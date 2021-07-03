Kathy McConnell-Miller leaves Trinity bench for college basketball job

By:
Friday, July 2, 2021 | 9:25 PM

Kathy McConnell-Miller is returning to the college coaching ranks after two seasons with the Trinity girls basketball team.

Gulf Coast State, a junior college in Panama City, Fla., announced Thursday it had hired McConnell-Miller as women’s basketball coach. She couldn’t be reached but Trinity athletic director Ricci Rich confirmed McConnell-Miller was resigning as Hillers coach.

She went 42-7 in two seasons at Trinity and reached the WPIAL finals both years, losing each time to a Chartiers Valley team coached by her brother, Tim McConnell.

McConnell-Miller had a successful coaching career in college before taking the high school job in 2019. Most recently, she was associate head coach at Pitt on sister Suzie McConnell-Serio’s staff.

Previously, she was head coach at Colorado from 2005-10 following six seasons at Tulsa, where she left as the program’s all-time winningest coach. She also spent time as an assistant coach in the WNBA, and had stints at Illinois and Rutgers.

Trinity won 21 games each season under McConnell-Miller including 21-2 last winter.

Along the way, the Hillers broke Chartiers Valley’s state-record winning streak at 64 games with a 49-42 regular-season win Jan. 23.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

