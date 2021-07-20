Jeannette basketball coach Adrian Batts adds athletic director duties

By:

Monday, July 19, 2021 | 9:24 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Jeannette coach Adrian Batts watches his team play Shenango in a 2020 WPIAL playoff game.

A familiar face was hired Monday night as the new athletic director at Jeannette.

Adrian Batts, a boys basketball coach in the district for 16 years — 13 as the head coach — will take over AD duties immediately.

He replaces Ryan Hayden, who resigned from the part-time position after two years.

“I am looking forward to it,” Batts said. “I went from being a leader of 18 kids to a leader of every kid in our athletic program. It won’t just be basketball for me.”

Batts, 53, who applied just two weeks ago, said he will begin working right away. He will remain the basketball coach and will keep his job as a sales representative.

“I will be in the office this week getting things in order,” he said. “I am excited for the challenge. I had to ask myself, ‘Can I do this?’ But I know I can. I will lead the guys and the girls the best way I can.”

One of his more pressing issues will be dealing with a football program that is struggling with low numbers after a rash of transfers.

Batts worked the sticks on the sidelines during football games in the past and works closely with football coach Roy Hall. He will be even closer to that program now and wants to see things turn around, and for the team to make it through the quickly approaching season.

“I will do what I can to keep our tradition going,” Batts said. “Losing kids like that is heartbreaking. Jeannette kids play for their community. That’s the unique thing about here — it’s a sports town.”

Batts’ two sons, Julian and Jordan, earned scholarships coming out of Jeannette — for basketball and football.

“My sons walked these same halls,” Batts said. “It’s about getting priorities straight. That is what I want to get across to the kids.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Jeannette