Knoch girls basketball team regroups for 1st trip to PIAA playoffs

By:

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 7:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Nina Shaw works against Blackhawk’s Jillian Mannarino during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

Usually, a high school team coming into a large venue such as Petersen Events Center or the old Civic Arena had trouble adjusting to the surroundings with no wall behind the baskets and other factors.

Knoch, however, was the opposite Saturday.

The Knights played well for nearly three quarters until Blackhawk dominated the action, leading to a 55-35 victory for the Cougars in the WPIAL Class 4A girls title game.

Blackhawk erased a 25-18 deficit from early in the third quarter and was truly lights out — 7 for 7 from the field — in the fourth.

“We were playing our brand of basketball and doing pretty well,” said Knights coach Chris Andreassi of his team’s play for more than a half. “Certainly to this point, we’re very proud of the accomplishments and what we’ve done for this program.”

Knoch made its first appearance in a WPIAL title game Saturday and is 8-14 all-time in WPIAL playoff games. In the postgame news conference, Andreassi correctly pointed out that five of those eight wins have come in the last three seasons with senior Maddie Boyer and junior Nina Shaw in the lineup.

“When you put that in perspective, it’s quite an accomplishment that this group and what they’ve done,” the veteran coach said. “We got a win two years ago, went to the semifinals last year and to The Pete this year.”

“The first three quarters, we played a good defensive game,” Boyer said. “Most of our shots were falling, offensively, but I told coach whenever we were warming up it felt no different than any other basketball court. I’m happy for the first three quarters, we just didn’t finish it out.”

In what has become a number of firsts over the last several years, the Knights will get to experience another: a berth in the PIAA playoffs. Knoch (21-2) will host St. Marys (18-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Lady Dutch defeated Clearfield last Tuesday, 68-48, to win the District 9 title but lost a subregional to Villa Maria Saturday for a home game opportunity.

“That’s awesome,” Shaw said when she heard the news that the Knights will start the state tournament at home.

The Knights had Sunday off and will prepare for their next “first” over the succeeding two days.

“Our season’s not over,” Andreassi said. “We’ll take a day off, heal up mentally and physically, then comeback ready to battle.”

Besides Knoch, six A-K Valley teams qualified for the PIAA tournament and will see first round action Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the boys side Tuesday, Highlands (18-7) hosts Brashear (8-10), Burrell (14-9) is at Fairvew at 7 p.m. and Deer Lakes (16-6) faces Penn Cambria (21-5) at Central Cambria High School at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Fox Chapel (24-1) hosts Cumberland Valley (19-7) at 7 p.m.,

For the girls, Apollo-Ridge (16-6) travels to West Middlesex (20-3) at 7 p.m., and St. Joseph plays Wednesday at Shanksville-Stoneycreek (18-6) at 6 p.m.

Tags: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Knoch