Kiski Area wins third straight WPIAL wrestling crown

Appropriately enough, Groundhog Day had a familiar ending for Kiski Area.
The Cavaliers won their third consecutive WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championship in dominant fashion, rolling to a 49-17 win over Seneca Valley in the title match Saturday evening at Norwin.
Six different Kiski Area wrestlers registered pins, allowing the Cavaliers to secure the title with three bouts remaining in the championship match.
Dom Giordano, Cam Connor, Jack Blumer, Nick Delp, Troy Kuhn and Stone Joseph all won by fall for Kiski Area, which won its fifth WPIAL championship in school history.
Kiski Area, Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan — a 41-24 winner over Waynesburg in the consolation match — advance to the PIAA tournament, which begins Monday with preliminary-round matches before the first round in Hershey on Thursday.
