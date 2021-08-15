Klingensmith, Schrock anchor stout Apollo-Ridge offensive line

By:

Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 9:44 PM

Apollo-Ridge senior right tackle Bradey Schrock works in a blocking drill during a heat acclimation workout Aug. 13, 2021, at Apollo-Ridge High School. Apollo-Ridge senior left tackle Greg Klingensmith works in a pass blocking drill during a heat acclimation workout Aug. 13, 2021, at Apollo-Ridge High School. Previous Next

Greg Klingensmith and Bradey Schrock have come a long way since their first start for Apollo-Ridge as freshmen linemen against Leechburg in the 2018 opener.

Klingensmith (6-foot-5 and 265 pounds) and Schrock (6-0, 283) now are fourth-year starters at left and right tackle, respectively, in the Vikings offense, and their leadership on and off the field is respected by players and coaches.

“They just bring a lot of physicalness, energy and knowledge to practice, and they are always willing to help the younger offensive linemen and other young players on the team,” offensive line coach Justin Amendola said.

“They are always like, ‘This has worked for me. Why don’t you try it this way.’ They also really lead by example with their play. Obviously, they’ve been through it all the past three or four seasons, and they know what it takes to get it done on the field. Their love of the game is just outstanding. They are tremendous leaders in every aspect.”

A summer of workouts, including heat acclimation sessions this past week lead into the start of preseason camp Monday. Apollo-Ridge also is gearing up for a scrimmage Saturday at Valley.

Klingensmith and Schrock, along with another returning starter in junior center Cooper Gourley, helped the Apollo-Ridge offense average nearly 400 yards (220.3 rushing and 177.9 passing) and 43.7 points over seven games last year. The Vikings went 3-0 in the Allegheny Conference and finished 6-1 overall.

That prowess showed out in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs when the Vikings routed perennial playoff contender Washington, 42-6.

Klingensmith and Schrock were recognized for their efforts with selection to the all-conference first team.

With many new faces in the skill positions, Klingensmith and Schrock’s experience and leadership will be counted on even more this fall.

“In my mind, I already know what I need to do, and my main goal in these early practices is to get the younger guys motivated and make sure they know what they are doing,” Klingensmith said.

“They are the future of this team. It is exciting to see them grow.”

Klingensmith came into summer workouts with a lot of momentum after placing third in the discus (156 feet, 9 inches) and qualifying for states at the WPIAL Class AA track and field championships May 19 at Slippery Rock University.

Schrock is a three-sport athlete with basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring.

“We understand our roles within the offense, and on both sides of the ball, really,” Schrock said.

“We just want to make those impact blocks to get the offense moving. We’re doing whatever we can to get the team ready for this season. I am excited and really looking forward to what we can do.”

When Schrock lines up at his tackle spot, he will have the added interest of protecting family as younger brother, Karter, a sophomore, takes the starting quarterback reins.

“There probably will be a lot more on my shoulders. I don’t want to get yelled at at home,” the elder Schrock quipped.

“We’re really close, and it is a lot of fun to be out here working together to help the team get better.”

Senior running back Nick Curci, while not a newcomer in the Apollo-Ridge offense, will see an increased role this season after the graduations of several key players. He is excited to be able to make things happen behind a line with that veteran presence.

“It’s awesome to see them go to work down there,” said Curci, who led all returnees in rushing and receiving yards last year.

“They have been consistent on the line every season. We’re always communicating about things within the offense. I really look forward to running behind them. I can count on them to open holes and also protect Karter.”

Klingensmith and Schrock also are expected to have an increased presence on the other side of the ball at defensive end and defensive tackle, respectively.

Along with helping the team in the present, Klingensmith and Schrock also are looking to the future, and they hope to increase their exposure to college coaches.

“They both are really confident young men, so they give everyone else that confidence,” Vikings coach John Skiba said. “They’ve been through so much, so they understand what it takes. They are always vocal and as much as they are supportive of their teammates, they are not afraid to yell a little bit constructively if something is not going right. They also just have a good time when they’re here, and again, that rubs off on everyone else.”

Skiba knows they have what it takes to shine at the next level.

“I think it will blow up when people see them,” Skiba said. “I think it’s been a tough year for them because of all the stuff with covid. Those guys are anchors for us on both sides of the ball, and it will be exciting to see people take notice. Their versatility at all positions on the line will really help them.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge