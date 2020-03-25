If PIAA playoffs resume, these WPIAL stars can look forward to Roundball Classic
By:
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 | 8:49 PM
If the suspended PIAA basketball playoffs resume, the season won’t end after all the hardware is handed out in Hershey.
A Western Pennsylvania all-star tradition will follow.
The Roundball Classic is set for April 24-25 at Geneva College with senior all-stars from the WPIAL, City League and District 10 facing off in a seven-game event.
Roundball Classic organizers plan to follow the PIAA’s lead when deciding whether the games should be played. A postponement until late May or June is a possibility.
If the games are played, the main event is scheduled to feature a matchup of WPIAL stars who will take their talents to the state of Indiana next season.
Butler’s Ethan Morton, a Purdue recruit, will lead the WPIAL Class 6A all-stars against a Class 5A team led by Mars’ Michael Carmody, a Notre Dame football recruit.
The game will feature a matchup of WPIAL champion coaches as well, with Butler’s Matt Clement leading the 6A squad and Laurel Highlands’ Rick Hauger coaching the 5A team.
The marquee girls game will pit stars from the WPIAL Class 6A and City League against a team from WPIAL Class 5A and District 10. Chartiers Valley’s Tim McConnell will coach his daughter Megan McConnell, a Duquesne recruit, presumably for the last time.
Here are the rosters for the Roundball Classic.
Friday, April 24
Boys East vs. West, 6 p.m.
East
Coach: Bob Harrison, South Side
Jayden Bristol, 5-10, Guard, Serra Catholic
Seth Dunn, 5-10, Guard, Chartiers Houston
Kyere Hainesworth, 5-11, Guard, Woodland Hills
R.J. Stevenson, 6-0, Guard, Gateway
Isaac McNeil, 6-0, Guard, Thomas Jefferson
Raeshon Robertson, 6-1, Forward, Woodland Hills
Chris White, 6-1, Guard, Shaler
Noah Pierce, 6-1, Guard, Thomas Jefferson
Joe Craska, 6-1, Guard, Mars
Logan Young, 6-2, Guard, Moon
Sean Banas, 6-2, Forward, Chartiers Valley
Branden Barber, 6-3, Guard, South Side
James Condon, 6-3, Forward, Beaver County Christian
Dylan King, 6-4, Forward, Trinity
Dylan Poirier, 6-5, Forward, Burgettstown
Shamar McCoy, 6-6, Forward, Greensburg Salem
Johnny O’Toole, 6-7, Forward, Franklin Regional
West
Coach: Jeff Griffith, Freedom
Vince Fuleno, 5-8, Guard, Union
Enzo Fetsko, 5-8, Guard, Cornell
Noah Gray, 5-9, Guard, Western Beaver
Nate Cullo, 5-9, Guard, Vincentian Academy
Cole Kendall, 5-10, Guard, Geibel Catholic
Tyler Mohrbacher, 5-11, Guard, Freedom
Jacob Verner, 6-0, Guard, Seton LaSalle
Hans Rottman, 6-0, Guard, North Catholic
Gabe Vangura, 6-0, Guard, Aquinas Academy
Thomas Medure, 6-0, Guard, Eden Christian
Andrew Bower, 6-1, Guard, Beth-Center
Jonathan Bates, 6-2, Forward, Aquinas Academy
Ben Jackson, 6-2, Forward, West Green
C.J. Cole, 6-4, Forward, McGuffey
Jake Tomer, 6-5, Forward, North Catholic
Sayvon Knight, 6-6, Forward, Propel Andrew Street
Kevin Kolesar, 6-6, Forward, Riverside
…
Boys North vs. South, 7:30 p.m.
North
Coach: Brooks Roorback, Blackhawk
Marco Borello, 5-10, Guard, Blackhawk
Eric Campalong, 6-0, Guard, Ambridge
Johnnie Bryant, 6-0, Guard, Lincoln Park
Isiah Bauman, 6-0, Guard – Freeport
Aiden Bushey, 6-0, Guard, Derry
Cameron Nusser, 6-0, Guard, Belle Vernon
Korry Myers, 6-1, Guard, Highlands
Isaiah Carter, 6-1, Guard, New Castle
Jared Schrecongost, 6-2, Guard, Knoch
Lucas Garber, 6-2, Guard, Waynesburg
James Darno, 6-3, Guard, Blackhawk
Jake Johnson, 6-3, Guard, Mt. Pleasant
Luke Wyvrait, 6-4, Forward, Ringgold
Jon Weir, 6-5, Forward, Quaker Valley
Robbie Liggett, 6-6, Forward, Lincoln Park
South
Coach: Ryan Hughes, Sto Rox
Zach Andreykovich, 5-8, Guard, North Allegheny
Ben Brooks, 5-10, Guard – Northgate
Jamil Williams, 6-0, Guard, Sto Rox
Colin O’Toole, 6-0, Guard, Central Catholic
Jamal Williams, 6-0, Guard, Sto Rox
Sam Brown, 6-1, Guard, Fox Chapel
Wil Drexler, 6-2, Guard, Sto Rox
Anthony Chiccitt, 6-2, Guard, Bethel Park
Kade Musgrove, 6-2, Forward, Connellsville
Will Livingston, 6-3, Guard, Fox Chapel
Luke Patten, 6-4, Guard, Butler
Patrick Shanahan, 6-4, Forward, Pine Richland
Sam Petrarca, 6-4, Guard, Peters Township
Mason Montag, 6-4, Forward, Butler
Marcus McCarthy, 6-5, Forward, Hempfield
Grant Timmerson, 6-5, Forward, North Allegheny
…
Boys Class 2A/3A vs. Class 4A, 9 p.m.
Class 2A/3A
Coach: Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic
Isaac DeGregorio, 5-11, Guard, North Catholic
Preston Turk, 5-11, Guard, Neshannock
C.J. Ziegler, 5-11, Guard, Brentwood
Colin McQuiston, 6-0, Guard, Shenango
Isaiah Smith, 6-0, Guard, Lincoln Park
Michael Bigley, 6-0, Guard, Seton LaSalle
Jackson Pruitt, 6-2, Guard, Jeannette
Malik Smith, 6-2, Guard, Sto Rox
Camden Polak, 6-2, Guard, Steel Valley
Frank Stumpo, 6-2, Guard, Keystone Oaks
Riley Comforti, 6-3, Guard, Southmoreland
Jackson Paschall, 6-3, Guard, North Catholic
Malik Ramsey, 6-4, Guard, California
Andre Wilder, 6-4, Forward, Lincoln Park
Zuriah Fisher, 6-4, Forward, Aliquippa
Tanner Mathos, 6-8, Forward, Lincoln Park
Class 4A
Coach: Tyler Stoczynski, Highlands
Billy Shields, 5-11, Guard, Uniontown
Chris Peccon, 6-0, Guard, Ringgold
K.C. Johns, 6-1, Guard, Quaker Valley
Luke Cochran, 6-1, Guard, Highlands
Jahmere Richardson, 6-1, Guard, Uniontown
Ryan Heckathorn, 6-3, Forward, Blackhawk
Mitch Pohlot, 6-3, Forward, Belle Vernon
Beckett Connelly, 6-3, Guard, Beaver
Scott Fraser, 6-4, Forward, Knoch
Isaiah Warfield, 6-5, Guard, Central Valley
Jake Scheidt, 6-5, Guard, Knoch
Isaiah Thomas, 6-6, G/F, Ambridge
Johnny Crise, 6-6, Forward, Highlands
Liam Buck, 6-6, Forward, Ambridge
…
Saturday, April 25
Girls Class 4A/A vs. Class 3A/2A, 2 p.m.
Girls Class 4A/A
Coach: C.J. Iannini, Rochester
Mackenzie Amalia, 5-6, Guard, Blackhawk
Gia Scala, 5-6, Guard, Greensburg Central Catholic
Harley Holloway, 5-6, Guard, Freeport
Christiane Frye, 5-7, Guard, Central Valley
Raquel Rivera, 5-7, Guard, New Castle
Sydney Cook, 5-8, Guard, New Brighton
Qitarah Hardison, 5-8, G/F, Monessen
Jhayla Bray, 5-8, Guard, McKeesport
Sierra Richard, 5-8, Guard, Blackhawk
Tess Myers, 5-10, G/F, Hopewell
Sidney Shemanski, 5-10, G/F, Freeport
Siara Conley, 5-10, Forward, Hopewell
Alana Winkler, 5-10, Forward, Vincentian Academy
Jasmine Mack, 5-10, Forward, Rochester
Allison Kirby, 6-1, Forward, Central Valley
Kylee Lewandowski, 6-1, Forward, North Catholic
Class 3A/2A
Coach: Mike O’Lare, Mohawk
Ellina DeLillo, 5-4, Guard, Neshannock
Sydney Payne, 5-4, Guard, South Side
Ashley Hamilton, 5-4, Guard, OLSH
Diajha Allen, 5-6, Guard, Bishop Canevin
Olivia Greco-Madigan, 5-5 Guard, Beth-Center
Faith Gibson, 5-6, Guard, Laurel
Jada Bass, 5-7, Guard, Jeannette
Marley Wolf, 5-7, Guard, Riverside
Alyssa Pollice, 5-9, Guard, Bishop Canevin
Jada Lee, 5-9, Guard, Carlynton
Karly McCutcheon, 5-9, Guard, Mohawk
Rayna Andrews, 5-10, Forward, Serra Catholic
Sierra Twigg, 5-10, Forward, Frazier
Amaia Johnson, 5-9, Guard, East Allegheny
Angelicah Diallo, 5-10, G/Forward, Carlynton
Katherine Goetz, 5-11, Forward, Avonworth
Avonna Henry, 5-11, Forward, Aliquippa
…
Girls Class 6A/City League vs. Class 5A/District 10, 4 p.m.
Class 6A/City League
Coach: Ellen Guillard, Allderdice
Emma Waite, 5-2, Guard, Allderdice
Jayla Wehner, 5-5, Guard, Norwin
Emily Cavacini, 5-7, Guard, Shaler
Brooklyn Jones, 5-7, Guard, Allderdice
Lauren Mullen, 5-7, Guard, Bethel Park
Patrice Smith, 5-7, Guard, Mt. Lebanon
Olivia Gribble, 5-8, Guard, Norwin
Sarah Liberatore, 5-10, Guard, Hempfield
Jordan Kaufman, 5-10, G/F, Butler
Maddie Dzieigowski, 5-11, G/F, Bethel Park
Katerina Balouris, 5-11, Forward, North Allegheny
Madelyn Karchut, 5-11, Forward, Seneca Valley
Dajanae Glover, 6-0, Forward, Westinghouse
Julia Mangapone, 6-1, Forward, Portersville Christian
Jenna Lutz, 6-1, Forward, Baldwin
Sara Aumer, 6-4, Forward, Connellsville
Class 5A/District 10
Coach: Tim McConnell, Chartiers Valley
Taylor Smith, 5-7, Guard, Lincoln Park
Kyra Crosby, 5-7, Guard, Farrell
Megan McConnell, 5-7, Guard, Chartiers Valley
Riley Arrigo, 5-7, Guard, Lincoln Park
Jaylen Callipare, 5-8, Forward, Armstrong
Emily Thompson, 5-9, Forward, Mercyhurst
Riley DeRubbo, 5-9, Forward, Trinity
Alyssa DeAngelo, 5-10, Forward, Thomas Jefferson
Bella Long, 5-11, G/F, Penn-Trafford
Delaney Ranallo, 5-11, Forward, Thomas Jefferson
Joi Burleigh, 6-0, Forward, Woodland Hills
Bella Pelaia, 6-0, G/F, Mars
Mya Murray, 6-2, Forward, Uniontown
Makennah White, 6-2, Forward, West Middlesex
Lexi Jackson, 6-3, Forward, Gateway
…
Boys Class A/City League/Prep schools vs. District 10, 6 p.m.
Class A/City League/Prep schools
Coach: Tim Tyree, Vincentian Academy
Cheron Collington, 5-11, Guard, Brashear
Isaiah Wilson, 6-0, Guard, First Love Academy
Zaier Harrison, 6-0, Guard, Cornell
Caleb Burke, 6-0, Guard, Richland
Kaden Divito, 6-0, Guard, Cornell
Rob Jones, 6-1, Guard, Allderdice
Isaiah Langston, 6-2, Guard, Cornell
Jett Roesing, 6-3, Guard, First Love Academy
Stephen Watson, 6-3, Guard, Kiski School
Will Taylor, 6-3, Guard, Nazareth Prep
Blake Haber, 6-3, Forward, Allderdice
Xavier Lyons, 6-4, G/F, Kiski School
Antonio Henderson, 6-4, Forward, Allderdice
D.J. Gordon, 6-5, Guard, First Love Academy
Sean Snead, 6-5, G/Forward, Obama Academy
Ethan Embleton, 6-6, Forward, Vincentian Academy
District 10
Coach, Chris Mele, Hickory
Donald Whitehead, 5-8, Guard, Hickory
Mike Calloway, 5-11, Guard, Sharon
Braden Frye, 6-0, Guard, Sharpsville
Danny Timko, 6-0, Guard, Grove City
Gabe Mild, 6-0, Guard, West Middlesex
Kade Persinger, 6-0, Guard, Grove City
Dee Lebrikas, 6-1, Guard, Erie First Christian
Brett Beith, 6-2, Guard, Lakeview
Eric Hopson, 6-3, G/F, Farrell
Mer’Quan Peterson, 6-3, Forward, Sharon
Jaylen Jarvie, 6-4, G/F, Hickory
Ike Herster, 6-5, Guard, Kennedy Catholic
Jaden Jefferson, 6-6, Guard, Erie McDowell
Isaiah Jarzab, 6-6, Forward, Hickory
William Jeffress, 6-7, G/Forward, Erie McDowell
…
Boys Class 5A vs. Class 6A, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Coach: Rick Hauger, Laurel Highlands
Jared Goldstrom, 5-9, Guard, Chartiers Valley
Kyree Hairston-Mitchell, 5-10, Guard, Penn Hills
Tim Smith, 5-11, Guard, Laurel Highlands
Connor Mislan, 5-11, Guard, South Fayette
Michael Koroly, 6-0, Guard, Trinity
Dante Parsons, 6-0, Guard, Greensburg Salem
Jackson Faulk, 6-1, Guard, West Allegheny
Shane Stump, 6-2, Guard, Thomas Jefferson
Mekhi Reynolds, 6-3, Guard, Shaler
Ryan Thomas, 6-3, Forward, Greensburg Salem
James Eubanks, 6-4, Forward – Montour
Logan Summerhill, 6-4, Forward, Franklin Regional
Tyvaughn Long, 6-4, Forward, Laurel Highlands
Michael Carmody, 6-6, Forward, Mars
Ben Ringeisen, 6-6, Forward, Hampton
Deamonte Diggs, 6-7, Forward, McKeesport
Class 6A
Coach: Matt Clement, Butler
Blaine Gartley, 5-10, Guard, Mt. Lebanon
Ryan Meis, 6-1, Guard, Bethel Park
Logan Murray, 6-1, Guard, Pine Richland
Zach Rocco, 6-2, Guard, Penn-Trafford
Kyle Polce, 6-2, Guard, Pine Richland
Logan Marshaler, 6-2, Guard, North Hills
Jake Hoffman, 6-3, Guard, Mt. Lebanon
Arnold Vento, 6-3, Guard, Fox Chapel
Tommy DiRenzo, 6-4, Guard, Bethel Park
Levi Wentz, 6-4, G/F, Pine Richland
Andrew Casey, 6-4, G/F, Upper St. Clair
Mason Bush, 6-4, Forward, Seneca Valley
Ethan Morton, 6-5, Guard, Butler
Ben Sarsen, 6-6, Forward, Central Catholic
Colin Cote, 6-6, G/F, Peters Township
Michael Noonan, 6-7, Forward, Latrobe
jonathan.bombulie is a Tribune-Review freelancer. You can contact jonathan.bombulie at jbombulie@tribweb.com.
Tags: Butler, Chartiers Valley, Mars
More Basketball• Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm wins Pennsylvania player of year honors
• Local AAU squad deals with ‘so many question marks’ with season in limbo
• Mohawk joins 6 other WPIAL teams in HSSN girls basketball state rankings
• Highlands, Vincentian out, Cornell into the Trib HSSN state boys basketball rankings
• A century’s worth of PIAA basketball championship factoids