Jenna Clontz belts WPIAL-winning walk-off homer as Armstrong tops Penn-Trafford

Friday, June 3, 2022 | 8:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jenna Clontz rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Penn-Trafford on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Cal (Pa.). Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jenna Clontz rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Penn-Trafford on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Cal (Pa.). Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jenna Clontz rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off home run in the bootom of the seventh inning of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Penn-Trafford on Friday, June 3, 2022, at California University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Paul slides into third base, as the ball gets away from Penn-Trafford’s Cameron Ponko during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Friday, June 3, 2022, at California University. Previous Next

Jenna Clontz belted a 3-2 pitch over the fence in right-center field for a thrilling, walk-off home run as top-seeded Armstrong won its first WPIAL softball championship with a 6-5 victory over No. 2 Penn-Trafford in the Class 5A title game on Friday night at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).

The win marks the first district title in school history in any sport for the River Hawks.

Armstrong (20-4) was the WPIAL runner-up last season but finished the job this time in dramatic fashion.

Clontz took Penn-Trafford (18-3) standout pitcher Mia Smith to a full count before sending her fifth homer into the crowd for the thrilling win.

The blast was the 33rd of the season for Armstrong.

Smith, who struck out eight, had held the big-hitting River Hawks to six hits, just one for extra bases, when Clontz led off the seventh.

The River Hawks had one more hit than the Warriors, but it was huge.

Penn-Trafford rallied for a late tie but could not overtake the River Hawks.

Armstrong took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and had a 5-1 advantage in the second before the Warriors came back.

Pinch-hitter Alexa Forsythe knocked in the tying run in the sixth for Penn-Trafford with a one-out single.

Clontz finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. She added a two-run double.

Mackenzie Egley and Emma Smerick each had two hits in the victory.

Winning pitcher Cam Sprankle only had two strikeouts but limited the Warriors’ top five hitters to a 3 for 16 effort. She walked four.

Hannah Allen had a single, double and two RBIs, while Maddy Rapp had an RBI double, Kylee Piconi knocked in a run, and Cam Ponko tripled for the Warriors.

Penn-Trafford was in the title game for the second time. The 1990 team also was a WPIAL runner-up.

This story will be updated.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

