In another victory for Lawrence County schools, Shenango secures Class 2A Trib Cup title
By:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 3:52 PM
It was an incredible year for the WPIAL high schools located in Lawrence County.
Each of the seven district schools (Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango, Union) won at least one WPIAL team championship and in some cases, multiple titles and/or a state crown.
Now the county can boast its first HSSN Trib Cup title after Shenango earned the Class 2A championship.
The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.
Schools earn points for playoff berths, section championships, PIAA playoff berths and for winning WPIAL or PIAA championships or for a district or state runner-up.
Shenango claimed the school’s first WPIAL baseball crown this spring. The Wildcats also earned points in football, boys golf, girls volleyball, boys and girls basketball, softball and boys and girls track.
Ironically, Shenango’s point total in the chase for the Class 2A cup was 35 points more than another Lawrence County school, runner-up Neshannock.
Rounding out the Top 5 in Class 2A was Serra Catholic in third place, Northgate in fourth place and another Lawrence County school, Laurel, in fifth place.
Here are the final Class 2A standings in the 2020-21 HSSN Trib Cup
1. Shenango – 305
2. Neshannock – 270
3. Serra Catholic – 200
4. Northgate – 165
5. Laurel – 135
6t. Jeannette – 125
6t. Ligonier Valley – 125
6t. South Side – 125
9. Carlynton – 110
10. Burgettstown – 105
11. Aliquippa – 100
11. Chartiers-Houston – 100
12. Carmichaels – 95
13t. Apollo-Ridge – 80
13t. Fort Cherry – 80
13t. Sto-Rox – 80
16t. Frazier – 75
16t. Riverview – 75
18t. Bentworth – 40
18t. Brentwood – 40
18t. Washington – 40
21. Propel Schools – 10
Tags: Laurel, Neshannock, Northgate, Serra Catholic, Shenango
More High School Other• Trio of WPIAL champions, runners-up carry North Catholic to Class 3A Trib Cup crown
• Championship appearances help Quaker Valley claim Class 4A Trib Cup
• Soccer, lacrosse titles lift Mars to Class 5A Trib Cup championship
• Parade of champions: WPIAL winners from the 2020-21 school year
• A year like no other: The top stories of the 2020-21 school year in WPIAL sports