Knoch’s Gourley earns POY honors from state coaches association
By: Michael Love
Monday, July 1, 2019 | 8:41 PM
Knoch senior shortstop Monica Gourley has been selected the state 4A softball Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.
Gourley was the only WPIAL player to earn the POY recognition in the six PIAA classifications.
Each candidate for the player-of-the-year designation and all-state teams was nominated, and from those nominations, the committee made their selections.
Gourley, a St. Vincent commit, helped the Knights go undefeated in Section 3, finish third in the WPIAL 4A playoff tournament and earn a trip to states.
Often in the leadoff spot in the batting order, Gourley hit .602 with 33 runs scored and 15 RBIs. She aided Knoch’s 7-2 win over Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL third-place game with a triple and two RBIs.
Knoch, which saw its season come to an end with a loss to District 10 champion Grove City in the PIAA first round, finished 18-3 overall.
Gourley’s Knights teammate, junior pitcher Amanda Fischer, was selected to the 4A all-star squad.
WPIAL All-State Selections
Class 6A
Emma Hoffner, senior, catcher, Hempfield
Karli Hacker, senior, catcher, Seneca Valley
Zoe Malone, junior, second base, Upper St. Clair
Reagan Milliken, sophomore, shortstop, Bethel Park
Lindsay Schmidt, junior, third base, Canon-McMillan
Gianna Sciullo, sophomore, outfield, Bethel Park
Laura Fox, senior, outfield, Hempfield
Kearson Wagner, junior, outfield, Seneca Valley
Grace Swigart, junior, outfield, Upper St. Clair
Kayla Miehl, junior, designated hitter, Bethel Park
Salena Jaquay, junior, designated hitter, Baldwin
Claire Zimmerman, senior, pitcher, Seneca Valley
Addie Tagg, senior, pitcher, Baldwin
Class 5A
Britney Wilson, junior, catcher, West Allegheny
Emma Armstrong, senior, first base, Penn-Trafford
Maddie Flowers, senior, second base, Albert Gallatin
Lindsey Penz, senior, shortstop, Montour
Annalise Paoli, junior, shortstop, Albert Gallatin
Brooke Cleland, sophomore, outfield, Penn-Trafford
Bailey Bell, senior, outfield, Trinity
Maddy Hershberger, junior, utility, Albert Gallatin
Class 4A
POY – Monica Gourley, senior, shortstop, Knoch
Kim Kuzma, senior, catcher, Ambridge
Haleigh Karcher, senior, catcher, Thomas Jefferson
Haylee Holman, junior, first base, Ambridge
Mackenzie Zang, junior, third base, Thomas Jefferson
Mary Smithnosky, sophomore, outfield, Mt. Pleasant
Alex Bupp, senior, outfield, Ambridge
Taylor Ludwick, senior, outfield, Elizabeth Forward
Carolyn Alincic, senior, pitcher, Mt. Pleasant
Kierra Waywood, senior, pitcher, Yough
Kailey Larcinese, sophomore, pitcher, Elizabeth Forward
Amanda Fischer, junior, pitcher, Knoch
Class 3A
Lea Coffman, senior, catcher, Burrell
Kayla Santucci, senior, second base, Burrell
Maya Kozup, senior, outfield, Avonworth
Sarah Helffrich, senior, utility, Avonworth
Class 2A
Trisha Speicher, senior, catcher, Freedom
Brin Hunter, senior, catcher, McGuffey
Lauren Lober, senior, second base, Chartiers-Houston
Hannah Calderaro, freshman, second base, Vincentian
Kaci Alderson, junior, shortstop, Chartiers-Houston
Nina Gradey, junior, shortstop, Serra Catholic
Kathryn Barch, junior, third base, Frazier
Karlyn Bayer, junior, third base, Chartiers-Houston
Bella Hess, freshman, outfield, Chartiers-Houston
Neleh Nogay, freshman, outfield, Neshannock
Elizabeth Arnold, senior, pitcher, Vincentian
Logan Hartman, junior, pitcher, Frazier
Kayla Ruperto, senior, pitcher, Laurel
Kylie Sinn, junior, pitcher, Carmichaels
Class A
Kaitlyn Rizor, senior, shortstop, West Greene
Madison Lampe, senior, third base, West Greene
McKenna Lampe, senior, outfield, West Greene
Madison Telegraphis, senior, outfield, Monessen
Mackenzie Carpenter, senior, outfield, West Greene
Jersey Wise, sophomore, outfield, West Greene
Jade Renner, junior, pitcher, West Greene
