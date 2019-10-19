Hopewell spoils Quaker Valley’s Class 3A playoff hopes

By:

Friday, October 18, 2019 | 11:10 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Jay’Von Jeter catches the ball intended for Quaker Valley during a game against Quaker Valley on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Roman Whittington is brought down by Quaker Valley players during a game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Donovan Cutchember carries the ball during a game against Hopewell on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Nate Dicks carries the ball during a game against Hopewell on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley players work to pull down Hopewell’s Alex Obeldobel during a game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Michael Aspiotes looks to make a pass during a game against Hopewell on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Michael Aspiotes stiff-arms Hopewell’s Jay’Von Jeter during a game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Alex Obeldobel signifies a touchdown during a game against Quaker Valley on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Micah Kimbrough carries the ball during a game against Quaker Valley on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Cameron Wolf (left) and Michael Aspiotes gear up for their game against Hopewell Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Quaker Valley. Previous Next

Quaker Valley needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Hopewell was happy to play spoiler.

The Vikings stormed into Chuck Knox Stadium and scored a 41-26 road win in Class 3A Tri-County West Conference play. The setback will keep the Quakers out of the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“Coming into the game, I told our kids we have been knocking on the door of success all season,” Hopewell coach Matt Weiss said. “We’ve had that taste here and there. I told the seniors that the last two games are a chance to show they are the class that will start to turn this around.”

The loss snapped a three-game Quaker Valley winning streak in the series.

The Vikings (2-7, 2-4) built a 14-6 lead in the first quarter of a game with a combined 299 penalty yards. Hopewell used 18 plays to drive 85 yards and drain five minutes off the clock on its opening possession of the game. Micah Kimbrough pounded it into the end zone from 2 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

“At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of three-and-outs,” Weiss said. “We’d punt the ball away and the other team would score and get up quick on us. It is huge to have the ball, control the clock, control the line of scrimmage, get the ball down field and score.”

Kimbrough ran the ball 10 times for 60 yards in the first quarter. The sophomore finished the game with 101 yards.

Quaker Valley’s (2-6, 1-5) opening possession went 65 yards on 10 plays and was capped by a Michael Aspiotes 8-yard touchdown pass to Mason Diemert — the only pass attempt of the drive.

“Hopewell made some fantastic plays in big situations,” Quaker Valley coach Ron Balog said. “They got rolling, and they have some good athletes. At the end of the day, if you make more plays than the other guy, then you’re going to end up winning. And they made more plays.”

On the ensuing Hopewell series, the Vikings were called for a pair of personal fouls and were backed into a second-and-28 at the Quaker Valley 39. But Jay’Von Jeter threw a bomb to the end zone, and Alex Obeldobel came up with a diving touchdown catch.

“Jay’Von has gotten so much better since the beginning of the year,” Weiss said. “It saddens me to think that next week is his final game with us. I wish we had him for one more year.”

The Quakers totaled only 28 yards in the second quarter. A Jeter 10-yard touchdown pass to Obedobel gave the Vikings a 21-12 halftime lead.

Hopewell pulled away for good in the third quarter. On a fourth-and-4, Kimbrough plowed through the Quaker Valley defense for a 38-yard touchdown run. The Vikings then used a short field after a Quaker Valley fumble to set up an A.J. Sims 2-yard touchdown run.

Donovan Cutchember was the focal point of the Quaker Valley offense. The senior finished with 138 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“He’s coming off of two knee surgeries,” Balog said. “He is playing out of his mind. His effort and attitude are just fantastic.”

Tags: Hopewell, Quaker Valley