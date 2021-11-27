How to listen to Saturday’s 2021 WPIAL football championships on Trib HSSN

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 7:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Joe Cotton (center) celebrates his touchdown with Anthony Dines (left) and Elijah Davis during their game against Bethel Park on Friday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Tiger Stadium in Moon.

Can’t make it to Heinz Field for the WPIAL football championships?

The TribLive High School Sports Network will have audio coverage of Saturday’s Class 3A, 4A and 5A title games, sponsored by Slippery Rock University.

Here’s how to listen:

Class 3A championship

Central Valley (12-0) vs. North Catholic (12-0) at Heinz Field, noon

• Bob Orkwis and Kevin Zielmanski will have the audio broadcast, starting at 11:50 a.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 4A championship

Aliquippa (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (10-0) at Heinz Field, 3 p.m.

• Paul Paterra and Lou Rood will be on the call for the audio broadcast, starting at 2:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 5A championship

Moon (12-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-2) at Heinz Field, 6 p.m.

• Matt Vandriak and Donny Chedrick will have an audio broadcast, starting at 5:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

