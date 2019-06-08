Laurel falls short in PIAA quarterfinals

By: HSSN Staff

Friday, June 7, 2019 | 9:10 PM

Senior Mackenzie Latess went 4 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs, along with two runs scored for Laurel (21-3), but it was Cranberry (15-5) that triumphed 7-6 in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal softball contest at Slippery Rock.

Both sophomore Frankilyn Duddy and senior Kayla Ruperto went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Laurel.

Cranberry will play Frazier (19-4) in the PIAA semifinal round Monday afternoon at Slippery Rock.

