Knoch twins, Latrobe duo collect WPIAL doubles gold
By:
Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 5:29 PM
For the second year in a row, sisters from Knoch rule the roost in WPIAL Class 2A doubles.
Last year, it was Brooke and Ally Bauer taking home gold.
On Thursday, it was sophomore twins Emily and Lindsey Greb who put it all together to capture a championship.
The Grebs, the No. 1 seed, held off the charge of the second-seeded Sewickley Academy combination of freshman Kirsten Close and senior Roshni Thakkar, 6-4, 6-3.
“It just came down to communicating really well with each other and pumping each other up after every point,” Emily Greb said. “This is an awesome feeling.”
The Grebs led 3-0 and 4-1 in the first set before Close and Thakkar came back to tie it at four games apiece. But the Grebs held serve to 5-4 and then broke serve to close out the set.
Each team broke the other’s serve early in the second set before the Grebs forged ahead 5-2. Close and Thakkar held serve for 5-3 before the Grebs did the same to close out the set and the match.
“We really worked super hard to win this,” Lindsey Greb said. “(Close and Thakkar) are both really consistent players, and they serve really well. They made us work for every point.”
The participants in both the Class 3A and 2A championship matches already knew they had clinched a spot in the PIAA bracket at Hershey the weekend of Nov. 6 based on their semifinal victories Wednesday.
In Class 3A, the Latrobe senior duo of Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters, runners-up in the doubles draw two years ago, teamed up again and captured WPIAL gold with a 6-3, 6-3 win over the Shady Side Academy combo of sophomores Elana Sobol and Rachel Nath.
The winner of each consolation match Thursday also punched a ticket to states. Multiple qualifiers from the WPIAL again will advance after covid logistical restrictions last year forced the PIAA to accept only the district champions.
Emily Greb will head to states for doubles after missing out in the WPIALs singles draws the past two years.
She finished fourth in this year’s singles tournament, one place away from a qualifying berth. Last year, she was third overall but was denied the opportunity at Hershey.
“I wouldn’t want to go to states with anyone else,” Emily Greb said with a smile as she flashed a quick glance over to her equally smiling sister. “I am very happy that we will have the opportunity to compete at states and go as far as we can. I am super excited to see what’s next.”
The Greb sisters also had a special fan in attendance as older sister Laura was home on fall break to watch them win the title. Laura, a freshman on the women’s tennis team at the University of Dayton, captured four WPIAL Class 2A singles titles through her senior year in 2020 and helped the Knights win WPIAL and PIAA team titles last fall.
The teams from Knoch and Sewickley Academy will be joined at Class 2A states by the Montour combination of senior Madilyn Rimbey and freshman Peja Cruise. The No. 4 seed won the consolation match 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 over No. 3 Chloe DeSanzo and Fiona Rubino of Beaver.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Knoch, Latrobe, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy
More High School Sports• 5 things to watch in Week 6: De facto conference champions to be crowned?
• Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 6
• Westmoreland football notebook: Greensburg Salem girls soccer coach among WPIAL’s top refs
• Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 6
• Quaker Valley, South Fayette golfers claim WPIAL championships