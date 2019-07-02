Knoch’s Gourley earns POY honors from state coaches association

By: Michael Love

Monday, July 1, 2019 | 8:41 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Monica Gourley throws out Grove City’s Lizzie Malczak during PIAA playoff action June 4, 2019, at Slippery Rock University.

Knoch senior shortstop Monica Gourley has been selected the state 4A softball Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.

Gourley was the only WPIAL player to earn the POY recognition in the six PIAA classifications.

Each candidate for the player-of-the-year designation and all-state teams was nominated, and from those nominations, the committee made their selections.

Gourley, a St. Vincent commit, helped the Knights go undefeated in Section 3, finish third in the WPIAL 4A playoff tournament and earn a trip to states.

Often in the leadoff spot in the batting order, Gourley hit .602 with 33 runs scored and 15 RBIs. She aided Knoch’s 7-2 win over Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL third-place game with a triple and two RBIs.

Knoch, which saw its season come to an end with a loss to District 10 champion Grove City in the PIAA first round, finished 18-3 overall.

Gourley’s Knights teammate, junior pitcher Amanda Fischer, was selected to the 4A all-star squad.

WPIAL All-State Selections

Class 6A

Emma Hoffner, senior, catcher, Hempfield

Karli Hacker, senior, catcher, Seneca Valley

Zoe Malone, junior, second base, Upper St. Clair

Reagan Milliken, sophomore, shortstop, Bethel Park

Lindsay Schmidt, junior, third base, Canon-McMillan

Gianna Sciullo, sophomore, outfield, Bethel Park

Laura Fox, senior, outfield, Hempfield

Kearson Wagner, junior, outfield, Seneca Valley

Grace Swigart, junior, outfield, Upper St. Clair

Kayla Miehl, junior, designated hitter, Bethel Park

Salena Jaquay, junior, designated hitter, Baldwin

Claire Zimmerman, senior, pitcher, Seneca Valley

Addie Tagg, senior, pitcher, Baldwin

Class 5A

Britney Wilson, junior, catcher, West Allegheny

Emma Armstrong, senior, first base, Penn-Trafford

Maddie Flowers, senior, second base, Albert Gallatin

Lindsey Penz, senior, shortstop, Montour

Annalise Paoli, junior, shortstop, Albert Gallatin

Brooke Cleland, sophomore, outfield, Penn-Trafford

Bailey Bell, senior, outfield, Trinity

Maddy Hershberger, junior, utility, Albert Gallatin

Class 4A

POY – Monica Gourley, senior, shortstop, Knoch

Kim Kuzma, senior, catcher, Ambridge

Haleigh Karcher, senior, catcher, Thomas Jefferson

Haylee Holman, junior, first base, Ambridge

Mackenzie Zang, junior, third base, Thomas Jefferson

Mary Smithnosky, sophomore, outfield, Mt. Pleasant

Alex Bupp, senior, outfield, Ambridge

Taylor Ludwick, senior, outfield, Elizabeth Forward

Carolyn Alincic, senior, pitcher, Mt. Pleasant

Kierra Waywood, senior, pitcher, Yough

Kailey Larcinese, sophomore, pitcher, Elizabeth Forward

Amanda Fischer, junior, pitcher, Knoch

Class 3A

Lea Coffman, senior, catcher, Burrell

Kayla Santucci, senior, second base, Burrell

Maya Kozup, senior, outfield, Avonworth

Sarah Helffrich, senior, utility, Avonworth

Class 2A

Trisha Speicher, senior, catcher, Freedom

Brin Hunter, senior, catcher, McGuffey

Lauren Lober, senior, second base, Chartiers-Houston

Hannah Calderaro, freshman, second base, Vincentian

Kaci Alderson, junior, shortstop, Chartiers-Houston

Nina Gradey, junior, shortstop, Serra Catholic

Kathryn Barch, junior, third base, Frazier

Karlyn Bayer, junior, third base, Chartiers-Houston

Bella Hess, freshman, outfield, Chartiers-Houston

Neleh Nogay, freshman, outfield, Neshannock

Elizabeth Arnold, senior, pitcher, Vincentian

Logan Hartman, junior, pitcher, Frazier

Kayla Ruperto, senior, pitcher, Laurel

Kylie Sinn, junior, pitcher, Carmichaels

Class A

Kaitlyn Rizor, senior, shortstop, West Greene

Madison Lampe, senior, third base, West Greene

McKenna Lampe, senior, outfield, West Greene

Madison Telegraphis, senior, outfield, Monessen

Mackenzie Carpenter, senior, outfield, West Greene

Jersey Wise, sophomore, outfield, West Greene

Jade Renner, junior, pitcher, West Greene

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Ambridge, Avonworth, Baldwin, Bethel Park, Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Freedom, Hempfield, Knoch, Laurel, McGuffey, Monessen, Montour, Mt. Pleasant, Neshannock, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Upper St. Clair, Vincentian Academy, West Allegheny, West Greene, Yough