Kiski Area tops Norwin at special season-opening volleyball match

By:

Monday, August 29, 2022 | 9:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Madeline Joyce scores against Norwin’s Kate Botti during their match Monday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Madeline Joyce (center) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Norwin on Monday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Sydney Joyce sets across from Norwin’s Megan Potthoff during their match Monday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Sophia Alvarez sets against Kiski Area on Monday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Abigail Johns scores against Norwin’s Sophia Alvarez during their match Monday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area senior Brynn Bires is introduced before the Cavaliers’ match against Norwin on Monday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Lauren Palangio battles Kiski Area’s Cora Coleman at the net during their match Monday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kate Botti (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Kiski Area during their match on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Tim Toy speaks before a volleyball match between Kiski Area and Norwin on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A photograph of Ellen Toy sits courtside during a volleyball match between Kiski Area and Norwin on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski Area High School. Previous Next

It went from “Pack the Park” to “Jam the Gym” on Monday at Kiski Area.

The original plans for an outdoor volleyball match between Kiski Area and Norwin at Vandergrift’s Kennedy Park were moved to the Kiski gym because of late afternoon thunderstorms.

Despite the quick move, both teams provided an exciting match as Kiski Area won 3-2.

The Cavaliers won the first two sets, Norwin charged back but Kiski Area prevailed in the fifth set 15-11.

The event benefited the Choose to Serve Foundation, created by Tim Toy in honor of his late wife, Ellen.

“It’s been a wild ride,” Toy said. “At 3, the clouds were rumbling around at the park. We tried to remain positive, but it didn’t look good. I’m just happy we were able to pivot and get these kids playing tonight. That’s the big thing.”

Cavaliers coach Jodie McCartney agreed.

“I was out at the field at the park, you could see the storm coming,” McCartney said. “I thought we did a nice job … It’s a fun match to play outside. Regardless, Norwin’s a great volleyball team, so we wanted to start off our season with a strong team like them.”

Norwin started the first set solidly, but Kiski Area reeled off six consecutive points in one stretch to come out on top 25-13. The same pattern held for the second set as Norwin jumped out to a 7-1 lead before the Cavaliers chipped away and finally posted a 25-22 decision.

But Norwin wasn’t through. The Knights took a scintillating third set 28-26 and held off Kiski Area in the fourth set 25-20.

“Last season, we went a ton of section games with five sets against Franklin Regional, Indiana and Plum,” McCartney said. “Each one of them, we came out as the losing team. That’s the message this year, that we have to finish. We made a couple adjustments to the lineup, and I think that’s going to help push us in those final games.”

The Cavaliers fell behind 10-7 but had enough strength to finish the fifth set.

“I think we have work to do, but our girls are doing well and getting better all the time,” said Knights coach Mary Ellen Ferragonio, who was fine with the quick move indoors. “Not a big problem, moving indoors.”

Ferragonio has been friends with the Toy family for a long while and spent time with Ellen Toy’s mother after the match.

“Ellen and I coached at Plum together a long time ago,” she said. “Our team’s going to work hard and improve, and we’ll see what happens.”

Tim Toy thanked the Norwin team for its efforts toward the foundation.

“We would have been excited to do it outside, but there’s a lot of things that can go wrong and we’re happy Norwin was able to play,” Toy said.

Choose to Serve was set up to help aid prospective volleyball players at the youth level.

Tags: Kiski Area, Norwin