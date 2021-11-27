How to listen to Saturday’s 2021 WPIAL football championships on Trib HSSN
By:
Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 7:00 AM
Can’t make it to Heinz Field for the WPIAL football championships?
The TribLive High School Sports Network will have audio coverage of Saturday’s Class 3A, 4A and 5A title games, sponsored by Slippery Rock University.
Here’s how to listen:
Class 3A championship
Central Valley (12-0) vs. North Catholic (12-0) at Heinz Field, noon
• Bob Orkwis and Kevin Zielmanski will have the audio broadcast, starting at 11:50 a.m. on Trib HSSN.
Check out a preview of the game.
Chris Harlan breaks down the matchup.
Class 4A championship
Aliquippa (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (10-0) at Heinz Field, 3 p.m.
• Paul Paterra and Lou Rood will be on the call for the audio broadcast, starting at 2:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.
Read a preview of the game.
Bill Hartlep breaks down the contest.
Class 5A championship
Moon (12-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-2) at Heinz Field, 6 p.m.
• Matt Vandriak and Donny Chedrick will have an audio broadcast, starting at 5:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.
Check out a preview of the game.
Paul Schofield breaks down the matchup.
DID YOU KNOW?
Don Rebel provides a hearty helping of WPIAL football championship factoids to get you ready for the games.
THE REBEL YELL
Broadcaster Don Rebel previews the WPIAL championships in this HSSN podcast, The Rebel Yell.
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Check out the updated WPIAL football playoff brackets for all six classes.
WANT MORE?
Keep up with all the headlines from Trib HSSN by signing up for the daily newsletter, Trib HSSN Today.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
More Football• Central Valley seeks 3rd straight WPIAL title, unbeaten North Catholic could spoil plans
• Rematch between Belle Vernon, Aliquippa has more on the line this time around
• WPIAL Class 2A final by the numbers: Serra Catholic 35, Beaver Falls 12
• Mt. Lebanon rolls into PIAA semifinals behind 3 TDs from Eli Heidenreich
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 26, 2021