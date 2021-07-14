In another victory for Lawrence County schools, Shenango secures Class 2A Trib Cup title

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 3:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Shenango baseball team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Seton LaSalle, 2-1, in the WPIAL Class 2A final on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

It was an incredible year for the WPIAL high schools located in Lawrence County.

Each of the seven district schools (Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango, Union) won at least one WPIAL team championship and in some cases, multiple titles and/or a state crown.

Now the county can boast its first HSSN Trib Cup title after Shenango earned the Class 2A championship.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Shenango claimed the school’s first WPIAL baseball crown this spring. The Wildcats also earned points in football, boys golf, girls volleyball, boys and girls basketball, softball and boys and girls track.

Ironically, Shenango’s point total in the chase for the Class 2A cup was 35 points more than another Lawrence County school, runner-up Neshannock.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Class 2A was Serra Catholic in third place, Northgate in fourth place and another Lawrence County school, Laurel, in fifth place.

Here are the final Class 2A standings in the 2020-21 HSSN Trib Cup

1. Shenango – 305

2. Neshannock – 270

3. Serra Catholic – 200

4. Northgate – 165

5. Laurel – 135

6t. Jeannette – 125

6t. Ligonier Valley – 125

6t. South Side – 125

9. Carlynton – 110

10. Burgettstown – 105

11. Aliquippa – 100

11. Chartiers-Houston – 100

12. Carmichaels – 95

13t. Apollo-Ridge – 80

13t. Fort Cherry – 80

13t. Sto-Rox – 80

16t. Frazier – 75

16t. Riverview – 75

18t. Bentworth – 40

18t. Brentwood – 40

18t. Washington – 40

21. Propel Schools – 10

