomore Kassidy Cambal delivered a solo home run to stake Highlands to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first of the semifinal contest at Peterswoood Park in Peters Township.

The Golden Rams were held off the scoreboard by Larcinese until the top of the seventh. Cambal again got things started as she reached base after a strikeout.

“These girls are ready to take advantage of every situation,” Highlands coach Jen Koprivinikar said.

Cambal scored on a double from sophomore Abbie Deiseroth.

Junior Jaycee Haidze, who pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, followed with an RBI double and then came around to score on a double by senior Kylie Zourelias.

In the eighth, a double from sophomore Riley Pointkowski plated Beacom after her double led off the frame.

“I was just super excited to be able to get that hit and help us get the win,” Pointkowski said.

The Golden Rams got some insurance later in the inning when Pointkowski scored on an error.

“This team never quits,” Cambal said. “Everyone is going hard on every play. We never lose focus, no matter what happens.”

Said Beacom: “We really came together as a team to bring it back. We reminded each other that we’re never out of a game. I think it brings out our best when the pressure is on and everything is on the line.”

Koprivinikar said Cambal’s early home run showed the team it could create offensive opportunities.

“(The offense) was stagnant for a long time, but that hit, even six innings later, helped us realize we could get on their pitcher. We could rattle her a little bit. She was tough, and she’s a big reason why (Elizabeth Forward) was there, but then we got to show them why we were there.”

After two high-intensity games in as many days played in high temperatures — the quarterfinal game with Montour was bumped from Monday to Tuesday because of rain — the Golden Rams players rested Thursday.

They were back at it Friday. Rain forced the team inside for practice at the middle school.

Pointkowski said a week between the semifinal and championship games will be beneficial.

“It gives us time to collect ourselves from Wednesday’s game and helps us prepare well for the championship game,” she said.

The Highlands-Beaver matchup is the fourth game of a quadrupleheader of championship contests Wednesday at Cal (Pa.)’s renovated Lilley Field.

“Everyone is anxious to play,” Cambal said. “It is still kind of setting in with everyone what happened last week. Everyone is still hyped up from it. We’re all ready to get back out there and go after a championship.”

