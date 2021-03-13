How to watch Saturday’s WPIAL basketball championships on Trib HSSN

By:

Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 9:25 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski battles Mohawk’s Erynne Capalbo for a rebound during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry.

Four more WPIAL basketball championship games will be played tonight at a pair of high school gymnasiums, and a quartet of teams will be rewarded for persevering during an unprecedented 2020-21 season.

Teams endured covid-19 protocols and shutdowns that provided a bigger challenge than any on-court opponent.

They continued to focus on goals of playing for a WPIAL title, and those dreams will become reality tonight.

The TribLive High School Network has you covered with exclusive live video stream broadcasts of all 12 championship games, as well as game coverage, photos, scores and summaries of all the action.

Trib HSSN brings you the Best Seat in the House with all live and archived broadcasts free to stream.

Here’s how to tune in to tonight’s games:

Boys basketball

Class 5A championship

Chartiers Valley (22-2) vs. New Castle (19-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

• Josh Rowntree and James Dotson have the call as the Colts battle the Red Hurricanes, starting at 7:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan breaks down the Class 5A contest.

Class 2A championship

OLSH (20-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

• Alex Lyons and Vince Russo will call the defending champion Chargers against the Centurions starting at 4:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Bill Hartlep previews the Class 2A matchup.

Girls basketball

Class 6A championship

North Allegheny (21-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-2) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

• Don Rebel and Mitch Montani will be on the mic as the defending champion Tigers battle the Panthers, starting at 7:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Bill Hartlep previews the Class 6A matchup.

Class 3A championship

North Catholic (18-2) vs. Mohawk (16-4) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

• Kyle Dawson and Karen Hall have the call as the defending 4A champion Trojanettes battle the defending 3A champion Warriors, starting at 4:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Bill Hartlep previews the Class 3A battle.

