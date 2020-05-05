Latrobe’s Walker signs NAHL tender with Wichita Falls

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Add another Latrobe hockey standout to the Wichita Falls Warriors’ roster.

Forward Alex Walker signed a tender contract to play for the Warriors, a team in the North American Hockey League.

Walker, a junior, joins Latrobe teammate Lane Ruffner, a defenseman who signed with Wichita in December. Walker and Ruffner also play for the U18 Esmark Stars AAA Hockey Club.

A 6-foot, 160-pound left-hander, Walker had 25 goals and 51 assists in 57 games for Esmark.

“Alex is a versatile forward that has put up a lot of points consistently the last few seasons,” said Chris Pyzik, the head scout for the Warriors. “We think he’s someone who can provide solid depth in his first season of junior hockey and really blossom into a prominent role in the future.”

Latrobe (18-1) reached the PIHL Penguins Cup championship, but the game was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walker had 12 goals and 29 assists for 41 points during the regular season for the Wildcats.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

