Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary, Waynesburg’s Mac Church to wrestle for 3rd WPIAL titles

By:

Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 2:02 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary takes down Baldwin’s Ramil Islamov during a 127-pound quarterfinal at the WPIAL Class 3A wrestling tournament Friday at Canon-McMillan.

Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary and Waynesburg senior Mac Church will be attempting to join an elite group of three-time WPIAL champions Saturday afternoon.

Both cruised into the finals at Canon-McMillan with easy victories. Kilkeary pinned Connellsville’s Even Petrovich at 127 pounds and Church outscored Peters Township’s Chris Cibrone, 21-8, at 145.

Seneca Valley senior Tyler Chappell was denied a shot at his third title when he dropped a 3-1 decision to Canon-McMillan’s Andrew Binni at 127.

There are 85 three-time WPIAL champions and 31 four-time winners. Frazier junior Rune Lawrence and Laurel senior Grant MacKay became three-time winners at the Class 2A tournament Feb. 25.

Four other wrestlers are looking to become two-time winners. They are Latrobe sophomore Luke Willochell (114), Hempfield senior Ethan Lebin (133), Chartiers Valley senior Dylan Evans and Waynesburg senior Rocco Welsh (172).

Latrobe senior Nate Roth finally earned his first trip to the PIAA Class 3A tournament, which begins March 9 at the Giant Center in Hershey, with a victory against Connellsville sophomore Lonzy Vielma in the semifinals at 139.

All No. 1 seeds were victorious and advanced to the finals.

The finalists automatically earned a berth to Hershey.

The third- and fourth-place finishers also advance, but their consolation semifinal matches hadn’t been wrestled yet.

Watch the finals on Trib HSSN at 3:30 p.m.

WPIAL/PIAA Southwest Class 3A Regional

At Canon-McMillan

Saturday’s semifinals

107: Santino Sloboda, Butler dec. Gus Stedeford, North Allegheny, 8-2; Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan pinned Dylan Barrett, Penn-Trafford, 1:35.

114: Luke Willochell, Latrobe pinned Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny, 2:37; Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional dec. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, 6-5 (TB2).

121: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area tech fall Dominic Canali, Trinity, 16-1 (3:31); Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley dec. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 9-2.

127: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe pinned Evan Petrovich, Connellsville, 1:39; Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan dec. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 3-1.

133: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson dec. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 7-0; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield dec. Gabe Ruggieri, Connellsville, 7-2.

139: Nate Roth, Latrobe dec. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 8-5; Eli Carr, Hempfield dec. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 5-2.

145: Mac Church, Waynesburg major dec. Chris Cibrone, Peters Township, 21-8; Nico Taddy, West Allegheny pinned Cole Gibbons, Mt. Lebanon, 1:26..

152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny pinned Nate Jones, Waynesburg, :55; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield dec. Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson, 2-1 (TB2).

160: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley major dec. Adam Rohan, North Allegheny, 19-8; Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny dec. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 7-3.

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg tech fall Antonio Walker, Plum, 25-10 (5:25); Matt Furman, Canon-McMillan, dec. Bodie Morgan, Trinity, 1-0.

189: Vaughn Spencer, Pine-Richland dec. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 8-0; Brody Evans, Waynesburg dec. Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, 3-2 (TB2).

215: Eli Makel, Waynesburg dec. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 4-0; Connor Jacobs, Armstrong dec. Elijah Binakonsky, Hempfield, 11-8.

285: Ty Banco, Trinity pinned Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 3:32; Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford dec. Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland, 2-1.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .