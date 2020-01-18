Holiday weekend of great basketball at Woodland Hills makes for busy Saturday

By:

Friday, January 17, 2020 | 10:30 PM

It is a tradition that is growing into a feast for local high school basketball fans.

For a second straight year, Woodland Hills once again will host a high school basketball extravaganza with 43 games over four days on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

It began with a couple of games on Friday and will continue through the holiday on Monday.

Nine district girls basketball teams hit the court on Saturday, playing teams from the eastern part of the state as well as from North Carolina and the Maryland-DC area. There are teams from five states involved in the showcase.

Thirteen area boys basketball teams are in action on Saturday, including a much-anticipated battle between two of the top teams in 6A and 5A when Butler faces Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m.

It’s not all about basketball, as the theme once again is, “Stand against violence.” Some of the proceeds from the event are earmarked for SAVE, Students Against Violence Everywhere.

Saturday section showdown

For a second straight week, there is a big girls basketball section showdown on Saturday afternoon.

First place is up for grabs when Serra Catholic visits Winchester Thurston at 1 p.m.

Both teams, along with The Ellis School, are tied for first place in Section 2-2A with 5-1 records.

The Bears beat the Eagles in the first meeting, winning on the road, 43-39.

That was part of a season-opening 10-game win streak for Winchester Thurston. However, the Bears come into Saturday’s game having lost two in a row.

Allegheny wrestling

With the WPIAL team sectionals set for Wednesday, the last of the county wrestling tournaments takes place on Saturday.

The Allegheny County tournament started Friday and continues Saturday at Fox Chapel.

Thirty-seven schools from both the WPIAL and City League are involved.

Thomas Jefferson edged North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon to win the team title a year ago. It marked the first time the Jaguars won the event.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Butler, Penn Hills, Serra Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Woodland Hills