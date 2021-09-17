Imani Christian-Greensburg Central Catholic football game canceled

Friday, September 17, 2021 | 2:31 PM

Down to 12 healthy players after a stomach virus hit the Imani Christian football team this week, the Saints called Greensburg Central Catholic to cancel tonight’s football game at GCC.

Imani Christian coach Cliff Simon said the situation is not related to covid-19.

The team already is dealing with low numbers with only 16 players on its roster.

“First and foremost is the safety and health of the kids,” said Simon, who also is the school’s athletic director. “We are judging on the side of caution. A flu bug touched (the team). A lot of our guys are not going to be back to practice until Monday.”

The Class A Eastern Conference game will be a forfeit to Greensburg Central Catholic, which was scrambling Friday to find an opponent to play on Saturday afternoon.

GCC (3-1, 1-0) reached out to a number of teams, including Freeport, Farrell and even East Knox in Howard, Ohio, but could not land a game as of Friday afternoon.

“We’re going to keep trying,” GCC athletic director Dan Mahoney said. “Our kids want to play. We’ll see what we can find but it’s not looking good.”

If the Centurions don’t get a new opponent, they will begin to prepare for next Saturday night’s game at Bishop Canevin (3-0).

Imani Christian (1-2, 0-1) is scheduled to host Jeannette (0-3) next Friday at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.

“We intend to play,” Simon said.

